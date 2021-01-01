Photo by xeni4ka/iStock via Getty Images

In recent articles, I have explained that REITs are better investments than rental properties in most cases.

That's because they are not only safer, but they are also more rewarding.

Even then, I also invest in rental properties because they offer great benefits when added to a diversified REIT portfolio.

In that sense, it's not just one or the other.

It's by combining both together that one achieves an optimal risk-to-reward.

Here are five reasons why:

Reason #1: Diversification Away From the Stock Market Pricing Mechanism

Today, the great majority of our assets are traded on liquid markets. This is true whether you are buying stocks, bonds, or even preferred shares.

The liquidity has many benefits. It allows you to buy or sell your investment at any given time with very little transaction costs.

However, this liquidity also has some important drawbacks.

In the case of REITs, it's the stock market that determines the value of your real estate investment, and as you already know, the stock market isn't always perfectly efficient. There are times when REITs fall out of favor and their performance becomes completely detached from the private real estate market.

We saw this happen at the onset of the COVID crisis when REITs (VNQ) suddenly fell by 43%, even as the rest of the real estate market remained mostly intact:

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, when this happens, there's nothing you can do about it. You can only sell your investment at the price that's quoted at any given time. If you don't like the price, you are stuck.

In the private market, the pricing mechanism is a bit different.

Prices are still set by supply and demand, but here most investors are long-term driven and therefore the fluctuation in prices is less radical.

Moreover, there's no set price that you must accept or refuse. When selling a property, you can have a direct impact on the price and do things to improve the pricing of your property.

We appreciate this diversification in the pricing mechanism. We don't just rely on the stock market's supply and demand which can change from a day to the next, without any good reasons.

Reason #2: Full Control Over a Portion of My Investments

REITs are professionally managed and generate passive returns for their shareholders. Generally, this is a good thing.

However, I still want to have full control over a portion of my investments. It may not make good financial sense, but it gives me peace of mind to know that I'm not relying on someone else who may do a poor job and destroy value.

Source: Invitation Homes (INVH)

That's one of the main reasons why I like to mix rentals with REITs. It's the only portion of my portfolio that I have full control over.

Reason #3: Boost Your Average Portfolio Yield

The average dividend yield of the REIT sector is today just 3.5%.

It's so low because most REITs retain a large portion of their cash flow to reinvest in growth. Moreover, REITs use very conservative levels of leverage and generally target higher-quality lower-yielding properties.

By including rentals to the mix, you can boost the average yield of your real estate portfolio.

Source: Invitation Homes (INVH)

It's not uncommon to find rental properties that generate 6-8% initial yields, which then turn into 12%-15% with some leverage.

By mixing REITs with rentals, you may get your average portfolio yield closer to 6%-8%. It will give you a steady flow of liquidity to reinvest, save or spend.

Reason #4: Line of Credit to Tap Into During Times of Volatility

As noted earlier, REITs often perform very differently from the private real estate market.

When the two markets become detached, that's when you can make great deals and materially improve your long-term portfolio performance.

If you own rental properties, your rents will provide a steady flow of liquidity to invest REITs when they are discounted. Moreover, you may be able to get a line of credit to access even more liquidity right when it's the most valuable.

It's thanks to all my private real estate investments that I was able to steadily buy more REITs in 2020 when they were deeply discounted.

It greatly boosted our performance when REITs finally recovered:

Source: Interactive Brokers

If I did not own any private real estate investments, I would not have had access to this liquidity and would have passed on many great opportunities such as buying Macerich (MAC) at $5 per share, STORE Capital (STOR) at $15, and American Campus (ACC) at $23 per share. Many of these purchases already have doubled or even tripled over the past year.

Without the liquidity from private real estate, I would have missed out on a large portion of these gains that really put me ahead in the recovery.

Reason #5: Diversification Away From the REIT Corporate and Tax Structure

Finally, all REITs share the same corporate structure that exempts them from taxes.

This is great as long as it isn't changed.

But as we all know, politicians like to make significant changes to taxes on a regular basis.

Will someday an administration decide that REITs shouldn't be tax exempt?

It's very unlikely for a number of reasons, but not impossible.

Diversification in non-REIT real estate investments allows us to mitigate this risk.

Bottom Line

It's not all black or white.

Invest in both: REITs and rentals.

They mix well together as both have unique pros and cons.

The question then becomes: Do you split 50/50 between the two, or do you favor one over the other with a larger portion of your portfolio?

I personally strongly favor REITs and my current split is 90/10.

Especially today, I don't think that it makes much sense to invest in rentals because REITs are still deeply discounted due to temporary COVID fears which likely won't last for much longer.