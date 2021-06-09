Call Start: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:47 AM ET

Jack Kienzler - Investor Relations

Steven Fisher - UBS

Steven Fisher

Okay, Good morning. I'm Steven from UBS, Machinery Engineering Construction Analyst. We are really pleased to have Cummins with us to start off Day 2. We have Jack Kienzler, Executive Director of Investor Relations. We're going to run this as a fireside chat. There are no slides. You can use the question function for both questions and we can address them during this session. But before I get started as a Research Analyst, I am required to provide certain disclosures relating to the nature of my own relationship and that of UBS. If any companies are able to express the view on this call today, this disclosure is available at www.ubs.com/disclosures. Alternatively, please reach out to me, I can say them to -- Jack, thanks very much for joining us here.

Just to kick off here, when we last spoke, a couple of weeks ago, the near-term message was that cost, maybe not coming down as fast as we would hope, and that you expect in Q2 to look, may be similar to Q1, a little bit more time has passed, anything changed in the messaging around that sort of cost dynamic?

Just to kick off here, when we last spoke, a couple of weeks ago, the near-term message was that cost, maybe not coming down as fast as we would hope, and that you expect in Q2 to look, may be similar to Q1, a little bit more time has passed, anything changed in the messaging around that sort of cost dynamic?

Jack Kienzler

Good morning, Steven, thanks for having me. And thanks, everyone, for your interest. Yes, I mean -- I think really, we've continue to see a lot of pressure from many different supply sources are sort of dried up, and importantly, the order cadence and the demand has not subsided. And so we continue to expect really the supply chain constraints to last, probably for the balance of 2021. I would say, we're optimistic that the costs associated with those constraints will begin to hopefully ease -- we have anticipated a sequential improvement quarter-over-quarter, and it feels like based on the way Q2 has unfolded thus far the cost would be still relatively high especially from a premium freight standpoint in Q2. And really it's just a balance of -- you know, we're trying to do whatever we can to continue to meet our customers, we can do whatever we can to fulfill their demand. So there obviously is just an inherent cost associated with doing so.

And so, I think we have guided our premium freight figure and support costs for roughly $105 million in Q1, we have extracted closer to $60 million in Q2, and again, improvement in the balance of the back half of 2021. It feels like there is a fairly good chance that those costs will be higher than our expectations in Q2. And then, I guess we'll see what happens in the balance of the year, hopefully we'll have a little more transparency but in my discussion with our supply chain team, it certainly is not a pretty dynamic situation.

Steven Fisher

And if you had to -- kind of say, I mean it sounds like the majority of that is more in the premium freight side, are there any other costs that are really driving that? How much is freight versus other things?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. The bulk of that cost is really the premium freight. There are some other costs, inefficiencies, if you will, that we experienced when you've got lots of components, for example, an increase in overtime and lack of productivity at some of our plants as you're waiting for certain parts that you paid for assembly. And so that's another piece of it but the bulk of it is certainly the premium freight figure.

Steven Fisher

And how much of this are you experiencing in North America versus rest of the world?

Jack Kienzler

Yes, it's definitely a global issue. It's certainly been felt more, I would say on the on-highway markets, part of that is just due to the number of units there compared to some of the off-highway segments, but -- and so, it's primarily an engine business issue, as well as some of the components business, less power systems business, although we are seeing some backlog there. So, really a global issue, not limited just in North America certainly seeing a lot of pressure in China, seen a lot of pressure in India as well. Obviously, some other dynamics there and you've got in Q2. The unfortunate second wave of COVID cases, but it's really a global this year and we're doing our best to try to meet demand where it exists in all of our regions and weather the storm as much as we can.

Steven Fisher

Makes sense. Now, this becomes not just a 2021 type issue. I'm sure it's spurring some distraction strategically throughout management of -- Okay, well, how do we manage this in future cycles. What are the lessons from the supply chain challenges post COVID and what, how might you do things differently?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. But I think we've been -- not only because of the current supply chain. So it's -- but certainly when we had various tariffs and we've embarked on a few different supply chain and initiatives, one of which should try to localize decline as much as we can, so that we don't have to incur, significant premium build is fine, but for more countries other in today's world quarter in order to best optimize our exposure to tariffs and what not, there's always a balance there, Of course, we are looking at where the suppliers are located, trying to look to localize where it makes sense and trying to be mindful -- in a year purchasing from a low-cost country standpoint. But -- so that's not -- I think it's just trying to localize in production where it makes sense and then importantly making sure that your dual sourced or -- you have hedged some exposure again, this one is a pretty good challenging because, it's not even our supply based quarter, if it's your suppliers' suppliers. And so you're trying to take levels as far through the value chain, as you will, as we can -- identified various exposures. There's a lot of strategic work trying to come by our supply chain team and hats off to them for being able to mitigate -- been able to be so far and we'll continue to evaluate strategic alternatives to help us, will be better positioned moving forward.

Steven Fisher

Do you think that necessarily means a lot more to be supplied within the United States?

Jack Kienzler

It certainly could. You've obviously seen some -- I feel like some government incentives and whatnot to try to localize supply that the Biden administration is met with several industry -- industries overall including our own leadership on and we try to get a better sense of what's going on in particular with the semiconductor issue and how do we -- I would say, reduce our dependencies on other regions moving forward. And so we're supportive of that we're also supportive of a free global trade environment as well as I would say that it's certainly possible that we would see an increase in North America, content moving forward optimistic about the potential for broadening our and optimizing our supply chain on a global basis as well.

Steven Fisher

Sounds good. Now shifting gears a little bit. One of the areas of strength in the first quarter was China. And I guess, I'm -- you still hold a little bit of caution for that market in the second part of the year. Have you started to see the market turn there as you expected or that market is better than expected even further?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. So I mean a few different things highlights in truck demand. I would say is, remains quite strong. Even as we've begun the strong quarter. It's a lot of that there still is driven by NS5 demand in pre-buy ahead of the implementation of going to 6 [ph]. We continue to see inventory levels increase as we kind of monitor. Some of the top OEMs and work closely with them on production has schedules and we've seen inventory levels tick up a fair bit I would say some of that for our understanding is driven by the potential that some registration ready. But if you go on that as far as vehicles will extend into Q3, enabling the OEMs to sell there. And as far as inventory beyond the June quarter. And so for us, as their supplier that drives pretty good strength. I would say in the first half the implications are that Q3 will as they liquidate their inventory balances, and then we expect to see some flow, some activity out of the gates and our assets we feel like the industry is trying to understand what the economics of another 6 vehicle -- understand what [indiscernible] brand is there.

So yes, I do think it's a second first half pretty strong second half, we'll start to see some weakness and starting to see orders coming as well. So we continue to think it will be a pullback from what was a record year last year, now again Q1 with base [ph] truck. We expect Q2 to be fairly strong and then see it taper [ph] off. I think that's both what we're seeing now on-highway markets, but also from a construction and excavator standpoint as well.

Steven Fisher

What about market share any particular changes on the highway and the off-highway side, a good sense of your local brand customers on the off-highway side are gaining share, where do you be on the on-highway side?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. We continue to see, I would say good positive trends on both the on and off-highway side. Generally we speaking, when we see new regulations come into [ph] play, a lot of the smaller OEMs tend to [ph] cede to some share to the larger OEMs due to their ability to bring that more stringent technology product to market. And so, that of course, benefit us as we have a number of joint ventures with the largest OEMs and the on-highways as. We've also seen an increase in our penetration with our existing OEMs, as they, as our products have performed well, both on the engine side and the component side and well for our business. And our penetration with Foton [ph] has increased in on-farm remain strong as well. It's kind of good a multi-factor calculation to get to market share but it's remained, I would say pretty strong. I think as the market evolves we feel like there is more positive pricing to come, natural gas interest in demand. We feel like will continue to increase in China. Then, we plan continue to bring strong products that space to the Chinese market, which should help our overall share as well.

Steven Fisher

Great. I wanted to maybe shift gears a little bit some of the multi-year revenue opportunities that you have with some of these new agreements. Can you just talk a little bit about where you stand with ramping up. Hino and Souzou, kind of Daimler [ph] medium-duty, what are the milestones that you need to be usually looking for here?

Jack Kienzler

Yes, absolutely. So, first on the Hino and Souzou side. So in North America, well -- to good activity with both of those customers in North America beginning in the second half year 2021, yet year 2022 as sort of all around here. We expect that to be roughly 2000 units, give or take with the Souzou and a bit more enough to nice incremental opportunities for us in some nice opportunities for those important customers for us as we give them our market-leading products in the medium-duty segment here in North America. With Souzou, we expect to see volumes begin to flow in Southeast Asian market in the middle of the second half of the decade. We're optimistic about that's a region where we haven't better significant player, historically, and so that be a nice incremental opportunity both discussions thus far with the Souzou have been quite positive, both in terms of the medium-duty partnership and also trying to identify other areas it's collaboration more broadly.

With Daimler is an affluent regional cadence if you and your current sizable are with next generation emissions regulations better with Hino and Souzou. In Daimler, not all in North America, it will coincide largely the emissions, regulations of the perspective 24 boarder EPA perspective. In 26, 27 timeframe -- we're already integrated into there, here vehicle too in North America and so you could see potential for a phased-in approach, but marginally coincide with American generation regulations in Europe, it will coincide with Euro 7 emissions regulations which haven't been finalized the uptick, but likely to comment a bit the decade as well. And then, from rest of the world perspective and India and Brazil, those opportunities will -- likely next generation emissions regulations in those regions as well much probably happen in the later part of this decade, 2020 and 20201 time frame.

Steven Fisher

Sorry, just to clarify, the 2000 units that you mentioned with the Souzou, what's the first time periods for those spends?

Jack Kienzler

I'll start to flow in here in the second half of 2021 and fully ramp again into 2022 that's it's just dependent on there. You should OEMs kind of market shares and in the North American region to get to exactly what that volume figure would be.

Steven Fisher

Got it, okay. Now, shifting to the components. We had a really strong quarter and how should we think about modeling that segment in the medium term out outside of just the general truck cycle, what is that demand curve look like as you have seen our areas where you're usually will not obtain those products?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. So time on our regional basis as well. Here so in North America, I think opportunity is a strong Q1 and expected to be a strong year overall, that's largely will be dependent on the overall market cadence based on order activity in a potential for further improvements over the course of the year, but that will be dependent on the supply chain constraints, just as it that it will be in the engine business as well. I think about the other regions in the world. China from a component standpoint hits the revenue line, whereas in the engine business. It's more of a JV income story. So would be expect to see a decline overall market standpoint, in the second half as I just discussed. As we see at the SEC's Regulation asking about will be offset in components because of the content expansion. Now with more stringent emissions regulations from a after treatment perspective, there is more content and thus more opportunity for this segment. So that will offset some of that volume declines come to be determined exactly dynamic will look like and how strong in the second half of the year.

If I think about some other areas to highlight, we've seen -- there is in Q1, continued strong demand from our after-treatment perspective in India as that market picks back up, they have their equivalent of an official emissions regulations rollout in April of last year. Although those amid the overall pandemic uncertainty and so, as that market picks up, we'll continue to see the benefits of that content expansion in addition to some of the gains that we've had in that region. Yes, and then as I think about other areas of components growth, certainly we talked about the various engine partnerships that we've announced important to note that those are just engine opportunity, those would be areas of expansion for components as well. Generally speaking, if it's our engine, many of those component categories will see that same volume opportunity as well, things like after-treatment systems or what sort of those are our filters for example. And so, so that'll be a nice growth opportunity over the medium to long term components.

And then in addition, we have continue to see demand for our transmission product with the Eaton adventure was quite strong. We've rolled out that product into the market in China as well and have seen strong adoption of our products as well as automated manual transmissions overall and we've been pleased with the cadence of adoption of those and so that's a nice opportunity both from a revenue standpoint, but also from a margin standpoint to bring that some segment, but as more in line with the overall segments.

Steven Fisher

Sounds good. And so $2.1 billion of revenues in the first quarter, the guidance implies the $1.9 billion plus or so per quarter on average for the rest of the year. It sounds like maybe there is some conservatism in there depending on supply chain yields.

Jack Kienzler

Yes, I'd say it's largely dependent on supply chain which is again that global issue. Well, I think it's certainly constraint in the potential or upside America, a fair bit in 2021 and then it will be really dependent largely on the India and China market in terms of how, how the sequential cadence goes from a quarterly perspective I think it's a fairly obvious but reasonable to expect a pullback in the India market here in Q2 amid the uncertainty. We're hopeful we could start -- that we've seen, positive trends from an overall new case perspective. We'll see, hopefully that bodes well from an economic perspective as well as we move into the back half of the year. And then in China, it will just depend on the, how the new emissions regulation impacts the overall margins in those kind of the moving factors and why like Q1 was probably stronger than we may see over the rest of the quarters.

Steven Fisher

Maybe shifting gears again, a little bit to talk about some of the other markets, data centers, it's something we hear a lot about still being very positive. What are you guys seeing in both the North American markets and internationally. I think it's still pretty strong for you guys. Not sure where you're seeing more runway, if it's in international award -- the market?

Jack Kienzler

Yes, there are signs of really been a bright spot pursuing the overall power generation business. Some of those markets, do you think about that being correlated to go on residential construction has been somewhat stagnant over the past -- over the course of 2020 I should say and into 2019. But the data centers, we continue to be an area of growth over the -- so we expect demand to be up roughly 15% again this year, continued strength in China, certainly an increase in activity in places like India, in the overall Asia Pacific markets. And in North America, it's still has meant a fairly strong market as well. Feels like in North America that may be it gets slower perhaps than in China, but it feels like it's more of a project timing type consideration versus aside demand slowing. So we're optimistic, certainly for this year and into two periods for medium-term growth for sure.

Steven Fisher

And what about oil and gas and mining. I would see we're in a higher part of the price period right now, is that market starting to showing meaningful sign of improvement?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. Oil and gas, I would say, relative to our expectations as recovered certainly and it's we other industrial applications. It's a fairly small piece of our business overall, largely engines going into both the fracking environment. So we haven't seen that pick up quite as much as we expected. Overall, we had thought that may be up roughly 6% over a relatively low base of 2020. It feels like that's probably closer to 20% to 25%, but again a fairly small piece of our overall business. My view on the other hand has really picked up. I would say, quicker than we expected sort of at the beginning of the year. We're seeing an overall strong commodity price environment. We need to a pretty quick recovery and some of the mining applications strengthen copper iron ore and coal prices. The driving growth from both putting existing units back into service, which helps drive some parts flow and rebuild activity, but also as our capital budget, so -- it's driven good momentum on the first basis as well. So, we're optimistic 2021 will be quite strong from a mining perspective and hopefully, continued strength and demand into next year as well.

Steven Fisher

So I guess, if we had to step back and just kind of summarize 2021. There are some potential sources of upside some potential sources of risk. -- is maybe kind of summarize, which are the areas you think are the revenue upsides and risk and maybe the margin upside risks?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. So, I would say if I think about on a regional basis, North America. I would say across the board both on highway and off-highway across our businesses, demand remains strong. So depending on what happens with supply chain, I would say that's the biggest kind of swing factor in terms of opportunities versus risk to our guidance. If supply chain constraints, is in the back half of the year. Then there is some potential upside to the revenue line and certainly that would lead to an easing of some of these inflated costs that we're seeing, which would be of course a benefit at the margin line. If I think about then in China, again, it's kind of what we feel like a first half, second half type story, even more so that typically is and -- if demand for storage products comes out of the gate, stronger that excepted and the excavator market hang on, more so than otherwise made and then that could be a nice opportunity on the other side, if it's slow out of the gate with that could be a bit of a risk but, and then in India, I think it will be a bit up and down as the year unfolds, obviously, Q1 was quite strong. We expect Q2 to be fairly low based on what is happening on the ground there. But if we can give the pandemic under control, and hopefully, the economy will continue to show signs of improvement in nice cadence into the back half of the year and then at the margin line.

The only other thing I'd highlight is outside of supply chain hopefully even in China, potentially weakening over the year. It's just some of the dynamics that are warranty line important to remember that Q1 included kind of a one-time stage estimate to the tune of $44 million, $33 million of which was in components and $11 million of which was in power systems. Those are not expected to repeat, as the quarters unfold. And so you see a bit of a tick up in those expense line items as a percent of sales, which is obviously a headwind, if you're trying to annualize Q1 and think about it fall [ph], nothing alarming -- a bit of a one-time, but we don't expect to repeat.

Steven Fisher

Got it. So then, maybe thinking about cost structure a little bit longer-term obviously at the end of 2019 and very early in 2020 pre-pandemic. You had a cost restructuring program $250 million to $300 million. I think it was that presumably is all completed now, any more opportunities you guys are seeing for structural cost reductions.

Jack Kienzler

Yes. So yes, those were largely realize. I think -- by Q1 of 2020. There hasn't been any major structural changes beyond that, obviously, we did see temporary actions particularly at the head count, not head count but compensation line items in 2020 which we've talked about. But I think about broader structural changes a few things potentially come to. Obviously, if you think about just COVID impact overall. We have seen continued low levels of certain SG&A line items like travel. No, that's obviously not going to continue at this pace. It's been over the course of 2020 and 2021, but it does feel like perhaps over time we make and business a bit differently. If you don't see the travel expenses that you have historically. We're also looking at different ways to streamline and modernize some of our shares for risk category seems like HR, IT, Finance to provide [ph] that is cost-effective supported as possible and so we're looking at some of those categories and looking at different ways that we can streamline that work.

And then, finally, as we've shown in our distribution businesses, a some different transformation efforts that we have been successful in employing here in North America that hopefully we can leverage our global basis and that business unit. If things like changing the administrative structure but also importantly trying to drive more points of servicing, new product offerings and our various channel locations, which should help improve not only topline growth but also some margin accretive in that business.

Steven Fisher

What's the timing, you think sort of the international or outside of North America distribution improvement opportunities?

Jack Kienzler

I would say that we're trying to really focus on just given the materiality of North America from a distribution standpoint to the overall we're trying to, I would say finish up some of the transformation type activities, those have been slowed a bit by some of the challenges that we've experienced on, from a supply chain standpoint parts availability for example in distribution. And so, I think we will focus continue to focus on the North American region and then leverage those hopefully more globally over the later part of 2021 and maybe into 2022; it's early days.

Steven Fisher

Got it, okay. Moving on to the New Power segment. What would you say are the top priorities for the New Power segment over the next 12 months?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. I mean hope Ryan's [ph] trying to get much kind of cadence that the partnership line units into the field overall, it's those partnerships are critically important, in our view to, again to get you in the field to get discussions with customers on an ongoing basis and discussing units and real world applications and not just in test coefficient, for example. And so on the electrolyzer side, we think that's a variety of different partnerships that we can pursue, we announced our commercial partnership with the -- I guess it's last week in Spain to pursue some large scale across the [ph] cartoon is earlier in the area, we announced an MLU Sinopec to pursue supports OpEx in China as well. And I think we'll continue to employ our of web of relationships and leverage our long-proven history of working with other companies to gain market access in the electrolyzer space uncertainly, both from a commercial standpoint and then also thinking about how we build our capacity to service that demand given the pace of orders we're seeing on the fuel cell and battery electric space. I think it's just continued pursuit of getting the units into the field in markets that are adopting and pursuing various partnership potentials. And just overall customer-supplier relationships, those markets are moving quicker in some applications than others but overall we feel like it's really important from a strategic standpoint to get as many units into the field as possible. You know, that's not a way allows us to continue to build on our existing commercial relationships but also get units in the field learn from how those units are performing and then continue to iterate on next-generation products that we're best positioned from a technology standpoint to be a market leader and a number of different applications, particularly those that are our core markets today when they adopt in a more meaningful way.

Steven Fisher

Makes sense. Can you talk a little bit about how the competitive dynamics have been evolving since you've owned Hydrogenics. I think when you add your Hydrogen Day in prior target and assumption that other the competitive players would get their own fair share. How are you seeing the competitive dynamics shakeup?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. I mean, I think it's one of the reasons why we really live the Hydrogenics business is they had a lot of units in the field both on the electrolyzer side and on the fuel cell side. We are pursuing a number of different applications to try to see how that product fit in different duty cycles and end-use cases. We've been able to build upon that both in terms of large-scale investment to continue to iterate on the technology, but also the utilize the broader comments, channel and customer relationships to bring that technology to the forefront discussions with other large-scale providers in the market and to continue to improve those technologies by utilizing our application knowledge in our core markets like on Highway trucking for example, or some of the other half-highway applications. So, I would say the biggest piece is kind of adding an improvement well capitalized owner to the equation has perhaps opened the door for various partnership type discussions, much like the one has shown right where, I think adding come that equation has given, have given that partner and the overall, Spanish government comfort to see well that will continue to invest in that region. And in those commercial applications and stand behind that partnership as we work towards developing what we feel like, hopefully, it could be a benchmark for large-scale and electrolysis.

Steven Fisher

Great. There's obviously a lot going on behind the scenes and I know you are involved with a lot of any business development activities and over the last several years in your prior role with Cummins [ph] and he has us some insights on how some of these partnership discussion tend to go? What types of companies are turning to you for partnership then one year our Cummins turning to look of those discussions and to go?

Jack Kienzler

Yes. So I mean, generally speaking across our whole business, we -- I would say demonstrated a really strong ability to weather and joined, have an equity joint venture or and just a broader kind of customers Firetide [ph] partnership. We have with many different market we did companies across a number of applications. We generally know in China, for example, a partnership where we can bring a technology leadership position then and our partners can bring market assets, if you will, and in volume and scale. And so that's been an important growth avenue for the company, Historically, and that's really what the likes of the Sinopec [ph] and withdrawal agreement of continue to highlight is our ability to bring our technology to the forefront and continue to innovate and also learning from our partners in terms of what they're looking for and what technologies best meet their needs.

I would say that kind of year-over-year ability to do so as continue to open door for comments and our ability to have really strong cash flow and market knowledge, if you will across a number of applications. I mean can differentiate us against other potential partners. So I would say that we will continue to focus on a number of key markets, certainly on the electrolyzer space looking at regions where we feel like adoption is going to occur sooner rather than later. And then leveraging that technology into other areas of the world as they although perhaps a bit later. Right? So that's why we pursue partnership opportunities in Europe and in China, we're enthusiastic about the interesting hydrogen production and consumption overall and North American markets, as well as -- that feels like it could be an opportunity to sooner rather than later on the electrolyzer bulk and in the on Highway space, we've demonstrated, I would say good traction with important customers in the transit bus and school bus segments and hopefully we can leverage those technologies and applications knowledge into some other higher market center. I would like medium-duty and heavy-duty truck, for example.

That brings me to actually a good point. So some of the pushback we get from investors is, well, you really have to just follow the North American truck cycle and China and so we're seeing orders at peak in in China or sorry in North American truck and China as you guys have talked about coming down, help us maybe how would you say the bulk phase would be people wanted to dream the beyond just North American truck in China, you mentioned in bus there is on the line. It seems to be a lot of activity, potentially ramping up on the buy side got data centers, oil and gas, mining what should investors focus on beyond just that North American truck cycle and China, they wanted to kind of have a more constructive view of Cummins from here.

Steven Fisher

Yes. So I would say, broadly in the two main areas of growth in our view are; one is continuing to improve our market share and outgrow our markets, not only in North American truck, but also the European tracking more global price environments. As demonstrated with the partnership and announcements with [indiscernible]. We expect and are hopeful that more of those will come, which will allow us to broaden our geographic footprint, if you will. And so Europe where we historically going to somewhat of a niche player, we continue to build on our strengths and in the markets in India and Brazil and even North America for that matter, both medium-duty and heavy duty. And then, the other avenue broadly speaking, is the New Power business. Those technologies will certainly play a significant role in our traditional core markets. The truck segment are not going to [indiscernible] opens up, opportunities to have more in markets that historically hasn't been all that much in the overall Cummins [ph]. Things like rail [ph] where we've seen really good traction with our partner, also in a lot of interest from others and rail as long going to a market that we've played in quite strong in the market and that could be a nice growth vector for us, things like the electrolyzer space where that's a piece of the value chain that we haven't historically been quite. And so, I think -- and then you mentioned mining whatnot -- the continued strength in markets like that. I think the good thing about comments is we have our, a lot of different growth vectors ahead of us.

And so we're excited about all of our different markets in our ability to continue to iterate on market leading technologies hopefully turn those upon the market leading positions across a number of different segments, not just the truck markets in North America and China.

Steven Fisher

Terrific. Well, I think we've reached the end of the time. And so I want to thank you Jack very much for your time and insights. Really appreciate it. If anyone has any questions, if we did not get a chance to address, feel free to reach out, and we will get them addressed.

Jack Kienzler

Very good. Thanks, Steve. I appreciate it. And thanks, everyone, for your interest.