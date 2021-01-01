ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

The shocking data over the weekend was the surge we saw in Lower 48 gas production.

Source: HFIR

Lower 48 production is increasing mainly in the Northeast. While other regions like Western, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico have also increased y-o-y. Remember that last year's significantly lower oil production was impacted by negative oil prices, so shut-in resulted in a large decrease. But we were surprised to see production surge past ~93 Bcf/d as we expected this to happen towards year-end.

Consequently, we have revised our EOS estimates to 3.65 Tcf up from 3.55 Tcf.

The increased storage builds going forward reflect the higher Lower 48 production that we are seeing, which has tipped the market to a small surplus for the summer balance. If the weather outlook doesn't firm up sooner, we could see builds that exceed the 5-year average and last year.

Source: HFIR

In addition to the higher Lower 48 production, we are starting to see some softness in power burn demand.

Source: HFIR

Total gas demand, while remaining at all-time highs for this time of the year, is starting to weaken a bit. LNG exports have steadily trended lower over the last few weeks, while power burn demand is being capped due to significantly higher prices y-o-y.

The overall direction of natural gas fundamentals is trending bearish with increased supply and suppressed demand.

Lastly on the weather front, the weather outlook is firmly bearish.

Source: HFIRweather.com

As you can see, the Northeast is expected to show a cooler than normal pattern. This is the type of pattern you want to see in the middle of winter and not at the start of the summer. The markets today are buoyed up by CTAs buying up commodities, so once this buying pressure subsides a bit, natural gas will fall.

Again, while we are sticking with long SU and CVE for now, we are watching the NG market for signs to enter a short position.