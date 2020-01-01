Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is one of the favorite stocks among its pharma peers for dividend investors. The company's high FCF profitability has allowed it to capitalise on important M&A opportunities in the market and, at the same time, increase its dividend payouts to investors with confidence.

BMY is a Pharma Dividend Aristocrat

BMY is one of those stocks that dividend investors would love to have in their portfolio if they want an exposure in the pharmaceutical industry with a stable company that has also been consistently increasing its dividend payouts over the years. Its current yield of 3.1% also puts it well above the industry average and just below the market's top 25% of dividend payers (3.4%)

Even though its DPS 5Y CAGR was on the lower end of the range as compared to its peers (Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck (NYSE:MRK)), BMY has led the DPS 3Y CAGR with a growth rate of 7%, second only to MRK’s 10%.

What I usually consider as an important metric for a strong and sustainable dividend payout is not solely looking at the typical dividend payout ratio as that ratio considers the company’s net income as a basis. However, since dividends are paid in cash, we want to make sure that the company has sustainable cash flows over time that can generate more than enough cash consistently in making the dividend payouts, as well as fund DPS increases over time. Therefore, I would almost always refer to the CFO DCR. As we can see from the chart above, BMY’s DCR is very healthy and improving over time, and easily outperformed all of its peers listed here. Investors should have little concern over the company’s ability to sustain its dividend payouts over time, even when the payout ratio for FY 20 was -67% that was mainly due to the IPRD charge on the MyoKardia acquisition that significantly impacted net income. BMY’s high DCR certainly demonstrated the company's stellar cash flow generating ability, which we would analyze in further detail later on.

BMY Financial Performance

Investors should also be careful when analyzing BMY’s LTM revenue trend as the company completed the Celgene acquisition in Nov 2019, and therefore, the LTM revenue growth numbers were somewhat skewed upwards from Dec 19’s reporting quarter onwards. Therefore, the LTM YoY numbers may be less meaningful until we completely lap the FY 20’s numbers. Nevertheless, we could still refer to the pre-Celgene acquisition’s numbers to arrive at a basis for analyzing BMY’s growth trend, which has been relatively healthy.

In fact, when we take a look at BMY’s earnings and revenue performances in the 2 years prior to the Celgene acquisition (see above), we could observe that BMY had consistently beaten consensus estimates most of the time, even though it dropped the ball in the last quarter when it missed both the revenue and earnings estimates (see below), that saw its stock price duly punished as it fell 5.5% on the day after the earnings release.

From the chart above, we could clearly see why investors were disappointed as BMY had only managed a 2.7% YoY growth in Q1’21, which was a significant slowdown from the pre-Celgene days in 2019. The acquisition of Celgene was expected to give the company a key growth driver in Revlimid, but it underperformed.

Among BMY’s 3 most important segments, even though Eliquis performed well (9% YoY growth), Revlimid and Opdivo both underperformed with YoY growth of 1% and -3%, respectively.

However, what these shortsighted investors didn’t look closely enough was that BMY was still very profitable, as operating margin and FCF margin read 20.3% and 22.4%, respectively. BMY is a company that doesn’t need high revenue growth to drive strong operating performances. It may miss one or two quarters of revenue or earnings estimates every now and then, but the company has been consistently beating them over time as shown earlier.

From the chart above, we could clearly see the importance of Celgene's acquisition as it brought a lot of revenue to the company as Revlimid represented 28.5% of FY 20 revenue. Likewise, Eliquis and Opdivo also represented 21.6% and 16.4% of FY 20 revenue, respectively. Pomalyst is also one of the drugs that came from Celgene and was BMY’s 5th largest revenue component in FY 20 and Q1’21.

Oncology Drug PMPM in the U.S. is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2019 to 2024

If we consider the expected growth of oncology spending (see chart above) in the U.S., investors should find it easy to understand why BMY spent $74B in 2019 (see chart below) on the Celgene acquisition, making it the second most expensive M&A deal ever in pharma history. Oncology drug PMPM spending is expected to grow from $51.57 in 2019 to $105.86 by 2024, representing a CAGR of 15.5%, a highly remarkable growth rate within the pharma industry

Even more importantly, when we consider that the global pharmaceutical market is expected to grow from between 3% to 6% CAGR by 2025 as compared to the 15.5% CAGR in oncology PMPM spending in the U.S., BMY’s efforts to further consolidate its leadership in the oncology market segment is starting to make a lot of sense.

In addition, when we consider the global oncology market expected spending growth from $187B in 2021 to $273B by 2025, representing a CAGR of 9.9%, it’s getting increasingly clear to investors that the oncology market will be one of the leading drivers of growth for the pharma market as a whole and surely one that BMY has huge ambitions in to continue dominating.

An important note for investors though is that Revlimid would be losing its patent protection in the Indian market by 2023, while also facing generic competition in Europe from 2024, and the U.S. from 2027.

Despite that, I believe that Revlimid still provided BMY with a very strong positioning in the market despite potentially facing generic competition in the near term, and BMY certainly bought Celgene with this already in mind as there are multiple long-term drivers beyond what Revlimid could bring to the table for the company, in which BMY CEO, Giovanni Caforio, summed it up back then:

When you look at it all together, it’s a very unique combination that brings together complementarities, such as the scale of the combined companies’ product portfolio, which includes nine drugs with over $1 billion in annual sales; six drug candidates expected to launch in the next two years; the potential to extract $2.5 billion in cost savings from the combination; and a broad early- to mid-stage drug pipeline.

In addition, despite its recent struggles, Opdivo is also expected to become the third best-selling drug worldwide by 2026, expecting to net BMY about $11.75B in sales, up from $7B in 2020, which would represent a highly respectable CAGR of 9%.

Another of BMY's top 3 drugs in Q1’21: Eliquis is also expected to continue underpinning the company’s growth as it’s expected to drive about $12.48B in revenue by 2026, up from $9.17B in 2020, representing a healthy CAGR of 5.3%.

BMY’s CEO also recently emphasized that: “I’m really excited because Opdivo is returning to growth this year. We are at the beginning of a new phase of growth for Opdivo." Investors are highly encouraged to follow Opdivo’s developments closely as it could be a highly important long-term growth driver for the company.

MyoKardia & BMY's R&D Pipeline

BMY’s MyoKardia acquisition is also expected to provide it with an important growth driver in the cardiovascular disease segment: Mavacamten, further boosting its prowess around Eliquis as the drug is expected to drive $2B in revenue for BMY by 2026.

BMY has certainly been making eye-popping M&A deals of late: Celgene in 2019 and MyoKardia in 2020. To me, that demonstrates clearly the company’s financial prowess and that’s only possible for a company that has been very FCF profitable, allowing them to make a stock/cash deal in Celgene’s case and a full cash deal in MyoKardia’s case. These acquisitions would further strengthen BMY’s strong positioning in the pharma space to compete against Merck, which is expected to continue having the best-selling drug in the world by 2026: KEYTRUDA.

BMY is also not resting on its laurels, as we can see it dominating the R&D pipeline among the top pharma companies based in the U.S. together with MRK. Investors should therefore continue to look forward to BMY’s continued innovation to drive product development to future-proof its portfolio and leading positioning in the pharma space.

What's Next for BMY?

Therefore, when I factored all these developments within the forecast model, we could see how BMY would be able to continue maintaining its highly profitable business model, driving high operating margins and net margins over time.

More importantly, when competing against its closest competitor MRK, we could see that BMY is a cash flow machine that easily outgunned MRK in the past, and also expected to drive superior FCF margins in the years ahead. This should set the company up nicely to drive more potentially accretive M&A deals as well as R&D spending in order to further consolidate its position in the market against MRK and other emerging leaders. Investors in BMY can rest assured that they are vested in a leader who should have no problems paying an increasing amount of dividends over time and one that also has a higher potential for growth in a relatively mature industry.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Despite BMY’s strong market leadership, the stock does not have a discernible long-term uptrend that we often see in growth stocks. Therefore, growth investors do not usually prefer price trends like BMY, and would thus be more suitable as a dividend holding.

However, BMY’s stock price trend has recently demonstrated an uptrend bias that looks to be well supported along its long-term MAs. Near-term resistance is expected at around the $68 price level, while support is expected to be around $62 and $58. Investors who are bullish on BMY may consider initiating or adding to their positions around those support levels, but should avoid adding close to $68 in the near term.

Wrapping it all up

BMY is a leading pharma stock that has consistently delivered a solid dividend yield with a highly profitable business model that has allowed it tremendous leverage to invest in R&D and make large M&A deals to boost its portfolio and strengthen its competitive positioning in the market.