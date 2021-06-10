Call Start: 10:30 January 1, 0000 11:10 AM ET

Nathan Rich

Good morning, everyone. And thanks for joining the next session with Viatris. We're very pleased to have the Viatris management team here with us today, including the company's CEO, Michael Goettler; President, Rajiv Malik; and CFO, Sanjeev Narula -- excuse me. I just like to remind everyone that if you would like to ask your questions during the course of this presentation, you can either email me directly, or use the Q&A feature through the webcast. I'm going to turn the floor over to Michael for some prepared remarks, and then we'll jump into the Q&A session. So Michael, thanks very much for your time. Let me hand it over to you.

Michael Goettler

Yes. Good morning, Nate, and thanks for having us; we're glad to be here. And thanks for allowing me some upfront remarks because -- you know, Viatris is still a new company. We have deep roots, long roots, right, but we are new as a company, and maybe helpful to iterate just a few key points before we tee up the discussion. So, when we go back to beginning of our company, November 2020, when we launched Viatris in November, you know, we had the vision really to create a new kind of healthcare company, one that's differentiated, and is differentiated by having a truly global operating platform that has significant scale, we have commercial capabilities now across all geographies around the world, expertise and science, manufacturing, legal, IP; so that's one.

On the portfolio side, we have a broad and diverse product portfolio, that includes brands, that includes generics, that includes complex generics and biosimilars, that portfolio is synergistic but it's agnostic to any particular therapeutic area, dosage form or delivery mechanisms, right. So that diversity gives us stability, allows us to balance any kind of negative impacts in any particular part of the business but jumping on opportunities as we see. A strong R&D platform that is proven, well positioned to deliver a broad pipeline of complex and novel products, including our late-stage biosimilars; we have over 10 biosimilars in development in oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, diabetes, and others. And last but not least, in a unique platform; all of that makes a unique platform that makes us really the partner of choice for many companies, bring together our operational, scientific, commercial regulatory capabilities with an unparalleled reach to connect more patients to more products around the world, and we call that our global healthcare gateway [ph]; so that's what we built, right.

And then, very recently we published our first full quarter, quarter one results, and we saw really an underlying strength to our business. And importantly, I think that strength of our results starts to validate that diversified robust business model that differentiates us as a company. And even before that, before we publish those results, even before day one, we've already laid out a very clear roadmap for shareholder value creation. And I can say, tell you we're firing on all cylinders executing against that roadmap, that includes solid progress towards integrating our business, unlocking value, increasing operating leverage with $1 billion in synergies over the next three years, $500 million of which in this year alone, we're committed to an investment grade balance sheet with a disciplined capital allocation strategy to drive shareholder return, and that includes our path to delevering; we committed $6.5 billion in debt reduction and have a long-term leverage ratio of 2.5. We initiated now our first quarterly dividends of $0.11 a share, that's consistent with what we said, 25% of our midpoint of the free cash flow guidance for this year, and you know, $0.11 cents annualized is just shy of 3% yield. So, we expect to grow that in the coming year subject to board approval, in absolute terms, to grow that dividend.

So, I think that's our story. Just wanted to put that as a baseline out there. Thanks for helping -- allowing me to summarize that, and very pleased to be at this conference and take any questions we might have. Thank you, Nate.

Nathan Rich

Great. You -- I think the Analysts Day, if I go back, you broke the roadmap down into essentially two sections, now kind of through 2023, and then 2024 and beyond. I guess, maybe to kind of tie your comments together, kind of what do you feel like are the key priorities for the business in this first kind of three year period? And that you want to see that would put the company on the path to achieve long-term revenue and EBITDA growth in that 2024 and beyond period?

Michael Goettler

Yes, thank you, Nate. And then, look, what we said at the Analyst Day, we still see that, absolutely we're executing against that, and we see this as a kind of a two horizon kind of strategy, where you have the first horizon maybe around three years then the second horizon. In that first horizon, our priority clearly is on delevering and rebalancing that business that we have, right. We really have great building blocks to build with, by putting it all together, and -- you know, so that it means we see 2021 as our trough year, we consistently said that, we've easily defined what that means to be trough year, that means the midpoint of our guidance of $6.2 billion being the floor of our business going forward, we're focused on realizing our cost synergies, we're well on-track to do that, rebasing the cost phase of our business by doing that, we're focused on strong free cash flow generation. And that free cash flow will grow overtime as the one-time cost over the three years decline, right; there's a natural growth; even if everything else is constant, there's natural growth build in there. And that free cash flow allows us then to -- as we did, initiated the evidence [ph], and subject to Board approval, grow that dividend overtime, and repay the $6.5 billion in debt and build a foundation for horizon two.

And then, the horizon two is really about what is durable revenue growth, increasing the operating leverage, and then we have significantly increased financial flexibility because of that strong cash flow to either grow the dividend more, delever more, invest now pipeline, invest in external or internal opportunities, opportunistic business development, or potentially once we meet our long-term targets and share repurchases. These are the -- kind of two buckets that we see, the foundation will be made for that in these next few years.

Nathan Rich

And you've given a lot of detail on 2021 and the moving pieces on both, top line and EBITDA. I guess, as we think about going from this trough this year to beyond that; starting next year, what do you feel like are the key swing factors that investors should have in mind when they think about their model, both on the positive and headwind front, that will determine kind of their growth in 2022 and 2023?

Michael Goettler

Yes. So, we're not giving long-term guidance. As you know, we kind of defined the floor; we're going through our strategic planned process, we let that play out, and we're committed to giving a bit more color at the end of the year. But what gives us confidence in the $6.2 billion number is that we understand what these headwinds and tailwinds really are, we know what's our disposal. Let me ask Sanjeev and Rajiv to add to that, but let me just walk through kind of -- you look at the revenue, right; we -- you have to realize that we have a much more diversified revenue base there, right. And that helps us to absorb any kind of headwinds that we sign in any particular part of the business. We do understand very well what our base business of origin is, we have an implicit base business of origin of our business, but we now also have no major -- after this year, no major LOEs [ph] going forward, right. So that's -- that I think is an important factor to consider. We also understand what our pipeline can contribute, right. We take all of that together, and then we have the potential for revenue synergies, none of that baked into any numbers, but the potential is clearly there. So that gives you kind of the revenues. Clearly, you know, that we've laid out for this year some of the ups and downs, including European, China, etcetera, and we can talk about those.

Then, gross margin; we're very, very disciplined about how we rationalize our portfolio, that's an ongoing process that allows us to have some benefit on the gross margin as we rationalize the portfolio. And the last one on these, on SG&A, we get synergies with typical multiple levers, right, to continue to deliver, have confidence in that $6.2 billion adjusted EBITDA as a floor, and then again, later that year, we get more color on that.

Sanjeev Narula

So Nate, if I could just jump in on the cash flow. I think the modeling part as Michael pointed out right at the beginning. So, you know, take our guidance this year, which is 2150 [ph] midpoint of our guidance in that, right. But I think in that we provided the details on the one-time cost, which is about roughly $1.5 billion this year. And maybe we've gone record to say that, that $1.5 billion cost will come down significantly over the next two years. And by the end of third year, I expect that cost to be in the range of what the legacy model used to be, roughly about $500 million. So you can see that alone will drive a cash flow improvement over the next two years that you can model. And obviously, on top of that, are two other factors.

As our business, we fine-tune the business in terms of the EBITDA, operationally what that drives from that perspective. And then, also on the cash flow optimization work that we've initiated as a company; so that's also will help on that. So clearly, that kind of give you in pieces to got to figure out how the cash flow will model, which again, will grow significantly next couple of years.

Nathan Rich

And Sanjeev, I can just follow-up on that. So, I think this year there is $1.5 billion of one-time cash cost across a number of different buckets. So, if I understand your comment correctly, you're saying that that should go over the next two years down to $500 million, sort of the typical range that Mylan saw. So, you're talking about sort of $1 billion step-up in free cash flow just from those factors over that a couple of year period.

Sanjeev Narula

Absolutely right, Nate, that's exactly right. And then adjusting, stepping back just that people understand the context behind $1.5 billion. You know, we've initiated the synergy target, $1 billion dollar synergy target over the next three years. And that means impacting about 20 plants, impacting about 20% of our field force, all that drives the one-time costs. And as those plans get wrapped up, as we realize the synergies, that costs will come down to the level that we just said [ph].

Nathan Rich

And Sanjeev, maybe sticking with the guidance; as investors kind of look out to 2023, do you anticipate providing longer term guidance for this? First, you know, horizon three-year period. And what factors or what things would you need to see to be comfortable to say, hey, okay, the business is in a position where we're comfortable giving this several year guidance. So to give investors this longer term picture?

Rajiv Malik

Michael, let me speak, and then Sanjeev can jump in as well. So Michael has said that before; Nate, we will come back by the end of the year in terms of what that long-term guidance looks like. And the way I think about that is, more aligned to perform the EBITDA and the top line, and then cash flow. So I think that's kind of what we said that before. And the reason for saying that is, Nate, we are kind of company that has coming together, we focus when we came together in November 2016, focused on one year, and then we provided you transparency and the guidance for one year. Right now, we kicked off the strategic plan, the entire company is working on that, commercial leaders are looking at bottoms up buildup of SKU level, what that portfolio looks like for next several years, and looking at all strategic levels that we need to be pulling to put together; that work is going on, that work will inform what the long-term guidance will look like, and at the right time we'll come back to you about what that will look like, both for the top line EBITDA and on the cash flow.

Nathan Rich

That's helpful. Maybe one last one on cash flow, and then I want to dig into some of the different areas of the business. But as cash flow grows Sanjeev, how do you think about prioritizing uses of cash between reinvesting in the business, maybe looking at M&A or partnerships? And then, the debt pay down in dividend piece? Could you maybe just think about -- help us think about priorities for cash flow.

Sanjeev Narula

Great question, Nate. Again, this question comes a lot. And I think one of the great trends that as a company, we've got the capital deployment priorities clear, right, at the beginning with the support from the Board. And we've said that our priorities are two pillars; one is the dividend, which we initiated, and we'll be paying out the first dividend in a couple of weeks, on that, which is $0.11 per share for this year. And then second is the debt paid down, which Michael alluded to $6.5 billion by end of 2023, and our long-term commitment to have an investment grade with a leverage ratio of 2.5 times. So those are given, but that priority is given. And then within that priority, if you take into account -- I think for near-term, we obviously are focused on those. And then, we'll see where we need to invest BD opportunities, more plug-in [ph] kind of areas or invest in our business, which -- we have R&D budget of about $700 million; we will continue to evaluate that in terms of where that business is going. But let's be clear about that; I think priorities -- we're not going to come on to any BD deals that come in our way from our priorities in terms of debt paid down or dividends. The last item I would say, we come out with a dividend which is $0.11 for this year, and we've also said that dividend -- we expect the dividend dollar values to grow, obviously with the Board decision as we go forward.

Nathan Rich

Great. Rajiv, maybe one for you. Starting at a high level, how should we think about the growth opportunity across the different geographies of the business? You've provided a breakdown between developing markets, JANZ, emerging markets and then China? You know, trying to put your commentary together from the Analyst Day, it seems like developing markets, JANZ, emerging markets longer term -- once you get past some of the headwinds that are impacting this year, should be relatively stable plus or minus. And then, China feels like there is maybe more growth longer term; again, going through some headwinds near-term, maybe this year, and maybe a little bit into next year. Is that at a high level, the right way to think about it? I know that's oversimplifying a very complex business but I'd love to get your thoughts there.

Rajiv Malik

So Nate, to give you much more qualified answer, that's why we're doing this very expansive, exhaustive start plan exercise because when the two companies come together, it was not just two portfolio, different portfolio, but our geographic reach significantly enhanced. So, can we -- do we believe that we can do more with what we have? Absolutely, we can do more with that. So we are trying to figure out in a market where our geographic reach has enhanced. What -- how this portfolio; when you bring this together, not just [indiscernible] legacy portfolio but put together the Mylan portfolio, how can we get more with that? You call it revenue synergy, but some of this is more than revenue synergies, because we can -- we are going to be dropping additional products to these geographies. So the launches which we have, we can perhaps get more from those launches, than we stand alone, Mylan would have got. So that work is going to give us a little bit more about the growth but the way you define, when we look into the developed markets; within developed markets, Europe itself is a much more, and it -- you know, it's a much more like our mature market from that perspective. Why? Because it comes back to our portfolio.

If you look into the European portfolio, it's much more; it's more 65%, 70% branded, and then 30% generic, and maybe about 5%, 6% at the moment at the biosimilars or complex. That diversity within the portfolio sets Europe apart for the near-term growth -- sets near-term for the near-term growth. And if you recall, when we were in our Investor Day, we did call out Europe as on an organic basis about 4% to 5% growth. So, with -- if I take developed markets, I think U.S. is going to be stabilizing over a period of next couple of years, whereas Europe will drive that growth. I'm excited with emerging markets opportunity we have with emerging markets because of our part, our geographic reach from Brazil to Mexico to Korea to Turkey, Middle East has enhanced. So I think I'm excited what can we come up over there.

China, I think there is a significant -- it's a strategic market. Let's just talk about strong economic fundamentals which are under paying; healthcare consumerism, moving towards private insurance, moving -- even the hospital business is moving more from the state hospitals to the private hospitals, there is a large chunk of population which can pay for now, which can pay for their healthcare or to pharmaceuticals. We have taken our time to develop a fully integrated organization which is, basically -- you know, if you come back to see how -- what we have done in China in the last one year or so; we have positioned ourselves to manage well, the VBP impact, almost 90% portfolio has gone through the VBP at the moment, but our relationships of our, you know, very rich relationships of our field force, relationship with the KOL, our orientation, you know, that has helped us manage this VBP impact well; that's number one.

Second, I think we reorganized ourselves to focus on retail channel because we knew the healthcare consumerism is going to open up an opportunity there. Our portfolio is pretty much retail oriented, so we have seen that double-digit -- high double-digit growth of our retail, today we have more than 40% of our business in China is retail. So when we look into this, the fundamentals, and we know they're still -- you know, URP impact, and we are called about the URP is going to basically determine the extent of URP, and the timing of URP is going to determine the -- what is the trough for China, here we have taken that into our calculations. But we are now investing in pipeline, we are dropping in products there because we believe China has an opportunity market for us to once we hit that trough to grow from there.

So I think all in all, if I go around the world, there are pockets of excitement. I think this is our opportunity now to understand this business, appreciate how we manage this business going forward, and bring it back to the growth.

Sanjeev Narula

And Nate, maybe -- let me jump in on the China part. There are lot of questions that have come on China that we've gotten after the Q1 call. And if you allow me, I can provide kind of little bit clarity. There are lot of happening as you pointed out dynamics in the business and that impacts the phasing of our China business.

Nathan Rich

So, yes, that would be great.

Sanjeev Narula

Yes. If you look at -- if you kind of look at the facts that we've had, on the Investor Day we talked about China, the guidance we gave. China was [indiscernible] of our business, Greater China region, which is -- that's $1.75 billion, right; that's the kind of estimate we provided on that. And we also said at that point in time, that business is going to decline roughly about 10% between '20 and '21, primarily driven by VBP and URP, and then offset by a little bit of growth in the retail sector in products like [indiscernible]. So that's what we said at that point in time. So now, just look at what happened this year. First quarter, we printed [ph] $592 million for Greater China region, and we've also said about 90% of our business in that region comes from China in that. So first quarter was favorably impacted by retail growth that Rajiv talked about it, we did better than our expectation on the hospital share, then there was the COVID recovery. If you recall last year, China was impacted in a big way on the COVID, and this year there is a recovery in the COVID and you can see that in the numbers.

So as you go forward, into -- we'll see according to quarter decline because some of the VBP impact starts to kick in, like products like Lyrica are getting VBP in the month of May, that's going to have an impact on. And then there is obviously, stabilization in the hospital portfolio; so Q2 economy impacting. Second half of the year, because of the URP, it's going to be lower than first half of the year; so that's the rhythm of the number that you would see for Greater China region. Overall, we are on-track with the estimate that we've given, which is the 1750 [ph]. And then, we'll come back more on the URP, and then that we'll decide the trough year for China when the URP is implemented in those five provinces.

Nathan Rich

That's really helpful. And can you help investors understand the mechanics of the URP program? I guess it's our understanding that branded drugs that were covered by the National Drug list, they will now be reimbursed at the generic price instead of the branded price; so that's shift some of the cost burden onto the consumer. Does that just impact the public hospital setting? And when you think about private hospitals and the retail channel, there might be some more brand loyalty in those channels. And so, that's really what the growth opportunity is, you'll have to go through an adjustment period, maybe in the public hospital setting; but once you get by that, you can really kind of benefit from the growth in retail. Is that the right way to think about it?

Rajiv Malik

Yes, Nate. So URP policy will perhaps cap the reimbursement of the molecules to the VBP leader, whatever the VBP price is. So today, for example, the reimbursement is different but maybe -- now that's where the cash, whether it happens in one go or whether they basically scale it down from where they are in the phases. But you are right, it's going to impact the hospital business, and it's largely going to have an impact the state hospitals. The retail business is not going to be to larger extent impacted by anything to do with the URP. Now it's interesting, the private hospitals are right there in the middle. Now, how you capture the patients from the private hospital and move them to retail, that's where the technology comes in; that's where we are working around the digital landscape, again, because they are reaching out to the patients, reaching out to the doctors over there. There is a lot of -- China has made a lot of strides in technology, and that's where we are trying to evolve and working very aggressively. And that if you ask me, that's helping us grow this retail business. So from here onwards we're looking how we invest more in retail, in the channel, and even when we are picking up our portfolio, that's the lens we are applying.

Nathan Rich

Great. Can you -- I wanted to kind of move to the -- I think two factors that are important to revenue. So, first being this business erosion. You said 3% to 4%. And Michael, you said earlier that you feel like you have pretty good line of sight on it, you know, should be in that range year to year. So maybe starting with that, and then I want to transition over to the pipeline and new product revenue. But with the base business erosion, can you maybe talk about the components of that? Why you feel comfortable that 3% to 4% is the right number? And how that maybe break down across the different businesses that you have when we think about newer brands, generics and complex products and biosimilars?

Michael Goettler

Rajiv?

Rajiv Malik

Yes. Thanks, Michael. Before we, Nate, go there, I break it up. I need -- I think you need to understand and appreciate what is driving that. And one is, this is a resilience; 60% of this is brand, 30% is generics, and 10% is complex and biosimilars today, and it's moving more towards the complex biosimilars. Now in the 60% branch, it's made up of three type of brands; we talked about growth brands, which is exclusive brands like Upelry [ph], which are growing. There are more than $1 billion of established brands like [indiscernible] which is again, not declining business, which is modest growth business. And then, the third bucket is LOEs where, you know, after we have seen the major LOEs; there is some degree of erosion, continued erosion over there on some of those brands because they are adapt different from established brands in terms of the complexity and the competitive landscape.

And then, there is a generic bucket. So generic bucket we said mid-single digit, but when you put this, whether a little bit of growth coming from the growth brands, we -- little bit of growth coming from our established brands, and then that being offset by some of the decline. We see 2% to 4% sort of, that's what we were modeling, 3%; roughly 3% that erosion coming in from the brands but when you put this together, whole portfolio, 3% to 4% erosion. Now bucket of biosimilars is growing. As you saw '20, Q1 was 27% growth in that bucket of complex and biosimilars. That's -- that's very much all the biosimilar growth; 27% was the biosimilar growth. There are complex products but when you get out of the U.S., North America, which is about 10%; you know, that U.S. -- our U.S. generics is about 10% of overall pie. If you get out of that, you know, outside of USA that complex bucket is largely biosimilars but within U.S., for example, in that bucket is products like Myxela [ph]. Huge -- great success story for us but now we see competition coming in with Hikma coming in. So are we going to see some of that, you know, us losing that volume on that. We saw Xulane competition coming through. Xulane is another product in that bucket. So Xulane is now seeing the competition come from Amneal. So some of this overall, that 27% growth you saw will be offset by some of the volume we lose over here on the anticipated competition on these products.

So I think these are -- I guess, there is no one product, there is no one geography, there's a multiple factors, it's highly complex but I can assure you that we have our fingers on this pulse of this highly complex business, and we are managing it very proactively. Now, having said that, the business transformation which we are -- embarked upon two years back, where we are trying to -- and if you go back on Investor Day, I said, it's about understanding of these molecules at SKU levels, at a country levels, and then get behind them from investment product because every product is not the same. And if you see them losing the margin, and going into the red zone that where you are not making positive economic profit, you rationalize it; it's a continuous cycle to add and to rationalize it. And I think we are -- if I am going to see that Q1 and Q2, we are right on-track how we expect it, and seeing better than what we anticipated performance.

Nathan Rich

Rajiv, I wanted to ask you on just what you've been seeing with generic pricing. I think in the U.S. it's been a focus that the last couple of months the data has maybe been a little bit softer, you also have more difficult comparison because I think there was a little bit of a price spike as COVID hit, so maybe a bit of noise in the data. And I know it's becoming a smaller part of your business relative to maybe what it was with Mylan but it'd be just be great to get your thoughts on kind of what you're seeing from a generic pricing standpoint.

Rajiv Malik

Nate, I have always said that it's basically derivative of one's portfolio in that quarter of time. If you lose a product where you have an exclusive, like Xulane for a period of time, and in that quarter you lose that volume, you're going to see, Oh my God, we lost the volume over there and for us it may look different. But I'll tell you, the inherent -- even within the generic portfolio, the transdermals, that dermals, injectables, complex oral solids has given us that resilience but we have been seeing mid-single digit, we continue to forecast for us the mid-single digit. And I don't see this different because I see there's a bunch of commodity products where you will keep on losing some volume and some price, and we are -- that's what we have seen, and that's what I'm seeing as we go at least for the next couple of quarters.

Nathan Rich

Make sense, I just thought I'd ask. Going back to your comments on the -- kind of complex generics and biosimilars, it sounds like there is some moving pieces but it's on pace to be a sizeable business; you know, probably around $1 billion, if not north of that. I guess, how do you think about the durability of this segment? Maybe relative to traditional generic, just -- do you think it will remain kind of a more limited competitive landscape? And so, in turn translate into more durable revenue overtime? It's just kind of great to get your thoughts longer term.

Rajiv Malik

No, absolutely. Absolutely. The hurdles -- the hurdle rate from the science is high, the cost to develop a product is high, the manufacturing capabilities you need to do is not just like another oral solid or even another simple commodity injectable is high. So you will definitely need to think 10 times before you will start investing in these programs, given that everything can become competitive and all that. And what we are seeing is, whether it's biosimilar and all, you know, these are interesting, attractive areas, there are challenges, this landscape is evolving. But if we divide this into two buckets of, let's say the biosimilars and other complex, and I'm very excited with the complex even when I talk about injectables; they are niche opportunities, these products require not only just complexity of the science from the depot [ph] injection, and the nanoparticles, and the liposomes and all that. You require dedicated facilities to manufacture them which are not just available, that you have to create those facilities, the science; it's all about the clinical trials, and sometime in patient clinical trials. So the hurdle rate is pretty high.

So these products are not going to be easily commoditized but these products, you can't just get easily off the over the fence line. So we believe that all what we have acquired over the -- the experience we have acquired over the few years we are trying to bring that, that create this niches and portfolio which are more sticky, longer entity, they might be a little bit slower ramp than -- they are not like peaks, like you go up and come down like that, but they are more sort of durable, I would call from that point of view, when you compare it with the commodity generics. Now, they are going to decline at a point in time when you get a competition; nothing lasts forever. But yes, their decline rates and their ramp rates are very different than what we -- you see for commodity genetics.

Nathan Rich

And how important on the biosimilar front do you feel like interchangeability is? And like, I mean, or like a product like Simbly [ph], for example, like what -- how are you thinking about kind of a hurdle -- like, this interchangeability kind of remove a hurdle in terms of building market share for one of those products?

Rajiv Malik

Great example, great example. When we went -- when we got Simbly [ph] approval, and when we went to the -- our peers and all that; what are you trying to match them with the rebates? They all get rebates, you know, that -- if you ask into the rebate space, perhaps insulin is the largest chunk of the rebates these players get from -- get. So you can't compete over there. Lilly has already established themselves in this market as a diabetic player based on their last so many years of experience. So what are you bringing to the table? So I think, the interchange -- whenever we have been having this discussion with the customers, they're looking for, give us more hooks. So, an interchangeability in a product like insulin is a great add. Now, you not only have -- you have a comprehensive portfolio, you have a pen [ph], of course, you have a vial [ph], now you are giving away interchangeable products, you changed the dialogue because it said, let's not forget, it's at the pharmacy still. Now, I think the peers and the customers are getting much more of an argument about why this product is ready for a switch at a point in time. Now, it's different than an oncology product dynamics which are -- which you all appreciate, but I think interchangeability is giving us an opportunity to really change the direction over here, change the dialogue, relaunch effectively this new product. And you know, we are in this for a long time because it's followed by interchangeable as part [ph]. We are going to be -- we are already working on the [indiscernible]. We are -- we have a product in the pipeline like Lespro [ph]; so I think very soon we will be talking to these customers not just from one product perspective, but for a portfolio perspective, and that's what they have been looking for. For something like, insulin's and diabetes, they want to talk to a portfolio player, and very soon we'll be there.

Nathan Rich

That's really interesting. It kind of does fill -- dovetails into the next topic I wanted to touch on, it was just the breadth of the pipeline. Because I think kind of relative to the peers that we've typically looked at, and much broader pipeline than anyone else has. Could you maybe help us think about across the different areas of biosimilars, complex products, injectables; sort of the relative sizes of the opportunities and maybe what you're most excited about in terms of coming to market over the next several years?

Rajiv Malik

A lot of opportunities in this pipeline, and over a period of time it is moving from value chain perspective. Today almost 75% of our portfolio is around complex and biosimilars. We are not moving away from generics but we are being smart about that, we are being diligent about that, that how we pick our spots and compete in that. So when it comes to the biosimilars, I think next couple of years will be an opportunity like -- now I'm excited by Eylea. I think we are still -- because as you have seen by this time, not in USA, everywhere else also, the first to market is becoming decisive advantage. And that's where we're going to focus on that how can we be the first to the market. And Eylea is, you know, we just had successful readout for phase 3. We are in very much -- as we said that we will be filing this VLF [ph] within this year, we will track, that's one.

BOTOX is very exciting for us because, again, we are leading the pack over here, having a good engagement with FDA. FDA is excited that there somebody is talking about bringing another biosimilar over here. So, I think that's building up. Very excited about Copaxone once a month, phase 3 trial is going as we had planned; we will be having our readout by the Q4 of next year and that's another very exciting product. But more importantly, I think as I said, we'll say there is a bunch of complex injectables, some we have disclosed, like -- you know, paliperidone, or [indiscernible] but the more -- more products, at least seven, eight more products which will come over the period of '24, '25, '26. And we are not disclosing those names upfront because of the obvious -- it's a very competitive landscape. But once we reach meaningful milestones we'll disclose that, like we have disclosed our rest of the pipeline.

Nathan Rich

And just maybe to remind investors over guidance. So, you're targeting $600 million a year roughly of new product revenue, and obviously, that can kind of vary year to year. But is that sort of the right benchmark to think of going forward?

Rajiv Malik

You're right, Nate. Yes.

Nathan Rich

Great. And then, maybe in just a couple minutes we have left, going back to the healthcare gateway and the potential commercial capabilities that you can bring to partners. Can you maybe just talk us through that? And how you can maybe -- how you're pitching your scale to potential partners, that might be looking to kind of commercialize through you; is that the right way to think about the value that Viatris brings?

Michael Goettler

Yes. Thanks, Nate. Well, I think the gateway goes way beyond just commercial capabilities. It really is a truly unique global platform that includes a commercial presence at scale, and now every important geography in the world, right. But also includes capabilities; we have an operations, a manufacturing, the supply chain that we build in R&D and regulatory, in legal, right, and it's really the whole gamut. We can bring all of that scale, all of that reach, all of that quality, and what we can provide to our partners; offering partners ready access to expanded markets connecting more products with more patients, right. That's kind of the value proposition, that's a win-win, and I think we're uniquely positioned in that, both in terms of what we bring to the table, as well as what we're looking for, right. And so what are some of the areas we're looking for, and dovetailing on what Rajiv told you about our pipeline and the trajectory of our pipeline, right. We are looking at established brands with -- within our therapeutic areas or within our commercial footprint, whether they're synergistic with where we are already.

And take the most recent deal with Aspen as an example, that's a great example, because not only is it one of those longer tail, kind of durable products that we're looking for, it's also great synergistic fit with our hospital business in Europe; so that's an example of that category. Then, anything that enhances our push into biosimilars, complex generics, injectable products, complex injectables, etcetera, is helpful. Geographically, China will be a focus for us; leveraging the incredible platform that we have in that country, both, operations as well as commercial. And really anything that moves us up the value chain, anything that helps us more differentiate longer tails, we're really looking for long-term sustainable revenue and EBITDA, and doing it -- and that's important in a very disciplined approach, and how we are allocating capital to ultimately create shareholder.

Nathan Rich

