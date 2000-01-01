wutwhanfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is part of a monthly series where we highlight notable share price moves and rating changes in our research coverage. The goal is to identify the most attractive opportunities each month and to provide a track record of our research. Similar content previously formed part of our monthly fund updates.

Top Current Buys

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below. The rankings do not include qualitative factors, so the highest-ranked stock does not necessarily offer the best risk/reward:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY24) except those marked with * which are for the end of 2023. Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder (EL) P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 08-Jun-21.

Nine of the top 10 names in the chart have remained the same since last month, with Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) dropping out (from #8 to #14) after gaining 10.5% (in SEK), replaced by Mastercard (MA) (moving a few places from #12 to #9).

U.S. Cable operator Altice USA (ATUS) rose to the top of our list after we raised our forecasts; its share price is down 5% since the end of April. Along with Charter (CHTR), the two pureplay U.S. Cable operators have two of the three highest forecasted returns in our list, both in the high teens.

Both share a similar investment thesis, with rising high-margin Broadband revenues more than offsetting the slow decline in low-margin Video revenues, leading to consistent EBITDA growth; financial leverage (including new debt issued in line with EBITDA growth) and buybacks turn this into a mid-teens Free Cash Flow ("FCF") / Share growth. Altice USA has the lower revenue growth of the two, but compensates by a more aggressive capital structure.

The biggest news affecting U.S. Cable in May was AT&T's (T) announcement that it would spin off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery (DISCA); what would be left would be connectivity-focused and carry less debt, and the dividend would be cut, thus enabling AT&T to invest more in infrastructure. This was seen as a threat to U.S. Cable, and both Altice USA and Charter sold off by about 4% in the following 3 days (and Comcast (CMCSA) by 7.6%).

We are Buy-rated on all three listed U.S. Cable operators, and we believe our investment case remains intact. The main reason is that all of them now have competitive offerings, including 1-Gbps plus broadband on nearly their entire networks, as well as other advantages like coverage, user control and mobile bundles. AT&T comments also indicated they would be disciplined in their CapEx, being unlikely to either use 5G wireless aggressively in suburbs or use fiber in rural areas.

Altice USA, whose Optimum footprint has significant overlap with Verizon's (VZ) FIOS fiber network, showed how the telco fiber threat has been manageable historically - management described the competition as a "ping pong" match where both sides took turns to win slightly, and Altice USA Broadband net adds were consistently positive even before it finished upgrading 92% of its network to 1 Gbps (during Q3 2020):

ATUS Residential Customer Net Adds by Product (Since 2017) Source: ATUS company filings.

Between the two names, we prefer Charter despite its slightly lower forecasted return, as we believe its business is stronger, better-managed and lower-risk.

Tobacco stocks remain prominently featured in our Buy list, with British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") and Altria (MO) both in the top 5, each with mid-teens forecasted annualized returns, and Philip Morris (PM) and Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) just outside the top 10, each with low-teens forecasted annualized return but with much lower downside risk.

These Buy ratings mean we are bullish on four out of five main U.S./European tobacco stocks (except Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), referred here as "IMB"). Our investment thesis is that overall nicotine earnings will continue to grow, with cigarette volume declines remaining stable except in certain markets where they are disrupted by Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs"). Importantly, we expect U.S. cigarette volume declines to be stable, owing to regulatory barriers to new entrants and high local nicotine levels. Among the Buy-rated stocks, we prefer Philip Morris and Swedish Match because their RRPs (IQOS in Heat-Not-Burn for PM, ZYN in U.S. nicotine pouches for Swedish Match) are dominant in their respective categories; Swedish Match also has no cigarette exposure.

Our investment thesis has received further positive evidence since the end of April, in the form of updates from the two U.K.-listed tobacco companies, with IMB reporting its H1 FY21 (ending 31 March) results and BAT giving a "pre-close update" on H1 2021. (Philip Morris also reaffirmed its guidance at a conference this week.)

Evidence of a mostly stable cigarette market comes from both IMB's and BAT's reaffirmations of their full-year EPS guidance - "slightly ahead" year-on-year for IMB, and mid-single-digit growth for BAT (both in local currencies), though in IMB's case this is helped by a one-off reduction in Next Generation Products ("NGP") investments vs. the prior year. Both see a stable U.S. market, with BAT expecting "strong" price/mix and revenue growth there, while IMB grew Americas Tobacco revenues by 8.6% in its H1 FY21.

We also saw evidence that IQOS and ZYN have retained their dominance. In Heat-Not-Burn, BAT's glo only has a 16.2% category volume share (in consumables in April year-to-date) in its top-9 markets, and remains significantly behind IQOS in all major markets:

In U.S. nicotine pouches, BAT's category volume share reached 14.6% in April, up 6 ppt from December, after aggressive price promotions. This is still firmly behind ZYN, which had a 64.9% share in Q1, down from 73.5% in Q4 but in a much enlarged category (and with shipment volume up 19% sequentially):

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Dec-19) Source: SWMA results presentation (Q1 2021); Annotations by Librarian Capital.

Mastercard (MA) now has the 9th highest forecasted return (around 13% annualized) in our list after its shares lost 5.6% in May (while its peer, Visa (V), lost 2.5%). We reiterated our Buy rating on Mastercard in May. As we described in our article on Visa last week, we believe both card networks' earnings are about to reach a turning point, as we lap COVID-impacted quarters in 2020, the shift to electronic payments accelerates, and economies continue to re-open once vaccination roll-outs gather pace worldwide. Our view was further supported by new Visa volume data released last week, which showed high-margin Cross-Border Volume has continued to recover in May, reaching 85% of the 2019 level (excluding intra-Europe); total Payments Volume in the U.S. was already more than 30% above the 2019 level:

Visa Selected Payments Volume Data Indexed to 2019 (April-May, 2021) Source: Visa 8-K filing (01-Jun-21).

At $365.26, relative to 2019 earnings, Mastercard stock is trading at a 45.8x P/E and a FCF Yield of 2.0%; we expect an exit price of $554 and a total return of 55% (13.1% annualized) by 2024 year-end. (Visa stock is trading at 40.5x P/E and a FCF Yield of 2.4%, relative to CY19 earnings, and has a forecasted annualized return of 11.3% by September 2024.)

Rating Changes

During May we downgraded our rating on Root Inc. (ROOT) to Neutral. We initiated our original Buy rating in March, after the share price had halved since the October 2020 IPO to $13.49. This represented an experimental departure from our core, fundamentally-oriented investment style - as we mentioned at the time, while we believed Root had a differentiated consumer proposition, its valuation was outside our usual parameters, and our Buy rating was a technical one based on its share price recovering from what we viewed as an over-reaction. We abandoned our Buy rating after Root stock fell a further 33% to $8.99 despite solid Q1 2021 results. Our conclusion from this experiment was that we should not try to make such technical calls - and, as further evidence for this point, Root stock then quickly rose 25.8% to $9.12 from the end of May to June 8, and is up another 19% at $13.50 at the time of writing (on June 9), i.e. back to the price at our original Buy rating. Its closest peer, Neutral-rated Metromile (MILE), saw similar price action.

We also downgraded our rating on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) to Neutral in May, after a 43% gain in 15 months. Our downgrade was based on valuation - L'Oréal's share price had risen to 48.7x 2020 EPS (and 45.8x 2019 EPS). While we recognise the long-term structural growth in Global Beauty, the unique earning power of L'Oréal's brands and products, and its consistent ability to grow faster than the market, we believe these are now more than priced in. L'Oréal's comprehensive portfolio and #1 global market share mean it will always have some exposure to the slower-growing parts of Global Beauty (recently make-up and Europe). Since 2000, Global Beauty has tended to grow at 4-6% each year (excluding 2020), and L'Oréal had only grown its EBIT by more than 10% annually once since the Global Financial Crisis. Our forecasts see a long-term EPS CAGR of 9.5% and a long-term P/E of 37.5x, and the assumed de-rating means a low-single-digit annualized return over the next few years.

Notable Price Moves

The performances in May of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below; we have included an extra column showing the performance in June month-to-date:

NB. Market data as of 08-Jun-21.

4imprint (OTC:FRRFF) (Buy-rated) gained 22.3% in GBP during May, after it reported that its order intake had recovered to 85% of the 2019 level in the first three weeks of May, and was "above 80%" of the 2019 level in April, a significant improvement from the 65% seen in January and February. 4Imprint is a U.K. small cap stock with a market capitalization of £780m ($1.1bn) and thus a historically volatile share price; its business of selling branded marketing merchandise to SMBs makes its earnings sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. Our Buy rating in March 2020 came with the suggestion of "keeping our position small to allow a further increase if the shares were to fall more in the current volatile markets", and indeed shares halved subsequently as COVID-19 took hold, but we failed to follow through and make any meaningful profits.

Intuit (INTU) stock (Buy-rated) gained 6.5% during May, with most of the gain materialising after the company announced on May 11 that it expected FY21 guidance to exceed the high-end of the prior guidance. Actual Q3 FY21 (ending 28 April) results were released on May 25, showing the core Small Business & Self-Employed ("SBSE") segment growing revenues 20% year-on-year in the quarter, as the company lapped the first 2020 quarter that was impacted by 2020. Intuit now expects its two core segments (SBSE and Consumer) to grow revenues by low-teens in FY21, the newly-acquired Credit Karma is showing synergies, and full-year EPS growth is expected to be 19%.

Ansys (ANSS) stock (Neutral-rated) lost 7.6% in May and has since fallen another 2.5%. We believe this is due to its elevated valuation. Ansys continues to trade at nearly 50x its non-GAAP 2020 EPS (which excludes stock-based compensation costs) and a 1.3% FCF Yield, and our review this week has led us to conclude that it is still too expensive to provide an adequate return.

Neutral-rated Root Inc. and Metromile lost 15.3% and 8.9% respectively in May, before staging large rebounds in June, as described above.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.