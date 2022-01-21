Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amcor plc (NYSE:NYSE:AMCR) is one of the largest packaging companies in the world. The company pays an attractive dividend yield and is intended to keep current payout in upcoming years. As the stock is fairly valued, we propose building covered call option strategy which will yield double-digit returns.

Amcor is operating in two segments: Flexibles - 78% of total sales - and Rigid Packaging - 22% of total sales. The former has 181 manufacturing facilities in 39 countries and is one of the largest plastic, aluminum and fiber packaging producers in the world. Rigid Packaging segment has 50 manufacturing facilities in 11 countries. This geographic diversification is quite beneficial for long-term investors as any regional recession can be mitigated by strong results of other locations. The management is also investing heavily to expand operations in emerging markets.

The management expects to record organic growth from emerging markets as it squeezes more than $3 billion revenues from emerging markets. Amcor represents its products in 27 emerging markets, which consists of 25% of total sales. To expand its presence in emerging markets, the company starts construction of a new greenfield plant in China. The new plant will be the largest among Amcor's China network and will provide packaging products for food and personal care producers. We think that expansion in emerging markets is quite important for the business as such a mature business has little room to grow in developed markets and it is quite important to seek ways to record growth through geographic expansion.

The management also expects to record growth through acquisitions. In recent years, the company has made about 30 acquisitions. One of the most successful acquisitions is Bemis, which took place in 2019 and helped the company to increase revenues significantly by 32%. The acquisition brings additional $55 million earnings per year, and the management expects total earnings synergies to reach $180 million. In the last quarter, the company recorded 16% EPS growth YoY, and of that EPS growth, 6% comes from the synergies of the Bemis acquisition.

Besides these benefits, the geographic diversification might also cause problems. Foreign exchange fluctuations might cause top-line volatility. We have witnessed significant forex fluctuations in 2020 as the pandemic caused recessionary pressures for lots of economies. Upcoming quarters might also be volatile as inflation uncertainties cause market participants to bet on increasing interest rates. If the rates rise in the USA, then the USD will jump and will decrease the top line of the company (the majority of revenues is generated outside of the USA).

DuPont Analysis

The management was able to improve profitability and ROE margins during the last decade as ROE margin increased from 9.09% to 18.18%. Meanwhile, ROA margin was flat and ROE improvement came from increasing leverage as financial leverage increased from 2.91 in 2011 to 3.58 in 2020. At the same time, the management improved profit margin from 3.89% in 2010 to 6.88% in 2020. However, the increase in profit margin was offset by significant deterioration in asset turnover ratio. The ratio decreased from 1.13 in 2011 to 0.74 in 2021.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Amcor plc pays an attractive dividend yield of 3.85%, which is considerably higher compared to S&P 500's average rate of 1.32%. Besides dividend payments, the company returns capital to shareholders through share repurchases. During the last 10-year period, the company returned $5.8 billion in dividend payments and $2.38 billion in share repurchases. It indicates that the management spends 40% of total dividend amount for share repurchase programs. However, considering the trailing twelve-month payout ratios, we notice that the company pays 104% of its free cash flows to shareholders, which limits Amcor's ability to increase the payout.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

At the same time, the company expects CapEx to increase and reach $500 million per year, which is 20% higher than the current CapEx. Debt to EBITDA ratio is 2.9 while the materials' sector average is 1.46, and debt to equity ratio is also higher compared to total sector, as Amcor's ratio is 1.5 against the sector's ratio of 0.54. It is also worth mentioning that the company should service about $1.42 billion debt in 2022, which is equal to 2020 OCF. The debt might be reissued; however, the stretched payout ratios indicate that the dividend growth is limited and we cannot expect further increases in upcoming years.

Valuation

Building a relative valuation model and comparing Amcor's multiples with peers' multiples, we get an intrinsic value of $12.5 which is approximately equal to current stock price. The model indicates that the stock is trading at lower P/S ratio compared to peers' P/S ratio, while earnings and EBITDA multiples correspond to peers' multiples.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Trading Strategy

Building a covered call strategy is quite beneficial under current circumstances as the stock is fairly valued and is not expected to record significant growth. Analyzing the last 8-year monthly returns, we see that average monthly return is equal to 0.9%, which means that average 8-month period return is equal to 7.5%. Writing call options at a strike price of $13, expiring on 21st January 2022, we get $0.5 initial premium and spend $11.5 to acquire AMCR stock. If the stock remains below $13, then we get 4.3% return (6.5% annualized). At the same time, we collect 3.85% dividend yield, which brings the total return of 10.35%. If the stock exceeds $13, then we should sell the stock at $13 and get a 13% return (20% annualized). Considering dividends, we can earn up to 24% return if the price appreciates by 8.4% and exceeds the $13 level. These results are significantly beneficial for investors if we consider a 9-year CAGR of the stock which is equal to 5.5%.

Conclusion

Amcor is quite a strong business and is diversified geographically. We think that the company will be able to keep its current strong position and continue paying constant dividend yield; however, we don't see any significant growth opportunities, which means that long-term investors could generate single-digit returns. So we propose selling covered call options to generate additional income. Our strategy might generate income ranging from 10% to 24%.