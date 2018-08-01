NicolasMcComber/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NVDA) recently reported its fourth consecutive quarter of 50% and above YoY revenue growth, and has seen its stock price move as much as 13% higher since its earnings release on 26 May. Despite that, critics continue pointing to the stock’s even pricier valuations now, while yet again failing to appreciate the company’s increasingly potent growth drivers in a rapidly expanding market. I attempt to discuss in detail below on NVDA’s massive market potential, and why NVDA is very well-positioned to take huge advantages of the growth in the years ahead.

NVDA Is A Full Stack Computing Company

In my previous article, I encouraged investors to look beyond its semiconductor peers when comparing NVDA’s valuations and embrace its premium valuation, simply because NVDA has already transformed its business model beyond the usual scope of a simple semiconductor company that investors have come to understand, of which the company recently highlighted:

NVIDIA is a full stack computing company. Today, we are much more internally a software company than we are a hardware company. We have many more engineers working on software than on hardware. And the reason is because when you use artificial intelligence, you use it in a variety of different use cases, whether it's video analysis or conversational AI or cybersecurity or robotics.

LTM Rev Growth, EV/Fwd Rev, Rule of 40 (LTM FCF). Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

SaaS LTM YoY Rev Growth, EV/NTM Rev, Rule of 40. Source: Public Comps

On this note, I thought it would be interesting to look at the median SaaS metrics and compare NVDA’s against them. Investors who had maintained NVDA as highly expensive would be forgiven to think that NVDA actually performed admirably well against the SaaS group as a whole. NVDA’s LTM YoY revenue growth of 63.5%, Rule of 40 of 92.1% and EV/Fwd Rev of 16.6x easily outperformed the SaaS median: YoY Rev Growth of 41%, Rule of 40 (LTM FCF) of 49% and EV/Fwd Rev of 23x.

NVDA Is Actually Highly Profitable

Levered FCF Margin & EBIT Margin. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

In addition, when we consider NVDA as a solidly profitable company on both FCF and EBIT terms (as compared to many of the companies in the SaaS space), I often find it baffling when critics kept dangling NVDA’s expensive valuations as a sore point against its peers in the semiconductor group, as it means that these same critics may not have fully understood NVDA’s business model and the transformation that the company has undergone, which has clearly differentiated itself from its semiconductor peers.

Revenue Mean Consensus Estimates & Projected Revenue Growth trend. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Investors in NVDA have often been spoiled by the execution excellence of NVDA as the company reported yet another set of blockbuster results in Q1’22 that had also led to the Street upgrading their estimates. NVDA is expected to deliver 49.1% YoY revenue growth for FY 22 on expected revenue of $24.84B. What’s interesting here is that the Street is expecting only 8.9% YoY growth for FY 23, which would mark a significant slowdown against FY 22’s expected growth, before growth is expected to pick up again subsequently. Although I think this may have prudently factored for some slowdown after two blistering years of growth: FY 21’s 52.7%, and FY22E’s 49.1%, it may have been too conservative, considering the number of growth drivers ahead for the company.

Revenue Segments. Data Source: Company Filings

Data Center & Gaming YoY Growth. Data Source: Company Filings

A quick recap on its recent earnings blockbuster saw NVDA’s 2 most important segments: Data Center and Gaming delivered YoY growth of 79.5% and 106.1%, respectively, continuing on an incredible trend of rapid growth in the last 5 consecutive quarters. Despite such stellar results, the management remains confident to continue its strong growth momentum throughout the rest of the year as they guided for $6.3B for Q2’22, which represents a 61.5% YoY growth (Street consensus is $6.32B, 63% YoY growth).

GPU Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 33.6%

GPU Market Size. Data Source: Allied Market Research

The GPU market is expected to grow from just $19.75B in 2019 to $200.85B by 2027, which would represent an incredible 33.6% CAGR, indicating that the multiple growth drivers that NVDA has presented for its full stack software and hardware platform strategy are indeed still in its early stages.

PC discrete GPU shipment share. Data Source: Jon Peddie Research

NVDA is certainly well-poised to benefit the most from the rapidly expanding GPU market, as the company is already the dominant leader in both the PC (see chart above) and data center GPU markets, with market share above 80% and 90%, respectively. With such entrenched dominance in a rapidly expanding market, I am strongly of the opinion that the Street analysts have clearly underestimated the company’s future growth prospects (FY 22 & FY 23 YoY Revenue Growth: 8.9% and 12.3%, respectively) across multiple product verticals and industries, where the GPU market is expected to grow by 33.6% CAGR from 2019. Notwithstanding NVDA’s superior revenue growth rates of 52.7% in FY 20 and projected 63% growth for FY 21 that may have significantly outperformed the market’s expected growth rate, I believe this strongly validated NVDA’s stellar business model and its GPU leadership in the market. I would expect analysts' forecasts to be continuously revised upwards in the future just like what they have been doing for the last one year (see chart below).

Consensus Revenue Revision Trend. Source: Seeking Alpha

NVDA's Leadership In The AI-driven Market Should Not Be Underestimated

Deep learning chip market revenue. Data Source: The Insight Partners

The deep learning chip market is expected to grow from just $2.04B in revenue to $21.31B in 2027, which represents a CAGR of 29.8%. NVDA’s market-leading positioning in this market with their Tensor Core and full stack deep learning STK: CUDA-X AI would allow the company to capture this emerging trend strongly.

Revenues from the AI-driven hardware market. Data Source: Tractica

Investors could also see clearly why NVDA acquired Mellanox and ARM (expected to close in early 2022), as both companies are expected to give NVDA a tremendous shot in the arm to further boost NVDA’s GPU capability in the AI-driven market. Now, NVDA can clearly dominate the growth in this market across the entire hardware spectrum. I strongly believe the synergies driven from these acquisitions will likely provide NVDA with a clear runway ahead in its quest to be the undisputed leader in the AI-driven hardware market.

Data Center chip architecture used for AI training phase. Data Source: McKinsey

What makes the Mellanox acquisition seem like a masterstroke by NVDA is recognizing the possible trend of data center chips moving out of GPU accelerators by 2025 in this study by McKinsey for AI related training.

On a broader perspective, NVDA will now be able to capture new markets with the Mellanox acquisition that its GPU strategy may not be able to adequately address. Mellanox's DPU expertise in SoC chips (which is better than ASIC-based chip per se) provides NVDA with the extremely powerful Bluefield SoC to enhance NVDA’s positioning in the data center market. It essentially allows NVDA to create what it called a “data center on a chip”. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang clearly encapsulated the importance of this acquisition for the company:

Now how big is this market? The way to think about that is every single networking chip in the world will be a smart networking chip. It will be a programmable accelerated infrastructure processor. And that's what the DPU is. It's a data center on a chip and I believe every single server node will have it. It will replace today's mix with something like BlueField. And it will offload about half of the software processing that's consuming data centers today. But most importantly, it will enable this future world where every single packet, every single application is being monitored in real time all the time for intrusion. And so how big is that application? How big is that market? Just 25 million servers a year, that's the size of the market. In the future, servers are going to move out to the edge. And all of those edge devices will have something like BlueField.

NVDA's AI Operating System

NVDA AI Enterprise Software Suite. Source: Nvidia, AI Enterprise Software Suite for IT

Essentially, NVDA’s AI operating system, this is the company’s “second layer” that allows the multitude of applications to be built on top of everything else. The company sees the “software opportunity as worth at least as much as its hardware opportunity”, and in the future also allows the company to introduce a recurring revenue model. Importantly, the company clearly believes that this opportunity significantly expands its TAM through the enterprise server market, which, although still in its infancy, is worth “billions of dollars over time”. NVDA also added succinctly:

“There's 8 million enterprise server CPUs a year, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software is priced at $3,600 per socket on a perpetual license. There's an additional 25% of annual maintenance, vSphere, which is attached to over 300,000 customers.”

Projected FCF Margin, Projected EBIT Margin, Projected Revenue. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to NVDA investors that even when we modelled NVDA’s slower expected revenue growth in FY 22 of 8.9% based on consensus estimates, which as explained earlier could be too conservative, NVDA is still expected to deliver outstanding EBIT and FCF profitability numbers for FY 22: EBIT Margin of 44.8%, FCF Margin of 37.1%. I am of the opinion that this would likely get revised upwards as NVDA continues its trend of earnings and revenue beats moving forward which will probably drive even more attractive EBIT and FCF numbers.

Anything Investors Should Look Out For?

As always, NVDA would never come with a cheap valuation. I certainly expect it to maintain its premium pricing with so many growth drivers in place as it looks the best-positioned player to benefit from. In addition, while the company has introduced its CMP that are targeted at professional crypto miners in order to drive demand away from its core gaming segment, it remains to be seen how the current volatility in the crypto market would affect its GPU revenues moving forward. Investors are strongly encouraged to continue monitoring this development in order to evaluate any near-term impact (which I do hope it happens), so that we are able to get an opportunity to add more shares at a discount from short-sighted investors.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

NVDA’s long-term trend has been one of the strongest that I have ever seen for growth stocks in the market as it has never been threatened since recovering from the 2018 bear market. From a price action point of view, there isn’t any optimal buy point now, and investors are strongly encouraged to be patient as the stock price looks well stretched at this point in time. The $535 and $460 look like possible levels to add if the stock retraces subsequently (hopefully with some bad news to scare off the weak hands), and long-term investors are encouraged to hop on the bandwagon of this amazing leader. Notwithstanding the impending stock split, I don’t find it meaningful to place any 12-month price target on this potential multibagger in the years ahead even at its current market cap.

Conclusion

Nvidia is a fantastic long-term market leader that has continuously transformed itself to stay ahead of its closest competitors and further expand its TAM as it addresses new verticals across products and industries. Critics who often pointed out its expensive valuations have failed to properly understand the multiple drivers underpinning its growth and the company’s capability to exploit them.