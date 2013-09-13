Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

With the stock market at all-time highs, finding a reasonably valued company, is not an easy task. A prudent value investor will have to wait from the sidelines, while the stock market continues to test their patience. Hopefully, the investor won't have to wait much longer, since Centene (NYSE:NYSE:CNC) is currently beginning to look very interesting.

Centene Corporation is a company, that I have been watching for a couple of months, and I believe a potential buying opportunity is close. I intend to walk you through the company’s financials, risks associated with the company and why I believe a value investor should consider this company.

Before we dive into their financials, let us first have a look at what the company is doing.

Who is Centene Corporation?

Centene Corporation is a large managed health care company, that provides health care insurance for underinsured and uninsured individuals. The company has been expanding aggressively through acquisitions, and has recently begun entering the UK market. Their UK subsidiary Operose Health in February 2021 acquired AT Medics, expanding their UK footprint further. (source: Company website)

Fundamentals

The top line has been growing fast and appears very stable. Most of the growth has been from acquisitions, which is always a bit worrying, as they are often overpaid for. The company and analysts are expecting single-digits revenue growth in the medium term, which is understandable, since they recently closed a big acquisition of Magellan Health.

EPS has been growing consistently as well, especially after their margins stabilized in 2013. This has led to a remarkable performance in EPS growth, which has been averaging ~24% YOY growth since 2014. The company has greatly benefited from previous acquisitions, which has helped fuel their growth. Analysts covering the company are expecting low double digit EPS growth in the near future, which is in line with their revenue growth and suggests stable margins.

The company is still in its growth phase and is therefore investing heavily in acquisitions of other businesses. These purchases of businesses are funded by the issuance of shares plus debt. This has caused their number of outstanding shares to increase rapidly throughout the last decade, which is of course diluting current shareholders. While dilution is never a good thing, the company has managed to grow EPS at a faster phase, which is the important takeaway.

Valued with a margin of safety

Centene appears attractively valued based on its current p/e of 14, which is slightly lower, than what they have been averaging. Centene has been growing EPS at double-digits in the past 7 years, averaging 20% year-on-year growth. Even with a lower growth rate expected in the near future, a p/e of 14 for a business doing low double-digits EPS growth, is something worth watching.

Sometimes a business is trading with a low multiplier relative to growth rate, because the business is carrying an excess amount of debt. A business can comfortably carry 3x their own free cash flow in net debt.

Centene as of their latest quarter is carrying $7.1b in net debt. Compared to their yearly free cash flow of ~$4.6b, the company’s balance sheet seems well managed.

The company has demonstrated solid growth, which is expected to continue. Their balance sheet is well managed, and their acquisitions so far, has been very beneficial to shareholders, despite the company diluting them. For a business that has mainly grown by making acquisitions, it´s a relief to see that their balance sheet is strong.

A great sector

Despite the low margins that follows the managed health care sector, the companies operating within the sector, have a strong track record of high growth. Their main competitors are also doing double digits EPS growth, which includes Anthem (ANTM), UnitedHealth group (UNH) and Humana (HUM), but are at the same time, also trading with much higher multiples than CNC.

UNH and HUM are both being rewarded with a p/e higher than 20, and ANTM with one at ~16.5. While the stock market continues to trade at higher than average multiples and the company’s competitors being rewarded with higher multipliers as well, CNC stands out as being very interesting and reasonably valued.

Risks

The company is operating in a low margin environment with fierce competition and little room for errors. Their main source of growth has been from acquiring other businesses. While their track record of integrating those businesses so far has been good, it is not uncommon for businesses to overpay, when acquiring another business. As the company gets larger, finding reasonable potential acquisition targets also becomes more difficult. So far their margins have been very stable, which is very impressive given their high number of acquisitions, but there is always a risk of an acquisitions going bad, and with it, putting a strain on the company´s margins.

Final thoughts

Centene is one of the few value opportunities, that I am currently watching, while being patient in this expensive market. It´s a great company with solid revenue growth and stable margins, contributing to an excellent EPS growth. They have mainly been growing with acquisitions, which has been very beneficial for shareholders despite the dilution. With a well-managed balance sheet, I would expect the company to continue to do acquisitions. As the company gets larger, the selection of acquisition targets narrows. I am therefore conservatively expecting low double digit growth rate in the future, instead of the +20% that they have done in the past. Low double-digit growth is also in line, with what their competitors has been averaging.

Should the company's growth rate slow down, buying them at their current valuation, still offers a good margin of safety, and a chance for double digit rate of return.