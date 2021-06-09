Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 9, 2021 2:10 PM ET

John Reed - EVP, Global Head of Research & Development

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, and thank you all for joining us. My name is Keyur Parekh, and I cover Sanofi for Goldman Sachs. It is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome John Reed for this fireside chat. John, thank you very much for joining us.

It’s great to be here, Keyur.

As most of you know, John is Executive Vice President and Head of R&D for Sanofi. I believe John, this is your first Goldman Sachs conference. And it's a shame to be doing this virtually and not in-person at [Torenia]. But hopefully, we will resolve that soon enough.

No, it's great to be here. Thanks for the opportunity. I look forward to having this chat with you, Keyur.

Excellent, John. John, so I'm going to try and split this chat into kind of two different sections. First, I want to talk a few -- kind of big picture R&D questions with you, Sanofi, the industry more broadly. And then try and discuss a few kind of individual assets and programs. But I just want to make a few introductory comments. You took over as kind of Head of Sanofi R&D in 2018. You're coming up to about three years on that. So just kind of make a few opening remarks and then we'll go to Q&A after that, John.

No, thanks for the opportunity, Keyur. Indeed, it’s been about three years now with Sanofi and really pleased with the progress our team has made and our ambitions around reshaping the pipeline and really remolding the organization from the standpoint of culture, productivity, ways of working et cetera.

We set a broad agenda to reinvigorate Sanofi R&D. We used a framework, we call it the four Ps of pipeline, pace, patients and people, with agenda topics under each of those. And then when Paul Hudson, I think he added fifth P of what he calls play to win, which frankly is a lot about prioritizing and deciding really where you're going to double down and make an attempt to really lead, not spreading one's efforts too broadly. And really pleased with the progress we've made.

We set ambitions around pipeline reshaping that included really having a more innovative pipeline with more of our investments in first or best-in-class medicines, and win from roughly half of our investments back in that time to now more than 80%. We set ambitions to focus more on specialty care and did ultimately make the decision to get entirely exit primary care. And we've really built strong momentum in our pipeline in areas like oncology, where we've gone from five molecules in development to 17; in immunology, where we went from six molecules in development to 16; in hematology, where we went from one molecule in development to nine, while maintaining pretty much steady our rare disease and neurology efforts. And then we've also made great progress in building a more diverse platform of research tools or discovery tools that was part of our ambition to be more competent in the area of biologics. And that's reflected in our portfolio now.

So the progress has been -- really, I think, frankly, we exceeded high expectations in terms of how quickly we've managed to reshape the pipeline. We've managed to do all this on a basically a flat budget. We've absorbed seven bolt-on acquisitions through reprioritizing, where we allocate resources and managed to keep fixed costs actually reduced by 3% during all this. And so we're really positioned now for investing in the pipeline and seeing its full promise brought to fruition.

Question-and-Answer Session

John, thank you very much for those introductory comments. Let me start off with a very big picture question. As the head of a global kind of biopharma R&D organization, how do you define success for yourself and for the organization? Kind of I know people have number of access, people talk about number of molecules progressing through Phase 1, 2, 3, et cetera. But what is it that you define success for your organization kind of on a tangible basis?

Well, I guess, fundamentally, it's about delivering medicines that really elevate the standard-of-care and serve unmet needs and doing that with an efficiency and cost effectiveness that’s industry competitive. And you can run portfolio simulations on that, depending on how much you invest versus how much you deliver. We've been through quite a journey at Sanofi to improve productivity. We knew that, that was a weak spot in the past. And we've really come a long way. The productivity from our own labs now is fully at industry competitive levels in terms of both cost effectiveness and cycle times to deliver development candidates. We're now actually slightly exceeding the industry averages on that after years of very lackluster productivity from our own labs. So we feel very confident about that.

Same thing in development, where now cycle times and cost effectiveness are industry competitive, leading in some areas, lagging a little bit in others but very, very competitive. And we've been through a process, we're really setting up in a more efficient way the organization from a diversity of sites that all did a little bit of everything to a much more efficient what we call centers of excellence model where we're avoiding the historical precedence of the past where we had a lot of duplication, triplication, quadruplicate sort of capabilities around the globe to really have much more -- and network of capabilities based around centers of excellence concept that is helping.

So I think, all together, progress through there and will help us to have a sustainable pipeline that delivers with the cost effectiveness that is industry competitive.

So, John, you spoke one of few things that kind of productivity, cost effectiveness. A lot of us think about is kind of in terms of financial returns or metrics. So if you were to think about kind of success in terms of numbers, what you think about in terms of kind of returns on your R&D investments, IRR, kind of what is the right kind of financial metrics you look at?

John Reed

Yes, I mean, what we often use is the main indicator is a productivity index which should be the adjusted NPV of the portfolio versus the risk adjusted costs going forward. And that's a metric that we use on every molecule and then aggregate up to the portfolio, is at least one way. It's one lens, there's never a perfect lens, because that doesn't necessarily capture all the elements of innovation or medical impact. But for more of a financial kind of lens, it's a metric that we like to use for decision making. And we have certain criteria, like, if a project comes for governance for decisions, if it doesn't have a productivity index above a certain level, then we need to have a really strong rationale for why it should be invested in and we've really cleaned up the portfolio a lot in terms of that. We had multiple projects that didn't meet that criteria and I won't say exactly what it is but -- in the past where -- now we have three or four and that's because there's some strong strategic rationale behind it.

So, in fact, using that metric, we've almost doubled the productivity of the pipeline in the last four years.

I guess you kind of referred to this as well, which is kind of historically is not being at least from an investor perspective seen as a strong suite for Sanofi, just double that. So can you quote some numbers around it? Are we talking about kind of whether it's returns going from low single-digits to mid-single-digits today and where do you aim to be on that front? But can you just help us conceptually think about what is it that Sanofi R&D should return over the next few years?

John Reed

Yes, I don't know -- I don't think we’ve given guidance specifically on that. But I guess there are other sort of intermediate points where we look for generating a certain number of person, human studies for years, or a certain number POCs, things like that, that we use as metrics of a sustainable pipeline that’s generating a couple of layer on these every year that have lackluster potential. So -- but I don't think we've given specific guidance on that, but those are ways that we internally think about the portfolio and whether we're delivering with a productivity that will allow for a sustainable pipeline.

What do you see as the key kind of determinants of success for R&D in an organization, and how have you kind of tangibly changed the organization over the last three years to achieve that success?

John Reed

And then, there is sort of the -- what I call the tenacity thing, which is building a culture that really cares about the urgency of delivering with a pace that patients will be proud of and really going the extra mile to deliver for patients. So, those are some of the things. Technology is an important part, and that's where, in addition to all the things going on with digital and data scale, real-world evidence, et cetera, that's for us in research has been building access to platforms, gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, nanobodies, antibody drug conjugates, synthetic biology, all the way to molecules will be made in the future. And then, timelines about execution and there our efforts to really pick-up the pace at Sanofi been paying off and we're now really firing on all cylinders in terms of that.

So, those are dimensions to it, and then the final thing I mentioned is truth seeking which is really having objectives, rigorous review of what investment decisions you're going to make, when you're going to double down, when you're going to cut your losses and move on. And so, really promoting that truth seeking culture is critical as well. So, I see 6 Ts of those talent, teamwork, tenacity, technology, timelines and truth-seeking as being sort of a framework for successful R&D organizations.

John, there’s widespread investor perception I think and if you look at kind of several years, Sanofi over the last 10 to 15 years, there is consistent data to suggest that R&D productivity kind of has been on steady and slow, it’s not spectacular decline over the last decade. If I look at industry valuations today, to me what implied is return on R&D kind of meaningfully below cost of capital, maybe even let the half of cost of the capital for the industry as a whole, certainly for Sanofi that seems to be the case, as to what investors are implying in the current valuation. What do you think is going wrong with the industry over the last decade. And what do you think the outlook for -- specifically for Sanofi, but also your views on the industry would be great.

John Reed

I think, we'd also be excited about the new platforms for drug discovery that have been progressively becoming validated. Things like the first bispecific antibodies have now been approved. The first nanobody has been approved, gene therapies, cell therapies, particularly CAR-T, siRNAs, mRNAs now with the vaccines, even things like maybe using the antisense oligonucleotides for CNS, I think these things have opened up new opportunities, spaces that didn't exist before. So there's a lot to be excited about I think in terms of platforms.

And then I think there are certain fields of science that suddenly -- seemingly suddenly bust open with new opportunity. And you could probably say that about human immunology, what a -- what an incredible ride the industry has been on in the area of immunology, both for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and now for cancer in terms of fighting cancer with immunotherapies. I mean it's really impressive to think that, we now have antibody drugs, the IL-1, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-13, IL-17, IL-23, I mean it just goes on and on. And there's so much exciting happening in the area of immuno-oncology, first with checkpoint inhibitors but then bispecific T-cell engagers, linker kinds, CAR-Ts and so much more coming. So it's -- they're reasons I think for hope that we'll see a renewed productivity across the industry.

John, I've got one last question on the big picture and then we'll move to individual assets. The -- I think kind of most people agree that the funding environment for biotech has never kind of been better or stronger on any dataset if we look at kind of since you suggest, the quantum of capital available is almost kind of there's no limit to it, if I'm using finite. What are some of the opportunities and challenges that this funding environment creates for kind of the head of a large cap biopharma R&D organization?

John Reed

Maybe the other too is that, the -- because companies are so well-funded now rather than the kind of nickel and dime kind of funding that used to be the case, these biotech companies tend to be less dependent on big pharma in their early journeys with the molecules. And so -- it means that you're not going to maybe get an access to it, the companies won't be willing or ready to partner until later. And so the value inflection, of course, will have occurred. And so the prices will also be higher. Not necessarily a bad thing, maybe you can say you get what you pay for, but it does change that dynamic as well, quite considerably.

John, thank you for it. Now we're going to move on to individual assets. At ASCO, obviously we all heard the presentation on Friday. But I want to start with kind of your SERD which obviously is a lot of interest to people. Would love to hear thoughts on how you think amcenestrant is different to the multiple other SERDs in development, kind of as we look at the upcoming data for AMEERA-3. Kind of what do you think defines clinical success and commercial success and are those different?

John Reed

So, we're excited about the profile we have. We attributed to the difference in our chemical structures relative to the competitors that have seen problems with cardiac toxicity and bradycardia and QT prolongation, or it's an ocular vision disturbances and other non-mechanism based activities that we can -- our chemists can ascribe to structural differences in our molecules, we have with amcenestrant a very well behaved molecule, a single once a day oral that does a great job of degrading and blocking the Fc receptor for what we think will be very competitive efficacy in this space.

The data we presented at ASCO gave another peek at those data with looking at patients in combination with palbociclib, the CDK4 inhibitor and showing a very competitive overall response rate of 34%, and a clinical benefit rate of 74%, that’s small number of patients, and it really -- different studies have different prior treatments, in terms of what the patients have already been exposed to, and that really matters. But all together, as best we can benchmark it against other data, that should be a very competitive profile with a best-in-class tolerability profile that allow us to really move into that early lines of breast cancer.

And as we look at kind of AMEERA-3 -- and I am that's kind of pushing you here. But what should be a base case? Should it be superiority to standard-of-care? Should it be kind of non-inferiority from an efficacy perspective with the convenience of an oral agent versus intramuscular? How -- what do you think kind of would be the outcome?

John Reed

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

So, barring some catastrophic lead out with AMEERA-3, that was just inferiority, where I suspect we'll be committed to doing that.

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

So that study is underway and it's actually enrolling ahead of schedule and a lot of investigator enthusiasm to that. Now down the road, we might do adjuvant studies that would include a CDK4/6 inhibitor in a high risk population, where cogitating around some of those opportunities but haven't made a decision on that yet.

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

So there's Fc receptors bind immunoglobulins and signal into microglia and into other types of inflammatory cells. And so that piece of the BTK biology and the context of MS, we think it's really important that you have brain penetration. And other molecules in this space don't have it.

Keyur Parekh

John Reed

Fortunately, we started a collaboration with Translate Bio back in 2018, which included not just starting some programs on RNA vaccines against certain pathogens, but a whole tech transfer. And in fact, they just received their milestone payment for this successful first phase of that. So we had already planned to really establish that capability in-house. And so, this just motivates us more to accelerate it and to expand it. And so that's -- that'll be the journey where we're in the clinic with our COVID mRNA. And soon with a flu, influenza mRNA, as we're beginning to -- our adventure at Sanofi with the vaccines with the mRNA space.

Prior to the field being validated, of course, we were not throwing in such a large resource at it or really prioritizing it. But now that, that feels validated, that's exactly what we're doing. So we're -- actively the colleagues are in the process of de-prioritizing other things, so they can put the resources there and really accelerate medical tech transfer, and making a commitment to grow in this space.

I would say also on the therapeutic side, while mRNA is not yet validated there, we are also working in that space. We have a NIFTY collaboration with Sangamo for example, using mRNAs encoding genome editing enzymes, where we modify the genome of hematopoietic stem cells ex-vivo, using that technology. We're also using mRNA for genome editing of NK cells, natural killer cells. For immuno-oncology, having recently acquired Kiadis as a universal allogeneic NK cell platform and have many aspirations around genome editing there, using mRNAs encoding genome editing enzymes.

And then we recently acquired a small but exciting company called Tidal Therapeutics that has a nanoparticle technology for delivering mRNA cargoes to specific types of cells or tissues. And the first iteration of that is, we're actually doing CAR-T cells in the body rather than through all the genetic engineering as of now, where one has a lipid nanoparticle inside, which is a mRNA, encoding the CAR, the chimeric antigen receptor. And then conjugated to the lipids are antibody fragments that bind to T-cells, and then deliver that into the T-cells. So we have several efforts underway and together with Pasteur are envisioning creating these core competencies around the mRNA platform, which will pursue certainly for vaccines, and hopefully more and more in therapeutics as well.

John, I've got two last quick questions for you. I'm not going to ask you to comment on what you think of the approval for aducanumab kind of this week. But perhaps your perspective on what does the agency's willingness to approve something on an accelerated basis? What does that mean to you as a Head of R&D? And what does it mean to your willingness to take risk on such assets?

Well, I think it can be interpreted to be either good or bad depending maybe on what hat you're wearing. If you're maybe a Head of R&D and thinking about getting molecules onto market, it could be good. A lot of it really depends on how confident are you in the surrogate biomarkers that have been used for these approvals. And I would say in the case of amyloid, the confidence level at this point is not terribly high, given all the evidence that has had a disconnect between those. I would say maybe one ray of hope based on the data is, it looked like tau levels were also decreased. And so maybe through other mechanisms, you're also decreasing tau and people think maybe that is closer to the real driver of the cognitive impairment. But, again, many unknowns.

I think that's kind of the upside. I mean, we saw the same kind of thing happen with the oligonucleotide therapies for Muscular Dystrophy where they were approved basically on biomarker data with not as robust clinical data as one would like to seem.

On the other side, I think it's going to be the conversations with access and payers. And what does society pay for medicines that maybe have not yet reached that higher bar showing irrefutable clinical evidence. That's going to be a difficult conversation that could spread ripples into the industry that may be poisonous at some level. So I worry about that part of the conversation.

John, the last question. As an American, as you look at Euros 2020 coming up, do you support JD and France or do you root for Paul and England?

John Reed

Keyur Parekh

Thank you.