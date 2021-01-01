Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Qudian (NYSE:NYSE:QD) back in early March prior to the announcement of the company's fourth quarter numbers. Although volatility remained high in Qudian coming up to the earnings announcement, we still believed momentum was clearly with the company at this juncture. We state this because of the encouraging trends we witnessed in Q3. Although sales expectations for the third quarter missed consensus, the $0.33 per share bottom-line number (buoyed by much improved delinquency metrics) was a significant beat over the expected $0.04 per share for Q3-2020. Furthermore, bottom-line guidance of $0.40 per share for the fourth quarter ($0.39 was the number finally reported) resulted in shares taking off aggressively to the upside last December as we can see below. In the space of seven weeks or so, shares actually tripled in price to almost $4 a share by mid-February before coming right back down to consolidate close to the $2 level.

Despite the fact that shares could not hang on to their gains this year, that violent rally in January and February ended the prolonged trend of lower-lows on the long-term chart. This is significant as we can say with a lot of certainty here that the announcement of the firm's Q3 numbers finally put a long-term bottom in this stock. The question now is when a sustained rally will once more begin in earnest.

As mentioned above, management announced $0.39 per share for Q4 which was a very slight bottom-line miss. Loan-book volume dropped by approximately 2% and by 50% in the smaller open platform as the company took a more cautious stance with respect to loan approvals. The momentum which we witnessed in Q3 with respect to delinquencies continued in Q4. Suffice it to say, as the company continues to pivot towards higher quality borrowers, we would expect delinquency rates to keep on improving over time. When we measure the above in terms of risk, receivables on the balance-sheet for example, of approximately $729 million now makes up much less (35%) of the company's assets.

Reigning in sales of the company's core business for risk purposes is all well and good when something else can take up the mantle but the market still is unconvinced where shares are headed long-term. Attempts in the past (such as the luxury e-commerce business & the Dabai Auto business) to try and diversify the business have not come to fruition and these failed endeavors along with a lack of transparency from the top has definitely alienated some investors here.

What we do know (from how competitors such as FinVolution have been growing their loan volume) is that the potential is certainly there. FinVolution though has been able to scale much quicker due to focusing on borrowers with strong profiles, running the numbers through a sophisticated tech platform as well as providing lower-interest rates each time to repeat customers.

In a further attempt to find growth, long-term investors will be hoping that Qudian's Children's Education venture will buck the trend here and become successful. The objective here is to become the national leader of quality education (childcare) facilities. The prototype definitely looks impressive in Xiamen but expansion of this model is going to take time in order to be successful. Again, investors would like more information here with respect to current spend, earnings targets, rollout plan, etc.

Although EBIT has dropped by roughly 30% on average per year over the past three years, QD is still making plenty of money which can be seen from its profitability metrics. Its trailing ROA metric currently comes in at just over 7% and trailing operating cash-flow of $378 million continues to drive asset accumulation on the balance-sheet. This really is the key for Qudian in this interim period in its aim to boost the company's profitability considerably by leveraging its assets where it deems fit. Whereas sales are expected to fall to approximately $350 million this year (38% drop), EPS is expected to increase to $0.76. Despite the expected fall-off in sales this year, we are still dealing with a firm which will have sufficient cash-flow to keep on growing that asset base. This trend obviously increases the company's possibilities of eventually growing the top-line significantly.

Therefore, to sum up, the above trend along with the fact that shares remain heavily discounted to the company's book value (P/B of 0.29) is sufficient for many long-term investors to remain long this stock until the market finally comes to its senses here. The absence, though, of a strong dividend as well as the unclear strategy with respect to share buybacks will continue to keep value investors away until we see shares take out some significant overhead resistance first. Let's see what the first quarter numbers bring.