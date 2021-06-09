CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference June 9, 2021 12:15 PM ET

Q - Jonathan Ruykhaver

Welcome. I'm Jonathan Ruykhaver, responsible for Security and Infrastructure Software Coverage here at Baird. I'm very pleased to introduce CrowdStrike. From the company we have Burt Podhere, the CFO. So this is a fireside chat format. If you have questions, feel free to use that Q&A chat function. We'll get to as many as we can. But just had to point out directly following this conversation, we have a breakout session for CrowdStrike where you will have additional time for Q&A. So let's get started.

First off Burt, congrats on a very strong start to fiscal '22, which you reported last week. Can you just take a few minutes to just touch on the high level commentary on the quarter and the more important factors driving that at strong growth?

Burt Podhere

Hi Jonathan, hello everybody; Thanks for joining. It's a pleasure to be here. And thank you for your comments about our strong quarter. Yeah, we were extremely pleased with our strong quarter. I think it really goes back to who we are and what we do, the fact that we're really the true pure cloud -- cloud delivered security company and the world is looking for that, right.

You've seen this backdrop of incredible bad actors that are out there, whether it's ransomware or insight or whatever it is in terms of the viciousness, the frequency. It's in the news everywhere and there are multiple factors for it, right. It's like a copycat office [ph], right. It's just that someone sees success in a bad way and continues to just proliferates and there are other things that help fuel that engine like crypto, right.

So crypto taken off has enabled bad guys to receive payments that through a system that's unregulated, right. So you have the backdrop of that plus the movement to cloud plus the movement to digital slash/security transformation. So you have all that demand coming in and there are very few companies out there who can protect against them and we're one of them.

So I think that's part of the reason we've seen our success in our record momentum and that's what you want. The record net new ARR, which is the measure that we look at in terms of the health business, in Q1, that pretty impressive generally speaking for a software company, SAS companies, Q1 is the toughest quarter but for us a quarter that's larger than Q4, basically delivering Q4 as a row. That's something special and so we're proud of that.

We ran the tables in terms of being able to close deals in the quarter and we were excited about that and then exiting Q1 and looking into Q2 and beyond, we're seeing record momentum in the pipe. So that exciting. That's exciting as well.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

That's helpful Burt, thank you. Yeah, so the endpoint market is an interesting market, right. It's been around for a long time and I think it's notorious for the intensity of the competition in that, that the lack of that differentiation historically and so I constantly get that question; are we going to go back to the old days, so the next gen vendor is going to be able to catch up and deliver on similar functionality that they're going to be able to scale in some similar ways.

So, we are a next gen vendor pilot, test one last Thursday, actually, I think it was right when you were doing your earnings call, which was interesting, but maybe you can just talk to where you think CrowdStrike is differentiated both when you look at Threat Graph and the backend platform and then the applications on top? Where do you think that differentiation is and how do you sustain that differentiation?

Burt Podhere

Yeah. So the first point about we've seen other security companies come and go in the past and the past is it's a good example to say, hey, what take, what worked and then leave behind what didn't work. And what we've seen is, we've seen a company like Salesforce. I think what they've done in the CRM space really build on this SAS model, a strong business model that shows durability and sustainability and visibility and predictability. They were the early trend-setter for SAS, right. And back in the day, nobody really understood how powerful that long list.

Well, we saw and we took a page out of their book in terms of how to do the business model. We had our tech visionary George Kurtz, CEO, he kind of saw the world's going to go to cloud. Okay, got that. But then he combined it with this, from business model, right. That the world is really coming to grips with today. And you're seeing, you're seeing that durability in that space.

And then you come back to you drill down one level below that you think about, okay, well, why is CrowdStrike special, why have they've been successful at what they do? And it goes back, it goes down to kind of three or four specific principles number one, it's cloud it's cloud native, right. That out of the gate, that was the vision from period one that said, hey, that that's going to allow us to scale. That's going to allow us to get smarter with every with every new customer that comes in allows our AI to get trained better because we're seeing all the data come together in one spot.

Number two, it's this whole idea of single agent single, lightweight smart agent wish basically acts as a consolidator to his face, right. So you've got historically you've got all these, you know you know single trick pony companies that are out there that are great one day and gone the next. But for us, we're able to combine the different technologies into one single lightweight agent that allows us to consume pollinate in a seamless way.

So the customer sees this one, UI, everything is right in front of you. And that drives down total cost of ownership, right because you're able to consolidate and offer something cheaper, better, but that's two of the main factors. But the third, which really, really mattered was the data being able to get the data, utilize the data, consolidate the data in a way that creates a moat, right.

More data you have the better, you can train your AI, the better you train your machine learning and the better advocacy you get at the end of the day, we're here to stop breaches, right. Stop the bad guys. And if you get that data and you're able to utilize stuff the way that nobody else can, you're going to be better than everybody else. And it's just continuous because the more data you get, the more customers you get it's that, it's that circle.

And let me, let me let me share with you the fact, that's hard to do. And also you have to be super patient back in the day when there were a bunch of vendors in our size and shape trying to bring out the, the fastest new mousetrap and put a marketing program around it. Well, those didn't last, they own, they all went by the like the Dodo bird, right gone.

We said, we're going to be patient. We're going to get that data and then we're going to create this moat, that's going to be really hard to replicate, even with a lot of money, even with great people get, got to get the data and once you get the data, the idea, it was collected once and reuse it many times. And I think that's why you're seeing the differentiation comes through for us being a true platform, that's data-driven, it's, a so overused word, the word platform, but once you get there it's super powerful and that's kind of why I think we've been successful versus our competitors and even companies that you've just mentioned that filed the drop their during our earnings call.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

I want to stick on that competitive question one more -- one more question on that angle. When you, when you look at the market, you've got these platform companies like Palo Alto and I put Microsoft in that camp as well and then you have the next gen vendors. And I, I'm just curious out of those two groups. What, what has you more so in long-term, when you -- when you look at this market and it's obviously an attractive market and the needs in the market, which one of those serves those needs more effectively?

Burt Podhere

Well when you think about the next-gen vendors, we're here, basically because of them, right. They weren't able to innovate, they weren't able to scale. So we're still, we're still -- they're still donating, shared with us. And I think that's going to happen for quite some time with respect to Palo, they're there to they're, they're, they're a great firewall.

That's what they do, right. And then when they went out and tried to acquire all these different companies and he's the cop, took a pass that to what we saw McAfee do, which ultimately didn't work with the customer, things that are password hodge-podge put together. they're going to be different pieces that we compete with them in a more material way than others, but as a whole, not so much, right.

And so the good news for us is that we continue to take, share from legacy vendors and Palo, really, we don't see them very much out in the field to be, to be quite honest with you and I think that that gap is going to only increase.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Right. Okay, so you mentioned the data and I go and I wanted to ask you a couple of questions regarding the recent acquisition of Humio. It really seems like a transformative deal, in terms of what it can do to Threat Graph and also what it can do around extending your capabilities around XDR? So I want to talk about those folks, those, but first help us understand the right graph, you talk about the index free technology. Can you just elaborate there? What that means in terms of the data you were able to source it, in terms of adding the value to that, that overall backend?

Burt Podhere

Okay. Yeah. So two different concepts. One is the Threat Graph, which I had mentioned. So Threat Graph for us is kind of the brains behind everything we do. It organizes the data. It, we're able to utilize that data in such a way to prevent obviously breaches and obviously even instance.

In Humio acquisition, it does a variety of things for us. So, number one I think we, we -- when we think about QBO and why we acquired it, we thought first there's this XDR right, which the foundation of XDR is EDR, which we basically own, right.

We're that leader in EDR. And so it's an extension of that, but we were already doing XDR well, before the term came to prominence it has today. And so for us I think about that first step that Humio offers us, which is just even more data coming in that can be ingested by our threat RAF and make some of our other technologies even better, right.

Whether, it's the, the threat hunters or whether it's folks that work in our complete offering, which is basically we run everything for our customers, that's ours. And so I think that the, the first thing out of the gate for human acquisition will be an XDR module of stay tuned. It's not launched yet.

We got it still kind of integrated and we want to make it as seamless as all our other modules in our platform where you just press the button and boom, off you go. But I think that for us, the telemetry of the additional telemetry that we're going to get is going to be, is going to amplify our abilities to be even more effective in stopping the bad guys.

Those like step one with Humio, which is we're very excited about and it has some other things that are going to be available to us, like log management, for example it's not we're, it's a foray into it, this, you can talk about this index free adjustment.

We talk about it. It, that takes out the friction right time to be able to access it. It's massive. It's the difference is enormous, right, when you think about it, right. If, it's index free, you don't have to go through all the time and effort to kind of index things consumes compute time and everything else.

So the log management piece of it that's going to be exciting for us to down the road, obviously the XDR and the log management are just two legs of the stool. The third one is observability. So when you think about companies like Datadog and others working on go after the 80-20 rule, right. What our customers tell us, what are the things they want from observability, cause we can't do it all out of the gate, right.

Overtime, Yes. But so, so the, the model of course is when you buy something like a female Reaper preempt the idea is to plug it right in, press the button and boom, there you go. And you have continued to use the, the collected data wants to interview because many times that we, we never want to stay away from it's made us who we are today. This just gives us additional use cases for our customers to basically continue to consolidate using that single one that, that single, lightweight, intelligent agent.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Yeah. No, it makes sense. Okay. So Endpoint, EDR, EPP, the workload protection on physical servers, you guys are doing well and it's a big time in India. It's just that it says, you've seen a multi-product or multi-module adoption as well. Just driving that task, but what I wanted to talk about is just the Cloud Security Opportunity, because I, I think for me it seems like that is go to the next largest opportunity over time.

And as George likes to point out that the dollar spent, they're just a fraction of what the overall spend is to support that infrastructure move to cloud. So can you talk about those three key products you sell today on CSPM, Cloud Discovery, Cloud Runtime Protection, you have those products are doing, what the adoption rates look like? How do you see the sale progressing? I know there are separate modules, but do you see a single skew just broadly covering security and incorporating those elements over time? Or is it going to continue to be separate modules? So on a flat to unpack there, but I'd love to hear that first.

Burt Podhere

So let's start at the, let's start at the highest level. So remember we just launched some of those modules, right. So the actual raw numbers aren't that big having said that as a group we've doubled our ARR over for a prior court, like the numbers were small, it's still very early days. And then to your point, it's still a really underserved market.

But know, I think that only about 1% from last year from IDC revenue was attached to cloud platform and infrastructure spend. So we've got this huge amount of room to be able to go in there. And we think we're uniquely situated.

We're pretty much the only ones doing it. And so by being the by the being the first to market with respect to offering those types of solutions, I think we're going to have that, you know first mover advantage and getting people to get excited about us.

I think that customers are rapidly understanding the priority for protecting cloud workloads. Certainly as they undergo their digital transformation has security transformation. This is a big piece of that. And we think that by providing those solutions, which we talked about those are the things that really matter, like misconfigurations big one, right. And our eyes and minds, our horizon module helps with respect to making sure that that doesn't happen.

And when you think about cloud and certainly protecting cloud, it becomes intricate. It becomes something that not everybody is used to. So I think what that means is that you're going to see the new technologists within companies. We're going to come in and talk to the people, the old guard and say, look, we're the old solutions they're not going to work, Right.

They don't work. So here's what I think you need to do. You need to look at companies like across rates that can come in and protect those workloads that are in the cloud as well as obviously traditional workloads. And I think that's going to be that's still yet to come. I think there's still an old guard out there that think the old technology is good enough and it's not and it doesn't even go into the cloud, right. So I think that all those things combined really leads us to a really bright, really bright future.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Right, But still very early. So it's the core market for EPP it's, I think Gartner the most recent Magic Quadrant congrats on that because it does fuel up into the ride, further stuff into the right. But in that piece, they cited 65% of enterprise EPP market is currently using a cloud delivered solution which suggests that we've seen pretty, pretty aggressive cloud growth over the last several years.

But I was surprised that it was that high it and maybe you can kind of peel the layers back there because I think a lot of that is the legacy guys who plan, they have a cloud delivered solution, but really doesn't scale. So where do you think the question really is around that legacy market, where we are in terms of the share shifts, are we in the third inning, six setting? Your thoughts there would be great.

Burt Podhere

Yeah. So first you're spot on. I think that the number of 65% does include the legacy providers who take a module and stick it in the cloud or call cloud, right. And so you're not getting anywhere near the benefits of a cloud native company, which I already talked about, right which are huge, right, in terms of stopping the breach.

So I think that's, it starts there. Number two, I think that with respect to the endpoint protection and certainly in terms of how [indiscernible] looks at that, the good news is I think Gardner looks at St. Louis, right. It's got the traditional PC servers and then you've got cloud workloads and you've got devices, right.

So they see it the same way, the fact that they threw out 65%, I think is a little bit misleading, just given the fact that what's in that bucket is not really certainly on the certainly on the, yeah. What they call silo you know end point providers, it's really not right. It's the bottom line. Right and it doesn't take a senior technologist just to go realize that the minute that you have a testing, right. And the minute they do their testing and get into a POV, it's pretty much over, so stats are great. Gartner's great showing us on the top, right.

That was great. I love all that stuff, but what really matters is what the customers are saying, right. And customers talk, we've got over 11,000, right. So we're covering all industries and all geographies and they all talk. And so for us we think, we think that we've got a still tremendous amount of headroom.

We're 11,000 plus customers today. But when you think about what other vendors have had over time, it's tiny, right. Some customers have two, 300,000 customers alone, sorry, some other competitors that's one point had two, 300,000 customers by themselves and we're at 11. So I think, I it's, I'm not going to say anything because we're, I think we're a little past that, but it's not too much into two or three,

Jonathan Ruykhaver

So that if you look at that 65% that they cite and you strip out the legacy guys that claim, they have some cloud delivered capability and you just look at the True Next-Gen vendors, is it 10% of the market? Probably right. Less than 10%, I'd say even less?

Burt Podhere

Yeah. Less than 10%. Yeah, yeah.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Yeah. Okay, good. We're on the same page there. So a couple of emails questions for participants. So this one is how do you compare with Datadog on cloud workload security? So it might be hard for you to really know. I think Datadog's offering is, is, is, is so early that you might not have a feel for that, but I, I guess even you can address that.

If you feel like you, you have a sense for what that might be, but if not, just maybe a comment on the overall move by these observability vendors, into security your thoughts there?

Burt Podhere

Yeah, whether you take Datadog or you take other vendors in other spaces really, really hard to go insecure. Right. You know what I mean? Security is one of those things that you want to have folks that have been brought up insecurity that started with the right technology sheet, white sheet of paper and said, look, this is what security is going to look like, stick to your guns and make it work.

Other folks coming in like we don't see Datadog from a security standpoint. Right. But they're, they're too small and it's just we don't see them. Now for us we think about if you start insecurity, which is really hard and it goes back to the data and you've organized the data in such a way and you've created this ability to collect data once in a while, because many times you can go into those other areas quite seamless.

Right. I think that one of our, one of our earlier modules discover, which is not pure security, it's an adjacency a customer says, listen, you already have all the data. it's going to be on the environment, just fly it that way. And literally we were able to knock out a module a couple of months, right. Or little or less because the data was there. All we had to do was flight it in a certain way.

And it was really easy. So I think that from our standpoint, it's, it's much easier going from endpoint security to adjacencies. And really to think about us. It's not just endpoint security, but endpoint period, which is where we, we play, we George often talks about it's all about real estate, right. Having that agent at the point of contact or where the bad guys are going right away, that's, that's the difference right there. And if you've got that beachfront real estate, then you can build around it more successfully than others who aren't there and are trying to get there. And I think that's the difference.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Yeah. Okay. So the, the, the next question that I wanted to ask was really around the hype, you guys built up a really successful high velocity inside sales motion, augmented by the trial sort of trial to pay these enact trials. You, you offer other mechanisms to really eliminate friction.

And I, I'm just wondering how much more can you, can you do there, especially as you start to leverage more traditional channels like RESA sellers, is that something you continue to benefit from when you go to the channel or does that actually start to impede the sales velocity?

Burt Podhere

No, I think if anything, it's just helped the volume. You've seen the numbers in terms of our net new ads. We had a record number of net new logos in the quarter. A lot of that is philosophy from SMB and mid-market and a lot of it's coming from those free trials.

And so I think one of the, yeah, I think one of the next evolution of that is also our own creating our own our place and being able to flight it in such a way that people go to that area. And boom, they've, they've got in there will be all the, the free trials and everything else, but it would just be so, so easy to kind of go and pick and choose on what you want to do, sand so I think that's, that's the next rev, as well as just continually getting better on flighting the trials and fighting the free trials and just ultimately we want to get to the point where you basically someone free trials that press the big red button credit cards or whatever are then paying.

And you're off to the races. some sometimes those free trials or legions where their hand that they they're, the bread button is pressed right out of the gate, but you've got that, that lead. Somebody went in there and try it and then you've got an inside sales person going in and contacting them and closing the deal. So there's more to do on that, but I think that we're not early days, there were mid days and now we're just going to get better at it. Yeah,

Jonathan Ruykhaver

No, it's exciting. you guys called out, I think your, your analyst data partners source ARR fiscal 21, who asked within total ARR. So, so that's that tells, that says a lot about your positioning and the money that those partners are making, working with you. But I think for me, even more spectacular was the growth we noted in ARR transacted routes to the AWS marketplace. And so that's what I wanted to talk about. It presents a new channel relative to what we've seen in security historically, but how sustainable is that? Can you build off of that on an ongoing basis? Is there something that's more, just one time about that? Did you see that as that ongoing part of your sales motion?

Burt Podhere

Yeah. I, I think that for us, the AWS partnership has been very successful. Right. I think when, if we start with AWS, then I'll go back to the channel. The AWS relationship has been made easier because they've seen the tech, they love the tech, they, they, they see, they don't work and they're willing to commit to it. And what does that mean? Well, it means that when we go to market when in there, in their marketplaces, so a customer comes in we'll pay their, their reps they'll get credits.

They have these think about it as a Starbucks card where you come in and they can draw down on credits. They have on the usage of their other products, I think can use those credits to purchase us. So that makes it easy. Then you've got, they have something called an enterprise contract where both buyer and seller are on that enterprise contract.

You've knocked out 80% of the T's and C's, so you've knocked out 80% of the time that needs to go back and forth on the negotiation. So you're able to close the deal 80% faster and so for us that, that ability to continue to share in the success has been phenomenal. And I think that AWS is probably one of the most transacted ISB in the marketplace. Right.

I think for us to be associated with that really max and you saw the numbers that are invested in, they're not small, right. They're, they're, real numbers. And I think when you have, when you combine the ease of use, you combine the enterprise contract, you, you combine it with quota relief on commissions and you do all that. And you're kind of going to see that but, you can really speed up the process, get volume through there. And that, that matters now the good news is it's, you can repeat that and you can do it in other places.

But I think one of the things on your first point about the traction where we have with the partners is that we are a partner first right. Why it works is we're getting full from the customers. Right. So when we get pulled from customers, the channel is going to feed that pole. Right. And ultimately, what are customers looking for. Ultimately, they're looking for the best company in the world to stop the breach. That's us. There's not even a close second. Right.

So the, the fact that we're, so we're so effective in what we do a couple of that with TCO being lower, couple that with ease of use and ease to implement and you're kind of got them, why would I go anywhere else? And I think that's kind of what is resonating in the community today and our partners and we take care of her as, as you said, right.

I'm an executive sponsor for one of our largest partners. So I'm on a call every quarter with that, with that part every quarter. And we go through quota, we go through how they're doing, what can we do different? What are you hearing from customers.

What can we do to make it better for you? So each one of the, the executive staff is associated with a bar and talk to them every quarter or more to make sure that that relationship is continuing going down the right path. It's not like you sign a piece of paper and that's it. And you move on. No, it's, it takes effort, time, sometimes money to make sure that it all works out in the end. And we do that and we are a partner first, not just getting volume through, but really integrating, being part of their team, then being part of our team.

We're a little unique in our go to market because our, our direct Salesforce, it's their book of business, but their book of business includes the department. So that's how we all make it work. Right. And they provide such incredible breadth, right. And reach that we, we couldn't do by ourselves, even though we have a, a robust go to market and sales team, it's still small compared to what a real channel can do for you.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Yeah. Well, unfortunately we've exceeded our 30 minute time limit. Well, so to remind everybody in, in five minutes, less than five it's we'll have a 15 minute session for, for folks online just to, just to, as Q&A to have a birthday. Thank you very much for participating everybody online. Thank you for joining next up in this session is eight by eight and hopefully we'll, we'll see everybody or some of you in five minutes. Thank you.

George Kurtz

Thanks, John. Great to spend time with you and your investors today.

Q - Jonathan Ruykhaver

Thanks.