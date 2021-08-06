1715d1db_3/iStock via Getty Images

At close of market on 06/08/2021, regulated gas utility UGI Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:UGI) traded at a share price of $47.88 - only 0.97% off its 52-week high of $47.92 and 62.09% above its 52-week low of $29.54. And despite this, I contend that the stock still trades at a discount to fair value.

At close of market on 06/08/2021, UGI Corporation traded at $47.88 per share. Chart generated by FinViz

Why has UGI Corporation's share price rallied? While almost all stocks have rallied since the hit the entire market took last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that does not tell the whole story here. For the past four quarters UGI Corporation has beaten both non-GAAP and GAAP earnings estimates, and its performance in the current financial year overall has been solid, as the 21.27% operating margin, free cash flow of $378 million, and quarterly revenue and net income figures reported thus far all attest.

2021 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.93 billion 303 million Q2 2.58 billion 489 million Total 4.51 billion 792 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on UGI Corporation's investor relations page.

Throw in the fact that UGI Corporation also beat Q2 2021 revenue estimates by $110 million, and the fact that the dividend was recently raised 4.5% to $0.345 per share - marking the 34th consecutive year that UGI Corporation has raised its dividend - and it is easy to see why the stock has surged - providing shareholders with an overall return on equity of 19.91% over the past twelve months.

Going forward, UGI Corporation should continue to report solid earnings and maintain the dividend streak that makes it a de-facto Dividend Aristocrat (in light of the 31.00% payout ratio, the latter should not be a stretch). The reasons for that can in part be told by looking over the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 5.69 billion 364.7 million 2017 6.12 billion 436.6 million 2018 7.66 billion 718.7 million 2019 7.31 billion 256.2 million 2020 6.55 billion 532 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on UGI Corporation's investor relations page.

The eye-catcher in the table above is the fall in net income from $718.7 million in 2018 to $256.2 million in 2019 - a 64% drop. While other factors - such as unfavorable weather conditions - were cited, the key reason for the drop was due to two large acquisitions being made that financial year: the purchase of AmeriGas Partners (APU) for around $2.44 billion - which is now one of UGI Corporation's four main subsidiaries - and the acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group (now UGI Appalachia) by UGI subsidiary UGI Energy Services LLC for $1.28 billion. The value of these acquisitions was relayed at the time by (soon to depart) UGI President and CEO John L. Walsh:

These transactions will be modestly accretive in Fiscal 2020 but highly cash positive. Both of these transactions align with our strategy and will support our long-term commitments to shareholders.

Growth through acquisition seems to be the continuing trend for UGI, and the nature of these acquisitions demonstrates a prudent focus on the renewable sector. Last July, it was announced that UGI Energy Services had acquired Houston-based renewable natural gas firm GHI Energy LLC. In November, UGI invested in a renewable natural gas project based in Idaho, and in December announced the acquisition of Mountaintop Energy Holdings LLC - the largest local gas distribution company in West Virginia - for around $540 million.

In addition to these acquisitions, UGI has also embarked on some joint ventures. In February it entered into a strategic supply and development partnership with Polish biofuel producer Ekobenz, and last month announced that its UGI International subsidiary was joining forces with SHV Energy to develop renewable fuel - specifically, Renewable Dimethyl Ether, or rDME. As the trend towards renewable energy sources continues to gather pace, these acquisitions and joint ventures should provide great gains for UGI in the years ahead.

That is not to say that the skies are cloud-free for this renewable gas utility, however. Its PennEast Pipeline joint venture with Enbridge (ENB), New Jersey Resources (NJR), South Jersey Industries (SJI), and Southern Company (SO) has come under political fire. The proposed $1 billion natural gas pipeline, stretching from northern Pennsylvania to New Jersey, requires the use of land in New Jersey where properties exist - which the state will not relinquish. Legal action continues, but if PennEast loses, the pipeline will be scrapped. Needless to say, such an outcome will not be beneficial for stakeholders such as UGI.

Come what may, UGI is well-capitalized to cope going forward. While long-term debt of $5.95 billion does edge out the firm's net worth of $4.83 billion, utilities as a rule do usually sport a high debt load - such is the capital-intensive nature of maintaining an asset-heavy infrastructure. Short-term finances are in better shape, with total current liabilities of $1.89 billion being offset by total current assets of $2.38 billion, cash on hand worth $472 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.34 billion.

This in tandem with UGI's earnings from its operations and acquisitions should ensure that the company remains financially viable. However, the debt load does damp down growth, as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 7.60%. Prospective investors, then, will need a discount to fair value. Despite the share price rally, such a discount is still on offer.

At close of market on 06/08/2021, UGI Corporation traded at a share price of $47.88 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 based on earnings per share of $4.12. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 18.81, the utilities sub-sector average of 24.68 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.53, while the current dividend yield of 2.76% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.51%. This, plus other metrics, indicates that UGI Corporation is trading at a discount to fair value, and this prompts us to look at what fair value for UGI Corporation is.

Metric UGI Corporation Sub-Sector Index P/E 11.63 24.68 25.53 P/CF 8.21 9.48 17.03 P/B 2.02 1.99 4.19 P/S 1.43 2.44 3.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 0.78 (11.63 / 15 = 0.78) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $61.39 (47.88 / 0.78 = 61.39). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.62 (11.63 / 18.81 = 0.62) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $77.23 (47.88 / 0.62 = 77.23).

Next, I will perform a DCF calculation: earnings per share over the past twelve months were $4.12, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 7.60%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $50.84. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (2.51 / 2.76 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $52.62 (47.88 / 0.91 = 52.62).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $60.52 (61.39 + 77.23 + 50.84 + 52.62 / 4 = 60.52). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 21% at this time despite trading just under its 52-week high. At that discount, you get a solid natural gas utility that is engaging in sustainable growth in the renewable sector, and a de-facto Dividend Aristocrat that will be able to continue raising its payments. All in all, I rate UGI as a buy at present.