Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) isn't one for making too much fanfare. But underneath this blue-chip household name, there's a tech behemoth that's at the core of our hybrid work environment.

Notwithstanding its unquestionable focus on its operating margins together with its 5-year compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 29% on its EPS line, as well as a rosy future, MSFT is still not richly valued.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Not the Whole Story

The biggest criticism I hear from investors is that Microsoft's fastest-growing revenue growth rates are now firmly in its rear view. And to this point of view, while I partially agree, I also contend that there's a lot more here than meets the eye.

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Microsoft is not going to be putting out 30% y/y growth rates again. Period. That's simply not this type of investment. But aside from that, assuming that the company continues to tick along in the mid-teen revenue growth range, Microsoft is still a rewarding investment.

What Microsoft has morphed into now, more so than any time before, is a system that fully embraces and benefits from the digital revolution. Microsoft today is much more than just selling an operating system or Office packages. It's now a large cog in the modern workplace.

Even when it comes to rest and recreation outside the work environment, with Xbox sales up 32% y/y (at constant currency). Or with the professional network platform, LinkedIn that was up 25% in Q3 2021 to its often forgotten about Search platform, Bing, which was up 17% y/y in Q3. Microsoft is spread very wide.

The point I wish to impress upon readers is not that either Bing or LinkedIn are needle-moving revenue drivers, but that there's a lot more to being part of the digital revolution than just Azure that everyone focuses on.

Consistency Over Jazzy

What investors should come around to understanding is that Microsoft has been built for durability and predictability. And that's what investors crave more than anything: a lack of negative surprises.

If you have read Chris Mayer's terrific book, 100 Baggers, you'll remember that what pays investors dividends over time is consistency and predictability and this trumps a jazzy story.

What's more, there's a huge shift in how the modern workplace has changed. If this time last year many people still contemplated a ''return to normal'' working environment, right now everyone knows that the hybrid work-from-anywhere ethic is here to stay and will continue to expand.

For Microsoft, this is not only the ability to sell enterprises more cloud services. But it is also having incredibly sticky enterprise customers that - without much need to resell them on its brand - enables it to hold incredible pricing power. In fact, no head of IT will bark back if Microsoft raises its prices every year by 10%.

Incidentally, an idea that Microsoft is working on is changing its cloud business to be much more consumption-led, rather than simply a fixed cost per seat model. Having a blended approach to pricing for fixed usage plus extra server power if needed.

Indeed, this sounds great, but what Microsoft continues to do incredibly well is to monetize its business model like no other company.

The Biggest Driver of Investors' Upside

Aside from tobacco companies and Facebook (FB), I don't know of many companies that can put out clean GAAP operating margins of 40% (and I follow a lot of companies). In essence, this means that for every $1 going through Microsoft, shareholders get 40 cents in operating profits.

For a company with little capex requirements, this makes Microsoft a real cash machine.

On the other hand, that's been part of the bearish thesis on Microsoft. That Microsoft's profits margins have been extended so far that it's difficult for Microsoft to continue hitting this level of operating profits.

But if you think that, you've not been paying attention. Microsoft is no longer having to convince customers to uptake its products. Right now, Microsoft has an incredibly sticky customer that will reach out to Microsoft for its products.

And that's why, partially through buybacks, and partially through its intense focus on maximizing its profit margins, Microsoft's EPS numbers (that is clean GAAP figures, including stock-based compensation), have a 3-year and 5-year CAGRs of approximately 29%. And this is the figure I wish you to bear in mind, 29% CAGR.

Valuation - Still Attractive Priced

Microsoft is being valued at approximately 33x forward earnings. That's not a forward sales metric, but a bottom-line number. For a company that's growing at 29% CAGR on the bottom line, to be priced at 33x forward earnings, this very attractive in this market.

In the present market we find ourselves in, when many tech names have absolutely no clue on how to monetize their business models, Microsoft is not only very well positioned for the future, but its stock is also very attractively priced.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, it's difficult to imagine that over the past year, Microsoft has been an underperformer versus the index.

If that's not a clear indication that investors' expectations are low, when a company is consistently growing, expanding its profits margins, and still underperforming the index, I don't know what other evidence to show that investors are too apathetic over a company's prospects.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft continues to make all the right moves and defies expectations. The stock is not in the bargain basement but there again, it never has been.

Readers may question given my bullish stance, why I don't hold any position here. And that's because I prefer to invest in smaller cap stocks. Happy investing!