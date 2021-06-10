Microcap Stocks: Definition, Risks & Opportunities

Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

What Is a Microcap Stock?

To understand what a microcap stock is you first need to understand market capitalization, more informally known as “market cap.” A market cap is defined as the total value of all a company's shares of stock. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the price of a stock by its total number of outstanding shares.

In that regard, a microcap stock describes a publicly-traded company with a low market capitalization rate, usually with a market cap of between $50 million and $300 million.

Microcaps aren’t the smallest stocks traded in the financial markets. That title goes to so-called “nanocap” stocks, which have market capitalizations of $50 million or less.

Note: Their upside? Historically, microcap stocks have demonstrated they can improve an investment portfolio’s risk/return characteristics.

Stock Category Market Cap Range

Large-cap: $10 billion or more

$10 billion or more Mid-cap: $2 billion—$10 billion

$2 billion—$10 billion Small-cap: $300 million—$2 billion

$300 million—$2 billion Micro-cap: $50 million—$300 million

$50 million—$300 million Nano-cap: $50 million or less

Benefits of Microcap Stocks

While microcap stocks come with significant investment risk, they do offer multiple upsides to opportunity-minded investors.

1. The Small Company Opportunity

Smaller stocks with relatively low market capitalizations often outperform large-company stocks with much higher market caps.

In general, that’s due to two specific reasons.

Smaller companies possess more growth potential larger than already heavily invested stocks. While larger companies may have limited room to grow, microcap companies have room for abundant expansion, making them a more appealing target for growth-minded investors. Microcap stocks usually have lower purchase prices than mid-cap and large-cap stocks. When an investor is spending fewer dollars for a stock purchase, there’s a bigger opportunity for growth with a microcap stock investment.

Tip: Microcap stocks may come with significant risk, so it's best to discuss any significant purchases of this category with a trusted money manager

2. Less Competition Equals Market Opportunity

Microcap stocks are often overlooked by bigger market investors, which leaves a larger, more fertile playing field for small company investors.

Larger investors often rely on professional investment analyst reports and solid coverage of a company or fund by financial media outlets. Since microcaps are so small in stature in the financial markets, they don’t usually get that coverage, and bigger investors often ignore microcap stocks as a result.

That absence of interest in microcaps spells opportunity for category investors. With fewer eyes on the prize, a well-prepared microcap investor can capitalize on microcap stock opportunities that are ignored by other investors.

Potential Risks with Microcap Stocks

There are downside risks when investing in microcap stocks. What’s more, Microcap stocks differ from their larger stock counterparts in multiple ways.

1. Trading Exchange Issues

Microcaps aren’t traded on the larger, more trusted stock market exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. Instead, many microcap stocks are traded on the so-called over-the-counter market, with the OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB) a primary trading market for microcaps.

When securities trade on a major exchange like the NYSE, compliance regulators set minimum standards for publicly traded exchanges such as rules on net assets and the total number of shareholders in a specific security.

Over-the-counter exchanges don’t have those mandates, which can lead to microcap investors not having all the information they'd like to before purchasing a microcap stock. That, in turn, could lead to negative outcomes with a microcap stock that the buyer didn’t see coming, such as misleading company financials or a low number of investors who hold a specific microcap stock.

2. Less Transparent

Microcap stocks don’t offer as much information to the investing public as mid-cap or large-cap stocks. Whereas larger stocks are easily researched via the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission website or through financial media and investment firm research data, microcap stocks aren’t as transparent, may not be covered on the SEC website or through public data, and thus may leave investors exposed to more risks than larger stocks.

Tip: If you can't find enough information about a specific microcap stock, consider looking at other investments. Microcaps tend to attract more fraudsters and scammers, so any lack of data on a microcap stock can be a red flag.

3. Greater Investment Risk

As microcap stocks can hide in the regulatory shadows with little or no information on their track record, their company management teams, and their internal financial data, investors are taking greater risks in steering money into this stock category.

Additionally, trade volumes are low, which can significantly impact stock prices when large micro positions are traded and make it more difficult to sell shares in general if few/no buyers are available on the other end of the trade.

Microcap stock investors need to be careful when buying category stocks. While getting in on the ground floor with an up-and-coming micro company can lead to significant profits for investors, high risk is also on the table.

Consequently, investors should conduct thorough due diligence before purchasing microcap stocks, review any available information on the stock, and even contact the company directly to ask pertinent questions. Consider doing so before you buy any microcap stocks.

How to Trade Microcap Stocks

Like most stocks and mutual funds, microcap stocks can be purchased directly from the over-the-counter market, or can usually be traded with the assistance of a brokerage firm or digital trading platform

Historically, investors were charged a fee for stock transactions, but in recent years companies like E*Trade, Fidelity, Ameritrade, RobinHood, and TradeStation, among others, have offered zero percent fees for many microcap stock transactions.

Tip: Once a microcap stock is purchased, the investor can track the performance of the stock by comparing it to the Russell Microcap Index, which monitors over 1,300 microcap stocks in a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, biosciences, financials, and manufacturing, among others.

Bottom Line

Microcap stocks are considered a high “risk/reward” stock market investment.

As microcap companies don’t have a long history of financial performance to measure, and as exchanges usually don’t require minimum standards of company information, it’s highly possible that investors may not have all the information they need to make a fully informed investment decision.

That, in turn, could lead to portfolio performance problems if the microcap stock declines in value.

Correspondingly, microcap stocks often represent younger companies that are on the rise, and may prove to be “diamonds in the rough” that add significant value to an investor’s portfolio.

That’s why it’s a good idea to partner with a trusted investment advisor and discuss any investment in microcap stocks. A financial professional can act as a good sounding board and can offer sensible guidance going forward on any microcap investment.