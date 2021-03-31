Better Choice Company (OTCQX:BTTR) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides premium pet food products to pet owners.
BTTR’s growth is slowing and it faces significant competition from a wide array of companies in the larger pet food space.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Tampa, Florida-based Better Choice was founded to develop and sell premium and super-premium pet food products through an omni-channel approach.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Scott Lerner, who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously CEO of Farmhouse Culture and CEO of Kernel Season's.
The firm sells its products through the following channels:
E-commerce
Brick & Mortar
Direct to Consumer [DTC]
International
Better Choice has received at least $240 million in equity investment from investors including Edward J. Brown Jr., Thriving Paws LLC and HH-Halo LP.
The firm pursues an omni-channel approach in order to reduce channel conflict and meet prospective customers where they prefer to shop.
BTTR says in 2020 it made 59% of its sales online ($20 million) and 51% of those online purchases were made via recurring subscriptions.
21% of net sales were made in high growth international markets.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
21.6%
|
2020
|
18.5%
|
2019
|
65.1%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung to a negative (0.6x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
-0.6
|
2020
|
3.4
(Source)
According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for pet food of all types was an estimated $83 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $113 billion by 2925.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing awareness among consumers regarding pet food options for more natural products that can be healthier for their pets.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. pet food market by product type:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Mars
Nestle
Big Heart Pet Brands
Blue Buffalo
Wellness
Fromm
Orijen
Merrick
Stella
Chewy
I and Love and You
Freshpet
Better Choice’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply slowing topline revenue growth
Slightly increasing gross profit and gross margin
Reduced operating losses
Uneven cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 10,830,000
|
-11.4%
|
2020
|
$ 42,590,000
|
173.4%
|
2019
|
$ 15,577,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 4,274,000
|
2.8%
|
2020
|
$ 16,099,000
|
174.7%
|
2019
|
$ 5,860,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
39.46%
|
2020
|
37.80%
|
2019
|
37.62%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (5,138,000)
|
-47.4%
|
2020
|
$ (27,322,000)
|
-64.2%
|
2019
|
$ (36,326,000)
|
-233.2%
|
Net & Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net & Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (12,850,000)
|
2020
|
$ (59,438,000)
|
2019
|
$ (184,571,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (2,325,000)
|
2020
|
$ (7,505,000)
|
2019
|
$ (20,969,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Better Choice had $4.3 million in cash and $85.3 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($8.8 million).
Better Choice intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. We may also elect to use proceeds from this offering to acquire complementary technologies, products or businesses, although we are not a party to any letters of intent or definitive agreements for any such acquisition. (Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is D.A Davidson & Co.
Better Choice is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for undisclosed general corporate purposes.
The company’s financials show distinctly slowing topline revenue growth and gross profit growth.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($8.8 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has grown unevenly; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate swung to a negative (0.6x) in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for selling premium pet food to pet owners via an omni-channel approach is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% through 2025.
D.A. Davidson & Co. is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 23.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the strong competition it faces across its product lines from a wide variety of large and mid-sized companies.
Valuation will be critical and when we learn the firm’s IPO assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.