I've written about Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) a few times, emphasizing its status as a solid company with excellent long-term investment potential. Given the company's operations and fundamental strengths as well as market position, I consider it one of the better chemical companies to invest in and own a full, nearly 2% portfolio position in the company.

This article won't be about the company's fundamentals - I've written articles that go into more detail on this subject previously. Here, we instead look at a recent performance.

Yara - How has the company been doing?

1Q21 is the latest quarter we have information on, and the information/report is a positive one. Given the recent trends in basic materials/chemicals, it's unsurprising that some of the fundamental factors like pricing are giving the company a tailwind here. This is influencing the company's ROIC, which is at near record-high levels...

... with special attention given to premium products, growing double-digits in Africa and Asia, and a 42% YoY product growth in Asia and Africa for YaraVita alone, now up at 13.4M units. The company delivered massive improvements in FCF...

... and aside from this gives investors a 16% YoY increase in EBITDA, a more than 100% YoY increase in EPS, and a nearly 200% YoY improvement in operational cash flow. Profit margins increased by 240 bps YoY, and the company's capital discipline has given some excellent results.

The fact is Yara is delivering improved returns in all regions and almost all operational segments, with industrial solutions the only one that went down YoY. This was despite some impact from increased commodity pricing, which the company has enjoyed cheap pricing for some time now.

Despite almost $170M worth of investments, Yara's net debt is reduced to a 1.26X to EBITDA, and this includes the massive $625M dividend payment done in May 2021. The company continues to target an investment-grade credit rating and a net debt/EBITDA of around 1.5-2.0X, which means that the current number is well below its current target. Yara has also applied to the AGM for a 5% buyback authorization, and has declared that "further cash returns in the coming quarters in line with the policy".

So, as a result, we can probably expect this company to shower investors with better returns, dividends, and buybacks over the coming few quarters and years.

Yara managed to deliver over 10 million tonnes of the product during all of 2020 despite the pandemic, and reached a near $3B annual revenue, with a close to $500M annual EBITDA.

The company still has 12 production sites and has an annual capacity of 1 million tonnes of ammonia and 8.1 million tonnes of finished fertilizer.

Looking specifically at individual geographies, we see excellent results out of Europe...

... and the continent is considered to be well-positioned for future food production. Even better trends come out of the Americas, with 52% EBITDA growth YoY, and the best trends out of Asia/Africa, with 174% EBITDA growth on a YoY basis.

The company's negative EBITDA segment, Industrial solutions, was affected by higher nat-gas costs and lower maritime activity due to COVID, but still managed to improve RoIC.

Yara continues to be exposed to multiple product pricing sensitivities, among these gas price, CAN/NPK pricing, and urea, all of which have increased in price on a YoY basis as the economy recovers.

Yara's inventories are the lowest in over a dozen quarters, with currently around 6 million tonnes of fertilizer available for shipping. The company expects a higher capacity growth for its core products. Global consumption of fertilizer is however at a 2.6% annual growth rate, which makes capacity additions crucial for the world's various nations.

The current backdrop for fertilizers and crops overall is that it is an extremely strong market in the agriculture sector right now, with corn, soy wheat, and other productions being at a very high level, with a 17% YoY improvement. Yara has prepared for a demand-driven market, as opposed to the supply-driven market we've had for some time. The company has increased prices for most of its products.

The company is involved in a multitude of different products and initiatives to improve its operations even further, become more carbon-neutral, and deliver more value to shareholders.

As a whole, however, we can clearly see that Yara has had an excellent quarter, and expects more excellent quarters as the market shifts to an environment where the company can improve its product pricing, push more value to shareholders, and increase overall returns.

Yara has been a superb investment - delivering nearly triple-digit returns inclusive of dividends, and I expect this to continue for some time.

Let's look at company valuation.

Yara - What is the valuation?

If you followed my past few articles on Yara, you'll know that the company is now trading at levels that I consider to be dangerously high in terms of undervaluation. We can safely move away from the assumption or perspective that Yara is currently in any way "significantly undervalued". I no longer see the company as such. This is also the reason I've stayed away from buying more for some time now.

However, in the current market, we're still able to see value in the company.

Dear readers, this is a BBB rated company that typically trades at a 15X P/E on a 10-year basis. The company has delivered only sub-par annual growth since 2011, but this was largely due to unfavorable fundamentals, pricing, and other factors, including some company-specific ones. I bought the company when it had turned things around, and when it was fairly clear from a forecast perspective that things were improving.

However, the current average P/E valuation is around 15.8X, which is a premium to its 10-year.

Had you invested back in 2015, your returns would have been quite poor. However, following my logic, I didn't invest until things were clearly turning, and valuations were at a nearly all-time low, which is the time to invest in basic materials/fertilizer and agriculture companies like this.

Some investors would argue that there's still plenty of upside left in the company based on these valuations. Indeed, a cursory glance may suggest that this is the case, and it can be understood why some people continue to invest in the company here.

After all, current forecasts suggest an annual 3-year upside of nearly 11.5%, which should certainly be good considering the slim amount and character of the opportunities available on the market today.

However, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when looking at a company like this. First off, analyst accuracy is horrible, at 50-60% depending on the timeframe you look at. This lack of accuracy is due to the company's fundamental operations in chemicals/agriculture, which is an inherently volatile sector. Consequently, even good forecasts may be incorrect, and even positive trends may be violently broken in more extreme ways than in other companies.

The best "cure" for this that I have is buying the company at only an extremely cheap valuation, which is what I did. At such a valuation, even the company's fundamental assets are sold at a very cheap price, and any dividend that came in as promised would be nearly 5% even without the bonus dividends. My current 12-month rolling YoC for Yara is well over 7%.

Again, valuation is key here.

Secondly, these FactSet forecasts really take a large amount of positive growth into account when giving us these assumptions, at nearly 9% CAGR, most of which comes from an expected 37% 2021E EPS growth. While possible, analyst accuracy isn't exactly in the company's or the analysts' favor.

This has also translated well to S&P Global analyst targets, which for once I actually fully agree with.

The overall targets have shifted very little during the pandemic, and all analysts following the company have maintained a fairly steady overall price target. The clear picture that analysts have is that the company was undervalued, around 25-30% around 1 year ago, and is currently 9-10% overvalued to their fair-value PT, as they do not give the same credence to FactSet 3-year forward targets. Again, something I agree with.

I do believe that the analysts here may put a bit too little credence on the positives that the company is seeing because visibility is definitely better than it was around 1 year ago, but I won't complain much when analysts are putting forth conservative numbers and targets. Still, consider that the company may in fact go much higher, and in that way, the high price target of 500 NOK/share is a potentially valid one and one the company may indeed reach.

I won't start frowning and looking closer at the relative valuation, considering a sale, until we see a 20-30% overvaluation here, which would equate to a share price of 550-600 NOK. At such a level, even I will start looking at potentially rotating some profits here.

Thesis

Yara is a great company but is also not currently "cheap". Even at a 4.29% yield considering an annual dividend of about 20 NOK/share, investors should be somewhat careful going forward here.

I'm not saying you can't make money here. In this market, investors need to accept, in my opinion, returns of 8-11% with the grace and enthusiasm reserved for 15-25% annual rates of return around 1 year ago. The simple fact is that if you didn't invest in value stocks 1 year ago, you missed out on buying opportunities for most value stocks and quality dividend companies. There are remnants of these undervaluations, but I wouldn't necessarily consider Yara to be one of them at the current market price.

Yara fulfills most of my fundamental requirements for investments, except one - the fact that it's not currently undervalued. Everything else is top-notch in this company, and investors shouldn't be too worried about things like long-term quality and safety.

One notice that needs to be made is that this is a Scandinavian company, with a dividend policy strictly based on annual EPS. Dividends need to be considered fluid, not set in stone, and we shouldn't expect strong "traditions" out of the company, even if current dividend levels are good.

In the end, I would say that Yara is a "HOLD" here, but given the market, I can see why some people would buy the company here, owing to its not unrealistic 8-11% annual upside until 2024E. Keep in mind that this is potentially volatile though and that I share the opinion that Yara is currently 10% overvalued.

Thank you for reading.