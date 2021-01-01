The shocking data over the weekend was the surge we saw in Lower 48 gas production.
Source: HFIR
Lower 48 production is increasing mainly in the Northeast. While other regions like Western, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico have also increased y-o-y. Remember that last year's significantly lower oil production was impacted by negative oil prices, so shut-in resulted in a large decrease. But we were surprised to see production surge past ~93 Bcf/d as we expected this to happen towards year-end.
Consequently, we have revised our EOS estimates to 3.65 Tcf up from 3.55 Tcf.
The increased storage builds going forward reflect the higher Lower 48 production that we are seeing, which has tipped the market to a small surplus for the summer balance. If the weather outlook doesn't firm up sooner, we could see builds that exceed the 5-year average and last year.
Source: HFIR
In addition to the higher Lower 48 production, we are starting to see some softness in power burn demand.
Source: HFIR
Total gas demand, while remaining at all-time highs for this time of the year, is starting to weaken a bit. LNG exports have steadily trended lower over the last few weeks, while power burn demand is being capped due to significantly higher prices y-o-y.
The overall direction of natural gas fundamentals is trending bearish with increased supply and suppressed demand.
Lastly on the weather front, the weather outlook is firmly bearish.
Source: HFIRweather.com
As you can see, the Northeast is expected to show a cooler than normal pattern. This is the type of pattern you want to see in the middle of winter and not at the start of the summer. The markets today are buoyed up by CTAs buying up commodities, so once this buying pressure subsides a bit, natural gas will fall.
Again, while we are sticking with long SU and CVE for now, we are watching the NG market for signs to enter a short position.
Thank you for reading this article.
For those of you interested in real-time guidance on natural gas-related trades and energy stock idea trades, HFI Research Natural Gas subscribers get real-time trade alerts. We've designed the service to help give guidance on how subscribers should be positioned. Here are our trading results so far this year:
This article was written by
The #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.
----------
HFIR Natural Gas prides itself in offering variant perception investment research in macro natural gas analysis.
Due to high demand for HFI Research's natural gas premium only offering, we have decided to launch a cheaper premium service, HFI Research Natural Gas, for natural gas followers.
----------
HFI Natural Gas Premium will offer the current exclusive natural gas content HFI Research subscribers currently receive, they include:
- Daily Natural Gas Fundamentals
- Storage Projection Updates
- "What Are The Traders Saying?"
- A community of natural gas traders and investors to bounce ideas off of.
----------
HFI Research Natural Gas will not include the other benefits HFI Research subscribers currently receive, and for those interested in our full offering, you should visit our main page for information:
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=hfir
Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.