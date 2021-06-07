jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In the most recent quarter, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered solid results, however, it saw a slowdown in the rapid sequential vehicle shipment growth and progress towards significant profitability and sold off as a result. As more competitors enter the field, TSLA's share of the total EV TAM will come under criticism, especially if Chinese shipments slowdown. Given that TSLA's valuation moves at least in part due to the company's broader narrative, I believe the energy component will continue to draw more interest as more competitors challenge the EV story. The energy segment's performance and profitability will continue to come under greater focus and scrutiny. However, as I will discuss, TSLA's energy segment unit has become progressively less profitable and may continue to drag down the bottom line as it grows in size, negatively impacting the overall narrative. I think it is important to reassess why you might own TSLA and consider that if it is for secular growth exposure, some other companies in their industries might offer the best risk/reward right now. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC), and Volkswagen AG ADR (OTCPK:VWAGY) offer better ways to play these secular growth sectors going forward.

Technicals

TSLA is currently in an important technical range in between its 50-day moving average (the top red band) and its 200-day moving average (the bottom red band). After breaking through both bands, it has now consolidated around the 200-day moving average, in an attempt to establish support. If failed to rally through or with the 200-day moving average, the next significant levels of support are from November around ~$430, indicating ~28% downside. If TSLA was to break through the 50-day moving average at ~$660, the next level of resistance would be around $700. Currently, TSLA is in a key trading range and caution should be taken.

The Energy Segment

As I noted in my previous article, TSLA first entered into the solar space in 2015, with the release of the Powerwall and Powerpack. These are rechargeable lithium-ion batteries intended for home energy consumption and storage. TSLA has provided successive iterations of each and still include both in their solar product offering today. In 2016, TSLA acquired SolarCity, which develops solar panels and solar roof tiles. Fast forward to today, and TSLA released an inverter, altogether forming a comprehensive product offering along with installation, all available either for purchase or lease.

Business Strategy: As I noted earlier, TSLA both sells and leases their products, meaning you can either pay for your system upfront or finance the costs, or you can have the system installed with no upfront cost and simply pay a monthly fee for use. This revenue structure is an important point to consider, and while it's not abnormal in the solar industry, TSLA has implemented a unique model, one I am not sure is best fit for success.

With TSLA's leasing program, you can get solar installed on your house with no money down and you can cancel at any time only paying a fee if you choose to remove the solar system from your house. This means you are not paying the 15,000-30,000 cost (depending on where you live and your system size) and don't have it hanging over your head, as you can cancel your weekly lease or subscription whenever you want.

Operating Statistics

Source: Tesla 10-Q 2021

The financials of TSLA's solar business do not present an appealing story. The total revenue from the business segment contracted by ~3% sequentially and its total gross profit margin contracted Y/Y to -12.27%. Specifically, the Energy Generation & Storage segment revenues which contracted by ~34%, hinting at a dramatic slowdown in the growth of the business. While service revenues increased and overshadowed the disappointment of installation revenue from the total, continued growth of the service segment is dependent upon the growth of installations (expect a slowdown here in coming quarters as a result). And this contraction is significant especially considering the growth throughout the pandemic. While seasonality could certainly be a factor here, as a portion of order flow in 2020 was placed in anticipation of the reduction of accommodative federal subsidies for installations, the contraction is stark and gives cause for concern. Despite the fact that Tesla has plenty of cash on hand to fund this unprofitable business, initial performance from the service segment, the long-term profit center with this leasing model, is not promising.

Source: Tesla 10-Q 2021

While margins on the service segment improved, they remain negative, and one is unable to assume continual improvement given Q4-2020's gross margin. The average margin of both of these quarters is also in line with previous margin performance indicating that there might be some choppiness here that is not representative of true profitability. Regardless, despite improvement in service margin, the energy segment's margin dropped significantly, marking 3 straight quarters of meaningful contraction. This comes despite the addition of new suppliers that supposedly were added to reduce cost per watt. Without significant improvements to the profitability profile of the service segment, the solar business will not provide any value to Tesla even with a fully scaled business model.

"Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $201 million, or 69%, in the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to increases in deployments of solar cash and loan jobs, Powerwall and Megapack, partially offset by reduced average selling prices on our solar cash and loan jobs as a result of our low-cost solar strategy introduced mid-2020."

Source: Tesla 10-Q 2021

With this shift in strategy, average deployment revenues have come down and, as the margins on the energy business demonstrate, profitability has been significantly impacted. TSLA noted that despite improvement in costs per unit of the solar roof compared to the prior period, they still disproportionately contribute to the costs in the energy segment. This is unfortunate as they recently changed their supplier in an effort to lower costs, and because it also demonstrates that profitability in the Powerwall and Powerpack products has been impacted. If solar roof costs "improved" but overall energy profitability was reduced, this means margins on the Powerwall and Powerpack products, that are on the more profitable part of the solar supply chain, have contracted. The indication that they are not profitable, despite providing products that other companies sell at 25-40% gross margins, either points to poor operational efficiency or the starkly negative impact of their outsourced solar panels to the profit margin. Both scenarios are not great indications for the future success of this business segment.

Why is the Solar Segment important?

In recent months, the market has been digesting the realization that the traditional auto manufacturing industry is going to put up a very real fight in the electric vehicle market and that Chinese interest will most likely not be as high as first anticipated. These stories will continue to provide downward pressure on TSLA's stock as more marketing and investment flows are directed towards this trend from the traditional automakers. Not only do they offer compelling technological sophistication and compelling price points, but they also have historically superior operational efficiency.

Not only will new electric models from these companies reduce TSLA's market share, but they might also expose its poor operational efficiency and other key aspects of the company valuation.

Developments from China hint at heightened competition and a strict regulatory environment that might impact growth. Public opinion in China was hurt over the past month due to concerns and new regulation from the government over the tracking and collection of data from foreign vehicles. This new law banned TSLA vehicles from some state-owned facilities and stipulated that important data and personal information should be stored in China and must go under security evaluation to travel abroad. Some other incidents involving TSLA's vehicles led to a wave of poor publicity that might have contributed to a rapid drawdown in orders. Monthly net orders dropped to about 12,000 in April from more than 35,000 in March and from more than 18,000 net orders in February. They did rebound in May to around 21,000, however, the April quarter brings into question the long term stability of this market.

In addition to strict regulations and a series of vehicular incidents, TSLA faces a disadvantage from local EV suppliers who benefit not only from Chinese subsidies but from its outright state support. As a result, you are already seeing some analysts rotate attention toward new markets like India, which seems insincere to me, given all the focus that was brought towards China over recent years. India's market is not nearly as promising, and meaningful sales prospects seem far off. As much of TSLA's valuation is driven by the company's narrative, I think focus shifts toward the energy business as the vehicular business undergoes further criticism and examination as we move through 2021 and 2022.

Recent Developments

On June 7th, 2021, TSLA's head of energy operations, RJ Johnson, left the company after being promoted to the position just last summer. Colby Hastings will take his place, after only 11 months of running the commercial business within the energy segment. While TSLA certainly experiences higher levels of turnover compared to others, this quick turnover in the middle of a truly critical time for the energy segment does not offer a compelling story. Although this change presents the opportunity for operational efficiencies to improve, given some strategic changes, these types of changes do not indicate smooth long term operational success.

Risks

The obvious risks to this thesis are that TSLA's reigns in the costs of their solar business successfully scale their deployment technique and eventually retain a consistent flow of service revenue that would resemble a subscription model. If they were able to achieve complete scaling of their energy business and deliver positive margins on the service segment, they could eventually add to TSLA's bottom line. However, looking at current margins on the service segment (-7.7%) and the trajectory of margins on the energy segment (-20%), profitability does not look likely in any short term time frame.

Conclusion

Given the deteriorating momentum of TSLA's stock, inputs of the total valuation and company narrative will begin to come under greater criticism. Given the recent entrance of a number of very real competitors in the EV space, TSLA's narrative may shift more focus toward other business segments like the solar business. As more focus is brought to the energy business, the long term story may come into question, as the profitability trends of that business do not present compelling additions to TSLA's bottom line. I think it is important to remember that TSLA's value proposition is its exposure to secular growth themes, and that other companies are set to benefit from these themes as well. As we enter 2021 and 2022, I believe names like GM, F, ENPH, GNRC, and VWAGY offer a superior risk/reward scenario.