ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) back in January, and since then, it's gone on to return nearly 23%, or about double that of the S&P 500 as its focus on a select group of quality Financials stocks paid off. Now that five months have gone by, and its tracked Index has gone through its annual March reconstitution, it's time for an update. This article will give investors a look into what's changed, what hasn't, and the current fundamentals for this dividend ETF that I'm not nearly as keen on as I was to start the year.

DVY Profile

Methodology

DVY tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, a yield-driven index that selects 100 top U.S. dividend-paying securities (excluding REITs) screened for quality. Page 23 of its methodology document details these screens as follows:

Source: Dow Jones Dividend Indices Methodologies

You can see that it's very dividend-focused. It demands positive dividend growth over the last five years and consistent dividend payments (of any amount) in each of those five years. In addition, the five-year average payout ratio must effectively be under 60%. These three screens are smart, as they don't unnecessarily punish a company if it had a bad year or if economic conditions drastically changed (such as with the current pandemic). Where this focus deviates is the requirement for positive 12-month earnings per share. In my view, this isn't an unreasonable ask, but during very volatile periods like the last year or so, it can give the fund a bit of a momentum tilt. This may not always be a wise strategy.

Portfolio Turnover

What these screens serve to do, though, is limit turnover. Typically, turnover is relatively high with a fund that reconstitutes only once per year, often over 50%. DVY's turnover is 6%, and a summary of the most recent rebalancing results is below:

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices News Release

Again, this quiet activity indicates the Index makes consistent selections and, therefore, can provide investors with a somewhat fixed set of securities they can hold for the long run. DVY simply requires less attention than other ETFs with high turnover.

Sector Allocations and Top Ten Holdings

Taking out a position in DVY indicates you're bullish on both the Utilities and Financials sectors. Nearly half the fund is allocated to these two sectors. More specifically, it's a large bet on Regulated Electric Utilities (18.35%) and Regional Banks (13.13%), DVY's top two industries.

Source: iShares Select Dividend ETF Overview

Since DVY is forward yield-weighted, Altria Group (MO) takes the top spot with an indicated yield of 6.81%. Prudential Financial (PRU) is next with a forward yield of 4.26%, while LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) has a 2.16% weighting and a 4.01% forward yield. Overall, the top ten holdings make up 19.88% of the fund.

Source: iShares Select Dividend ETF Overview

DVY Performance

Since December 2003, DVY has returned an annualized 8.83% vs. 10.30% for the S&P 500 (SPY), assuming dividends were reinvested. Total risk taken has virtually been the same, and as the chart below indicates, DVY's underperformance began around the pandemic and has been playing catch-up ever since.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

It's worth mentioning that the timing of DVY's inception date makes SPY look a little better than it would otherwise. It excludes the tech bubble crash, where DVY would have significantly outperformed. For example, SPY lost 9.73%, 11.75%, and 21.59% in 2000, 2001, and 2002, led by losses in the tech sector. DVY's requirements for positive earnings and consistent dividends would have screened out investments in such speculative stocks.

However, DVY has undoubtedly been an underperformer since the pandemic. Compared to other dividend ETFs like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (VIG) over the last five years, it comes up well short. It's trailed the two by 5.60% and 4.28% per year, respectively. And in the high-yield space, DVY has slightly lagged the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Fundamental Analysis

DVY's Top Sectors

As the saying goes, past performance is not a predictor of future results, so it's important to look at DVY's components today. The first thing I want to discuss is its concentration among Financials and Utilities stocks. When I wrote about DVY in January, nearly 30% was allocated to the Financials sector, which I felt was highly undervalued at the time. I also argued this in a November 2020 article on the Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF), which has since returned over 41% compared to about 19% for the S&P 500. While a high allocation made sense at the time, it's a bit too aggressive right now for my liking. DVY still has 23.29% allocated to Financials, and 15 out of the 100 components are in Regional Banks. These 15 regional banks have delivered an average price return of 49% in the last year alone, besting even the S&P 500's 32%. It's a bit too much concentration right now for a potentially overvalued sector.

There's also the issue of a 25.56% allocation to the Utilities sector. It was slightly under 20% in January, which I felt high enough for a single defensive sector. I believe the sector is still undervalued and is due to outperform others in the near term, but I also feel the same way about other defensive sectors like Consumer Staples and Health Care. I prefer better diversification, especially since the Index isn't set to reconstitute until next March.

DVY's Market Risk

I do appreciate DVY's market-like five-year beta of 0.99, which is a common characteristic of well-performing dividend ETFs. Other low volatility funds, like the O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) and the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD), modestly outperform during drawdowns but significantly underperform during recoveries. And since markets advance more often than they correct, they generally make poor long-term core holdings for those able to tolerate risk. The chart below shows two and five-year betas by DVY's top ten industries.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

As shown, although Regulated Electric Utilities stocks are heavily weighted and of low risk, the fund is balanced across riskier sectors like Regional Banks and Life Insurance.

DVY's Distributions

DVY's distributions consist only of ordinary income, with no short or long-term capital gains included. One small return of capital distribution was included in the first quarter of the fund's inception in 2003, but nothing since.

Distributions are paid quarterly in the second half of March, June, September, and December, with the most recent one being for shareholders on record March 26, 2021, for $0.96 per share. The chart below shows the annual dividends paid from 2004-2020. Growth has been steady since the Great Financial Crisis. There was a 2.2% decrease in 2020, but the five-year growth rate from 2015-2020 was a solid 6.34%.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From iShares' Distributions Table

Based on DVY's current constituents and weightings, I have calculated the forward yield to be 3.70%. Based on the June 7 price of 122.04, this would mean a rate of 4.52 - clearly a massive increase over 2020's dividends. It sounds too good to be true, but a quick examination of the holdings confirms it. DVY's top 25 constituents have a median forward yield of 4.26%, and four have yields over 6%. They are ONEOK (OKE), Altria Group, Lumen Technologies (LUMN), and AT&T (T) - at least for the time being.

DVY's Valuation

Since it's a requirement to have positive earnings per share over the last twelve months, price-earnings ratios can be calculated for all of DVY's constituents. My calculations show a weighted-average forward price-earnings ratio of 16.57. The cheapest industries include Regional Banks (11.91), Telecom Services (9.72), and Life Insurance (8.34), while the most expensive are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing (61.55) and Regulated Electric Utilities (18.48). There may be a small near-term opportunity based on this cheap valuation, but most of the dividend ETFs I follow are around or under 20 right now.

Another way of considering valuation is by looking at the weighted-average returns by industry of DVY's constituents. You can use the Last Price vs. 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving average statistics below to gauge momentum and the three and five-year total return statistics to get a sense of which industries the market has favored over the medium term.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Here, we can see the lack of momentum that DVY's largest industry, Regulated Electric Utilities, has. There are plenty of companies trading below their 200-day moving averages, such as Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and NextEra Energy (NEE). It's a mixed bag, but it's still quite value-oriented. The three and five-year total returns are about half of what the S&P 500 has achieved.

DVY's Cash Focus

For a dividend-paying company, it must have a steady stream of cash to ensure uninterrupted dividend payments and, ideally, to fund future growth. To assess this, I like looking at a company's cash to total debt ratio and its payout ratio, especially in conditions today where interest payments on debt are potentially going up. Below are these statistics for DVY's top 20 holdings, with the last row being for the entire fund.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

As a rule of thumb, I prefer companies to have cash to total debt ratios greater than 50% and payout ratios less than 60-65%. However, I'm a bit more lenient with Utilities stocks, which often operate in regulated environments but are very capital intensive.

Ignoring these companies, as I believe their dividends generally are safe, there are still plenty of potential problems. Rarely do we see a cash to total debt ratio above 30%, and with a net ratio of 38.72%, it indicates that the highest quality companies have small weightings. The net payout ratio isn't bad at around 60%, but this list doesn't get me too excited. There don't appear to be many standout stocks with enough weight to drive this fund's performance.

Investment Recommendation

In January, investing in DVY made sense as it was heaviest in Financials and the sector was heavily undervalued. Concentration in a few areas is fine under the right circumstances, but investors need to keep in mind that the Financials sector has returned 30% year-to-date compared to 13% for the S&P 500. It may have further upside, but it's just not as attractive as it once was.

I can see the benefit of holding DVY as an add-on to other dividend ETFs with low (or no) exposure to the Utilities industry, such as SCHD, VIG, or VYM, but just not as a standalone investment. The best way to protect your portfolio is by selecting a diversified group of high-quality stocks across all sectors, both defensive and cyclical ones. DVY may be part of that solution but certainly isn't on its own, which is why I'm revising my rating from bullish to neutral and urging investors to be cautious about going after that strong yield.