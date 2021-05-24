American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference May 24, 2021 10:15 AM ET

Tom Bartlett - President, Chief Executive Officer

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Alright. Countdown, counted down.

Well done.

Good morning everyone. We are Zoom [Indiscernible] on us today. Appreciate everybody’s time this morning. Ric Prentiss, Raymond James at the Telecom Services Research and obviously the towers are a large part of that research. We are very happy to be hosting Tom Bartlett, CEO of American Tower today. Tom, welcome.

Hey, thanks, Ric. It’s great to be here. Hopefully, we’ll be live next – at the next NAREIT event.

Exactly. So, another virtual NAREIT right now. It does feel like the November one in Vegas might be live. But we’ll knock on wood for that. It feels like we are coming out of the tunnel soon here in the U.S. hope you, Tom, and your family and everyone at American Tower is sitting on and everyone on the call today.

Absolutely, Ric. Our prayers go out to everyone.

I am going to start there, because obviously, you guys had a large international business and we feel good here in the U.S. I’ve gotten both my vaccines. Feeling good about that. Business travel probably starting back up. But people in other parts of the world are really still feeling the pain of this pandemic. You guys have a lot of business in India and Brazil. Can you update us a little bit about what is going on there? And what the prospects look like?

No, sure. We are in just about 25 countries around the globe and not everyone is doing nearly as well as we are here in the United States. And I think even in the United States, we are not that – clearly, not out of the widget. What’s been so obvious over the last 12 months is just the criticality – the critical nature having a broadband wireless signal.

And one of the reasons that we are in these international markets is because the wireline presence is so small in many markets. Less than 10% of the population actually have a wireline number. And so, the carriers themselves are committing all of their CapEx really to their wireless infrastructure and in an event like we’ve had over the last 16 months or so, in terms of just how isolated it is, how people are alone, people need health services, they need educational services, the e-commerce, it’s the resilience, if you will of our particular business model has been incredible and the governments and our customers realize that.

And so, our people are all considered essential services, essential personnel. So, our customers and ourselves have been able to get out into the environment and to be able to get infrastructure on the sites and build new sites. Last year, we actually had a record level build-to-suit year and this year, as well. But having said that, in markets like India, and lot of the Latin American markets, in particular Brazil, the infection rates are just incredibly high.

Now, I tracked and as you would expect on a daily basis, they are getting better. But they are still so incredibly high. Many companies like ourselves are trying to send everything that we possibly can into those markets including vaccines, including oxygen, you name it, to be able to support not just our employees, but the population at large.

And the government is doing quite a bit as you’ve seen in terms of sending tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of vaccines to a lot of these different markets.

And so, we are monitoring it on a daily basis. Our customers are still again heavily investing in their infrastructure. We noted on our last earnings call that we are probably going to see a bit of a delay in India on the build program. But we would expect to be able to make that up in the kind of the balance of the year.

But I would expect it and I’d seen only kind of a daily basis that our build programs are being delayed a bit. But other than that, there is significant growth going on. And as I said, it comes back to just the underlying importance of having a broadband wireless signal. And so, as I said the governments, the customers, ourselves, we are doing everything we possibly can.

There were some issues I think from our customer perspective, from a supply chain perspective. But I think given the inventories that they have of equipment and adhere, they’ve – we haven’t really seen any impacts on any supply chain issues kind of around the world on even on our own build programs. The ones that we are actually putting in the ground, we have sizable inventories to be able to meet that demand.

So, it’s just great that we do continually get out of this and that the – each and every – it’s important for the world for everyone to be vaccinated and for vaccines to be able to get into each one of these markets. So, we are paying it day-by-day.

Great. Since, like a decade, we’ve been doing these at NAREIT now as – it’s interesting. In the early days, people like, what the heck is a tower? I think real estate investors now have gotten very well educated on the tower industry. You’ve become the largest market cap real estate NAREIT number out there I think so.

When we get a lot these days, particularly from real estate investors though is, help them stay current on what’s the technology risk for towers. They hear on one side that fiber small cell is what 5G is all about and the second to make towers go away. And on the other side, small cell fiber at the ground level and the other side, we get people asking questions what about satellites?

Everybody hears about Elon Musk and SpaceX Starlink and our satellite is going to cover the earth and our big and meg towers go away. So, as you think of the coming at your high, coming at your low, how do towers fit into that technology risk positioning, not just in the U.S. but then globally?

Yes. And Ric, we spend a lot of time looking at all of the disrupting potential technologies or disruptors themselves coming into and interrupting the kind of business model that we have in place. And I think that the headline is that there is no better infrastructure from both the economic perspective, as well as a propagation perspective. And so, it’s about quality of service perspective, then the 150 foot to 175 foot tower.

As we see 5G evolve, this clearly going to be then – and as well as the use of mid-band spectrum, there is clearly going to be the need for densification. And so, we are going to see that evolve. Now, small cells, I think will play a role in that, particularly in your very dense urban markets, your New Yorks, your Bostons, your Philadelphia, kind of the top half of the NFL cities kind of around. I am not sure Tampa Bay would make it in there. But many of the…

The – thinking of the champions…

Oh, yes, those guys. So, you will see small cells something because you can’t put a large site into a large – a very dense urban market. The towers themselves are serving two, three, four thousand sites or customers. And so, there is no better way to get that signal out in the most economic way than using that type of infrastructure.

Satellites, I think will be playing a role, but given a lot of the attributes of the satellite technology, it will be best to use in those areas where the tower technology just isn’t economically to be on the oceans in your very, very rural areas around the world. Think about the, whether to have like a balloons or Leos or even higher, there is a significant amount of latency that occurs between from a satellite down to the earth itself.

But one of the more challenging areas is that, you have people moving and you’ve got the satellite moving at the same time. And that creates a lot of havoc with being able to provide a high quality signal and it’s also expensive. So, you go back to the quality of service and the pure economics, and there is nothing like that 150 foot, 175 foot tower.

And just to put it in some perspective, in the United States, we have 40,000, 45,000 sites. Our biggest customer is on half – only on half of those sites. So there is a significant amount of capacity and a significant amount of room for our customers to actually go on sites that they are not on within our own portfolio. And the other tower companies are themselves.

So, from a densification perspective, the first place that our customers are going to look is to come on to a space where they are already at. They’ve already got infrastructure there. There is power there. There is backhaul there. They know it works. It’s part of their overall radio planning. So the radio frequency planning is already established.

And so, when you look at the – our customers here in the United States for example, who are very aggressively rolling out 5G, they are going to go where they are most comfortable. It’s like going home every time. They maybe most comfortable going home to the sites that the sites that they are on. And there are large leasing agreements and arrangements that are already well established.

And so, from a time to market perspective, it’s quite easy for them to be able to roll out the network. So, I think that, as I said, we continue to look at this internally. We use external consultants, as well to be able to look at all the various technologies, I do see a role for small cell clearly. I do see a role for satellites. And there is still a certain part of the market is being filled by infrastructure like ourselves.

But the bulk of the traffic around the world is going to be supported by the tower construction, yesterday as it has been for the last fifteen, twenty years.

Kind of the physics. Yes. Okay. When you think about American Tower, you guys have not done a lot of outdoor small cells in the U.S. You do have some indoors. You are looking – you have fiber in some of your international markets. Help us understand your allocation of capital then, as far as if small cells will play a role, what role is that at American Tower’s asset allocation?

Yes, I know, as we said, I mean, if you look at our kind of non-traditional tower revenue, it’s probably less than 5%. We do have more venues than anyone else in the United States and around the world in building we are at a lot of sporting events, sporting venues, race tracks, casinos and those types of things. And that’s proven to be good business candidly. I mean, it is a closed environment. It’s our network. It’s a kind of a neutral host type of an environment.

So it fits the model that we are trying to build. When we think of a small cell, and we’ve been on certain small cell projects and if they financially make sense, we will lean into it. But what we have found is that, given our complement of markets that we are in and the over 200,000 sites that we have, the better place for us to be able to drive value creation or return on investment is just replicating the model that we’ve built in as many as markets has made sense.

It’s known. Our customers are looking for it. It’s a neutral host. It’s based upon exclusive real estate rights. It’s multi-service, multi-tenant. And we can control all of the inputs. And so, when we are looking to allocate capital, probably the first place I look to allocate capital is on our build program. So, we’ll build 6,000, 7,000 sites this year.

I’ve got a roadmap that we’ll build 40,000 to 50,000 sites over the next three to five years. We generate double-digit ROIs right out of the gate with that kind of investment. There is no other model that will generate those kinds of returns, right out of the gate and then we’ll be able to enjoy the growth in those markets as carriers continue to – and other customers continue to come on those sites.

So, that’s the best place and so, I’ll invest as much as I possibly can into our build program. And then I’ll look for ways to be able to expand and grow within those markets in even better scale. Telxius, the transaction that we just closed in Europe, part of it is also done at Latin America. It’s perfect example.

That’s a model that looks exactly like the model that we have in the United States, a terrific counterparty in terms of Telefonica being the lessee on the sites. The sites will look exactly the same as those that they do in the United States. We have certain ways of being even able to underwrite some of the risk in some of our international markets more so than the United States.

So, for us, that’s a better place to be able to allocate capital. And so, our chessboard if you will, is much bigger than most other tower companies. And so, we have a lot of maneuverability on that chessboard to be able to make moves and to be able to pick our slots where we can in fact drive incremental value where others might not have that same opportunity.

Okay. We hear a lot of acronyms in this industry being out there the oRAN, cRAN, MEC, Mobile Edge Computes, how is that impacting your business of what’s happening at the sell side, at the tower location. And then also, what’s it mean as far as where you might look to put money?

Well, what’s - thanks for the question, because, what’s really interesting now is the impact the 5G technology is really having on our business and our customers’ business. If you step back and you kind of say, okay, what do we know for sure? What we know for sure is that, wireless users around the world are going to continue to grow at a very rapid pace.

And we know that usage per customer is also going to continue at a very rapid pace. I mean, there are forecasts that are showing 20% to 25% growth in usage on a per customer basis over the next three to five years. Think about your usage even two to three years ago. If you tracked it, you were probably using 1 Gig, maybe 2 Gigs.

And then, if you track it now, you are using north of 10 and the forecast for that to go up to 50 – 50 Gig within the next three to four years. So, there is – and then you multiply that by an increasing number of users, right. And so, you look at the incremental demand and the question is, okay, how are our customers going to be able to keep up with that kind of demand? And so, you come back to the fundamental site.

Each one of our sites on average is probably 4,000, 5,000 square feet. And so, you look at what’s happening, as 4G has been deployed. And by the way, we are not even going to be around the world, we are not going to be up 90%, 95% coverage, and so, for another four to five years. So we saw the long runway even for 4G around the world and even within the United States.

And as 4G was rolled out, what did customers do? Well, as they did with really 3G and 2G, they added a lot more antennas up on the portfolio on the site itself that required more fiber. They put more technology, radio units on the platform itself to improve the quality of service. By doing that, they had to improve the conduit. They go down from the platform down to the baseband.

So, they added a lot of fiber. And so, as customers have continued to deploy different bands of spectrum, they just added more fiber and they’ve added more infrastructure to the site itself. And that’s what we’ve really been enjoying over these last three to five years in terms of the rates of growth that we’ve seen in the United States.

So, along comes 5G and you can think about kind of T-Mobile kind of leading the charts particularly at the tower site level with their low band spectrum. There was really just software that was required at both the platform itself, as well as down at the site at the ground itself. And so, now what we are starting to see, it’s something being able to meet that demand, is a lot more infrastructure, a lot more antennas.

We are seeing MIMO. So, instead of one antenna, we are seeing 64 small antennas. Well, that needs a lot more power. There is a lot of heat that comes as a result of it and there is a lot more fiber that’s coming down the site itself. And so, customers are investing heavily and will be heavily with C-Band to be able to meet that demand.

And a lot of it will look very much like, it’s even the past by just adding more and more infrastructure and really starting to kind of virtualize what’s happening down at the baseband unit. Again, we are in a unique position because those sites are exclusive to us. We’ve got the exclusive rights to be able to use that land for decades, okay?

And so, we think we are in a really good competitive spot to be able to take advantage of that growth. What’s interesting with 5G is that now customers have the ability to improve their economics – have to – they are able to lower their overall total cost of ownership and they are also able to increase the value proposition that they are going to be ultimately able to provide to their customers.

They are able to reduce their economics because of oRAN, right? They are able to open up the network such that they can now competitively bid elements of that network to a number of OEMs as opposed to given all the keys to one OEM. And so, I mean, DISH is really taking the leading role on this because they are just rolling out a 5G only network.

And they are really leaning into. So we see this in other parts of the world where customers are able to bid out all of this. Doesn’t impact the tower company, because none of that stuff is – we don’t play in that supply chain at all. This is infrastructure that they need from an electronics perspective to be able to deliver a signal.

So, we think that’s really good to the extent that our customers are going to be able to lower their overall cost, because ultimately then they will be able to then reinvest some of that available cash back into stuff that’s going to impact us, i.e. adding antennas and radios and fibers and those types of things at the site itself.

The other interesting element that is going on is that the baseband unit, which is really the guts of the brains at a given site, as you well know is now being able to be disaggregated. And so, there is going to be an element in the site that’s going to be required really hardware-driven. And then the software brains is going to be able to be someplace else, it might be at the site or it might be at a neighboring site.

It might be at central office. It might be at a cluster of sites that we have. It could be in a number of different spots and that’s where then all of those additional value types of services are going to be created.

And as the cloud continues to be pushed out to the edge, and all of those applications really cloud created applications, taking advantage of that very low latency in less than five milliseconds that 5G is going to offer, that’s going to happen in that disaggregated CU, that part of that baseband unit. And so, that’s the part that we think is very interesting for us going forward.

And we have a number of MoUs in place. Trials going on. We brought compute power actually out to our sites. We believe that we can at least bring a 500 kilowatt capability to a site, but what our focus is on now it’s clustering sites to be able to get up to two to ten – two to watts of power. So that we can now provide a much more robust capability to either datacenters, to a cloud service provider, to MNOs, to whomever it might be.

And that those are the trials that we are doing right now. So we have probably at ten sites, again maybe 500 kilowatts, maybe a meg where we are really bringing in shelters and servers, customer servers and providing them cages to be able to provide kind of a distributed compute capability. That’s not what we think is the ultimate opportunity for us.

We think the ultimate opportunity is going to be when we are able to create an ONRAM really to our existing wireless infrastructure for our customers to be able to then have access back to – again, another one of these compute facility, a metro facility, a larger IBX to be able to provide that kind of connectivity. So, we are excited about it. As I said, and as you mentioned, it’s a couple of years away, I think until that really develops.

But we do think given kind of the exclusive real estate that we do have and the relationships that we do have with our customers that we are in a very unique spot and that’s why what I then consider what we’ve done just recently in Europe, what we’ve tried to do and what we continue and are trying to do is not just creating value from our customers, for our customers in the local markets.

But we think that if we can create a global presence in those critical markets around the world that we can provide kind of the unique offering to somebody who is also trying to provide a unique capability around the world, whether it’s a cloud service provider, who knows what it might be. But we’ll have presence in those critical markets around the world and we’ll then be able to offer that kind of global presence to our customers.

Yes. And speaking of global, the big deal in Europe predominantly was Telxius deal, change to platform there. It went from small to large, broaden private equity sponsor as well to the whole European platform. How should we think about what your aspirations are in Europe?

Tom Bartlett

There is still a couple of markets that we would like to be in that we are not. And so, we are looking at that platform as one that we are really excited about growing it. We think that we have a great customer in Telefonica. So, we are very anxious in terms of building that out. We’ve got terrific relationships with Orange, with BT, with all the players there.

And so, we are hoping to really be able to be positioned to enjoy really good organic growth. But our aspirations are to grow in the region. My aspirations are to grow in the regions. And so, we actually have third-party capital, as you all know supporting us here. And so, we think that that provides even a broader platform for us to be able to put our hands on more sites in the markets either to build the suites, as well as through M&A.

But, who knows? We’ll see what it looks like whether we are able to secure those kinds of portfolios at attractive rates and that we are very patient. We are there for the long haul. We found that a lot of assets to trade and we are not one of those participants after a couple of years a lot of them come back into the market and so, then we are able to.

So, we are there for the long haul and we’ll do it very deliberately and thoughtfully. But our aspirations are to grow that market.

Yes. Sounds right. That’s the right platform now. One other question we get a lot will end on this one is, additional infrastructure, use the towers, then there was datacenters, hyperscale datacenters, fiber small cell, so used to be a lot of people talking about is it converging? Is it important to have a combined, here is my tower, here is my small cell, here is my fiber, here is my mobile edge compute or is it a la carte? How should we think about, how you are going to go to market and getting that growth rate that you see?

I’ll come back to – if anyone needs with anything after this half hour, our competitive advantage is our exclusive real estate rights, right? And we have that on a global basis. And as a result of that, we are able to provide multi-service, multi-tenant neutral host types of services. So everything that we see that can be done within that mode that we have around that very specific longitude and latitude makes a heck of a lot of sense to us.

To the extent that we start reaching into other areas, where there is a lot of competition for it, and varying levels of usage, varying levels of it being a multi-service or multi-tenant type of an offering, that’s not that interesting to us. We want to build everything from in, out and so we want to leverage it to be a platform, if you will that we have.

The 220,000 platforms that we have around the globe and for us, that’s where simple things like power, generators, simple things like edge computing tend to reside. And that’s the place where we think we can create the most value. That’s the place where we think we can provide the most value to our customers.

And so, everything that we’ll do is going to be centered there. There may be some fiber they are coming into it, Ric, and coming into the site, which is going to obviously be required for, not just for 4G, but for 5G. But so, there will be fiber elements of that.

And we’ve done some of that work ourselves for our customers. But everything will be centered within that exclusive piece of real estate.

And so, good growth in Europe. Mobile edge compute still maybe a couple of years away, but sounds like some good opportunities for you guys. Look for more expansion into markets, particularly in Europe, what’s the one thing beside just the competitive advantage you want investors to know about American Tower?

I mean, it really is the model itself that we have is not just within the United States. It is global. And I’ll come back to the kind of the real estate exclusivity. As I said, if I’d like anybody to leave with anything, it’s knowing that we’ve got the exclusive pieces of real estate that are integral to our customers rolling out their wireless signaling in this world that’s transforming digitally. And so, we think we are really uniquely positioned to be able to support them, not just in the United States, but around the world.

Right. I think we just had our lot of time. So pleased taking your time today. I hope you and your family, employees stay well and look forward to when we can actually see you in person. Hopefully, that’s November at NAREIT and some other events that we have coming up.

Look forward to it, Ric. Thanks as always.

Everybody stay well. Have a great day.

