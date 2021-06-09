Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference June 9, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bettinger - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Evercore

C.J. Muse

Good morning, everyone. This is C.J. Muse semiconductor equipment analyst with Evercore ISI. Welcome to day number three of our inaugural TMT Conference. Very pleased to host Lam Research. And this morning we have Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Doug, welcome.

Doug Bettinger

C.J., great to be with you today. Great to -- are we kicking things off here. I am on your first fireside chat this morning.

C.J. Muse

This is the first one this morning. Yes.

Doug Bettinger

Awesome. So, hopefully, we get the day going great. Listen, I know, I've got the Safe Harbor slide up.

[Audio Gap]

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - C.J. Muse

Great. Thanks, Doug. So I figured, you start off on the near term environment. And I guess, as a starting point, where your lead times today versus normal? And how are you thinking about capacity coming online from Malaysia in the back half of the year?

Doug Bettinger

Sure. Yes. Awesome place to start. First, I’d say, C.J., they are extended. We haven't quantified how far out they're extended, but they are beyond what our normal lead time for us would be. And we're working and doing our best to mitigate that. And you hit on the right thing.

Basically, I would describe, every manufacturing location we have in the world, we are working to do more to extend our output capability. And you hit on an important one. We were fortunate in that. We're building a new factory in Malaysia that ultimately will be the biggest factor in our network.

And one of the things we're trying to do to increase our output capability is to pull that schedule forward, and we're having some level of success. Although, I would tell you, COVID is making it challenging. Even though COVID is getting a whole lot better in the United States, it continues to be challenging in the rest of the world, especially in Asia regions.

But be that as it may, we're doing our best to pull that schedule forward and having some level of success. C.J., I talked on the earnings call about a couple other things as well. We're extending our output capability in Korea.

We have manufacturing capability in Korea. We took full ownership of a joint venture in Taiwan, where we manufacture our refurbish or increasingly new equipment, but our Reliant product line, which is targeted at trailing edge process node, so we took ownership of that, so that -- complete ownership of that, so that we could more directly control the ramp capability there.

We're doing similar type things in our factory in Livermore, as well as our factory in Tualatin, Oregon. And so, when you look at that, we're increasing our output capability, pretty much everywhere that we build tools and working with our supply chain partners to do the same thing, so that they can support what we're trying to do.

C.J. Muse

Another question on the near term, for the first time we're hearing multi-year elevated CapEx projections from leading chip makers. I’m just curious, how is that changing the environment as a supplier to those players?

Is your SOP backlog visibility improving? Are you seeing customers looking to get in line sooner for projects that may not take equipment out one or two years? How are you seeing the current environment, perhaps, changing structurally the business, if at all?

Doug Bettinger

Yes. C.J., maybe it’s change a little bit. But to be perfectly honest about it, our customers have always had multi-year roadmaps and multiyear plans and multiyear locations where they're building new fabs in different geographies. And as part of that communication to us, they're always telling us, this is where I'm going, this is what I'm doing here. I'm building this new fab in Arizona or in China or in Korea, or I'm extending. That's not unique to the environment we're in right now, necessarily. We always have those conversations. Now the fact that suppliers are little bit tight, perhaps those conversations are happening with a little bit more urgency, if you will. But I don't know that it's fundamentally changed the nature of the long-term conversations that we're having with customers. You know how this business works.

To the extent that the industry is working on a new process node or a future architecture, there always has to be a robust conversation with companies like Lam Research to enable new capability and roadmaps that don't exist yet. That's just the nature of how this industry and how this business works. And even the business is very strong right now, I don't know what I would tell you it's fundamentally changed the nature of those conversations, but they always are happening.

C.J. Muse

It's helpful. And I guess, maybe from an end demand perspective, how are you thinking about, NAND, DRAM, foundry/logic, trending into the second half, relative to what you're seeing in the first half. And then anything kind of noteworthy change wise there?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. No real change from the earnings call. Maybe I'll just give you a little chronology of how the year so far has unfolded for us. We came into the year expecting a pretty robust investment environment, but a front halfway to year was how we saw things as the year began. And that's how we described it, and we had expected WFE to be high-60s approaching 70 at that point, right. Fast forward 90 days, basically, what happens C. J. is the second half strengthened, its strengthened in every end market, in NAND as the industry begins or continuous investment on a 9x layer and increasingly a 1-2x, 1-28 layer device in the second half of the year.

In DRAM, similarly, moving down the process nodes, 1z, moving to maybe 1-alpha. And then in foundry/logic, if you have actually spending both as a lagging edge, as well as at the leading edge, so the majority of the spending occurring at the leading edge, but a lot of investment occurring at the lagging edge. So when you think about all of how things unfold, and everything got a little bit stronger in the second half, such that we now see WFE trending above 75. And it pretty much filled in in the second half of the year is what we saw, as things have unfolded thus far.

C.J. Muse

Great. So you wanted to I guess, drill down your NAND business in the NAND market. You guys have talked historically about kind of a $14 billion, $15 billion normalized WFE. And it sounds like this year is, tracking maybe around 18 or so. And I guess just curious, does that $14 billion, $15 billion still hold, or are we seeing an uptick in cap intensity, as we kind of see it as a single stack? And then secondly, as part of that spend this year, there's a good chunk from one MTC. And so I think if you actually took that out, we probably would be closer to that normalized level. So, I do agree with kind of all of the above and how should we think about the sustainability of kind of current spending on this bucket?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. I agree with everything you said. I guess what I would say is, we initially gave that number out and it was probably three or four years ago. I forget exactly when it was. Call it, three years ago to try to help people kind of understand what they should expect. But you're right, when you have an emerging customer that may not yet be generating output that might create some level of incremental investment as they ramp up.

And then I think as the staff gets taller, the level of investment increases over the years. So, we kind of gave round numbers that maybe a little bit sale at this point and some of the things you're pointing out are absolutely right. And maybe just a little bit color. What I see going on this year is a combination of some new wafers coming in as well as and you see this every year, a lot of node conversions, right, moving from 48 to 64 to 9x structure. And that's kind of what is required right now.

The level of investment we're seeing right now is combination of new wafers, as we close node conversions occurring, just to give a little color on what's going on. But the stuff you point to C.J. is right. There's probably some level of incremental investment that's not generating output that bumps that number up a little bit.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. You know, I think one aspect in NAND business, and its fully appreciated by the market is that and maybe I'm wrong, but that you know, I think that Lam is – has being agnostic to whether it's new wafers or increased layer stacks and in fact, I would expect your share wallet to continue to increase, given you know your kind of leadership and the high aspect ratio edge world

So, if I looked back to 2020 your share of wallet for NAND based on -- my estimates for WFE, around 23%. And so, how are you thinking about your fair share of wallet going forward in the NAND market?

Doug Bettinger

It'll continue to grow as the stack is bigger. I think, we have very strong positions in the alternative film stack deposition. We have very, very strong positions in that channel hole or memory hole edge. We have very, very strong positions in the metalization, the Tungsten deposition and the structure.

And so, when you think about exact stack growth, the need to grow those things that I just referred to, is really what happens, especially if the customer base is making conversions, right? Where you're just having to grow the things that are depositing our structure, that's everything we do.

And so, when you think about that, it grows, right. Our share wallet will incrementally grow as that stack is solid because we're doing all of the critical applications in there. So that's the way to think about it. In a year where new wafer start coming in, the customer base is buying everything. In the year where a lot of conversions are occurring, they're really defining those critical applications or a lot -- higher percentage of those critical applications, which is pretty much owned by Lam Research.

C.J. Muse

Got you. And so, when you when you think about ’22 and obviously not perfect visibility today, but you know, is that a year of rare accounts or do you also anticipate new wafers?

Doug Bettinger

Yes, everybody wants to know what next year looks like and I'm not quite ready to tell you yet because we haven't done all the work on it. But like I said, what I see this year is a blend of both. What you see every year is a good amount of conversions occurring, because that's an economically advantageous way for the customer base to get bit supply growth at a lower cost. I don't know when that's just going to work like yet, C.J., you got to give us a little bit more time. I do think it's going to be a good year for the industry to what magnitude too soon for me to tell.

C.J. Muse

Sure. How about your new Sense.i platform? You've indicated you've shipped two to three NAND players, huge benefit from the smaller footprint. I believe your ramp is planned for the background for the year. Can you kind of walk through the moving parts there and how we should think about the implications to your share and your margins?

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Let me talk a little bit about Sense.i and for the people that know the company, you've heard this story before, but we probably have some that haven't heard it. So we are super excited about our new etch platform. It's the first bottoms up redesign of the platform since the conversion to 300 millimeter, which was over 20 years ago. So we're very excited about kind of blank sheet of paper, the leader in etch redesigning RF platform, right?

Customers are excited about this. The customer poll is very strong. And so we're working really hard on ramping things and it's ramping quite well.

We have tools or soon we'll have tools and all the large memory customers. We announced Vantex, which is the Dielectric Etch Chamber. So that was an incremental announcement from us not all that long ago. We first announced since I had our investor day in March of last year, just to kind of frame it for everybody.

And so what's unique about Sense.i? Why are we excited about Sense.i? I really think about three things what Sense.i are coming out. And like I said, it's important to understand first blank sheet of paper redesigned for most of the platform. So there's a lot of things I think our architects have wanted to do over the years, but we're constrained by the platform. We're not constrained. So we lifted those constraints.

First, technology misses a redesign of the chamber. And it will enable the roadmap for the company for the next decade or longer from a technical capability standpoint. When you think about all of these high aspect ratio etch is better in process flows today and increasingly will continue to grow over time. This takes us forward for the next decade from capabilities that are going to be needed there. So, that's pretty exciting just the technical roadmap piece of that.

Second, it's the most intelligent tool we've ever brought the market in terms of its ability to -- I almost think of it as be self aware about what's occurring in the tool itself. And to -- almost do certain aspects of self maintenance, manage things like edge -- wafer edge yield, which is a challenge for the industry. All of the intelligence, a lot of cameras, a lot of sensors, a lot of ability to self maintain, so that's pretty exciting, equipment intelligence aspect of it.

And the third is the footprint efficiency. It is the most efficient etch tool or it will be as it ramps, the most efficient output per square meter in the fab. And so readily that was a cost roadmap for the customer base. And so when customers look at this, they're pretty excited. And they wanted as soon as we can get it to them. So we're excited about it. We’re executing the roadmap. In fact, we're trying to accelerate the roadmap this year to a certain extent. And the customer, you have -- I always know in this business, you have something unique when you see the customer pulling and wanting it sooner sometimes and you're able to deliver it. And that's what we're seeing with Sense.i.

So we're pretty excited about it. It's a big part. And you're probably going to ask me about this as we talk to you about how are you going to gain share wallet market share. Since is a key aspect of how we're going to gain continued share from where we are today for where we aspire to be because of those three aspects of capability, productivity, equipment intelligence, and technical differentiation.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. So, I guess, two following questions, is there potentially a replacement cycle here with this with this new tool and given the productivity, or no? And then secondly, how can we think of adoption? Is it going to be primarily, NAND first or is it going to be broad based?

Doug Bettinger

We have chosen to go to NAND first, but it'll be broad based over time. Eventually, we'll replace the 2300 platform that we have out there overtime, and the 2300 tools will get repurposed to other applications in the fam. But it's got a roadmap, it's got a phase cut in over time, we've chosen to ramp with a NAND customer base first, but it'll eventually go to DRAM, foundry, logic.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. All right. So, I guess, maybe moving on to DRAM, I think your share of wallet, maybe two-thirds of what it is for NAND, curious if you see changes there into the future, particularly as we think about 3D, DRAM at some point in the roadmap. Would love to hear your thoughts there?

Doug Bettinger

All right. yes, no, given strong. I mean, this year, maybe the near-term comment, again, ramping spending in the second half to generate output. Really when I step back and look at where are things trending, 3D DRAM CGH customers kind of have their own schedule a little bit -- there -- the three of them aren't far off from one another ramson, or latter part of the decade, maybe beginning in 2025.

And we're excited about where this is going. LAM does 3D well, right. If you think about 3D device architectures, you saw it in NAND, we've already talked about that, you're going to see it in DRAM. We're the structure is built up architecturally and then that creates different x challenges. In the case of DRAM, there's conductor assays, there's emerging selective edge, becoming more and more important.

And that's what we do well. So, when you look at where that goes, we're excited about 3D DRAM coming in, but it's still fairly far away, there's a couple more planar nodes in front of us. And our footprint there is very strong, that's about patterning enabling a roadmap. EUV is coming in, in a couple of layers here. We're working to help enable EUV in DRAM and foundry and logic with our drivers this capability.

I know you'll ask me about that a little bit later on. But yeah, I'd like where DRAM is going. I feel good about our share gain objectives there. We're the leader in etch in DRAM like we are elsewhere. So, yes, it's feeling quite good.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. I just moving onto foundry, logic. I think getting our arms around precisely what's driving kind of surrogate opportunity, a little bit more challenging, but would love to hear your thoughts there as the industry is migrating kind of, five, three and two-nanometer?

And then more specifically, we'd love to hear from you around gate all around. I imagine that's going to be a fantastic opportunity for Lam. Again, as we move more in 3D kind of transistors structures, we'd love to hear about your positioning there? And how you're thinking about – about perhaps timing of ramps for you there?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. Yeah. You know, it's funny C.J., everybody thinks of Lam as the memory enabling equipment supplier. But quite frankly, the last several quarters, we have had all time record levels of shipments into the foundry, logic space as well, right? So there's nice momentum there. And it gives complexity of the roadmap, its – patterning is in there, is 3D device architecture beginning to show itself. I actually gate all around is going to be good in terms of like SAM per wafer, if you think about as intensity and deposition intensity. That's again, the centre though, to be honest with you, right? I mean, this is an evolution of architectures that are more edge and deposition intensive.

To get around, it's going to be good. It's going to have incremental edge needs, again, in a selective edge type capability. But there's different complexities in there that increase the intensity of – of our shares trend. So yeah, we have consistently said, every node in foundry, logic as you walk down from 14 to 10, to 7 to 5 to 3, and beyond our share – or our SAM gets trigger for wafer, and gate all around is part of the drives that at three and beyond. But there's incremental things, and its complex, and isn't one thing, if it's multiple things in there that drive that trend, and you're seeing it or numbers already, and I'm excited about where it's going on.

C.J. Muse

So I guess, you spoke to earlier, your new drivers this tool, was hoping to get an uptake there in terms of your collaboration with ASML and IMAC and your engagement with your top four customers/

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. So I talked earlier about the pull for Sense.i. We're seeing the same thing for our drivers this tool. And this is a new space for us, as you know, right? This is brand new share spend. It's an area that we don't play in today that we have aspiration to grow over time. So we have a very simple – and an evaluation tool with every customer that's using EUV, so everybody's looking at it.

And again, you don't get that space, you don't get R&D space, if customer doesn't see something that they think is attractive relative to where they want to go over solving challenges that they see in the future. And that's very much the case with – with our drivers this tool. Add yes, we're closely collaborating with both ASML and IMAC to help fine tune this. And now, as we put these value in its – new value in it's with customers – collaborating with customers, which is even more important to find few things to work keeps out to deal with technical challenges that we see.

But I would tell you C.J., I feel better about where we are today than I did a year ago, I see customers pulling on this. I see this, figuring things out that, we knew we needed to figure out and momentum is very positive. And I still and very convicted in the $1.5 billion over a five year timeframe. I'm hopeful that it could be higher, but too soon for us to change any numbers at this point. But you know, the customers are liking what they see, the collaboration is very strong. The partnership with ASML is very strong and imec. And yeah, I'm hopefully here from now, I'm going to be even more convicted when I talk to you about it. But momentum is good.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. Did you have a sense of the productivity benefits of going drivers of what?

Doug Bettinger

I don't have numbers for you, C.J., but it is – it is a decent amount or you will see the customers as excited about it. You know, one of the things even that maybe it's somewhat underappreciated is like the benefit from a chemical consumption standpoint versus a web solution, right.

If you think about ESG and whatnot, it's a whole lot environmentally – it's better, right, you're consuming a lot fewer chemicals in the process here, which is another aspect that increasingly people are asking me about.

C.J. Muse

Yes, ASML would be giving you dollars to get the shot, because it's going to improve being the supernaturals, right?

Doug Bettinger

It absolutely is. And that's why we're collaborating so closely with them. It helps them and it helps us and it helps customers more importantly.

C.J. Muse

Yes, I guess, we'll move on to CSBG…

Doug Bettinger

My favorite part of the business model in a lot of ways.

C.J. Muse

I know, I know, so I wanted to hit on Reliant. And so, you know, I've got to use LSI for this. So if I – if I take your reported service spares category, and then I kind of take out what the LSI has estimated, it suggests Reliant is about $1.7 billion business. That seems a little high to me. But, you know, I was hoping you could give us the sense of relevant size of the business, and how we should think about sustainability of lagging and spend beyond 2021?

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Maybe C.J., give me a comments. Let me paint a picture of what CSBG, what that business is for people that may not be as familiar with the business as you are. Just to give you as customers for business unit and we – it's really the installed base, right. How we make money with the units, because that are sitting in the field. And there's four things in there.

One, you've asked about a Reliant product line. This is our legacy node, equipment, sales, right, which historically have been almost entirely refurbished equipment, right, where we will buy a tool back, refurbish it and resell it. We're also selling new tools into this space now, right. And that’s part of the reason why we took ownership of that joint venture in Taiwan, so that we could add more direct control over that roadmap.

So Reliant is an important aspect of that. And you know, when we look at the lagging edge investment in foundry, we see it growing faster than overall WFE, maybe by two to three times. So that's what project is. So the numbers are precisely correct, C.J. I just disclosed CBSG and told him that the components.

But Reliant is the important piece of it. The next important piece spare parts. That aspect of the business is very strong right now. And you should think of that as kind of ebbing and flowing with industry utilization, when utilization is high, consumption of spare parts is a little bit higher. But what is more important are just chambers in the field. And we're shipping a lot of chamber, incremental chambers in the field. So that's part of the sale in there.

So first, spare, second, third is field service, right? Our tools need periodic maintenance and all tools in the industry do, but it's important aspect of what we do. The service intensity is pretty high with our tools, especially edge tools. So that's the third component of CSBG. And the fourth is upgrades, right, productivity, technology upgrades where the customer gets incremental capability from an older tool to a neutral by us changing some components of the tool louder upgrading essentially.

So when you put those four things together, I don't know it's about one-third of the business right now. I've always said, I can't envision a year where this business doesn't grow every year, because chambers grow every year. That's an important thing for people to understand is our tools will run for decades. They almost never like go away. And so if you think about a strong WFE year like we're saying this year, the tools in the field will grow a good amount this year, we give you chamber account every year, so you can see it. We usually do that at the end of the year and the December earnings. And when you have WFE as strong this year as it is, chamber account will grow a good amount this year. And so that is a tailwind for what CSBG will look like next year.

So anyway, I've rambled on a little bit C.J., but I want to make sure people had a comprehensive picture of what is the Customer Support Business Group at Lam, that's what it is. And it's a recurring business, as long as the fabs are running a lot of this just keeps growing, right. It's an annuity in many ways.

C.J. Muse

Yeah, for sure. So you have far exceeded your target model in terms of the growth for this business. And I guess, maybe it would be helpful to understand, what has led to that and whether, I guess, we can think it's sustainable or not. And so I'm curious, I imagine relying to surprise some, but also curious to hear, how you see revenue per tool, per chamber?

Doug Bettinger

Revenue per tool trending as expected maybe a little bit ahead. What is really driving the strength business is, fabs are running at a very high utilization, which drives spare parts and service consumption. That investment in lagging edge nodes when you think about, I mean, just look at all the headlines of constraint in industrial and automotive, I mean semi’s are constrained at the lagging edge that drives the Reliant business very strongly, it also drives the upgrade business.

So when I looked at our four cylinder engine here, we're hitting on all four cylinders, right now. So it's been a great year for CSBG, will be a great year for CSBG. And I feel very convicted about where we're going from a growth standpoint, because of how many chambers we're going to ship this year.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. On the capital return side of things, you’ve historically stated that the dividend will be supported by CSBG. And I guess given how strong that has been, do you still viewed that as tightly connected, and what does that speak to over time as to what, kind of, growth and the dividend rate, we should see?

Doug Bettinger

When I think about capital return, C.J., what we've said is in our plans, our two returns 75% to 100% of free cash flow back to the equity holders, and that's very much still the plan. The constituent components of that are the dividend and the buyback. And I've told people, you should expect us to grow the dividend every year. And yeah, I have said, the sustainability of the growth in dividend is somewhat coupled to CSBG. But the cash that -- by the way, CSBG is a very cash centered business. It doesn't require a huge investment. It's very recurring in a lot of ways, that's why I say, it's my favorite part of the business model in a lot of ways, because of that cash generation to see if I love cash, right. But yeah, CSBG comfortably supports the level of dividend. We plan to grow the dividend every year, and then to supplement in terms of 75% to 100% of free cash flow with the buyback, which we've -- I think, been pretty judicious with how we've gone to advisor shares back, and we intend to continue to do that.

C.J. Muse

Got you. We've got couple minutes left. I guess, maybe we'll close on gross margins. Your target model, 48% at '23, '24 timeframe, I was hoping you could kind of walk through the drivers of getting us there including I guess COVID related cost today, but also the benefit from the new factory in Malaysia. And anything else we should be thinking about?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. C.J., the two things you referenced that really what I see is the things that will enable us to expand gross margin. That are fairly clear line of sight. So right now, when you look at what's going on, the biggest headwind related to COVID that we have are freight logistics funding, right? We're flying inbound and outbound freight, big stuff, right subsystems and completed tools. And just to kind of paint a picture, our biggest factories are in the United States, and most of our customers are in the Asia region.

And so our client thinks right, and freight lanes are pretty expensive right now because commercial aircraft aren't flying at the volume that they were before, right. And so there's an elevated freight and logistics bending that will mitigate over time as freight lanes normalize. So, I haven't said exactly how big that is, except I have said, it's a noticeable headwind to gross margin when I look at it. So that's one thing that will enable us to expand gross margin over time is when that normalizes and isn't as big of a headwind.

Second, and you hit on this C.J. is, as we ramp the factory in Malaysia, and like I said, the Malaysian factory will eventually be the biggest factory in the network. It will have a lower cost structure. You'll have a lower cost structure from the labor component. It'll also have a better cost structure from a supply chain standpoint. We're bringing the supply chain along with us here. And also, if you think about my comment on freight and logistics, Malaysia obviously is in Asia, where the customers are. So we're going to be flying things at shorter distance and so that, when you look at all of that, from where we are today, C.J. to where we want to be in that financial model, those are the things that get us there.

In addition, some things we're going to continue to do around pricing and new tools with better gross margin, we've talked about Sense.i, and all of those things. When you put it all together, that's how we get to where we intend to be prone to gross margin sampling.

C.J. Muse

Excellent. Well, if we've run out of time, but great to connect with you, great to hear all these wonderful things. And hopefully, next time, we can do this in person.

Doug Bettinger

I hope so. And thanks for having us C.J. and I hope the conference goes swimmingly today.

C.J. Muse

Thank you. Appreciate it.