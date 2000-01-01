Logica Capital Advisers' May 2021 Investor Letter

Jun. 09, 2021 11:10 AM ET
Summary

  • Logica Capital Advisers was founded in 2011 by Wayne Himelsein and his team. The firm has specialized expertise across multiple aspects of portfolio and risk management, research and development and risk management, research and development and fund operations.
  • May 2021 Performance: Logica Absolute Return +0.5%, Logica Tail Risk +0.2%, VIX -9.9% (-1.9 pts), Naïve Straddle -7.4%, S&P 500 +0.6%.
  • YTD Performance: Logica Absolute Return +0.4%, Logica Tail Risk -2.8%, VIX -26.3% (-6.0 pts), Naïve Straddle -11.8%, S&P 500 +11.9%.
  • Despite a couple of attempts to break its 50-day moving average, the S&P 500 (and other indices) proved resilient during an otherwise quiet month for equities. More notably, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) closed the month at its lowest point since the end of 2019. Lower implied volatility (IV) levels continue to be a welcome sight.

124

Select quarterly fund letters.
