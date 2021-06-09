Running CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with total returns for holding through 2024 of ~6% to 8%. Those returns are based on SA analysts' EPS estimates and historical P/E ratios ~10.0, which implies a yield of 10%, not 6% to 8%. CVS P/E multiple of ~10.0 compares to its sector median of 24.51. I have not allowed for multiple expansion in my 6% to 8% return estimates, but I do see this as the area where CVS investor returns are likely to receive a serious boost in the next few years, and most likely much sooner. CVS is effectively paying 2.35% by way of dividend and using the balance 7.65% of that 10% yield to pay down debt just as fast as it can. At the time of the Aetna acquisition in 2018, CVS net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity rose sharply from 39.4% to 53.2%. CVS elected to stop dividend increases and in the space of a little over two years has succeeded in reducing net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity from 53.2% to 42.9%. I believe it's highly likely, as soon as net debt percentage is again below 40%, CVS will recommence yearly dividend increases, which in the past were substantial. Recommencement of dividend increases should see a significant re-rating of the stock leading to higher multiples. Dividend increases will still allow ongoing rapid debt reduction.
The company has three operating segments, Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Health Care Benefits, as well as a Corporate/Other segment. Figure 1 below extracted from the FY-2020 Annual report provides a measure of the relative magnitude of the segments.
Figure 1
What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.
Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections
Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the June 9, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from three analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of CVS shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from June 9, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.37% (line 49). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.
Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return
Table 2 provides comparative data for CVS, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on June 9, 2021, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.
Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $17.42 from the present $84.95 to $102.37 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.
Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For CVS, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (8.8)% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.
In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For CVS, the share price needs to increase by $28.08 from $74.29 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $102.37 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $102.37, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For CVS, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:
(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.
= $74.29*(1+7.3%)^5 = $105.88
(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).
= $105.88*(1-3.3%) = $102.37
The increase of $31.59 ($105.88 minus $74.29) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $3.51 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($105.88 minus $102.37) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.
Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.
Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020
The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.
Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.
Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.
Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.
Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections CVS
Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on June 9, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. CVS' P/E ratio is presently 11.12. For many companies their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For CVS, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying CVS shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.
All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as CVS. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.
Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering CVS through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 1.4 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not large, suggesting a reasonable degree of certainty, and thus reliability.
Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, CVS is conservatively indicated to return between 6.1% and 7.9% average per year through the end of 2024. The 6.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 7.9% on their high EPS estimates, with a 6.7% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for CVS, the indicative returns range from 6.7% to 8.5%, with consensus 7.4%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.
In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for CVS shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.
Table 4
For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for CVS were double digit returns, ranging from 12.1% to 34.2%, for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The returns for the other four investors ranged from -0.4% to 7.3%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 9, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.
Table 5.1 CVS Balance Sheet - Summary Format
Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill
Over the 4.25 years end of 2016 to end of Q1-2021, CVS has increased net assets used in operations by $63,103 million. This increase of $63,103 million was funded by an increase in net debt of $29,083 million, and $34,020 million increase in shareholders' equity. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 39.5% at end of 2016 to 42.9% at end of Q1-2021. CVS acquired Aetna in 2018, causing net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increasing to 53.2%. The reduction to 42.9% by end of Q1-2021 is impressive. Outstanding shares increased by 252 million from 1061.0 million to 1,313.0 million, over the period, due to the Aetna acquisition, plus shares issued for stock compensation, partially offset by share repurchases prior to the Aetna acquisition. The $34,020 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.
Table 5.2 H CVS Balance Sheet - Equity Section
Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill
I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see this happening with CVS.
The results for CVS, past present and projected are positive. Indicative returns for buying now and holding through end of 2024 are in the high single-digits. The share price momentum has been upward of late, and should continue to show growth in the longer term. Major share price growth is likely to be triggered by recommencement of yearly dividend increases.
This article was written by
I am a retired accountant with a background in large mining projects, from feasibility to full-scale operation, large scale primary industry and food processing, commercialisation of university intellectual property, and consulting to small businesses, government departments and insolvency practitioners. In relation to stocks, I have a theory, using projections to calculate a present value per share is far less useful for a share buying decision, than using those same projections for calculating future value per share for determining potential exit value and rate of return.
