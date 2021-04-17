Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Since our previous analysis on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), the company's outlook for the year is boosted by strong semiconductor demand benefitting its foundry as well as the smartphone market recovery underpinned by its flagship Galaxy product launches. Samsung helmed the lead in Q1 2021 with the highest market share owing to its strong product launches of the flagship Galaxy series while Chinese competitors gained market share from Huawei.

Source: IDC

In this analysis, we focus on the memory market which represents three quarters of Samsung's semiconductor revenues. We see significant tailwinds from strong DRAM and NAND market demand growth and balancing pricing trends. As a leader of both DRAM and NAND markets, Samsung is poised to reap the improving memory market conditions. Besides that, the company is also a leader in consumer electronics particularly in the TV market with a 31% market share owing to its strong display panel technologies and integration between Samsung's smart home mobile applications fuelling IoT growth trend.

Source: Samsung

In the later part, we also determined the relationship between Samsung and the KOSPI index where it accounts for around 30% of weightage. We hypothesise that there is a significant relationship existing between the two variables and regression analysis is used to test the hypothesis. Overall, the robust economic recovery bodes well for the KOSPI index which benefits Samsung as the company contributes a significant portion of revenues to the South Korean GDP.

Samsung's DRAM and NAND Tailwinds

Samsung's memory division faces robust market tailwinds within both DRAM and NAND markets this year from balancing market conditions and it is also enhancing its 15-nanometer DRAM and 6th-generation V-NAND migration to maintain its technological competitiveness.

In 2020, Samsung DRAM revenues increased by 3.6% driven by an increase in shipments by low teens but offset by flattish ASPs. However, its underperformance compared to the overall market was attributed to lower shipment growth as the company experienced power outages in early 2020 and remained disciplined on production output.

DRAM Market Revenues ($ mln) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average Samsung 19,494 32,812 43,747 27,631 28,633 Samsung Growth % 68.3% 33.3% -36.8% 3.6% 17.1% SK Hynix 10,673 20,353 29,410 18,086 19,625 SK Hynix Growth % 90.7% 44.5% -38.5% 8.5% 26.3% Micron (MU) 7,683 15,104 22,043 13,669 15,097 Micron Growth % 96.6% 45.9% -38.0% 10.4% 28.7% Total 40,652 71,717 99,654 62,482 67,041 Total Growth % 76.4% 39.0% -37.3% 7.3% 21.3%

Source: Trendforce, Statista

DRAM Companies Bit Growth % ASP Growth % Samsung Up Low Teens Flat SK Hynix 13% -4% Micron Approximately 20% Down Low-Single Digit

Source: Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix

In terms of market share, Samsung and SK Hynix have lost market share due to the lower shipments in 2020. We expect Samsung to maintain its momentum in this market, but market share gains might be muted as the company is guiding growth in line with the industry in spite of the Texas plant disruptions which has resumed operations quicker than anticipated.

Source: Statista, Trendforce

In 2021, the DRAM market supply balance is believed to continue improving. According to Trendforce, DRAM prices have increased 5% at midpoint sequentially in Q1 2021 and is further expected to rise by up to 18% in Q2 but moderating beyond that. We expect prices to remain elevated as the industry remains prudent in production output and forecast a full-year increase of 10%. We expect Samsung to capitalize on pricing trend tailwinds. Besides that, DRAM shipments are expected to increase 20% in 2021 in line with market demand. In total, we see Samsung riding out the overall DRAM industry growth rate of 32% in 2021.

Whereas for NAND, Samsung's revenues increased 19.7% last year fuelled by robust data center spending and PC sales. The overall NAND top of the year with a sales surge of 23% in 2020 despite continued softness in market pricing which declined by around 12% as market shipments grew by approximately 40% for the full year. However, Samsung slightly underperformed due to slower shipments growth in the teens according to the company while ASPs were in line with the market pricing trends of low teens decline.

NAND Market Revenues ($ mln) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average Samsung 14,155 20,710 22,110 15,464 18,507 Samsung Growth % 46.3% 6.8% -30.1% 19.7% 10.7% Kioxia 7,689 9,974 12,118 8,712 10,910 Kioxia Growth % 29.7% 21.5% -28.1% 25.2% 12.1% Western Digital (WDC) 6,465 9,425 9,434 6,599 8,412 Western Digital Growth % 45.8% 0.1% -30.1% 27.5% 10.8% Micron 4,255 6,944 8,156 5,853 6,288 Micron Growth % 63.2% 17.5% -28.2% 7.4% 15.0% Intel (INTC) 2,575 3,520 4,307 4,370 5,367 Intel Growth % 36.7% 22.4% 1.5% 22.8% 20.8% SK Hynix 3,737 5,918 6,698 4,520 6,421 SK Hynix Growth % 58.4% 13.2% -32.5% 42.1% 20.3% Total 38,875 56,607 63,211 45,783 56,699 Growth % 45.6% 11.7% -27.6% 23.8% 13.4%

Source: Samsung, Trendforce, Statista

Based on company earnings briefings and estimation from TrendForce, the NAND companies' bit shipment and ASP growth are tabulated below.

NAND Companies Bit Growth in 2020 ASP Growth in 2020 Samsung High Teens Down Low Teens SK Hynix 34% -3% Micron Teens Down Mid-Single Digit Western Digital 23% -12% Kioxia 25% -12% Intel 15% -10%

Source: Samsung, Micron, Trendforce

In terms of market share, Samsung's NAND share has declined modestly to 32.6% from 33.8% in 2019. Looking into 2021, we expect the company to maintain its market share with shipment growth to be approximately 30% in line with market growth expectations. Regarding pricing, ASPs continue to stabilize from 2020 lows and is expected to grow by at least 5% this year. In total, we expect Samsung to ride the NAND market growth at a rate of 37% in 2020. Not to mention, the company is accelerating its 6th-generation V-NAND technology and rising application of EUV process to maintain technological competitiveness.

Source: Samsung, Trendforce, Statista

Samsung's TV and Consumer Electronics Market Leadership

Samsung's consumer electronics division accounts for 18.5% of total revenues making it a significant contributor to the company. Within the segment, the company manufactures and markets TVs, fridges, washing machines, etc. Samsung has a significant share in the consumer electronics market with a 31% market share in the US refrigerator market and 21% for washing machines due to its AI integration and smart appliance technology. However, the product which contributes the greatest significance to the company is its signature TVs. Its visual display consumer electronic products account for the majority (58%) of its total consumer electronic revenues and is a global leader in the TV market.

Samsung's strategy focuses on premium QLED and large-size TVs. The company is part of the QLED Alliance with Hisense and TCL to fuel new product development. QLED panels are expected to see adoption rise due to its unique features by utilizing quantum dots to improve brightness and colour. Besides technological leadership, Samsung also exhibits a competitive advantage in the manufacturing of display panels which allows the company to gain market share through higher volume.

Leveraging its strength from its internal display panel manufacturing division, the company remained the world's leading TV vendor for the 15th straight year in 2020 on the back of its QLED products and growing its market share to 31.9% of TV sales in 2020 compared to 30.9% in the previous year according to Omdia.

Source: Pulse News Korea

Besides its dominant TV market share, Samsung's TV production expertise translates to slightly higher profitability. Comparing the largest TV manufacturers by market share in 2020, Samsung's consumer electronics which almost represents 60% of the segment's revenues has the highest operating margins of 7.4% compared to LG, Sony, and TCL. This underpins its strength and scale as one of the only manufacturers with internal display panel manufacturing capabilities besides LG.

Company Consumer Electronics Operating Margin (%) Market Share in 2020 (%) Samsung 7.40% 31.90% LG 7.35% 16.50% Sony (SNE) 7.25% 9.10% TCL 4.06% 6%

Source: Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony

Going forward, the company remains highly committed to maintaining its market leadership by advancing its display panel technologies. Along with Neo QLED, which offers an ultra slim design with the industry's highest contrast and black detail. It will further strengthen its leadership with the anticipated launch of Micro LED products. Moreover, it is also extending its focus on smart TV technology with AI features such as its Bixby voice-enabled virtual assistant used in its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

The Smart TV market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.52% through 2026 driven by increased innovation surrounding internet capabilities and connectivity between devices. Overall, this further highlights the company's focus on product differentiation with smart technology integration between its consumer electronics across smart TVs, fridges and more. For example, the integration between Samsung's Smart View, Samsung Connect and other apps together in its Smart Things app enables users to monitor and control all IoT connected devices using the app.

Samsung and South Korean KOSPI Relationship

Samsung Electronics accounts for the bulk of the South Korean KOSPI Index at around 30% ahead of SK Hynix and Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF) at 5.7% and 3.6% respectively. Due to this fact, we hypothesise that there exists a relationship between Samsung and the KOSPI and that relationship should be significant due to the large weightage of Samsung. We tested this with a linear regression model with the KOSPI's daily percentage change as the independent variable and Samsung's daily price change as the dependent variable in a 3-year and a 5-year period. For this, the null hypothesis is that there is no relationship between Samsung's % price change and KOSPI % change. Our results obtained through an Excel regression is tabulated below.

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error F KOSPI 5-years 1.06993385 -6.60988E-05 2.7594E-158 0.62401635 0.0106979 1220.87227 KOSPI 3-Years 1.1513093 0.000583692 8.9821E-206 0.53640829 0.01169783 1411.46895

Source: Khaveen Investments

Unsurprisingly, our results indicate a strong relationship between the two variables. The p-value in both outputs is less than 0.05 which means the models are statistically significant at the 95% confidence level. Thus, the null hypothesis is rejected and concluded that there is a significant relationship between Samsung and the KOSPI stock price. The coefficients of 1.07 for the 5-year period and 1.15 for the 3-year period show that the relationship is strong. Simply put, for every 1% change in the KOSPI, Samsung's stock price changes by 1.15% on average. Further applying the Breusch-Pagan test, the significance-F has a value of 0.13 which suggests that the model is homoscedastic and the variance between residuals and independent variables is low.

Despite our results, there are several limitations that were not accounted for in the regression models. Based on the multi-linear regression, the R-squared which is a measure of how close data are to the fitted regression line indicates that only 62.4% of the variation in Samsung's stock price is explained from the 5-year regression models. Therefore, there is still 37.6% of variation in Samsung's stock price which remains unexplained by the model including other factors besides the change of the stock prices of its holdings. These factors may include:

GDP, inflation, consumption, business spending of the Korean economy

Commodity prices

Shipments of smartphones growth

Memory product prices

Consumer electronics shipments growth

Furthermore, we also performed a regression model between the top 5 constituents of the KOSPI. Our results indicate that there is a strong relationship between the price change of the top 5 components as the independent variables and the percentage change of the KOSPI as the dependent variable as seen with the p-values of all variables which are below the significance level at the 95% confidence interval. Among the components, Samsung has the highest coefficient value of 0.29 which implies that for every 1% change in Samsung's stock price, the KOSPI moves by 0.28%. The model has an R-square value of 72.5% which also indicates a good fit.

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error Samsung 5-years 0.2941 -0.0003 6.3948E-99 0.7252 0.0127 Naver 5-years 0.0897 0.2941 1.90593E-25 0.7252 0.0084 SK Hynix 5-years 0.0748 0.0897 1.14334E-15 0.7252 0.0092 LG Electronics 5-years 0.0743 0.0748 2.49751E-25 0.7252 0.0070 Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) 5-years 0.1359 0.0743 2.87116E-59 0.7252 0.0079

Source: Khaveen Investments

Not only does Samsung represent a significant portion of the KOSPI, but the company also accounts for a large part of the economy. The company's revenues account for 12% of the country's GDP and 20% of exports. Therefore, the company and the South Korean economy appears to be highly intertwined. In 2021, the economic outlook for the country is promising with an expected growth of 3.1% by the IMF while the Bank of Korea forecasted a 3% growth rate on improving exports after contracting 1% in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Another factor that may explain the rising export and GDP expectations are the country's trade relationship with its largest trading partner, China. The country accounts for over a quarter or 25.8% of Korea's exports and is one of the highest in Asia, even higher than Japan (22%) and Taiwan (24%). China's economic resilience after successfully managing the pandemic early last year is another positive driver as the country is the only major economy to grow in 2020 by 2.3%. This is indicated by signs of rising exports by 31% YoY with China in April. This may benefit Samsung due to its significant revenue exposure to the region.

Samsung Revenue Breakdown By Region

Source: Statista

Supply Chain Risk with Rising Covid-19 Cases

As the pandemic continues to rage across parts of Asia, Samsung could face supply chain issues if the situation continues to deteriorate and vaccination programs are slower than anticipated. The company's supply chain is well-diversified with manufacturing facilities spread across South Korea, India, Vietnam, Brazil, China, Indonesia and Malaysia. However, some of these countries are seeing spiking cases in recent months at levels not seen since the outbreak. A reintroduction of economic lockdowns may pose a supply chain disruption risk.

Last year, the company's smartphone production declined by 60% during the height of the pandemic due to the lockdowns. Around half of its smartphones are manufactured in Vietnam with the remainder manufactured in Korea, India, Indonesia and more. As cases continues to climb in the region with a slower vaccination program as compared to more developed countries, stricter measures may be reimposed and affect the production of the company's products leading to lower sales than expected.

Valuation

Samsung's financial performance has seen a dip in 2018 with the crashing of memory prices. The company has a 5-year revenue growth of 3.7% with operating margins and net margins of 17.7% and 13% respectively.

Source: Samsung, Khaveen Investments

In terms of cash flows, the company has healthy cash generation abilities with a 5-year average FCF margin of 5.62%.

For the revenue projections, we have broken down the semiconductor segment based on the product categories. In 2021, we are overall positive on its semiconductor prospects with the growth of DRAM and NAND projected to grow by 28% and 9% by VCSL Research. We see the foundry segment growing by 6.5% based on increased capacity expansions. Other semiconductors include image sensors and are projected to grow based on the industry growth rate of 10%. For mobile communications, we based its revenue growth rate on shipments forecast of 300 mln which is a growth of 12.3%. Whereas the display panel, consumer electronics, TV and Harman segments are based on industry growth rates.

Samsung Revenue Forecasts (KRW tln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Foundry 16.6 18.6 19.8 21.1 Foundry Growth % 12.0% 6.8% 6.8% NAND 20.4 27.8 33.8 41.0 NAND Growth % 36.5% 21.4% 21.4% DRAM 33.3 43.9 56.5 72.7 DRAM Growth % 32.0% 28.7% 28.7% Other Semiconductors 2.6 2.9 3.2 3.5 Other Semiconductors Growth % 10% 10% 10% Total Semiconductors 72.8 93.2 113.2 138.3 Total Semiconductors Growth % 27.9% 21.6% 22.2% Display Panels 30.5 33.7 37.2 41.2 Display Panels Growth % 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% Mobile Communications 99.6 111.9 119.7 128.2 Mobile Communications Growth % 12.3% 7.1% 7.1% Consumer Electronics 20.4 21.5 22.6 23.8 Consumer Electronics Growth % 5.3% 5.3% 5.3% Consumer Electronics - TV 27.79 30.4 33.3 36.5 Consumer Electronics - TV Growth % 9.50% 9.50% 9.50% Harman 9.1 10.4 11.9 13.6 Harman Growth % 14.4% 14.4% 14.4% Intersegment Sales -23.4 -23.4 -23.4 -23.4 Total Revenues 236.8 277.6 314.7 358.2 Total Revenues Growth % 17.2% 13.3% 13.8%

Source: Samsung, GrandViewResearch, Khaveen Investments

In the base case valuation, we applied a sum-of-the-parts valuation for its major operating segments based on the industry multiples for each of its segments. This provides an average equity value of KRW1,117 tln. This value is discounted by the company's WACC of 6.77% as well as a conglomerate discount. To determine the conglomerate discount, we examined the sectors each segment operates. Only the consumer electronics segment falls under the consumer discretionary sector thus we obtained a ratio of 0.2 (1 out of 5 segments) and multiplied with a maximum discount of 15% to obtain a 3% conglomerate discount for Samsung.

Conglomerate Discount Sector Semiconductor Information Technology Mobile Communications Information Technology Consumer Electronics Consumer Discretionary Display Panels Information Technology Audio Equipment (Harman) Information Technology Ratio of Different Sectors 0.2 Maximum Conglomerate Discount 15% Samsung's Conglomerate Discount 3%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Moreover, we further applied a corporate governance discount in lieu of the controversies surrounding the company's management. In the past 5 years, the company's management was involved in court cases on issues relating to bribery and corruption charges. Examining its timelines, we counted at least 4 major events in the past 5 years. In comparison, SK Hynix only had 2 significant issues and LG's track record remained clean since 2004. Therefore, we applied the maximum 15% corporate governance discount rate. After applying all discount rates, our model shows an upside of 52.38%.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Whereas for the bull case, the assumptions are similar except for the corporate discount is reduced to 0% in lieu of the corporate governance reforms taken and further pledge by the firm and the government. That said, this is an optimistic assumption and we believe further action should be taken by management to reform the company. Based on this assumption, our bull case upside increases to 78.83%.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Moreover, we also analysed the company with a DCF analysis based on the same revenue growth assumptions and discount rate based on its WACC. For the terminal value, we applied an average of 15.78x based on selected competitors.

Company EV/EBITDA Apple 20.94 Xiaomi 43.99 Sony 10.78 LG Electronics 5.5 SK Hynix 6.02 Western Digital 13.36 Micron 9.85 Average 15.78

Source: Seeking Alpha, Finbox

Based on a discount rate of 6.8% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 65.62% before applying the corporate discount of 15%.

Source: Khaveen Investments

After accounting for the corporate governance discount of 15%, this provides an upside of 40.9% based on the DCF valuation.

Samsung's Equity Value from DCF (KRW mln) 930,003,280 Shares Outstanding (MLN) 6,790 Equity Value/Share KRW136,967 Corporate Governance Discount (15%) KRW20,545 Target Price KRW116,422 Current Price KRW82,600 Upside 40.9%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

Since our previous analysis on Samsung, we further analysed the company's memory semiconductor segment which is poised to benefit from the DRAM and NAND tailwinds fuelled by robust demand for server and computing devices and improving market conditions which favour the company. In addition, the company's consumer electronics segment shows growth opportunities especially with its TV product line which boasts significant market leadership owing to its strength in QLED display panel technology and integration between Samsung's smart home applications.

Finally, we also determined the relationship of the company's share price with the broader KOSPI index which indicates a strong relationship based on our regression analysis. The robust outlook of the South Korean economy and export growth bodes well for the KOSPI index in 2021. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of KRW125,781.