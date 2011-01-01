zodebala/E+ via Getty Images

The Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is a business that's been paying a cash dividend for nearly 80 years. In this article, we'll look through the business and its structure and see why I consider it being a potentially appealing long-term investment at the right price. While I have the sort of exposure I'm looking for when it comes to most financials, I'm always on the lookout for potential opportunities.

Old Republic isn't one today - but it might be in the future.

Old Republic International - What does the company do?

The company is a holding company based in Chicago, that specializes in one business - insurance underwriting (and related services). Operations are not conducted through ORI itself, but through various subsidiaries which in turn are organized into three segments. These are:

General Insurance (Property/Liability)

Title Insurance

Financial Indemnity Group/RFIG

When looking at these segments, RFIG is an extremely small portion of its operations.

As with most insurance businesses, ORI earns its money through both insurance premiums related to underwriting and services, as well as income generated from investments, which aims for stable income from dividends and interest, while also serving the need of protection of capital and immediate liquidity availability in case of payable obligations.

In terms of the various segment sizes, they can be seen in the following way for FY20.

The General Insurance segment, in turn, is split up into the following operational sub-segments/portions.

This segment in turn has been able to grow premiums at a very steady pace since 2009/2010, with some contraction during a soft market trend or cycle. However, COVID-19 did not result in a massive premium decline, but only a slight decline on a YoY basis.

Regardless of the market cycle, the underwriting profit in the general segment has proven resilient throughout market cycles for over 15 years, and the company targets a combined ratio of 90-95, with a current ratio of 91.6 as of 1Q21.

Similar trends can be seen in Title insurance, where ORI holds a US market share of 15% of the entire market, with a title revenue that's been growing year-over-year since 2015.

This segment has an even better combined ratio at around 90, and an excellent segment operating income trend, that's been rising year-over-year since 2011 to current levels of $404M for LTM. COVID-19 did not provide any negative impact, but rather a positive one.

The company is BBB+ rated, considered safe, and has paid dividends for 80 straight years, with annual dividend increases of around 40 years, putting it in the running for becoming a dividend king in the next decade. For the most part, ORI has an impressive history of beating the overall market, and investors of ORI could be said to have been doing very well since the last recession.

The company's fundamentals seem worry-free, with an EPS payout ratio of less than 40% despite a 3%+ yield. Sales have been growing like clockwork since 2011, nearly doubling since then. The company has virtually zero debt at 0.44X, and a net debt/cap of 0.13X with interest coverage of over 50X. Debt and leverage aren't something you need to worry about here.

Overall, the company seems to be an excellent business operating in a crucial field. Everyone needs insurance, and ORI is one of the providers of such services. The company is a member of the Fortune 500, and is one of America's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses, with a market capitalization of around $6.7b

Let's look at some recent results.

Old Republic International - How has the company been doing?

The company has mostly continued its positive trends of generating total RoR of nearly 10% per year for the past 10 years. The first quarter saw an improved total combined ratio down to under 91, a 47% increase in operating EPS, a 5.1% increase in BV/share, and an 18% increase in premiums and fees.

These improvements were mostly from title insurance, which saw result improvements of 40% YoY. The company also bumped its dividend, with the current high run rate of the company's dividends, including special dividends.

The company's investment portfolio remains 98% investment grade in terms of its bonds/cash portfolio, with A+ average investment quality with a 2.4% market yield on 99% marketable securities. These represent 72% of the company's $15.4B investment portfolio, with another 28% invested in Blue-chip equities, value stocks, and utilities coming to a 3.3% dividend yield.

Reserves are, of course, a big question for insurance companies, given the necessary reserves for these types of business. Overall, General Insurance has over 90% of the company's necessary reserves here, at around $6B., though it has been some time since the company saw any significant unfavorable development in net premiums and fees in General insurance (7 years), and even longer in title insurance (11 years). The company has also improved its runoff reserves, down from almost $2B to less than $130M in 10 years, as significant stabilization has occurred.

Overall, it was a great quarter, and the company has every right to be content with the performance with both good results out of General and Title Insurance. An 18% increase in net premiums and fees is nothing to sneeze at, and a 4.2 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio is definitely a step in the right direction. The company's strategy and focus show results.

Any worries or risks to be aware of, outside of what should be considered "standard" worries for insurance companies?

I would say no. The company operates two very complementary lines of business in General and Title insurances under the holding company umbrella, with a large number of internal synergies. The company believes these lines of insurance businesses to be countercyclical - and recent results, especially during COVID-19, would certainly give some credence to this assumption. Further credence comes from affirmed and improved ratings for the company's operations from AM Best.

The company views the coming outlooks for fees and premiums, during 2021 and the year beyond, as stable or modestly positive.

Let's look at valuation - as following an establishment of this company as a qualitative business, the valuation is the crucial question as to why I view the company in the light that I currently see.

Old Republic International - What is the valuation?

Old Republic is an insurance business, which means that it trades at a discount of around 10-12X P/E, which is fairly standard for insurance businesses. One of the things to keep in mind, and which does become clear when you look at the trends, is the period of the financial recession up to around 2012. While the company never cut, or never stopped growing the dividend during these years, the company saw significant EPS pressure during these years.

The reason for this was of course the bottom falling out of the housing market in the US and the rest of the world, which saw significant pressure on companies like ORI. However, had you invested at that particular time, your total RoR today would have been over 300%, or around 16% CAGR including dividends.

The current picture is somewhat different. For a long time during COVID-19, the company was significantly undervalued like most insurance businesses, trading at multiples of 6-8X P/E. The reversal began in October and has more or less completed to an 11-12X average P/E. As the company mentions, fees and premiums are set to be stable or slightly positive. Analysts consider them likely to be stable, with a very small 1% EPS growth annually over the coming two full years.

Investing now essentially means investing in a 5-7% annual growth including dividends if we consider the 12.X P/E to be a fair value for the company - which I do. I don't see the company rising to a 15X P/E, as there are more profitable companies with far lower combined ratios that do not trade at such multiples. 11-12.5X at most should be considered a fair value range for Old Republic International.

There's also the small matter of analyst accuracy, which due to the housing market debacle is heavily colored in the negative, with a 50% miss ratio on a 10% margin of error. Granted, if we look beyond 2014, the company regularly beats forecasts and has shown much better earnings stability, but the fact is that looking at a 15-year history, ORI doesn't look all that easy to forecast.

Me, I consider the company fairly valued at a peer-based average of around 11-12.5X, which would give the company a 3-year average price range of $25.08-$28.5/share.

As I prefer to invest conservatively, I would argue that the company today is just about fair value, but the company's modest growth expectations make potential returns, unfortunately, somewhat sub-par.

In short, I want more. It's hard to get more today, this is true - but there are still plenty of investment opportunities that give me what I want. For now, I will keep sticking to these.

Other analyst targets, including S&P Global, are similar in their mindset. These are the current S&P Global analyst snapshots with regards to where ORI "should" be trading, with a significant caveat in the form of only one analyst.

This, of course, makes this entire snapshot somewhat dubious when it comes to its use, especially since the target has shifted significantly. Still, it's worth noting that current analyst targets are within my own price target range, albeit at the upper end of it.

Let's wrap things up.

Thesis

Old Republic International is a solid business with a long, long track record of dividend payments that grew during the entire financial crisis despite the company's pressured results. The company's confidence in its own abilities and operations is crystal-clear, and results should be considered "Impressive" despite everything.

Had you invested during the COVID-19 crisis, your returns until now would have been 145% in total, which is of course superb. I did not, and judging by the modest contributor activity for the stock, it doesn't seem that many investors highlighted this particular opportunity.

Now, however, I know this company for what it is, and I will hold my capital ready for the next downturn, to potentially invest in the company at a better valuation. Old Republic International offers what I consider almost all of my investment criteria.

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Where it fails is #5, in terms of the upside. I have a goal of 9-11% on a conservative, realistic basis at the very least if I am to invest in the business. The corresponding number for ORI here is between 5-7%.

Because there are businesses and investments that give me 9-11% conservatively adjusted/expected returns on an annual basis, I will focus on these, and it's my suggestion that you consider doing the same.

However, ORI is a solid company - and at a better valuation and growth prospects, I would buy it.

The combination of valuation and upside here makes it a "HOLD" though. The company would need to trade closer to $24-$25 for me to be fully interested here.

Thank you for reading.