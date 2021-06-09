Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 9, 2021 4:40 PM ET

Noelle Dilts

Hi everyone, good afternoon. This is Noelle Dilts and I cover the Additive Manufacturing sector here at Stifel. We're fortunate this afternoon to be joined by Stratasys, by rated name $1.6 billion market cap. So, it's going to be a Q&A session. Would love if you have, the audience, has any questions, please submit them via the dashboard and I will -- I'll pass them through to the management team.

So, today we're joined by Dr. Yoav Zeif, who joined Stratasys in February of 2020 as CEO.

And then we are also joined by Lilach Payorski, CFO, she joined Stratasys in December of 2012, as SVP Corporate Finance. She was appointed CFO in January of 2017.

So, with that we're going to move into the Q&A portion. Thank you both to both of you for being here today. We really appreciate it.

So, starting off, just wanted to first start on some higher level industry questions. There's definitely been increased activity and buzz surrounding the 3D printing industry this year, and additive manufacturing in the past six months,

The volatility in stock prices have in part reflected this renewed interest, as Stratasys was one of the companies to experience this last phase of heightened interest in 2013 to 2014, what's your view on the industry today? And at a high level where do you see the industry progressing in the years ahead?

Yoav Zeif

Thank you, Noelle and thank you for the opportunity to share our views with investors. So, I think that's probably the most important change in our industry. The additive manufacturing industry is completely different than it was six years ago -- the previous high, mainly because the technology has evolved over time. We have a different technology and the biggest difference is that we can deliver. We can deliver the promise now.

And if you look at Stratasys, for example, and we are a reflection of the company of the industry, because we are leaving the industry, we can deliver on the promise of 3D printing, in terms of accuracy, in terms of power, quality, surface finish, and most importantly, the cost per pound, which was not the case five or six years ago, that's an inflection point in the highs of OEMs that are using our parts, we can deliver consistency, accuracy that we couldn't deliver in the past.

And if you combine it with the mega trends that exists out there, the shortage and supply chain that were brought to life in the pandemic time. And also we see it now they're on the recovery -- in the recovery time, all those shortages can be handled by additive manufacturing. So, a combination complimentary of additive manufacturing with traditional affecting practically by for many OEMs and insurance for supply chain shortages, like happened because of the pandemic, because of traffic jams in ports, because of blockages in the Suez Canal, so on and so forth because of weather issues.

So, it's clear to everyone now that you need to combine the ability to have flexible, agile, versatile, ability to produce with a file and a machine versus long supply chains, and very expensive production lines.

Noelle Dilts

Great. Thanks for that. We talked a lot about this idea that it seems like the industry is at an inflection point kind of shifting from prototyping to production. You have in the past talked about am and how it fits into industry 4.0.

So, could you touch on this, this concept and discuss how you think 3D printing fits in to the factory of the future? And you touched on this in your last answer a bit. But really what are some of the factors in the industry today that that's making this more possible now than it was a few years ago.

Yoav Zeif

We are now in the era of industry 4.0. It was -- the move to manual was 1.0, then the electricity and mobility 2.0, then we move to the digitalization with we computer, 3.0, and now we are in the 4.0. So, what is the 4.0? It's mainly about data. Data is the driver for everything. It's about connectivity, data exchange, and the ability to close loops based on this data to optimize the manufacturing floor with IoT technologies with other technologies, and customization, then data helps you to be more efficient, to close loops on maintenance, proactively to close loop on any other type of optimization and the production floor and to customize what you're doing online. And there is nothing better than 3D printing, because we are digital, what is 3D printing? What is prototyping? Prototyping is this the list that produces the product, but like in a very short series of production.

But when you move to manufacturing, you need to run it all the time. And you need those known production lines to be efficient. But if you have the right machine where you can move from those production lines into a file and a machine that can produce everything, and connected them to the cloud. And that's what we have done. By the way, in the pandemic, when we brought to life this promise.

We were first-respondent Stratasys label, we there were no mask -- face shields, there were no spare parts for ventilators. There are other issues. And we put together on one thing about the one cloud network of machines that are super versatile, more than 100 of our top customers like Boeing and GM, and Ford and Toyota, and buying all of them on one network of production. This is the promise. And you can do whatever you want, wherever you want. Hospital send us their needs because there were no solutions, supply chain worker.

We put it on our cloud and our software platform, distributed it to our customers that has thousands of printers, they printed it, send it to us and upon a palate, and we distributed physically to the hospitals. And we got so many thank you letters, because we were the first-respondent. And this is the promise of 3D printing, the ability to be flexible on time and agile on a network, it's a completely different way of producing.

Noelle Dilts

Right, right. Yes, it's very powerful. Just kind of going from being in the midst of the pandemic to the recovery, the pace of recovery from the pandemic has been different for different industries and I think you're seeing part of that within additive, your exposure kind of impacts the recovery. So, can you touch on what's different among the end markets that Stratasys serves and the geographical areas that the company operates that are kind of important to keep in mind as we look at this recovery?

Yoav Zeif

Yes. So, it's kind of a matrix of region by an industry. So, the pandemic started in the East moved to the west, we see the recovery earlier in the east, then moving to the west. And now U.S. because of the vaccination program is better off in terms of the recovery, Europe is a bit late to recovery, Japan is very late to recover. So, we see this wave in terms of geography.

In terms of industry, the first one to recover is medic -- the medical industry, by far, because there are more budgets pour into this industry, and then the aerospace and automotive and the consumer packaged goods. So, we just see what whatever you are reading in the newspaper, we see the reflection on our business. So, this is more or less the schedule of recovery.

I would say overall, the recovery strong. We in Q1, 41% more hardware and how though is the driver for everything that we are doing because when you have more installed base, you sell significantly more consumables and we are in the same direction. We see strong recovery led by other demand.

Noelle Dilts

Okay. Perfect. So, when you joined Stratasys, this last year, you change the strategy to focus solely on polymers,

Yoav Zeif

Stratasys is the leading company in terms of the polymer 3D printing market to be more specific. And so can you touch on some of the factors that drove that determination to focus exclusively on polymers.

Stratasys is the leading company in terms of high end applications. We are the number one in terms of installed base of what we call big boxes, high end machines. Within this, our expertise is polymer, we focus on what we know and what we know is polymer, and polymer steel, and will be the biggest revenue share out of the total market, and also the biggest profit point, it's around 65% and it's even more today, but it will be even 2025 around 65% -- 60%, 65% of overall market demand even more in profitability.

And because we are the leader, and we created this sharp focus, where we are building ourselves, we were we had two technologies, not we have five technology, we can address every problem of our customer end to end, from conceptual prototyping, to mass manufacturing, with the best innovative technology. And I want to here to pause for a minute.

Stratasys has the best-class technologies and polymers. So, instead of being a mid too, in metal, we are the leaders in polymers, no one has a better material jetting technology, no one has a better FDM, we call material extrusion and we acquire Origin, which is the best DLP in the market, technological-wise, we also have an SLA which is in power to the system. And we have a sub technology with only us and HP is in the market. So this is a very unique situation where we are that we drive significant growth going forward.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, great. So, just on that kind of growth front, you've talked about 25% of your 2020 revenue being tied to what you called manufacturing. So, can you expand on this, and you've talked about this, seeing a pretty strong growth rate. So, maybe you could touch on how you're thinking about the growth rate this year, and then over the medium to long-term?

Yoav Zeif

First of all, we were the first company to really stand behind what we are saying about manufacturing, because we can with this metric, a very important metric, we say how much of our sales goes to manufacturing, to produce and use parts normal prototyping, not blaring anything or being vague. 25% of what we are selling, going to manufacturing to produce and use parts. And we know that this year it will grow mid-teens this path, and next year above 20%. Why? Because we just introduced three system three new technologies and three new system in one week that are going and deadly going through an effective dedicated for manufacturing and mass manufacturing.

So, we have the confidence that the growth is in front of us because the most basic thing where to compete, we are going to compete, and to lead the industry where the demand is -- and it is manufacturing. And the ability to do it is based on our experience, knowledge, application engineers, our deep knowledge, the most important industries like automotive, and aerospace, where we are the leaders and application engineers, we have more than 100 application engineers that knows exactly the needs of the customer and how you match the technology and the solution with the needs of the customers that we build over 30 years.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, okay. So, I was hoping you could expand a little bit on some of those recent releases and initiatives around some of your machines. So, if you could kind of talk about the P3 from Origin One the to be released SAS and PBS technology and the SL, the Neo 450s. Really how do these address -- how do these increase the addressable market and you, in what ways do these products to the machines offer differentiation to meet various customer needs?

Yoav Zeif

So, first of all, we based our technology, innovation on our customers, we completely understand their needs. And based on our analysis of specific use cases, hundreds of specific use cases we choose, we grouped and we choose the selected the ones that are the most important and then we look at the market and develop ourselves the best fit in terms of technology, and I'll go one by one.

The Origin One is a DLP machine. And what is unique in it, I'll say three faults. One, it, it produced the best power quality in the industry. In terms of accuracy. It has, it is the fastest one. And also the best power properties without radon. And it's because it has a unique separation mechanism. And I've got into the details. But it's a completely new, patented technology that no one else has in the industry, the ability to cure the thought within the machine.

The second thing is software driven. So we can do many, many things. Because the machine in our industry, you have hardware software material, you have trade off between of them to get to the best product and the best part. Here, it's all software-driven, which allow us to close the loop between prints. So, you have the database, you learn what you've done well or not based on more than 20 sensors, and then you close the loop and you have a better print and the next print.

In the future, we'll do it by layers -- by layer and then in addition, we have an ecosystem of software and material that we build, the guys in Origin builds and now we are developing it. So, together with the software, you can cooperate with material partners that can do you know in weeks and months, they can develop material that took before more than a year, because they have this software package that allow them to play with the properties and the features. So, this is the Origin -- Origin won the gold medal in the U.S. Air Force -- Olympic manufacturing -- producing the power for F16.

The highest requirement and specs, then we move to the south this the selective absorbing fusion that we developed together with Zar [ph], this is a mass production, injection molding quality machine that has three huge advantages. Accuracy, consistent accuracy, very narrow standard deviation that was not out of this industry in the past ability to control with sensors and software, the certification of materials and the certification of parts because the data is there.

And very good economics, because we are using only two materials versus our competitor with us three different material in every print. We put all this together, the economics works and then we have the F770, which is the largest chamber in FDM. around one meter that allow us to produce and use parts in very good quality in hit the chamber that was not in the past. And all this in one week.

Noelle Dilts

So, you've been doing a lot. So, definitely. Kudos there. So, you touched on Origin when we you were going through that answer a bit. But at the time, you talked about how Origin would help Stratasys would help to fortify your leadership position in polymers. But could you tell us why expand upon why you felt Origin was really the right company and some of the characteristics of the company that really led you to believe that this was the right move and the right partner for that strategy?

Yoav Zeif

Mainly because Origin is the next generation of original sector. It's also driven. It's in the Silicon Valley, the two founders came from Apple and Google and they understand -- understood and also understand now that the tradeoff between material, hardware, and software is not really necessary. You can do many, many more things, to have the best parts in the industry with software. This software-driven machine is a breakthrough in our industry.

Think about it as the Tesla of the additive manufacturing, everything goes through their software and their ability to do it will also have a high-low effect on everything that we are doing within Stratasys because we are adopting this software approach. So, it's a machine that it's really, in a sense, simple from hardware point of view, with a lower end cost, but very, complex and have very large and wide options to do more and better through software.

The fact that they choose to go for manufacturing, they selected. Their addressable market is a $4 billion market. For example, I'll give you some application inserts, all molds for injection molding, they have amazing material powders that they build. And those might be about as like the largest chemical companies in the world like BSF and MKL and VSM came with materials that are suitable for manufacturing, you can have molds that were printed in an Origin machine, this is very unique in our industry. And it opened really new horizons.

After the fact that Origin was the sealed by many other players in the industry. And we chose them, but they choose us as well because of our infrastructure and go-to-market and they know that we can bring them to the market and deliver the promise of Origin because of our establishment and our 200 resellers and strong service across the globe.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, very helpful. And along the same lines, you also acquired RPS. Could you just touch on quickly the same idea what were the attractive qualities for you at -- when you looked at RPS and decided to go in that direction?

Yoav Zeif

RPS, to be humble, those are the two founders came from 3D Systems. And they build -- by the way, the largest build size, but also one of the -- if not the most reliable machine, it's like heavy-duty industrial machine of SLA, which allow you to do blood prototypes, but not less important medical models and aligners. Aligner is a huge market, the 3D system is leading, but we believe that with our new set of machine because our 3D machines there, we can take significant part of this market.

And in the future, we will move from just aligners to have the models that you use to do aligner, also to print directly the aligners. So, obviously, it's a really heavy-duty industrial machine suitable for our go-to-market, suitable for our application engineer, and our supporters. So just leverage the fantastic machine and push it through our China's infrastructure.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, Okay, perfect. So, I want to expand upon that medical idea, historically -- really, currently you have somewhat limited exposure to the healthcare sector. Could you talk about the steps and the initiatives the company is taking to grow in the healthcare vertical with the new J5 DentaJet multicolor multi-material dental 3D printer, the M5 MetaJet and the P3 printer from Origin?

Yoav Zeif

So, the medical market is a $1 billion market -- more than $1 billion market. We are not strong enough there, but we have very good technologies there. We divided to two; to dental and to medical. On the dental side, we have now together with our PolyJet technology which is the most accurate for dental modeling, we have now the DLP and the SLA, it's the largest portfolio to dental labs, by far the largest portfolio sit on one software platform with one ecosystem of material that is very competitive, because our material will be super attractive in terms of course, the power because of our politics. And this, this is our focus, we have PolyJet, we have DLP there. And we have the SLA on the delta and we just introduced now that the DentaJet which is an extension of a J55 PolyJet machine, and is the largest trained industry multi-material.

So, if I'm in dental lab just to make it more colorful, you put on this tray model and splinters and some crowns, and you can print it with multi material on one tray. Push the button in the evening come in the morning, it doesn't exist in the industry. All the rest is in a one single material you need to print it, you need to change it very, very attractive to dentists and we have the DLP 4MR cost per pod-oriented labs.

On the medical, we have medical modeling through PolyJet, we have the leaders in the industry, we are still a lot to go on our go to market. And again, we are introducing the MetaJet, which will produce the best medical models pre-surgery and surgical guides, which are the most realistic, and we have the ability through software to control the tissue touch and feel and the tissue characteristics. So, the surgeon can really practice on the model before going and you can see many of our videos in YouTube, how we save life in this way.

And we are really working with the best. We are working with Mayo Clinic, we're working with Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic, because we have the most innovative and the most realistic medical model.

Noelle Dilts

Okay. And maybe I want to make sure we move on to some financial questions, but just maybe you could close out, sort of a little bit on the strategy just with touching on you do have a significant exposure to aerospace and auto. So, if you could just touch on sort of what your you're doing to engage with those industries right now, and where you see how you're thinking about the growth outlook there for the next year?

Yoav Zeif

I can say that we have the best position in terms of customer relationship, long term customer relationship, both in the auto an arrow in arrow is the Boeing and Airbus and Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman; in auto, it's GM, and Ford, and Tesla, and Toyota, all of them our customers. And Volkswagen, we just announced with Volkswagen that they move the way they are planning the interior of their cars with our J850 because we can simulate leather, we can simulate wood and glass and this is the best prototype.

They can print the whole interior prototype of the car with our one machine with 500,000 colors and different data and field. Let's say that a lot of time on the development and we are working together. This is one example. We are working with GM on jigs and fixtures and tools; we are working with Ford on the plant of the future. So, we are very strong in this area and addition of three technologies will help us a lot to push more to those customers that walk with us, we were the first one to walk with GM on connectivity to their production line -- production floor to MT Connect SDK, we sell them software kit, where they connect our machines to their production line.

So, this is a very strong and we are very strong in aerospace mainly on aerospace interior, we just expand our contract with Airbus. Moving from 350 to the whole series of 300 to 320, 340 because it was so successful. And we did three new technologies, we are very confident that we will strengthen our position in aerospace. And by the way, it's not easy because it's a long time to qualify the material and the machine.

So, I have a lot of confidence in our strategy, which is very simple, polymer manufacturing, leveraging what we have, which is the strongest infrastructure with five leading most innovative technologies that we put on one software platform, creating an ecosystem within our platform, so we cooperate with many other software companies through our platform like [indiscernible] and anthropology.

And this ecosystem help us to give more value to our customer to connect to our mt connect to their manufacturing floor. And on top of it, we have also an ecosystem of materials. So, we look at software and materialism as an ecosystem that is supporting our five technologies. This is clear growth engine that you will see coming to life at the end of this year, beginning of next year.

Noelle Dilts

Okay. Okay, that is a perfect summarization. So, just on -- touching on kind of the near-term dynamics and what's happening this year. Obviously, on the first quarter call, there was a lot of discussion around the pandemic driving -- and really the supply chain disruption, resulting in some gross margin headwinds. And overall, you're just seeing disruption in the industry this year. So, could you kind of just speak to, how things are developing as a kind of global economies reopen? And really how you're thinking about that that margin improvement as we move forward and out of the pandemic

Yoav Zeif

We are very positive, but I let Lilach take you through the details.

Lilach Payorski

I will do it quickly since we are running out of time, but yeah, so, definitely a we saw the impact in Q1 and we expect to see it also impact us in the next couple of quarters in terms of -- because of the global economic constraints on the logistics side, as well as increasing prices of commodities or material industrial raw materials, all these definitely have handling on our gross margin trend, specifically also for 2021, we are introducing new products.

So, we are definitely impacted by a by ramping up cost. And also given that those products are in the early stage of their product lifecycle, you see a higher cost, but all those effect will go away, eventually going forward. Hopefully, as we move out from this a global economic constraint as well as our impact mature in the product lifecycle costs, as well as they are a market are open, we will see more and more a hardware sales, we which we already experienced in Q1 and we are confident of these trends coming also for Q2 as well as the remaining of the year, we will see a considerable higher mix, which will also contribute to higher gross margins. As we introduce more and more a manufacturing application, the proportion of consumables will be greater in the mix will increase on a perfect ball eventually a gold smelting so we do expect margin to go up, we also proactively addressed it for sure we're with engineering, core engineering a process affecting our product lifecycle cost. So, we are walking through these challenges, and we addressing them in a confident way.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, great. And I know we're a little bit over, but I think for the last presentation of the day, so I'll ask one more question. But obviously, you went through the recent equity offering, you now have a lot of cash on the balance sheet, no debt. So, if you could just touch on really how you're thinking about capital allocation?

And do you need to have some extra cash on the balance sheet during this period, given the economic uncertainty, just generally, how are you -- how are you thinking about that side of things?

Lilach Payorski

Yes, definitely. So, we believe we have the right cash available to run fast. There are still room for us to address time-to-market from product portfolio. As specifically as we go to manufacturing, in those areas of workflow software material, we believe this is will be a really the inflection point, taking this a technology into manufacturing, we do need to invest in that.

We happy that we have this level of cash to invest either internally in organic or inorganic if we need. And the most important thing is really a to bring a to address time-to-market and bring products is not a fast as possible to address those needs. So, we are well-prepared to capture those opportunities.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, and then just to conclude, I mean, really, if investors have to take away, one thing as it relates to the outlook for Stratasys over the next three years, and then of course, the next decade, that's important, but kind of, over the next three years, how are you -- what would you really emphasize for investors listening today?

Yoav Zeif

May I say few words?

Noelle Dilts

Yes.

Yoav Zeif

Profitable growth, we have the infrastructure, we need scale, we have now the growth engines. This is the formula for profitable growth.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, great. Well, thank you both for joining us. We really appreciate it and all of the insights. So, -- and also for joining us in the middle of the night. So, I appreciate that. If anyone listening has questions for the team, feel free to email them to me at diltsn@stifel.com and I'm happy to pass them through and get you an answer.

Yoav Zeif

Thank you, Noelle. We appreciate the opportunity. Thanks.

Lilach Payorski

Thank you.

Noelle Dilts

Thanks.