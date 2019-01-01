Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Why the AMC Hate is "Fundamentally Right"

No doubt you have already heard the fundamental argument: AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:NYSE:AMC) is debt-ridden stock facing declining market conditions. And that is argument is spot on. Let's recap:

Declining Market/Unsustainable Business Model

While net theater revenues have slightly increased over the past ~10 years pre-COVID ($10.6B in 2010 vs $11.4B in 2019), it is extremely important to note how that increase is being driven. Attendance is noticeably down, forcing theaters to increase prices in order to preserve revenues. Excluding the fact that prices cannot just keep increasing forever, especially in the face of declining demand, we must anticipate an extended, if not even sharper, decline in attendance as the theater business model becomes less and less attractive. A combination of increasing home entertainment spending and movies being offered over streaming either instead of or in conjunction with a theatre release spells disaster for the traditional theatre business model. This is especially true when theaters are raising prices while they are seeing increased competition from other distribution platforms.

From a logical perspective, why would a couple, small family, or group of friends go and spend twice as much at a movie theater (more when you factor in concessions) when you can conveniently watch the same movie on your 60 / 70 / 80 inch TV in the comfort of their own home. Then apply a convenience factor on top of that. Of course, this will of course not apply to everyone, as some will continue to want to visit their local theatre for the social aspect. However, the burden of the valuation is how a company will adapt to changing market conditions - the increasing number of people that will choose to NOT go to the theater - and it does not appear that AMC has figured out how to do so.

Debt Burden

Unfortunately for AMC, its problems do not end with diminishing market conditions. That downside is further amplified by the fact that AMC's balance sheet is in dismal shape as they ended FY 2020 with ~$5.7B in long term debt, ~5.0B in capital leases, and another ~2.4B in other long term liabilities. That does not even account for the $1.6B in current liabilities that were on the balance sheet as well. At that time, bankruptcy looked imminent for the company if they could not significantly recover to their pre-COVID (2019) numbers.

However, the Reddit Army gave the company a lifeline in the form of a short squeeze, propelling the stock price upwards. AMC was able to take advantage of the situation and sold 11.55M shares for ~$587M. This was in addition to the ~$659M equity raises that took place earlier in the quarter, leading to a net equity gain of $1.25B. While keeping in mind that the net raise was only ~10% of the net Long-Term Liabilities and ~20% of the net Long-Term Debt, it does appear that the company will now be able to net positive future cash flows and stave off bankruptcy, although at the cost of significantly diluting the existing shareholders' EPS.

Valuation

In order to apply some sort of valuation to AMC, I put the company's financials through three different models:

Price/Earnings

The P/E model, which is based on an Income Statement proforma, produced a sub-$0 current valuation due to their forecasted negative earnings in 2021, and earnings will likely remain suppressed for the next 3-5 years. This is due to (1) subpar business conditions that were continuously declining pre-COVID and (2) a debt burden that will remain heavy even after forecasting additional equity lift on top of the most recent lift provided by the Reddit Army. In addition, keep in mind that even though there are benefits to AMC issuing shares at their unnatural highs, that additional stock will further dilute EPS.

The P/E multiple itself is rather difficult to pin down since AMC's earnings have gone through significant swings over the past several years. We can look at the industry P/E, which has typically been in the 20-25x range, but given that AMC's earnings will likely be negative for the next 2-3 years (if not longer), the multiple itself makes no difference from a valuation perspective.

Free Cash Flow

The Free Cash Flow model produces a significantly more positive result for AMC than the P/E model, most noticeably due to FCF disregarding interest payments (which are significant due to the debt load).

This goes along with the evolving thesis that AMC's fundamentals have improved over the past month since it was able to pay down a sizable amount of debt (although a sizable amount is still leftover). IF, and it's a big IF, AMC is able to continue to pay down a portion of its debt, there is a solid case that AMC is worth approximately what it was trading at ~6 months prior to COVID.

My personal opinion is that this is an unlikely scenario. AMC has already sold all of the shares it was authorized to sell in 2021 and even if they obtain authorization to sell 25M additional shares in 2022, the stock price will likely have normalized to sub-$10 by then.

EV/EBITDA

Contrasting to the other models, the EV/EBITDA model produces a decent valuation for AMC, which makes sense considering the company's heavy debt load.

This model produces a valuation of $29 with a margin of safety buy recommendation at $21 based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.0x (the Industry currently averages ~11x).

However, keep in mind that this is driven by an Enterprise Value that is projected to consist of ~90% debt in 2021, 80% debt in 2022, and assuming AMC remains serious about cleaning up its balance sheet, 65-70% debt over the next 3-5 years. Those are big assumptions that carry significant risk.

Other Notes

Another question to ask is "what can AMC do to improve"? It's a pretty tough question considering the overall market for traditional theaters has been declining for the past decade, but here are a few of my thoughts:

Industry Consolidation & Removal of Under-Performing Theaters

Acquiring other theaters (something AMC has mentioned several times on its earnings calls) will potentially give a stronger position when it comes to negotiating studio fees and staving off the "straight to streaming" revolution.

In addition, considering the overall decline in demand, addressing potential saturation of the market (and thus ensuring an AMC theater is one of the only, if not the only, options in the market) would ensure a higher multiple of attendance / screen.

Enticing Consumers

As we discussed previously, there is a significant portion of the population that AMC is going to lose regardless, as these people will gravitate away from the theater model regardless of any potential outreach.

However, there may be ways to get those on the fence into theaters. Continuing to invest in technology and theatrical improvements, which will expand on customer experience, is a way to keep people coming back.

Long-Term Summary

The net result of my fundamental analysis shows that at the current share price of $55, AMC is significantly overvalued. Even if AMC were to completely shed its debt and implement consumer experience improvements, the overall market decline completely disintegrates the thesis for the stock's current pricing.

However, if we were to go back to the stock's pre-MEME price of ~$4, the stock was quite likely significantly undervalued. The reason for this is most likely the same reason my P/E model produced sub $0 results: AMC is not a sexy growth stock and has negative earnings. Investors are likely looking far more at the NFLX, AMZN, and DIS type stocks that have substantial growth opportunities rather than the stocks that these growth opportunities are siphoning off of.

That being said, from a long-term value perspective, I would highly recommend investors not go long on AMC until the prices fall below $20, at a minimum. I personally will not consider going long on the stock itself until the price falls below or around $10, considering the significant debt burden and declining market conditions.

Why the AMC Hate is "Technically Wrong"

Simply put, AMC's short term trading history is void of all logic. As discussed previously, the company has dismal growth prospects and a poor balance sheet, while the only valuation model that gives it a positive valuation is based on a highly levered debt ratio. So, undoubtedly, the fundamentals point to a "don't touch with a 10-foot pole" recommendation at the current pricing.

However, that is likely not the right short-term approach to this stock. Long term value investors like myself would normally - and rightfully - be appalled at the mere thought about trading a stock like AMC, but that mindset may cause us to lose out on potential short-term gains (though these strategies obviously come with large amounts of risk).

Based on what we saw with other meme stocks, GameStop (GME) in particular, we are likely to see another significant spike in AMC's stock price. However, unlike GME, AMC has only seen short interest in the 20-25% range while GME's short interest prior to "the squeeze" was ~100%. This indicates to me that we should expect AMC's price appreciation to only be 20-25% of GME's at its peak. The translates into a potential stock price of $86 - $107, which is a significant multiple over the stock's current price of $55.

Now, in a show of near comedy, I am going to fully admit that this is all purely speculative and theoretical. My expectations of additional price appreciation are likely a mere step above a seasoned better gambling at the track. Anyone who says differently (and is not directly influencing the market) is completely lying and allowing their ego to drive their trades (not that they will necessarily lose in those trades). And that is what makes this whole thing completely ridiculous. However, based on human psychology and recent meme stock performance, I am willing to throw a little cash into the prospect of significant short term price swing.

So, that brings us to the last question: how should you play the stock in the short term? There are a variety of ways you can do this, but in my opinion the best way to take advantage of this situation is through option trading since we know that the current valuation is far too high fundamentally, but possibly too low technically. My set of trades have been based on using a strangle. By buying puts and calls on the same expiration date in mid-July (although the calls were purchased at 2:1 volume as the puts), I am essentially betting on significant price swings over the next month and a half. In addition, I used something like a butterfly spread, buying calls at increasing strike prices. Keep in mind that these trades make up less than 2% of my entire portfolio, so even if every one of my options expire worthless, I would be able to cope with the loss - never invest what you can't afford to lose.

Summary

The major point that I would like to drive home with this article is not to get caught up on the fact that we know that AMC is a long-term sell based on the fundamentals at the current pricing. Those who consider themselves long term value investors with a low risk tolerance should wait until a significant decline in price prior to going long.

However, keep in mind that being fundamentally correct on AMC could potentially cause you to make the technically wrong decision by dismissing the potential of short term gains. Those who are more willing to take on additional risk can potentially produce solid returns by taking advantage of the price swings that are the result of the Reddit Army's way against the hedge funds.