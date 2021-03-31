Rapeepat Pornsipak/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) intends to raise $81 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing its DARPin platform for treating various infectious and other serious diseases.

Given MOLN results so far, the large markets it is pursuing and its enviable major pharma collaborations, for life science investors with a patient hold time frame of 12 - 24 months, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Zurich, Switzerland-based Molecular was founded to create DARPin molecules to 'target multiple escape pathways in parallel' for various diseases.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., who was previously VP of the Board of the Swiss Biotech Association.

Below is a brief interview of CEO Amstutz:

The firm's lead pipeline program is developing two treatments for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which it is co-developing with Novartis.

The company's most clinically advanced program is for its abicipar, a treatment for neovascular AMD, or nAMD, and diabetic macular edema, or DME.

The program has already met its primary Phase 3 endpoints and its partner AbbVie is evaluating how it wants to proceed.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $330 million in equity investment and include Biotechnology Value Fund, Hansjorg Wyss Revocable Trust, Suvretta Capital Management, Novartis Pharma, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund, Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, and UBS Fund Management.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by GlobalData, the market for treatments for age-related macular degeneration in the nine major markets was an estimated $8.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% from 2019 to 2028.

There are currently 11 Phase 3 stage products in development for the treatment of AMD.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments for AMD include:

4-D Molecular Therapeutics

Adverum

REGENEXBIO

Apellis

Gemini

Hemera

IVERIC bio

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Roche

Others

The firm faces numerous competitors for its other program areas.

Financial Status

Molecular’s recent financial results are typical for a development stage biopharma in that they feature significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline advancement efforts.

Below are the company’s recent financial results:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $154.6 million in cash and $83 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MOLN intends to sell 3 million ADSs at a reference price of $27.14 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $81.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $637 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.33%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $25 (CHF 22) million to fund our planned Phase 1 clinical trial for MP0317, the second product candidate in our oncology program, to completion; approximately $40 (CHF 36) million to advance the development of our infectious disease program including the expansion of our research and development activities for COVID-19 antiviral therapeutic product candidates; approximately $43 (CHF 39) million to advance our liquid tumor portfolio initially in acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, through Phase 1 clinical development, and leveraging our CD3 platform to develop additional product candidates thereafter; and the remainder to fund the advancement of our platform and other potential product candidates, working capital and other general corporate purposes. We believe that the anticipated net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term time deposits, will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the third quarter of 2023. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink, Cowen, RBC Capital Markets, and Kempen & Co.

Commentary

MOLN is seeking U.S. public market investment to continue its pipeline advancement research activities.

For its lead candidates, the company is developing two treatments for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which it is co-developing with Novartis.

It’s most advanced program is to treat neovascular AMD, and which it is partnering with AbbVie to finalize and potentially commercialize.

The market opportunities for the various markets the firm is seeking to treat are large and have the potential for significant growth.

MOLN has major pharma firm collaborations with several firms, so has produced an impressive ability to gain the attention and resources from major companies.

The firm’s investor syndicate includes prominent healthcare venture capital firms and strategic investor Novartis.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 41.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value that is above the typical range for clinical stage biopharmas.

However, given the firm’s results so far, the large markets it is pursuing and its enviable major pharma collaborations, for life science investors with a patient hold time frame of 12 - 24 months, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 15, 2021.