Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Khosla Ventures is a ~$5B AUM venture firm founded by Vinod Khosla (co-founder of Sun Microsystems) in 2004. Over the years, they have incubated several multi-billion dollar businesses including Impossible Foods and QuantumScape. In early March, they launched three SPACs: Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA), Khosla Ventures Acquisition II (KVSB), and Khosla Ventures Acquisition III (KVSC) with trust values $300M, $400M, and $500M respectively. Today, Khosla Ventures Acquisition announced a ~$2.8B EV deal for Valo Health, a pre-revenue drug discovery and development platform. Transaction details follow:

Source: Valo Health Investor Presentation (Page 6).

The overview sheet mentions the focus on long-term performance by use of a tiered promote structure and a one-year lockup. In order to determine whether the interests of Khosla Ventures (KV) are aligned with the interests of retail investors, we need to look at their incentive structure. Below is a summary of the capital that KV deployed and what they received in return:

Source: Khosla Ventures IPO Prospectus 424B4 filed on 3/4/2021.

Basically, Khosla Ventures received 5M Class B and 5M Class K founder shares for a total outlay of $25K. Other than this nominal outlay, the only other upfront capital commitment was for purchasing the private placement shares - they purchased ~900,000 Class A shares for ~$9M simultaneously with the closing of the IPO offering. So, they put in ~$9.025M (aka at-risk capital).

Conversion provisions allow automatic conversion of the Class B and Class K founder shares based on triggering events. The 5M Class B founder shares convert to 15% of the outstanding Class A shares following the completion of the business combination. Although the Class B founder shares converted are immediately vested, there is a 12-month lockup provision. The 5M Class K founder shares convert based on price triggers for up to 30% of outstanding Class A shares. All told, once the business combination is completed, KV will hold 6.09M Class A shares. There is a lockup and so they can sell it only after a year, unless performance targets are triggered (share price over $12 for 20 trading days 150 days after business combination). For the 5M Class K founder shares, vesting is based on price triggers at $30, $40, and $50 per share within ten years. The vesting schedule incentivizes promoters, as they stand to increase their ownership in the business at higher stock prices.

The provisions as mentioned in the IPO Prospectus were kept as is in the deal announcement. The promoter incentives were not negotiated at all, presumably due to the stellar reputation of the sponsor - they chose to monetize their reputation. This is detrimental to outside shareholders as risk gets shifted to them.

The worst-case scenario for KL is if they fail to close the business combination or if the stock goes to zero within the first year of closing. Failing to close the business combination is unlikely due to the sponsor's reputation. Although binary outcomes are entirely possible for a biotech business, failure within a year for this business is very unlikely, as they will start with ~$485M in the balance sheet. As such, although there is a lockup, KL is actually taking very little risk. The stock will need to trade below $2 per share in the first year for KL to start losing money. Further, the Class K vesting schedule allows increased participation in the upside, if the price reach the trigger prices within the first ten years. In summary, Khosla Ventures stand to make money even if the stock underperforms going forward, as they are protected at share prices down to below $2 per share. Also, they have leveraged upside as well through the Class K shares.

This could all still be reasonable, if what they found in Valo Health was a sure bet with low risk and high rewards. This is unfortunately not the case. While there may be vast upside potential, the business strikes me as very early-stage and not nearly ready to be a public company - Valo Health was launched in September 2020 out of Flagship Pioneering as a drug discovery technology company. The Opal Computational Platform was conceived and capitalized by Flagship Pioneering in 2019 as a "first-of-its kind, end-to-end drug development platform, which integrates machine learning, cloud computing, and data to create an entirely new drug discovery and development process." Notice that this SPAC deal was announced less than a year after the business was launched and less than two years after the business was conceived. Below is a slide that indicates how early in the process they really are:

Source: Valo Health Investor Presentation (Page 25).

Their internal pipeline assets are all in Phase I or prior. Also, their external supply chain is yet to launch and is projected for later in 2021. The internal pipeline is aimed at addressing the world's most challenging illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The platform is pioneering a new approach that combines human-centric data coupled with machine learning. Success is however not guaranteed as the programs are years away from commercialization. As such, an investment in Valo Health is a bet on their internal pipeline and comes with high risk and rewards. External supply chain may have upside but it cannot be quantified as they are yet to launch and so it is unclear how much adoption there will be.

Conclusion:

Investors should stay away from this deal, as they get to carry almost all the risks. As with all SPAC deals, once the business combination closes, there is no downside protection. Further, as there are no warrants, the leveraged upside optionality with the standard five-year term is also not available. That said, there might be a reasonable arbitrage opportunity, as the shares are currently trading ~3% below the ~$10 redemption price - investors can buy it now and redeem before the deal is consummated to realize the ~3% almost guaranteed return.

If you are still not convinced about not committing long-term-capital to this deal, consider the following tweet by Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures:

The tweet was from early March when the SPAC-bubble was peaking and so to be fair, the intent was presumably to rein in the exuberance. Nevertheless, the tweet has turned out to be spot on, as this SPAC's incentive structure makes it a raw deal for retail investors.