iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has posted a clean break above key resistance amid a decline in breakeven inflation expectations suggest that the reflation trade may be coming to an end. From a long-term perspective, despite the relatively low yield on TLT, it is highly likely to outperform U.S. stocks as well as cash.

TLT ETF

TLT holds U.S. Treasuries of maturities of 20 years or more, with a current weighted average maturity of around 26 years, duration of 19 years, and a current yield to maturity of 2.2%. The high duration means that the ETF tends to post strong capital gains during times of economic weakness and/or disinflation but losses can easily wipe out years of coupon payments during bear markets and is therefore a relatively risky fixed income instrument. Relative to the EDV which I recently wrote on here, TLT has a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.15% versus 0.07% and slightly lower maturity and duration.

A Clear Bottoming Pattern

After a false break below long-term lateral support in March, upside momentum has returned, with TLT breaking cleanly above neckline resistance triggering a potential inverse head-and-shoulders formation. I would not be surprised to see some 'back filling' following yesterday's gap higher, but the USD140 level is likely to now act as key resistance-turned-support.

TLT ETF Price

Source: Bloomberg

Inflation Expectations Uptrend Gives Way

From a short-term perspective long-term bonds tend to be driven largely by inflation expectations and the recent drop in yields at the long end of the curve largely reflects a cooling of inflation fears. The chart below shows 10-year and 30-year breakeven inflation expectations as measured by the spread of normal versus inflation-linked bond yields. The strong uptrends in place since the 2020 low (which I predicted in real time here) appear to have given way.

U.S. 10-Year And 30-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations, %

Source: Bloomberg

TLT To Outperform Stocks And Cash Over The Long Term

From a long-term perspective, TLT is highly likely to outperform U.S. stocks despite the relatively low yield. The chart below shows the expected annualized returns on 30-year U.S. Treasuries relative to the S&P500 based on the cyclically-adjusted PE ratio and market capitalization relative to GDP. Currently 30-year USTs are priced to return 3.8% per year more than stocks, assuming no major changes in the 30-year yield over the next decade. Of course, this relatively strong outlook for bonds largely reflects the dismal outlook for stocks due to their extreme current valuations, but for U.S. focused investors the choice is clear; accept low returns on bonds or even worse returns on stocks.

Source: Bloomberg, Robert Shiller, Author's calculations

It may be tempting to dismiss the above chart due to the belief that inflation will allow stocks to outperform even in the event of weak real GDP growth. However, as I explained in 'SPX: So You Think Inflation Will Bail You Out?', periods of high and rising inflation have consistently been associated with weak equity returns as the upside effect of higher nominal earnings tends to be more than offset by the downside effect of valuation contraction. Even in the high inflation environment we are likely to find ourselves in over the next decade, bonds are still likely to be a far better option than stocks.

TLT is also highly likely to outperform cash as the upside potential for yields remains minimal owing to the high and rising level of U.S. government debt. This is important as TLT's high effective duration of 18.77 years means the ETF is highly susceptible to rising yields. Should bond yields rise by just 1 percentage point over the next decade this would be enough to wipe out virtually all of the interest payments received over this period.

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, Author's calculations

If history is any guide, we should expect the Fed to cap any significant upside in bond yields even if inflation pressures rise significantly. The chart above shows nominal GDP growth and 10-year U.S. bond yields. While bond yields tend to track the pace of nominal GDP growth over the long term the late-1940s period saw a major divergence between the two. In 1947 trend nominal GDP growth was as high as 16% due to high inflation while bond yields remained fixed at just over 2%. The reason for this was the Fed's desire to keep borrowing costs low to prevent the surge in government debt due to World War Two from leading to an explosion in debt servicing costs. This is the exact same issue policymakers face today and I expect the policy response to be similar. I would not be surprised to see the Fed commit to capping bond yields across the curve, as the Bank of Japan is currently doing, in the event that market pressures begin to drive yields higher. It is highly likely therefore that the TLT will deliver positive nominal returns over the long term, allowing it to outperform stocks as well as cash.

Summary

The recent break of key resistance, combined with renewed downside pressure on inflation expectations, suggests that TLT is resuming its long-term bull market. While the yield of just 2.2% is low from a historical perspective, TLT is likely to outperform U.S. stocks and cash over the long term, even if we see inflation rise significantly from current levels.