The reflation trade may have just died a horrible death on June 10. The CPI reading came in at 5% year-over-year, ahead of estimates for 4.7%. But despite the hotter than expected reading, bond yields continued to slide. Despite months of hotter than expected inflationary data points, bond yields have been moving lower, and breakeven inflation expectations are now plunging as well.

It seems likely that inflation rates have now peaked, and we should begin to see easing inflation levels in the coming months as commodities like copper, soybeans, lumber, and gasoline have either flattened out or have started to decline outright.

It's clear now that the yields are looking into the future, not the past. The rate of change for commodities is stalling out, and if correct, the Fed's call for transitory inflation will likely be correct. That means we have witnessed peak inflation for this cycle and inflation rates are likely to be heading lower from here, not higher.

Back at the end of March, I noted that inflation was likely only transitory, as the Fed has stated. So what we are now witnessing is not surprising.

This is why we have been seeing 10-year rates falling, and as long as these commodities continue to see a lower or flatter rate of change on a year-over-year basis, yields are likely heading lower from here.

As I have noted in the past 10-year yields had all the opportunity in the world to break out and race toward 2%. But that opportunity appears to have come and gone. At least on a technical chart, it would suggest that the bottom end of the recent trading channel is now in play, with a push lower back to 1.3%. This isn't to say that yields will never rise again. At some point, as the pace of job gains improves, yields will likely push higher again; at this point, that appears to be struggling.

But the bigger problem isn't the interest rate, the problem is inflation expectations, and those have been falling sharply. This is sending a negative signal to the reflationary parts of the equity market, the parts of the market that we're looking for higher yields and higher inflation rates. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 has been trading nearly in line with the 10-year breakeven inflation rates for nearly two years. Now there's a huge divergence, and that tells us that either relationship is dead, or the S&P 500 has yet to catch up.

There is, however, an excellent chance that the relationship is not broken. The Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) sectors have continued to follow the breakeven rates very closely. It's likely why we have seen those ETFs and sectors decline in value in recent days.

The problem is that if nominal rates fall from current levels, and TIP rates continue to hold at their current levels as they have, then inflation expectations will only continue to fall. That means that the reflation trade will fall with it. That will be a big drag on the broader stock market.

If the overall trend higher in inflation has peaked, then we're likely to see yields move lower from here over the short term, and that's likely to weigh dramatically on reflation stocks as inflation expectations begin to fall.