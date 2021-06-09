Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Running CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with total returns for holding through 2024 of ~6% to 8%. Those returns are based on SA analysts' EPS estimates and historical P/E ratios ~10.0, which implies a yield of 10%, not 6% to 8%. CVS P/E multiple of ~10.0 compares to its sector median of 24.51. I have not allowed for multiple expansion in my 6% to 8% return estimates, but I do see this as the area where CVS investor returns are likely to receive a serious boost in the next few years, and most likely much sooner. CVS is effectively paying 2.35% by way of dividend and using the balance 7.65% of that 10% yield to pay down debt just as fast as it can. At the time of the Aetna acquisition in 2018, CVS net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity rose sharply from 39.4% to 53.2%. CVS elected to stop dividend increases and in the space of a little over two years has succeeded in reducing net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity from 53.2% to 42.9%. I believe it's highly likely, as soon as net debt percentage is again below 40%, CVS will recommence yearly dividend increases, which in the past were substantial. Recommencement of dividend increases should see a significant re-rating of the stock leading to higher multiples. Dividend increases will still allow ongoing rapid debt reduction.

CVS: Business

The company has three operating segments, Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Health Care Benefits, as well as a Corporate/Other segment. Figure 1 below extracted from the FY-2020 Annual report provides a measure of the relative magnitude of the segments.

Figure 1

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the June 9, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from three analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of CVS shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from June 9, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.37% (line 49). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for CVS, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on June 9, 2021, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $17.42 from the present $84.95 to $102.37 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For CVS, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (8.8)% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For CVS, the share price needs to increase by $28.08 from $74.29 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $102.37 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $102.37, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For CVS, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $74.29*(1+7.3%)^5 = $105.88

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $105.88*(1-3.3%) = $102.37

The increase of $31.59 ($105.88 minus $74.29) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $3.51 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($105.88 minus $102.37) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

CVS' Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections CVS

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on June 9, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. CVS' P/E ratio is presently 11.12. For many companies their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For CVS, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying CVS shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as CVS. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering CVS through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 1.4 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not large, suggesting a reasonable degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, CVS is conservatively indicated to return between 6.1% and 7.9% average per year through the end of 2024. The 6.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 7.9% on their high EPS estimates, with a 6.7% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for CVS, the indicative returns range from 6.7% to 8.5%, with consensus 7.4%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For CVS

CVS: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for CVS shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for CVS were double digit returns, ranging from 12.1% to 34.2%, for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The returns for the other four investors ranged from -0.4% to 7.3%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 9, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking CVS' "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 CVS Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

Over the 4.25 years end of 2016 to end of Q1-2021, CVS has increased net assets used in operations by $63,103 million. This increase of $63,103 million was funded by an increase in net debt of $29,083 million, and $34,020 million increase in shareholders' equity. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 39.5% at end of 2016 to 42.9% at end of Q1-2021. CVS acquired Aetna in 2018, causing net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increasing to 53.2%. The reduction to 42.9% by end of Q1-2021 is impressive. Outstanding shares increased by 252 million from 1061.0 million to 1,313.0 million, over the period, due to the Aetna acquisition, plus shares issued for stock compensation, partially offset by share repurchases prior to the Aetna acquisition. The $34,020 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 H CVS Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see this happening with CVS.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.25-year period totals to $35,216 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $29.59.

Net income growth has been strong through end of 2019, flattening in 2020 due COVID-19 impact. EPS growth averaged 6.57% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.25-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a significant $13,184 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $11.49) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of CVS. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, and in the case of CVS the net effect is to significantly increase non-GAAP net income above GAAP net income. In CVS case the adjustments relate primarily to intangibles amortization, for which there is no cash impact, so I do not see these ongoing adjustments as a concern from a "leaky equity bucket" or liquidity aspect.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For CVS, these items amounted to positive $1,528 million (EPS effect $1.26) over the 4.25-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.25 years is $2,302 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $2,312 million at the time of issue for these shares. The estimated market value of these shares is very little different to that allowed for in arriving at non-GAAP EPS, so no "leaky equity bucket" here.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $29.59 ($35,216 million) has decreased to $19.30 ($23,550 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $10,013 million, and share repurchases of $4,313 million, together totaled $14,326 million. These were adequately covered by $23,550 million generated from operations, resulting in an increase of $9,224 million in equity.

This net $9,224 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $22,484 million of shares issued for the Aetna acquisition, and the $2,312 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $34,020 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

CVS: Summary and Conclusions

The results for CVS, past present and projected are positive. Indicative returns for buying now and holding through end of 2024 are in the high single-digits. The share price momentum has been upward of late, and should continue to show growth in the longer term. Major share price growth is likely to be triggered by recommencement of yearly dividend increases.