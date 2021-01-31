worklater1/iStock via Getty Images

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells water and fire protection infrastructure products in the United States.

CNM is growing revenue, net income and producing strong free cash flow.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Company

St. Louis, Missouri-based Core & Main was founded to sell a range of products and related services for municipal and regional water system operators and fire protection purposes.

Core & Main was previously known as HD Supply Waterworks and was acquired from HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2017 for $2.5 billion.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Stephen LeClair, who has been with the firm since September 2017 and was previously president of HD Supply Waterworks and held various leadership positions at GE Equipment Services and GE Appliances.

Below is a brief overview video of a case study of fish hatchery project using the company's products:

The company’s primary offerings include:

Pipes, valves & fittings

Storm drainage

Fire protection

Water meters & software

Core & Main has received at least $641.5 million in equity investment from investors including private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Customer Acquisition

Core & Main's geographic footprint is currently 285 branches across 47 states and a customer base of more than 60,000.

The firm obtains new business through bidding processes and, since being acquired in 2017 by CDR, has completed and integrated 12 acquisitions via a recently formed dedicated M&A team.

So, CNM appears to be pursuing an aggressive M&A strategy to add market share and geographic footprint.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Jan. 31, 2021 15.3% FYE Feb. 2, 2020 15.0%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.5x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for water and wastewater treatment equipment was an estimated $61.6 billion in 2020 is forecast to reach $84 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising demand for clean water in urban areas which are seeing a continued influx in population combined with reduced freshwater resources.

In the U.S., the country's degrading infrastructure is in increasing need of repair and replacement.

Also, growing environmental requirements by governments are likely to add growth pressures, including in the wastewater treatment sector.

Below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory chart for the U.S water and wastewater treatment equipment market:

The company’s primary major competitor is Ferguson.

The markets the firm operates in are substantially fragmented into regional, local, and specialty niche distributors as well as through manufacturer direct sales, together which management estimates accounts for a combined 70% of the market.

Financial Performance

Core & Main’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top line revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and operating margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Jan. 31, 2021 $ 3,642,300,000 7.5% FYE Feb. 2, 2020 $ 3,388,600,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Jan. 31, 2021 $ 878,400,000 11.3% FYE Feb. 2, 2020 $ 789,200,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE Jan. 31, 2021 24.12% FYE Feb. 2, 2020 23.29% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE Jan. 31, 2021 $ 185,500,000 5.1% FYE Feb. 2, 2020 $ 155,400,000 4.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) FYE Jan. 31, 2021 $ 48,000,000 FYE Feb. 2, 2020 $ 30,400,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Jan. 31, 2021 $ 219,800,000 FYE Feb. 2, 2020 $ 206,500,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of January 31, 2021, Core & Main had $381 million in cash and $2.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended January 31, 2021, was $208 million.

IPO Details

Core & Main intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be as high as several billion.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to receive one vote plus economic rights; Class B shareholders will also receive one vote but have no economic rights.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to redeem all $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior PIK Toggle Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at a redemption price equal to 102.000% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, or at a redemption price equal to 101.000% of the aggregate principal amount thereof if the redemption occurs on or after September 15, 2021 (but prior to September 15, 2022); to redeem all $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at a redemption price equal to 103.063% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, or at a redemption price equal to 101.531% of the aggregate principal amount thereof if the redemption occurs on or after August 15, 2021 (but prior to August 15, 2022); to prepay the approximately $1,261.0 million outstanding under our existing Senior Term Loan Facility as of January 31, 2021, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any; and for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Baird, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Truist Securities, Nomura, Natixis, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., Ramirez & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

Core & Main is seeking to go public to pay down its significant debt load, which stood at $2.58 billion as of January 31, 2021.

The firm’s financials indicate top line revenue growth and gross profit growth, increasing operating profit and net income and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021, was an impressive $208 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose slightly as revenue increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a respectable 0.5x.

The market opportunity for selling water and related infrastructure products is large and will likely grow at a faster-than-expected rate due to pending U.S. infrastructure legislation that will probably be enacted by the end of 2021.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 43.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the cyclicality of U.S. construction markets and the potential for failure of the U.S. federal government to pass a major infrastructure bill in a timely fashion.

While private equity-owned Core & Main is typical in its heavy debt load, the firm is producing significant growth metrics, free cash flow and has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.