With the first-quarter reporting season behind us we take a look at the agency-focused mREIT preferreds sector. This sector, along with its hybrid mREIT counterpart, has been very resilient this year despite the sharp rise in interest rates. Our main takeaway is that the sector features an unusual combination of a stronger risk profile and a higher yield relative to the pre-COVID period. The sector has also remained resilient through the recent rise in Treasury yields and continues to offer an attractive yield level. For investors who allocate across both CEFs and preferreds the latter also offer greater certainty around distribution levels and a lack of discount volatility.

Within the sector we continue to like the Two Harbors Investment Corp 7.625% Series B (TWO.PB) and the ARMOUR Residential REIT 7% Series C (ARR.PC).

Big Picture

Before looking at the numbers, let's see how the two mREIT preferreds sectors fit into the broader income landscape. Year-to-date, the agency and hybrid mREIT preferred sectors delivered strong results. We have been strongly overweight the space in our Sector Framework on the service and have further shifted some of the CEF allocations to these preferreds over the last few months which allows us to avoid discount volatility (some of which we saw last week) as well as protect against CEF distribution cuts.

In terms of yields, the two sectors feature the highest yields (defined as yield-to-worst or the minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-first-call for callable sectors like preferreds - more on this later) in the income space. The negative yields in the chart are due to the negative yields-to-call of many securities in some of the CEF preferreds sectors. Despite the strong rally year-to-date we maintain an overweight allocation to mREIT preferreds sectors.

The median yield of the agency-focused mREIT preferred sector continues to trade well above its pre-COVID level despite lower yields in other income sectors.

It is possible to argue that the focus on yield-to-worst (again, defined as the minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-first-call) isn't quite right because comparing the YTW of today versus the pre-COVID YTW is not apples-to-apples given the sharp drop in short term rates and the fact that most preferreds in the sector are fix-to-float with a Libor base rate. This means that the drop in Libor in 2020 significantly lowered the reset yields of these stocks (i.e. the yield investors will receive if the stocks are not redeemed and they switch to a floating rate). This, in turn, suggests that the YTW of a given fix-to-float stock should naturally move higher in order to compensate investors for a potentially lower reset yield. In other words, the higher YTW of the sector relative to its pre-COVID level is not actually a bargain but a natural outcome of the move lower in short-term rates.

We have some sympathy with this argument but it's not entirely bulletproof. First, the argument implies that the fact that most fix-to-float stocks in the sector are trading at or above "par" is "wrong" because their prices should move lower when their coupons float. If this weren't the case then the stock prices would not move lower and would be redeemed by the issuer, making the lower floating-rate coupons a non-issue. However, if the prices should move lower past their call dates then this presents a slam-dunk arbitrage where traders should short fix-to-float stocks for a sure profit. This would have already pushed the prices lower than the "par" levels, however, because this hasn't happened suggests that the story is more complex.

Secondly, the way securities are priced in markets is based on, what is called, a risk-neutral approach which simply means that it doesn't take anyone's opinions into account but works off simple arbitrage relationships. What this means from the perspective of fixed-income securities is that rates implied by the current yield curve are used to price future floating-rate cashflows via forward rates. In other words, to estimate future floating-rate cashflows we use forward Libor rates, rather than spot (i.e. current) or any other Libor rates.

And, in contrast to the current 3-month Libor of 0.17% forward 3-month Libor is expect to move towards a level of 2-2.5% over the next few years. This means that we pretty much get back to where we were during the pre-COVID period of short-term rates over the period of 2024-2027 when the bulk of preferreds in the sector switch to floating-rates. This means that reset yields are actually not expected to drop as sharply as many might think. Obviously, investors who worry about short-term rates remaining at zero should allocate accordingly and avoid fix-to-float issues with floating spreads below their current fixed coupons.

In addition to yields, we need to have a look at the quality profile of the sector which provides the second side of the risk/reward equation. We divide the risk characteristics of the sector into primary and secondary factors. The primary factors which we consider most important are:

the percentage of agency securities in the portfolio which varies from about 90% to 100% in the agency-focused sector the amount of economic leverage in the portfolio the equity / preferred liquidation preference coverage ratio MBS basis sensitivity of book value i.e. how much the book value drops if MBS assets underperform interest rate swaps which are typically used to hedge the portfolio duration

Secondary risk features for the agency space are the percentage of TBA in the portfolio (we favor a higher amount due to greater liquidity of TBAs over specified pools as well as Fed's support for TBAs), the presence of non-margined debt in the capital structure (non-margined debt is fairly unusual for an agency-focused mREIT as most use repos overwhelmingly which, of course, are margined, but it is very helpful in preventing a negative feedback loop due to margin calls and asset selldowns), duration gap (we favor a positive duration gap as the main risk to preferreds holders is a large market shock event which is very likely to be followed by lower interest rates - a positive duration gap allows the portfolio to take advantage of lower rates) and several others.

Let's take a look at how some of the primary risk features have developed over the last few quarters, starting from Q4-2019 which was the last pre-COVID reporting quarter.

Economic leverage of the sector fell sharply into the second quarter of last year and bounced back somewhat as volatility stabilized due to Fed support. However, it remains well below the figure for the end of 2019 which is very good news for preferreds holders.

The significant decrease in leverage from 2019 to Q1-2021 is arguably understated due to compositional effects. For example, TWO and IVR would not have been counted as agency-focused mREITs in 2019 due to their significant non-agency holdings. So, an increase in the leverage of IVR makes sense in the context of it shifting from a hybrid to an agency-focused portfolio since the latter portfolio can sustain a higher level of leverage. Five of the remaining companies were agency-focused through the entire period an all saw their leverage drop significantly.

Equity / preferreds coverage, however, has moved lower as companies burned through their book value in an attempt to deleverage their portfolios. Lower coverage is bad for preferreds holders, all else equal, as there is less of an equity cushion to protect preferreds holders. A number of companies have been redeeming their preferreds, namely, Dynex Capital (DX), Annaly (NLY) and Two Harbors (TWO) which has supported coverage and we expect this trend to continue.

Although the direction of these two primary risk factors is broadly offsetting, the aggregate changes have improved portfolio resilience as the portfolio assets now require a slightly higher drop for coverage to go match liquidation preference of an average portfolio. In other words, preferreds holders in the sector are taking the risk of more resilient portfolios based on aggregate leverage and coverage figures relative to the pre-COVID environment.

Individual Company Updates

In this section we highlight some of the key changes for the companies in the agency-focused sector.

For ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) economic leverage ticked lower from 7.6x to 7.1x which is good to see, while asset coverage dropped from 7.0x to 6.3x which is less good. ARR have issued more preferreds via their at-the-market program with liquidation preference rising from $134m to $163m and, even though stockholders' equity rose more than the new liquidation preference, it was enough to cause coverage to fall. The portfolio remained entirely in agencies while the 25bp MBS basis sensitivity rose from -9.9% to -11% despite lower leverage.

For Dynex Capital (DX) leverage ticked up to 6.9x vs. 6.3x and the 25bp MBS basis sensitivity increased to -13.1% from -11.9%. Equity / pref coverage rose to 6.6x from 5.7x. It was interesting that DX leverage rose this quarter while that of the earlier-reporting AGNC and ARR fell. That said, DX has tended to operate at a lower leverage so they are probably catching up here and their leverage remains below that of ANGC and ARR. The capital raise was probably the most interesting event and that, along with the earlier preferred redemption, allowed coverage to rise from 3.3x in Q3-20 to double that in Q1-21.

For the AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) economic leverage decreased to 7.7x from 8.5x which is good while the 25bp MBS basis sensitivity increased to -13.5% which is less good. Equity / pref coverage increased to 7.4x from 7.2x. Overall, it's a good result for preferreds holders, however, it's hard to get excited about AGNC. Leverage and MBS basis sensitivity is still the highest of the agency-focused mREITs, however, equity / pref coverage is also very high - only second to NLY.

For the Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) leverage fell from 8.2x to 7.6x (this is different from the leverage figures quoted by CMO which they call "portfolio leverage" and is repo divided by the sum of equity and unsecured debt - this is different from the metric used by most other mREITs which, sensibly, puts unsecured debt in the numerator with all the other debt, not the denominator. The CMO definition conveniently makes leverage seems lower). Coverage fell very marginally and is at 3.5x. CMO coverage is the second lowest (IVR is lower) in the agency-focused space - around 2x lower than some of the higher coverage mREITs. Normally, we could overlook this since mREITs have strategies of growing coverage. However, CMO might struggle to grow coverage from current low levels (low for an agency-focused mREIT). One way an mREIT can improve coverage is to redeem preferreds which can benefit investors who position in the non-redeemable series (e.g. TWO.PA, TWO.PB etc). CMO can't really do this because they only have one series outstanding and while it's possible to do a partial redemption, investors won't necessarily benefit as they can get their holdings called away by lottery. They can scramble to buy remaining series but that might push prices up worsening the existing negative YTC profile. Another way mREITs can improve coverage is to grow book value organically. CMO doesn't seem to be able to do this - except for Q3, book value has fallen consistently since Q4-2019 and a longer time-series of the stock is not very impressive. Finally, the company can issue stock however agency-focused mREITs that have done this have mentioned the attraction of the TBA financing environment as one reason to do this and CMO doesn't allocate to TBAs.

For Annaly Capital Management (NLY) leverage fell to 6.1x from 6.2x over the quarter and coverage rose to 8.9x from 8.8x. NLY also got rid of its CRE business which increased the agency allocation to 95% from 93%. The 25bp MBS spread sensitivity rose to -10.2% from -8.9%. Overall, it's a good look for NLY and the lowish yields reflect that.

For Two Harbors Investment (TWO) leverage fell to 6.4x from 6.8x (and from 7%+ intra-quarter). Equity / pref coverage also fell to 3.7x from 4.3x. MSRs grew as a proportion of the portfolio. TWO make a big song and dance about the value of holding MSRs alongside agencies in their portfolio. The idea is that as rates rise the value of the MSRs increases and offsets the drop in the value of agencies because higher rates extends the duration of mortgages and lengthens the period over which holders of servicing rights get paid to service the mortgage (the higher the mortgage term the higher the overall servicing fee). From the perspective of common shareholders maybe this makes sense but from the perspective of preferreds holders simple interest-rate hedges like swaps or Treasury futures are much better because they don't really have any illiquidity premium and aren't sensitive to mortgage defaults. In other words, in a market crash the value of MSRs is not going to increase in value as rates drop because of 1) an increase in expected mortgage defaults (which would decrease the amount of mortgages to service and cause the fair-value of MSRs to fall) and 2) as they are less liquid securities they will get haircut as people won't want to touch anything that is not nailed down to the US Treasury guarantee (even agencies, as we saw, widened 1% in yields relative to Treasuries in March!).

For Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) leverage remained steady at 6.6x and coverage rose to 2.5 from 2.3. The company is now more of a pure-play agency mREIT but the equity / pref coverage is a bit thin and unlike TWO they retained external managers.

Sector Comparisons

This is what the agency-focused mREIT preferreds space looks like in terms of structural features. The majority of the stocks are fix-to-float and two are currently callable (both of them fixed-rate) leaving only one fixed-rate series with decent call protection the ARR 7% Series C (ARR.PC).

The chart below captures the yield on offer in the space. Green bars are stripped yields. Blue bars are yield-to-worst (minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-first-call). Orange bars are reset yields (stripped yields at the stock's floating-rate based on current Libor forwards) - only applicable to fix-to-float stocks. Capstead Mortgage Corp. PFD Series E (CMO.PE) appears to have a missing YTW - however it is actually zero as the clean price of the stock is at "par". In other words, if the stock were to be called today its total return into redemption would be roughly zero (ignoring the small additional carry from any notice period).

The chart makes it clear that the highest yields on offer are available in the TWO and IVR preferreds.

In order to evaluate the risk/reward proposition we need to marry the yields with the summary of the primary risk features which are shown in the chart below.

IVR has relatively low leverage given its high agency allocation, however its coverage is by far the lowest in the sector so we remain on the sidelines despite its highest yield in the sector. It is fairly likely for IVR to redeem its currently callable Series A (IVR.PA), particularly, since its high interest rate makes less sense in the context of an agency-focused and much reduced portfolio from 2019. This would boost its coverage so an allocation by more tactical or speculative investors may still make sense here.

TWO has a relatively low leverage level though this makes sense in the context of its agency allocation which is the lowest in the sector. However, the combination of the highest yield outside of IVR preferreds, a very long 2027 call date for two of the three preferreds makes it relatively attractive. We like TWO 7.625% Series B (TWO.PB), trading at a 7.75% YTW and 7.73% Reset Yield and which has the highest spread over 3M Libor in the sector.

ARR.PC has lagged the rally in the rest of the mREIT preferreds space and looks attractive with a combination of strong credit metrics and a relatively high yield. Though the company's risk management was a bit wobbly in Q1, it responded by unwinding all non-agency exposure while lowering its leverage which should support its resilience in the future. The stock's fixed-coupon structure and relatively long call protection should also prove attractive in a bearish market outcome when short-term rates remain low while credit spreads widen, which would allow it to outperform the rest of the sector. We hold ARR.PC in our Core Income Portfolio. It is trading at a YTW of 6.81%.

Takeaways

The agency preferreds sector has remained relatively resilient so far this year over the period of rising Treasury yields and continues to boast one of the highest yields across income sectors. In addition to its resilience and attractive yield, the sector has derisked relative to its pre-COVID stance which offers an unusual lower risk / higher-yield combination for investors.