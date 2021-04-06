Photo by phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF's (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:ARKW) constituents are in strategic positions to lead radical changes to their respective industries while building wide economic moats for themselves in the process. They have ample room to grow by taking market share from incumbents as well as by creating completely new categories. Despite the price spike in 2020, the ETF continues to be attractive especially now at 29% below its recent peak.

Overview

ARKW is part of the ARK Invest's stable of ETFs focused on disruptive innovation. ARKW is invested in some of the future tech giants of the world and has enjoyed stellar share price performance of late, boosted by the boom in tech stocks in 2020. Despite the price appreciation, it is certainly an ETF that investors should closely watch, especially those who are looking to add exposure to the tech sector.

ETF Analysis

Objective and Strategy

ARKW is an actively managed ETF with a broad objective to invest in companies that rely on or benefit from shift of technology from hardware and software to the cloud over the long term. It invests in companies across the globe, as long as there is strategic alignment.

ARKW has been executing its objective and strategy extraordinarily well thus far. It is invested in companies that specifically develop and bring disruptive technology to consumers via the internet to positively transform how we consume products and services as part of our daily lives. Compared to other ARK ETFs, ARKW places a little more focus on internet-based services that directly empowers end-users. It is safe to say that ARKW is essentially a secular bet on how most aspects of our lives would be transformed by technology. Hence, understanding what each of these consumer-technology sub-segments are, what they comprise of and where they are headed towards over the medium-to-long term is imperative in considering this ETF as an investment.

Risk/Return Analysis

Source: Raw data from etf.com, VCharts. Rooban's analysis.

The table above compares ARKW to other broad-based technology focused ETFs such as the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) from a risk/reward standpoint.

ARKW is mainly invested in emerging technology companies that are in their early stages of growth. Many of them are still heavily loss making as they try to make inroads to disrupt incumbents in their respective industries and hence face much higher levels of business risk and share price volatility compared to larger, mature tech companies. This explains ARKW's beta that is significantly higher than peers (40% higher than the lowest beta peers). ARKW has also opted for an unusual high-conviction portfolio construction approach where the total number of stocks in the ETF is just 48 compared to peers' average of about 170 stocks per ETF. Its exposure per stock is much higher at 2.1% compared to peers' average of 0.6%. The portfolio strategy is a double-edged sword where the ETF gets hit badly by bad apples but enjoys outsized returns from well performers. Despite the higher risk profile, ARKW stands out from an overall risk/return perspective as evidenced by its superior risk-adjusted return - i.e., Treynor Ratio. ARK invest is compensated for this via a higher-than-market expense ratio, but at 0.79%, it does not move a needle at all compared to the returns it has been able to generate.

ARKW's Technology / Sector Breakdown

Source: ARKW's Investor Fact Sheet as at March 31, 2021

eCommerce

The global eCommerce industry size is currently $4.3 trillion. Despite its 24% growth in 2020, eCommerce penetration of total retail sales was only at 20%, a sign that disruption is only starting. Further, the market opportunity is much bigger in relatively underdeveloped regions, as penetration rates are much lower at <5% in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Source: Digital Commerce 360

Despite my assumption that physical retail will still be around, eCommerce stands to replace it in a big way. In most parts of the world, consumers would able to order and receive almost anything seamlessly via the internet within a short period of time (a couple of days at most). eCommerce players have been heavily investing in establishing shipping and fulfilment infrastructure to minimize the time lag between order placement and delivery. In my opinion, this would reduce the experience gap between physical and online shopping in a major way. ARKW's 3.0% holding SEA Ltd (SE), which has a huge presence in Southeast Asia, takes as quick as a day to deliver orders in Malaysia and Singapore, a significant stride towards building recurring online shopping habit among consumers. Competency in big data and analytics has also enabled eCommerce players to provide personalized shopping experience via recommendations based on habits, preferences and needs. This maximizes the eCommerce share of shoppers' wallets.

Other ARKW constituents that are present in eCommerce are Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) (4.8%), JD.com, Inc. (JD) (2.0%), Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) (1.9%), MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) (0.8%) and Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) (0.5%).

Cloud Computing, Big Data and Machine Learning

With these three technologies working symbiotically, companies would able to bring transformative solutions to the fingertips of consumers. These could are enablers of greater dimensions of human experiences, where previously unthinkable solutions such as natural language processing, self-driving cars and hyperpersonalization (e.g. users' content on various shopping and social media platforms) are made possible. These technologies would be the "brains" and "engines" that spur humanity to the upcoming wave of technological revolution, unlocking tens of trillions of dollars of value along the way. The revolution is only getting started, I expect efficiencies to improve at an exponential pace moving forward as we make great strides in computational power and software (via deep learning).

Source: ARK Invest Big Ideas 2021

I believe ARKW is well positioned to capitalize on this trend as it is heavily invested in prominent companies in the space. Unity Software Inc. (U) for instance is a global leader in video games software, where it has 71% market share in the top 1,000 games played on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Its real-time 3D technology could be extended to other areas such as virtual reality, architecture, engineering and construction, as well as transportation and manufacturing, industries that could forever be transformed thanks to its ability to leverage off cloud computing, big data and machine learning.

Notable ARKW representatives in the segment include Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) (9.6%), Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) (3.5%), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) (2.4%), Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) (1.5%) and Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) (1.5%).

Digital Media and Social Platforms

This segment is made up of companies that bring traditional media to consumers in a more accessible manner as well as companies that empower human interaction via the internet i.e. social media. Access to music for instance has not been as democratised in the past as it is today, thanks to streaming services, in which ARKW constituent Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is playing a big part.

Source: Statista

With SPOT, consumers in every nook and corner of the world would be able to access the music of their choice for free, or at a minimal fee for enhanced features. With the rise of streaming, the music industry will take a turn for the better. SPOT's ability to deliver personalized music and playlist recommendations, a functionality that is not available in traditional forms of music, only makes users want to use it more, driving adoption, revenue growth and in turn, disruption in other related verticals such as the podcast industry, which contributes to greater growth.

Social media is another category which ARKW is betting heavily on. The number of social media users today is about 4.2 billion people, a number which will only grow to eventually converge to the total number of global internet users, irrespective of platform type (mobile, desktop, etc.). Network effects created has caused social media to be embedded in daily lives of most users. We spend a considerable amount of time on social media (estimated to be ~2.5 hours per day or 15% of daily hours excluding sleep) hence, they are ideal platforms for advertising. Through advanced analytics capabilities, social media platforms understand user behavior, likes, dislikes and how these trends evolve over time, giving them the ability to display targeted ads at the right moment of usage, driving up advertising ROI. I expect social platforms to be able to easily capture a large part of advertising expenditure that is currently on traditional media such as television.

Source: Visual Capitalist

ARKW constituents that are major players in the Digital Media and Social Platforms segment are Twitter, Inc (TWTR) (4.7%), Roku, Inc. (ROKU) (3.7%) and Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (1.5%).

Blockchain and P2P Networks

Blockchain is the bedrock of a decentralized world. While decentralization is currently largely related to cryptocurrencies that are challenging the global financial services industry, it will eventually eat into every aspect of our lives, possibly leading to Web 3.0. ARKW captures this upside by having stakes in companies such as Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). While COIN is not a direct exposure to any specific cryptocurrency, its platform enables the exchange of cryptocurrencies, directly playing a role in decentralized finance (DeFi). With DeFi, consumers have the ability to truly control their wealth. To say the least, movement of money is transparent, low cost and absent of any central authority. Due to the flexibility and accessibility of DeFi, I am of the opinion that it is at a nascent stage despite total crypto market cap topping $2 trillion. Fund flows into DeFi will grow to massive scales over the medium to long term, driven by individual and institutional adoption. As better DeFi protocols in areas such as lending and borrowing (Compound, Aave), decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Balancer) and insurance (Nexus Mutual) are built to address current inefficiencies of traditional finance, the shift is inevitable.

Besides COIN, ARKW constituents that are embracing DeFi as a possibility of the future are Square, Inc. (SQ) (4.5%) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) (1.5%). ARKW also has direct exposure to Bitcoin through its investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTC:GBTC) (4.5%). I view this as a positive as Bitcoin's fixed supply will work in investors' favour, appreciating in value when large-scale adoption by institutions (a huge possibility given major global corporations have either adopted or are seriously considering adoption) increases over time.

Risks

As companies within ARKW are placing much of their attention to activities such as scaling and research & development, most of them are heavily loss making at present. This is a large risk; their abilities to continue scaling effectively, turning a profit and eventually operating as successful companies remains to be seen. They are also reliant on capital market conditions and investor appetite to raise capital not just to fuel future growth but to also stay afloat.

Source: Data from YCharts

ARKW is a relatively volatile ETF compared to other tech ETFs. While this is true for most ETFs in the ARK family due to their focus on emerging technology, investors should practice caution. ARKW might not be suitable investors with a short time horizon and those who are not able to stomach huge price volatilities over the short-to-medium term.

Source: Data from YCharts

Conclusion

It is clear that ARKW is shaping the way we live our lives in the future. Disruption brought by ARKW is here to stay and in fact has been accelerated by the pandemic. Hence, we should take this opportunity to economically benefit from it. It is worth noting that most companies within ARKW have proven technologies and solutions, with positive responses and are experiencing increasing adoption at scale by consumers, indicating strengthening businesses and eroding risk. I expect the risk/reward ratio to improve over time.