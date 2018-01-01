Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Overview

Founded in 2003, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) started building a software platform for the intelligence community and later expanded to the commercial space. To this mean, two principal software platforms have been developed, Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry. Both serve as a central operating system and enable customers to integrate their data and operations.

Gotham is a platform constructed primarily for analysts at defense and intelligence agencies. Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants. The Gotham platform can also be used by commercial customers (e.g., by the financial services industry in connection with fraud investigations). Foundry is a platform used by organizations (e.g., Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)) to manage a big amount of data involved in complex projects. It transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Individual users can integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. The speed with which users can experiment and test new ideas is what makes the software stick. Apollo is a delivery software that powers Foundry and Gotham platforms and enables them to run in any environment. Apollo aims to provide the latest features in the hands of customers without disrupting operations.

The company operates worldwide and in particular in the U.S., U.K., France, and other parts of the world. Below I display its revenue breakdown by segment and by geography.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from the latest 10-K report

Using the trailing twelve-month numbers, we can see that the government segment accounts for 58% (vs. 42% in 2018A) of Palantir's total revenue, while the commercial segment 48%(vs. 57% in 2018A).

Company Analysis

I initiate Palantir with a Bearish rating and a fair price of $14.45/share (vs. current price of $24.38/share). As we all know the discounted cash flow model is a valuable tool to assess a company's fair value, however, to be able to implement it we need to make a lot of assumptions. One of those assumptions we have to make is about the company's future growth. But how can we assess the company's future growth? There are different ways in which we accomplish this, but any of this is "the one."

Usually, the first step we want to take is to assess whether the company possesses a sustainable economic moat. A sustainable economic moat is what distinguishes a leader from a laggard, and it tells us what kind of margin of safety we should require on the stock. The absence of an economic moat translates into a higher margin of safety. It is not an easy task to assess whether the company has one and different approaches can be used. In this case, I would like to do it by analyzing the company's free cash flow, margins, and return on equity. Below, I display the key indicators we need.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from the latest 10-K report

From the numbers displayed above, you can immediately point out that something is not going in the right way. The gross margin (or production profitability) is fine and it is equal at 69.9% 2021TTM, however, the operating margin is not fine at all, and it is equal to -101.1% (we can observe the same picture looking at the net margin). In fact, if we look at the operating expenses as a % of revenues, we can find that this number is equal to 171%. Below I display the results.

Source Author's Estimates using data from the latest 10-K report

Next, as we can expect from these numbers, ROE is a negative number. A negative ROE tells us that the company is destroying value to its shareholders. What about free cash flow margin? We can observe, more or less, the same pattern as with operating margins. Further, by looking at the cash flow statement deeper we can find out a very clear pattern - the company brings in cash by issuing every year more shares. It is usually seen as a red flag when looking at the company cash flow statement we find out that the primary pump for the company's cash flow is not the cash flow from operating activities. Overall, any of these metrics seem to suggest that a company has a sustainable economic moat.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Now, let's turn to the discounted cash flow valuation part. Below, you can see the results with the relative assumptions I have made.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from the latest 10-K report

In the discounted cash flow model I used as the base year numbers the trailing twelve months numbers. For the top line (revenues), I assumed a growth rate of 49% for the next year, in line with the current revenue growth pattern and the new unfolding opportunities. For the Y2-Y5, I assumed a CAGR of 30%, this is what I believe is a reasonable growth rate. I allow the company to grow with a sales to capital ratio of 1.02 (90th percentile vs peers) and with a current WACC of 6.9%.

I assumed an operating margin for the next year equal to -67% and a target operating margin of 31.2% (85th percentile vs peers). If you are wondering who are the peers which I used to make my assumption, well, those are companies like Alteryx (AYX), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Datadog (DDOG), etc.

A lot of investors seem to believe that there is a hidden value in Palantir and they put unrealistic assumptions to justify their findings. Even if there may be one, the dilution effect is keeping the stock from going higher. Investors don't seem to understand this and the company rides the wave by issuing more shares at an unjustified price.

The central value ($7.34/share) that you can see in my sensitivity analysis is what I found as a fair value using my DCF model, while the prices in the green area are prices that may be justified (even if it is hard to assume such a high CAGR, perhaps unrealistic). The sensitivity analysis is intentionally skewed to the right since there are more bulls than bears in the room.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from the latest 10-K report

Using my assumptions, I found that the fair value for the company according to the DCF model is $7.34/share. Now you may say, this is not the same fair value I stated at the beginning. Totally right, you caught me. The fair value that I assign to the company is equal to $14.45/share which is an algorithm-based estimate which accounts for different factors, among others: DCF-based fair value, momentum, etc.

Final Thoughts

Palantir is a high-growth company that operates worldwide in both commercial and government segments. It has a powerful A.I. (Cognitive Computing) technology, however, having an A.I. seems to become a buzzword to justify skyrocket valuations. The company seems to understand it and it rides the wave by diluting shareholders' equity. I don't like to see such moves from the company, and even if the company may offer some price appreciation, the risk is not worth the bet (unless you like gambling, do you?).