There is, potentially, a new meme stock on the block: Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV). The stock gained 86% on Tuesday after speculation of a short squeeze ignited massive retail buying. Like most pump-and-dump schemes, shares of Clover Health are doomed to decline after the excitement fizzles out. Clover Health is overvalued and has extreme risk.

A new meme stock

Clover Health is now being touted on the same WallStreetBets Reddit investment forum where other meme stock ideas originated earlier this year. In January, GameStop (GME), a video game retailer with a 20% short interest, became the first target of mostly retail investors that attempted to punish large hedge funds and force a short squeeze. AMC Entertainment (AMC), a movie theater chain with an equally high short interest as GameStop, was the next meme stock that saw massive organized retail buying with investors on WallStreetBets egging each other on to buy and "hodl". Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have surged at least 1,500% this year and inflicted billions of mark-to-market losses on hedge funds.

Clover Health, a health insurance company, started to gain attention after Hindenburg Research made a case to short the firm in February 2021. The short seller made accusations about major undisclosed related party deals and revealed that Clover Health was under investigation by the Department of Justice, which was said to be investigating a variety of issues including undisclosed third-party deals, marketing practices, and kickback payments. You can find a summary of the findings and the full report here.

The most striking similarity between Clover Health and other meme stocks is that the health insurance startup has a very high short interest... and the short interest for Clover Health is even higher than for GameStop and AMC: 36% of Clover Health's float is sold short, making a short squeeze even more likely than with the other two companies because the number of shares going around is so much smaller. Short sellers may be forced to liquidate their short positions as stock prices surge in order to limit their losses.

Clover Health has the second-highest short interest now according to HighShortInterest.com.

Clover Health spiked 86% on Tuesday, after rising 30% on Monday. Clover Health's year-to-date return is still just 39% and nowhere near GameStop's and AMC's returns which are in the four digits. Potentially, this could leave some short-term upside in Clover Health before the speculation bubble bursts.

Clover Health's trading volume also surged yesterday: 750 million shares of Clover Health were traded on Tuesday, thirty-one times the average volume.

The problem with being short in meme stocks is that the Reddit army doesn't care at all about fundamentals and valuation, and it is very vocal about it, too. It cares much more about sticking it to the big hedge fund guys, and if that means overpaying for a business, then so be it.

I can hear your objection and say that fundamentals should matter… and you are most certainly right. But when so many retail investors agree that the most important metric for a stock is not the valuation but the short interest, then this metric can really become the most important benchmark to evaluate a stock with short term.

Is Clover Health overvalued?

It most likely is.

The average CLOV stock price target before Tuesday mass buying was $9.33. CLOV yesterday closed at $22.15, 137% above the price target.

Clover Health is overvalued and, similar to GameStop and AMC, has an out-of-this-world P-S ratio that can't be justified. Clover Health's P-S ratio is even larger than GameStop's which itself is also overvalued...

Excessive risk

Clover Health, similar to AMC and GameStop, is now trading at a valuation that hardly makes any sense and the short sellers' concerns have not really been addressed. Buying at this point implies an excessive amount of risk. Once WallStreetBets finds a new target, Clover Health will potentially inflict devastating losses on you if you buy at these prices.

Final thoughts

The Reddit army may have found its next target with Clover Health, but it is time to exercise extreme caution. Meme stocks may be hot, but they only are hot until the next hype comes along. Clover Health is already overvalued based on its P-S ratio. A short squeeze may or may not happen, but the risk here is extreme because this bubble can burst any day.