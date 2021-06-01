Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

Certain sectors in the stock market tend to lend themselves to winners. This is generally due to durable demand cycles, timeless products (AKA: not technology), and strong margins. One such industry that checks all of these boxes is coatings, a sector which has produced perennial winners such as PPG (PPG), and the subject of this article, Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW).

The stock has soared in the past year but has come well off its recent highs with a pullback. While I like Sherwin-Williams’ long-term outlook, I think the stock is a bit expensive fundamentally, and therefore, I’m neutral at this point.

Source: StockCharts

The technical picture is mixed as well, as we can see above. First, I’ve annotated the 50-day simple moving average in blue, and an impending test of that moving average coming up very soon, possibly as soon as today. The stock had a monster run from its March low and needed a breather, and that’s exactly what we’ve gotten. The 50-day SMA test will be key; if the stock bounces, a new uptrend is likely. If it fails, look out below.

The accumulation/distribution line is leaning bearish at this moment, as the dip buyers haven’t shown up during this pullback. We can see a very clear inflection point when the pullback started in the A/D line, and that’s worrying. It doesn’t mean the stock cannot rally without a bullish A/D line, but this reeks of bulls moving out of the market, at least temporarily.

The PPO is showing a huge decline in momentum, but that’s to be expected given two things. First, the stock’s huge run couldn’t be sustained at the pace it was going, and second, the stock has pulled back so momentum will follow suit. However, another important test is looming here as well; centerline support is a big deal for the PPO. The stock is a handful of days of selling away from testing centerline support, and like the 50-day SMA test, how it behaves is very telling for the near-term future of the stock. If we get a bounce, we’re probably looking at another up leg. If it doesn’t, well, you know the rest.

The 14-day RSI is showing a similar picture as the PPO, with a test of the oversold area coming. I won’t repeat the same detail as the PPO, but the bottom line on Sherwin-Williams’ chart is that the bull run isn’t dead, but the next week or two of trading action is critical to determine the health of the current up move.

Long-term stability in demand

I mentioned in the open that one of the things that’s very attractive about coatings is that there is nearly always strong demand from a huge variety of customers. That includes industrial, residential, commercial, and everything in between because every surface in every building, countless industrial products like vehicles or furniture, and many other products need coatings of some sort. Many of those coatings are paint, which is why Sherwin-Williams, PPG, and others have all been able to thrive for decades.

The issue with Sherwin-Williams today is not that its business has fundamentally changed, but rather, the stock is pricing in too much good news.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We’ll begin with revenue estimates, and while the story since the pandemic began is a good one – plenty of revenue forecast upgrades – we are still below the levels seen just after the Valspar acquisition four years ago. In other words, revenue estimates were obviously too rosy four years ago, and the company is only just now beginning to sniff the same sort of levels. That’s not even remotely bullish, and current estimates should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt for that reason.

The good news is that just about every end-market Sherwin-Williams sells in is looking up. We’ll look at residential paint, being a huge category for the sector, to illustrate this.

Source: Investor presentation

Remodeling activity in the US is a huge driver of coatings demand, and Sherwin-Williams reckons current activity is forecasting strong demand for the next few quarters. With housing prices soaring in most markets in the US, the incentive for homeowners to spruce up their properties – inside and out – is rising as well, which should drive the demand for coatings.

Source: Investor presentation

In addition, existing home sales continue to soar as buyers overwhelm sellers, and make up for lost time from the beginning of the pandemic. This will normalize at some point, of course, but all of these transactions drive additional coatings demand as paint is a common pre-sale item to freshen up a property.

The story is largely the same with industrial and commercial coatings, albeit for different reasons, in that strong economic growth is driving ever-higher demand. Sherwin-Williams should continue to benefit from this, in the form of mid-single-digit revenue growth annually in the coming years.

The problem is that mid-single-digit revenue growth, to my eye, doesn’t look strong enough to justify the current valuation. The other issue is that margins haven’t been a huge source of growth in recent years, either.

Below I’ve plotted trailing-twelve-months gross margin and operating margin to illustrate this.

Source: TIKR.com

Margins dipped with the Valspar acquisition a few years ago, and while they’ve steadily been coming back, this isn’t exactly a bullish picture. Yes, operating margins have come up since Valspar was integrated, but we can see gross margins are still lower than they were pre-merger, indicating gains have come from SG&A synergies. That’s fine, but there’s only so much blood one can squeeze from that stone. In other words, SG&A synergy from a four-year-old merger is not a long-term driver of margin growth.

Strong capital allocation helps the bull case

I don’t want to paint a gloomy picture of Sherwin-Williams, because it is a terrific company; I just think the stock is too expensive. However, one feather in the cap of the bulls is the company’s capital allocation, which is quite good.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s philosophy is to spend the cash it generates via capex, dividends, M&A, or share repurchases. That is part of the reason why the company has a 42-year dividend increase streak running, and why it has been able to repurchase tens of millions of shares over the years.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide is pretty self-explanatory so I won’t read it to you, but the point is that the company has been willing and able to reduce the float over time, and given the share price tends to move higher over long periods, the value received by shareholders is immense. Consider that 14M shares were repurchased a decade ago for $26 per share; that’s huge value for shareholders today at ~10X that price. I expect share repurchases to remain a low-single-digit tailwind to EPS for the foreseeable future, unless there is another sizable M&A transaction like Valspar.

I mentioned the dividend, and Sherwin-Williams really is exceptional in this area.

Source: Investor presentation

The company is well on its way to becoming a Dividend King (50 years of consecutive increases), and we can see the boosts in the payout, while irregularly sized, have added up to significant increases over time. The yield, unfortunately, is diminutive given the rise in the share price, but you can always rest assured the dividend will be paid, and that it will be raised each year.

A frothy valuation

Now, let’s take a look at the valuation, because this is where the wheels come off for the bulls.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We see the same sort of behavior with EPS revisions as revenue, although the picture is slightly more favorable here because of the synergy from Valspar. Still, 2023 estimates are still down from 2018 levels, and the same is true for 2022. Point being that if the bulls are looking for a reason to buy here, I don’t necessarily see one.

That is particularly true when we add in the valuation, which I’ve plotted below for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

The stock is about as expensive as it has ever been on a forward P/E ratio basis, going today for 29X forward earnings. For a company with high-single-digit EPS growth projections, and no real catalysts to improve that growth rate, I simply don’t see it for 29X forward earnings. The stock is expensive on an absolute basis, and it is expensive against its own history, so again, I have a really hard time with the bull case.

Final thoughts

To be clear, Sherwin-Williams’ business has not deteriorated, nor do I expect it to anytime soon. This company has been a proven winner for decades, but even so, there is a price at which it is too expensive, and I believe the pullback is justified for that reason.

Some important technical tests are looming, and that will determine the near-term direction of the stock. But for long-term holders, I fear it may be some time before the valuation moderates enough to make buying today worthwhile, and for that reason, I’m neutral on Sherwin-Williams. The bottom line is that if you want to buy, you need to wait for 24X forward earnings, give or take, which is a high-teens discount from today’s price.