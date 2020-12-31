Resideo Technologies (NYSE: NYSE:REZI) is a leader global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and solutions that provide critical comfort, residential thermal and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. The company is a spin-off from Honeywell International (HON) that began trading as an independent company on October 29, 2018, priced at $29 per share for their IPO. Shares over this time have been dragged down before just recently getting back to IPO levels. Even with the volatility and significant drawdown from IPO prices, I believe the company still has significant upside potential. I am putting a price target on the stock of roughly $47, signifying just over 45% upside potential. In a bear case scenario, I am projecting shares could see a drawdown of roughly 20% to $26.

Background

According to the company's annual 10-K, "Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and solutions that provide critical comfort, residential thermal and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. We are also the leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including intrusion, access control and video products, and participates significantly in the broader related markets of smart home, fire, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. We have a global footprint serving commercial and residential end markets. Our primary focus is on the professional channel where we are a trusted partner to over 110,000 professional installers.

RossHelen/iStock via Getty Images

Company/Industry Overview

Resideo operates in "large markets that sit at the intersection of multiple secular growth trends". The company believes that there has been, and will continue to be, an increased desire for critical comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions in the home. Integrated with a smartphone app, the company is making controlling virtually all aspects of the home easy for anyone. Paired with the impacts yet to be seen from work from home trends, consumers are willing to pay premiums for products that give them better control over their home. The company believes their "total addressable market represents approximately a $114 billion inclusive of $27 billion for our comfort, residential thermal solutions and security, and $88 billion for distribution of low-voltage security products and additional adjacent products, including intrusion and smart home, fire, video surveillance, access control, power, audio and video, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity and structured wiring".

The company's product offerings have enabled consumers to better understand/control the functioning of their homes. According to MarketsandMarkets, "the global smart home market size is expected to grow from USD 78.3 billion in 2020 to USD 135.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by various factors, such as increasing number of internet users, rising consumer disposable income in developing economies, growing importance of home monitoring in remote locations, growing need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players, growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among the general population". Of the factors listed that they believe will contribute to the growth of this industry, I believe the three most important factors to consider are rising consumer disposable income, importance of home monitoring, and the consumer convenience factor.

*Graphic obtained from MarketsandMarkets website.

Geographic Exposure

Resideo breaks out their revenue in three distinct geographic regions including the United States, Europe, and "Other International". Even amidst the global COVID pandemic, revenues in the two largest segments, the United States and Europe, increased, while there was a slight drawdown in "Other International" revenues. Over the last three years, the United States revenue has increased on average 3.75%, Europe revenues have been fairly consistent, but have decreased roughly 1.50% over the same period. "Other International" revenues have been more volatile over the three-year period, seeing an increase of 12% from 2018-2019, before seeing a 9.15% drawdown in 2019-2020. This has, however, led to a slight increase in total revenue over the total period analyzed of roughly 1.75%.

*Chart obtained from the company's most recent 10-K Statement.

Competitive Analysis

Supply and Demand:

During the height of the COVID pandemic, the company's supply chain was significantly impacted, which led to a decrease in supply of offerings the company had. In the company's most recent 10-K, they stated, "The global outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease created economic disruption. Starting at the end of the first quarter and throughout the second quarter, we experienced constrained supply and slowed customer demand, as well as temporary closures of several of our ADI Global Distribution branches, that adversely impacted business, results of operations, and overall financial performance... during the second half of the year customer demand improved and ongoing cost actions and transformation efforts contributed to the improvements in the Company's operations and overall financial performance". As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID pandemic, I anticipate the company to begin seeing a larger demand for their products. Additionally, I believe a significant portion of the growth of this industry will come from consumers wanting better control over their homes. Furthermore, as global GDP is projected to rise, people will potentially have more disposable income to spend on their homes.

*Chart obtained from Statista website.

Pricing Power:

During FY'20, the company increased prices for some of their products, which led to an increase of 2% of Net Revenue. This shows that the company has pricing power because their customers are willing to pay higher prices for their products. By creating a platform for customers to control/monitor their homes from their smartphones, there is an ease of use/convenience factor that people are paying for. Essentially, the customer is willing to pay a premium for the product/services because they believe it is making their life easier.

Market Share Trends:

Resideo possesses significant brand recognition, given their products are licensed under the Honeywell brand. With a growing total addressable market, I believe REZI is positioned well to benefit from the expected growth. As one of the largest players in the space, the company's ability to leverage their experience/expertise is going to differentiate them relative to new players entering the space.

Competition:

The industry itself is not extremely competitive given the relatively new technology. Therefore, Resideo is one of the few large players in the space. Because of this, I believe that it will be difficult for new entrants to come into the market due to high switching costs and the Resideo already having the brand recognition/customer loyalty factors.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

International Exposure: During FY'20, nearly 30% of total revenues came from the international segment. Therefore, the company has a strong presence in the international landscape. Moving forward, I believe this will be a continued point of success in the company. As the global GDP rises, as previously mentioned, people will have more disposable income to spend for products/services REZI offers. Additionally, as emerging market economies begin to fully recover from the COVID pandemic, there is the potential for REZI to break into these markets given their proven track record in the international space.

Broad Portfolio of Offerings: The company offers products/services across two distinct business segments, including "Products and Solutions" and "ADI Global Distribution". During FY'20, "Products and Solutions" revenues accounted for 42% of total revenues, while "ADI Global Distribution" accounted for 58% of total revenue. The "Products and Solutions" segment includes "temperature and humidity control, thermal water and air solutions, as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software". Over the company's history, they have installed roughly 15 million systems annually.

The company's "ADI Global Distribution" segment "is the leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including intrusion, access control, and video products, and participates significantly in the broader related markets of smart home, fire, access control, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products". The company has roughly 200 stocking locations in 17 countries, which allows them to distribute in excess of 350,000 products to over 100,000 customers.

Brand Recognition: By licensing their products through the Honeywell brand, Resideo has significant brand recognition in the space. Honeywell is a well-established and trusted conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of offerings. By spinning off Resideo, but still licensing the products under the Honeywell brand, Resideo has the ability to be recognized as a trusted leader in the industry.

Weaknesses:

Small Cash Balance: Through analyzing a few different financial metrics, I found that Resideo has a less than optimal Cash Ratio. This ratio signifies a company's ability to use cash to fund short-term liabilities. I calculated the company's Cash Ratio to be roughly 0.34, signifying the company does not have sufficient cash to fund short-term liabilities. The ratio was 0.18 in 2018 and 0.08 in 2019, so although improving, it will be a key metric to watch moving forward to see how well capitalized the company is. I would like to see this ratio get above 0.60 because that will show they are deleveraging their balance sheet and can begin funding other projects with their cash.

Significant Assets financed with Debt: The company's Liabilities/Assets ratio, which I calculated, is roughly 0.64, signifying a significant portion of their assets is financed by issuing debt. Ideally, this ratio should not be this high because it shows that the company is not able to obtain assets on their own without outside funding. This ratio has been decreasing slightly over the last few years, signifying the company has been able to obtain more assets without funding them through debt. I would like to see this ratio continue to decrease over the next few years to show the company is strengthening their balance sheet.

Most Recent Quarterly Results Discussion

Resideo reported Q1 2021 earnings on May 6, 2021. The results were extremely positive for the company and they also raised guidance for FY '21. Jay Geldmacher, President/CEO, stated during the most recent earnings call, "Q1 was a strong quarter across the business. We grew revenue 20% year-over-year as both Products & Solutions and ADI continue to benefit from a strong residential demand environment... With positive demand driving better-than-expected revenue, we delivered meaningful profitability expansion both businesses, leverage the higher revenue into improved operating margin". Anthony Trunzo, CFO, further spoke on the financials of the quarter by stating, "Consolidated Q1 revenue was $1.4 billion, an increase of 20%, compared to Q1 last year... Gross margin of 25% was up 180 basis points from the first quarter of 2020... Operating profit for the first quarter was $130 million or 9.2% of sales, compared to $34 million or 2.9% of sales last year. Products & Solutions first quarter revenue of $606 million was up 28% due to improved demand and strong underlying market conditions across all of our major product categories and channels. Products & Solutions, gross profit margin in Q1 was 38%, up from 33.9% in Q1 2020".

*Graphic obtained from the company's Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation.

Valuation

To correctly value REZI, I have built and developed various financial models. First, I wanted to build a basic comps analysis model to get an idea of how REZI was trading relative to their biggest competitors. It was difficult to find appropriate companies to compare to REZI, but I chose to use Johnson Controls (JCI). Although a large conglomerate, I believe the business segment which directly competes with REZI products makes this an appropriate competitor for the analysis. I also constructed a ratio analysis model, which I used to determine the financial condition of the company specifically. Lastly, I built a DCF model to value the intrinsic value of shares.

Comps Analysis

When constructing my comps analysis model, I needed to ensure that my assumptions were appropriate only when valuing the home security segment of JCI when compared to REZI. If I did not do this, my assumptions for intrinsic value of shares would have been inflated due to the larger market cap of JCI, given they are a large conglomerate. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from the company's respective 10-Q's.

JCI does not break down their revenue by product segment, rather only by geographic region. According to their most recent quarterly earnings report, "[there was] a decrease in Fire/Security and Applied HVAC/Controls". I have tried to price this into the "JCI - Security Segment" item above. To do this, I estimated that these products, which are comparable to REZI products, accounted for roughly 20% of the company's total operations. Below I have estimated appropriate multiples analyzing the average multiples found above:

*Created by the author using average data obtained from the Comps Analysis model.

By taking the average multiples from REZI and the JCI - Security Segment, I have calculated what I believe to be fair multiples for shares of REZI. I have also given these multiples a respective weight, based on how important I believe that multiple is to the overall stock price. I have given the EV/EBITDA multiple a weight of 60% due to the industry, in my opinion, becoming more popular over the next 12-18 months. Thus, a higher multiple should be expected due to the higher-growth expectation. Based on the weightings and implied price targets, I have estimated a weighted fair value of shares to be just over $53, signifying 64% upside potential.

Ratio Analysis

In my ratio analysis, I am analyzing financial data over the last three years and trying to find trends in the data. Highlighted in red below are the ratios that I believe are the most detrimental to the company at this time. First, the company's cash ratio, as I have previously stated, could be stronger. With a 3-year average of just 0.20, this indicates that the company can only cover roughly 20% of their short-term debt/obligations with cash and cash equivalents. Thus, in a worst-case scenario, if the company were to go out of business, the company could only turn about 20% of their current assets into cash to cover their current liabilities. I would like to see this ratio get above 0.60 in the near future, to signal they are deleveraging their balance sheet considerably. This would also show that the company is able to better pay off their debts in the short term.

The Liabilities/Asset ratio determines how much of the company's assets are financed through debt. The higher this ratio is, it can signal low shareholder equity and potential solvency issues. However, companies that are experiencing expansion can have inflated L/A ratios, which I believe is what is happening with REZI. With the spin-off from Honeywell taking effect on October 19, 2018 (REZI IPO), the company has only been reporting for just over three years. In this time, the company had a ratio of 0.69 for 2018 and 2019, while seeing a slight decrease in this ratio in 2020 to 0.64. Moving forward, it will be key to watch this ratio to determine if the inflated ratio is due to expansion/growth, or if there are other underlying circumstances impacting the company.

When analyzing profitability ratios, such as ROA, ROE, and ROIC, the company has not been doing a great job, in my opinion. The company has not been using shareholders' assets appropriately to generate sufficient returns. With a ROA of 0.66%, for every $5 invested by shareholders, the company is only able to generate roughly $0.03 profit. This is incredibly low and if the company is not able to increase this ratio, investors will likely want to find other companies to invest in, such as JCI. Additionally, the company has a low ROE at only 1.86%. This further emphasizes that the company is not generating attractive profits from shareholder capital. Analyzing the company's ROIC ratio helps determine how much Net Income can be generated by an investment. Thus, with an ROIC of 0.90%, for every $1 invested in the company, they are only generating about $0.09 of Net Income, which is considerably low. All of these profitability ratios could deter investors from wanting to invest in the company's stock, so these metrics will be key to further analyze over the next 12- 18 months.

*Created by the author using data gathered from the company's 10-K Statements.

Basic Modeling Assumptions

For my "Basic Assumptions" model, I start by calculating the company's Weighted Average Cost of Capital and determine appropriate growth trends on a per-sales basis. Next, I project out the important income statement/balance sheet items to get a better view of the company moving into the next 5-year period. After having these line items completed for a 5-year projection, I am able to build out a basic DCF and APV model to calculate intrinsic value for the company.

Below are my models of a projected income statement/balance sheet and results of the basic DCF/APV models:

*All of the above charts were created by the author using data gathered from the company's annual 10-K Statements and calculated projections.

Based on the above information, I determined shares of REZI are currently trading at their estimated intrinsic value. Based on my assumptions, shares are fairly priced at just under $31 per share.

Full-Projection Model

My full-projection model is very in-depth as I project out each line item for the income statement, cash flow statement, and balance sheet on a 5-year basis. By building this model, I am able to get an in-depth look at how I think the company's financials will look into the foreseeable future.

Below are my projections:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the company's 10-K Statement.

Technical Indicators

Further analysis on the stock leads to minor technical analysis. By using Fibonacci Retracement levels and the Relative Strength Index, I am able to get an even clearer picture of how the stock could be trading in the near term. I have put both of these indicators on the chart below will discuss them in further detail.

*Chart obtained from the TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim platform with Technical Indicators put on by the author.

The chart above, as previously stated, shows the Fibonacci Retracement levels (horizontal lines on the chart) based off the 1-year historical trading of the stock. Looking at these levels, the stock has been trading horizontally for roughly three months, since March 2021, between $31.67 and $26.46. These levels indicate the 100% and 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement levels respectively, which indicates the stock is toward the upper limits of its trading range for the forecasted one-year period. In recent days, the stock has been able to break above the 100% level for the first time during this consolidation to a high of $32.74. This signifies the potential for the stock to make a run higher. In the near term, it will be vital to see if the stock can stay above this level and use it as a support level, rather than resistance.

The RSI is slightly inflated at this time, so there is also the potential for traders to be spooked and begin to sell, especially with the stock over the 100% level. The blue horizontal line I have drawn on the RSI indicator is a level which I believe has the most significant impact on the momentum direction of the stock. As can be seen by the circles on the chart, at roughly the price level I have drawn, there are clear momentum changes at these levels. For instance, in mid-October 2020, there was a reversal lower after this level was hit on the RSI. Similarly, in mid-December 2020 and February 2021, there was a reversal higher after this level was hit. Analyzing where the RSI currently is, given its slightly inflated state, I believe the stock could see resistance in the near term.

Tracing a 3-year chart, I further analyzed the Fibonacci Retracement levels and RSI indicator.

*Chart obtained from the TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim platform with Technical Indicators put on by the author.

Analyzing this chart, there are a few main points to consider. First, the bull-run began November 2, 2020, after an impressive earnings report. The company considerably beat on EPS expectations, which were expected to be roughly $0.192, but came in at $0.599. Investors and analysts became very bullish on the company outlook as well as the company saw positive trends in the revenue growth. The next key point to consider is that the stock has historically had a high RSI, as can be seen by the upper price level drawn on the chart. This level has acted as a strong support level since the earnings beat in November. As can be seen, the stock has been staying within the range and is currently at the upper RSI level of 70. Given this chart and pairing it with my analysis on the one-year chart, I do believe we are preparing for a slight pullback in the stock.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Analyzing all of the data and trends, I believe shares of REZI could be priced at roughly $47. This price target is a weighted average of the "Basic Assumptions" model price target, Multiples analysis price target, and bear case, which I have estimated to be roughly $24. Below is the model I built showing this:

*Created by the author showing how the final price target was obtained.

As can be seen by the above model, I have given the "Basic Assumptions" model price target and the Multiples analysis price target a combined weighting of 90%, leaving 10% chance, in my opinion, for a bear case to play out. In a worst-case, I believe shares could see a drawback to roughly $26, which is just under the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level, which has been support for roughly three months.

Beta Calculation

To calculate the beta of REZI, I analyzed monthly returns for the stock against GSPC over a 3-year period. Below are my results:

*Created by the author analyzing the monthly returns of REZI and GSPC.

Based on the above information, I determined the overall beta for REZI to be 2.50, signifying it is significantly riskier than the overall market, which has a beta of 1.00. To get a look into how the two trade in relation to each other, I created a chart analyzing the monthly returns. Below are the results of my analysis:

*Created by the author using data obtained from monthly returns for REZI and GSPC.

As can be seen in the chart, there is significant volatility of returns between REZI and the overall market. When the market is down, REZI is typically down even more. Vice versa, when the market is up, REZI is typically outperforming the market. Since REZI went public, they have underperformed the overall market, as can be seen by the following graph.

*Chart created by the author on the Yahoo Finance Platform.

Analyst Expectations

My price target over the next twelve-month period is $47, signifying roughly 44.30% upside potential from current trading levels. I have also priced in 20% downside risk, where shares could pull back to the $26 level. Below, I have included charts from WSJ, showing other analyst price targets for the stock:

*Both of the above charts were obtained by the author from WSJ.

There are not many analysts covering this stock, which I actually see as a positive. With less coverage on the stock, there is the potential for more value to be seen in an investment. Based on analyst expectations, the average price target is $35.80, with the high being $40 and the low being $30. My price target of $47 is the highest amongst all analysts, but I do believe the stock has the potential to get to my level in the next 12-month period.

Conclusion - BUY

(June 8, 2021) - Over the last one-year period, shares of REZI have significantly outperformed the overall market, as can be seen by the chart below. This extreme outperformance can be attributed to positive economic trends, including the continuing resurgence from the COVID pandemic globally. The company's earnings beat and updated guidance back in November 2020 can also be attributed to their outperformance due to that being the main catalyst driving the stock higher in the tail-end of 2020.

*Chart created by the author using the bigcharts platform.

Only being a publicly-traded company since late October 2018, I believe the company has significant upside potential in an increasingly demanded industry. As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID pandemic, the company is positioned well in international markets to see increased revenue. Given that international revenues accounted for roughly 30% of the company's overall revenue, there is a considerable reliance on the success of this segment. In the US, which conversely accounts for roughly 70% of total revenue, I also see similar trends in the growth prospects moving forward. As people begin to get back to work and GDP starts to rise, people may be more willing to pay for smart-home technology, especially if they are working from home more often. The products and solutions the company offers have the potential to make monitoring one's home much easier and also more secure.

Although I have a BUY rating on the company, it is important to state some risks to consider. First and foremost, the company's profitability ratios (ROE, ROA, and ROIC), are unimpressive, to say the least. The company has not been doing a great job at using shareholder capital to generate returns, with an ROA of only 0.66%. Additionally, with a low ROIC, at currently 0.90%, the company is not able to take invested capital and easily turn it into Net Income. The next important factor to consider is that the company's cash ratio is fairly low at roughly 0.34, indicating they do not have the necessary cash and cash equivalents to fund their short-term obligations. The final point of concern is the high volatility the stock has relative to the market. With a beta of 2.50, the stock has substantial volatility associated with it, indicating this may not be a "safe" investment. In a diversified portfolio, this can add value, but investors should still understand the inherent risks of adding a high beta name.

As the company continues to grow and expand their operations, I believe their industry-leading position will only grow. In an increasingly technological world, people may be ready to turn their homes into "smart homes" with the technology REZI offers. The technology also creates a user-friendly experience where individuals are able to control their home's features with the use of a smartphone application. Overall, I believe REZI operates in an increasingly demanded market where they are the clear leader, suggesting significant growth potential.