Better Choice Company (OTCQX:BTTR) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides premium pet food products to pet owners.

BTTR’s growth is slowing and it faces significant competition from a wide array of companies in the larger pet food space.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Tampa, Florida-based Better Choice was founded to develop and sell premium and super-premium pet food products through an omni-channel approach.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Scott Lerner, who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously CEO of Farmhouse Culture and CEO of Kernel Season's.

The firm sells its products through the following channels:

E-commerce

Brick & Mortar

Direct to Consumer [DTC]

International

Better Choice has received at least $240 million in equity investment from investors including Edward J. Brown Jr., Thriving Paws LLC and HH-Halo LP.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues an omni-channel approach in order to reduce channel conflict and meet prospective customers where they prefer to shop.

BTTR says in 2020 it made 59% of its sales online ($20 million) and 51% of those online purchases were made via recurring subscriptions.

21% of net sales were made in high growth international markets.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 21.6% 2020 18.5% 2019 65.1%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung to a negative (0.6x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 -0.6 2020 3.4

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for pet food of all types was an estimated $83 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $113 billion by 2925.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing awareness among consumers regarding pet food options for more natural products that can be healthier for their pets.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. pet food market by product type:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Mars

Nestle

Big Heart Pet Brands

Blue Buffalo

Wellness

Fromm

Orijen

Merrick

Stella

Chewy

I and Love and You

Freshpet

Financial Performance

Better Choice’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply slowing topline revenue growth

Slightly increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 10,830,000 -11.4% 2020 $ 42,590,000 173.4% 2019 $ 15,577,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 4,274,000 2.8% 2020 $ 16,099,000 174.7% 2019 $ 5,860,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 39.46% 2020 37.80% 2019 37.62% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (5,138,000) -47.4% 2020 $ (27,322,000) -64.2% 2019 $ (36,326,000) -233.2% Net & Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Net & Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (12,850,000) 2020 $ (59,438,000) 2019 $ (184,571,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (2,325,000) 2020 $ (7,505,000) 2019 $ (20,969,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, Better Choice had $4.3 million in cash and $85.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($8.8 million).

IPO Details

Better Choice intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. We may also elect to use proceeds from this offering to acquire complementary technologies, products or businesses, although we are not a party to any letters of intent or definitive agreements for any such acquisition. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is D.A Davidson & Co.

Commentary

Better Choice is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for undisclosed general corporate purposes.

The company’s financials show distinctly slowing topline revenue growth and gross profit growth.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($8.8 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has grown unevenly; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate swung to a negative (0.6x) in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling premium pet food to pet owners via an omni-channel approach is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% through 2025.

D.A. Davidson & Co. is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 23.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the strong competition it faces across its product lines from a wide variety of large and mid-sized companies.

Valuation will be critical and when we learn the firm’s IPO assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.