Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference June 9, 2021 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Yalof - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Williams - CFO

Cyndi Holt - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point

Floris van Dijkum

Good morning. I think we're live. I am Floris van Dijkum, and I cover the Retail REIT Sectors at Compass Point. I am joined here today this morning by Tanger senior management. Tanger has been the best performing retail REIT in our coverage this year. The stock has, as of this morning, officially doubled. The company is a largest listed pure play outlet owner in the US with 36 locations and over 13 million square feet of space, and continues to have an investment grade rated balance sheet with diversified tenant base. With me today are Tanger CEO, Steve Yalof; CFO, Jim Williams and the Head of IR, Cyndi Holt. Steve is going to provide a brief overview of the company. And following that, I will ask him and his team some questions. And we'll use the last couple of minutes of our time to pull some questions received from the audience. Steve, over to you.

Steve Yalof

Thanks Floris. Good morning. I'm Steve Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Outlets. Tanger Outlets is the only publicly traded REIT specializing solely in development, leasing, marketing and operation of upscale outlet centers. Our outlet centers portfolio is differentiated from traditional malls and other bricks and mortar retail channels with the value proposition we afford our tenants, our favorable supply dynamic and the flexibility of our real estate. Furthermore, format such as full price specialty stores, department store clearance racks and standalone discount stores and online shopping, all fall short on at least one of the three key ingredients to make outlet shopping so appealing to the customer, and open their collection of the most sought after brands, merchandise in their own lifestyle format at everyday value prices. Additionally, our centers provide a place to enjoy a social experience, the ability to interact with products and sales people live and the opportunity to purchase and enjoy that purchase the same day.

Several of our operating metrics have continued to improve as shoppers embrace our open-air centers as a preferred venue for shopping and entertainment. Our domestic traffic continues to build momentum. We've made traffic of 2.7% compared to 2019 levels. And in sales to our domestic portfolio are also rebounding with sales per square foot for the three-month period ended April 2021 of double-digits on the same center basis compared to that same period also in 2019. Our open air venues and positive operating trends have resulted in increased retailer interest with leasing activity continuing to build steadily since the fourth quarter of last year. During the second quarter, consolidated portfolio occupancy increased by 40 basis points to 92.1% at May 30, 2021, despite having recaptured 27,000 square feet or 24 basis points since the end of March due to bankruptcies and brand wide restructuring. Our recapture expectation for the calendar year remains at 200,000 square feet, including the 18,000 square feet we've already received through the end of May. This estimate is primarily comprised of known situations with a smaller portion allotted for any potential bankruptcies or restructuring that may be announced in the future.

Sustained growth over time is our top priority for the Tanger team, and we will achieve this by focusing on our core business leasing, operating and marketing our shopping centers. We are accelerating our leasing efforts by broadening our tenant mix and expanding our leasing resources. We will rebuild occupancy by curating our merchandise mix to maximize shopper frequency in real time and to bring new shoppers to Tanger outlets. We are installing new to industry and new to platform retailers and taking steps to expand our tenant mix beyond apparel and footwear. Growing such categories as food and beverage, gourmet grocers, interactive and experiential retail, home decor and design, housewares, sporting goods and logistics providers. Examples include our new partnership with Nantucket Meat & Fish, which will open in Hilton Head next week. Golfex, DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse, Fillogic and Loblaws to name a few.

Additionally, we're expanding on our initiative to monetize our out parcels and peripheral land adjacent to our centers, which drafting off our increased traffic has proven ideal for food and beverage and entertainment users. In addition, we're utilizing temporary occupancy, which does not require landlord investment as a strategy to add product variety for our shoppers, generate cash flow and introduce new brands that may convert to permanent deals in the future. The structure of these arrangements provide the optimal flexibility for the landlord, including landlord recapture rates that allow us to replace short-term leases with permanent deals as the market continues to strengthen. Our leasing team is encouraged by retailers beginning to travel again and have been actively showing properties in our existing portfolio, as well as our pre-development site in the fast growing Nashville market. And while we only recently restarted our marketing efforts on the site, we're pleased with the retailer reaction to recent sites.

Supplementing our best in class team of leasing professionals, we've also empowered our field management team to work their markets and generate leasing activity. Additionally, in several major markets, we're leveraging local retail agents and brokers to support our in-house resources and generate transactions with new retailers and new categories. We have reshaped our operations discipline, empowering our field teams to actively manage the net operating income of their centers by employing efficient expense management and participating in revenue generation. In addition to local leasing, generating ancillary revenue through various business development opportunities, such as sponsorships, paid media and short-term leasing initiatives, has been a key focus. During the first quarter, this initiative resulted in 14% year-over-year increase in other revenues and we believe there's runway for further growth. We are digitally transforming our marketing strategy to meet the shoppers where they want to shop. We intend to engage them in ways that they find meaningful and drive their connection with our brand. We're intensifying our focus on data and loyalty, following last year's launch of our three ways to shop, in store, curbside pickup and our innovative and proprietary, Tanger virtual shopper service, which was just the beginning of our digital transformation.

We're shifting to a targeted personalization model for communicating with our shoppers for deeper engagement that drives the visit centers or results in a virtual visit. We've established the groundwork to position Tanger Outlets for growth and we're competent in the long-term prospects of our business. We believe that continuing to execute our strategy of enhancing our core business [Technical Difficulty], accelerating leasing, reshaping operations and gaining positive operating metrics over time and create value for all of our stakeholders. We plan to continue to thoughtfully use our resources and to maintain a conservative financial position with no significant maturities until the end of 2023, ample liquidity under our undrawn lines of credit and significant cash currently on hand. Our flexible balance sheet leaves us well positioned to act quickly and take advantage of accretive opportunities when appropriate. And lastly, I'm thrilled to welcome Sandeep Mathrani to the Board of Directors. I look forward to working closely with him as we envision the future of Tanger Outlets.

Floris, I welcome any questions. Sorry Floris, you're on mute.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Floris van Dijkum

Thank you, Steve. I hate that -- the mute button. Anyway. I appreciate the overview and intro. You touched upon a lot of the ancillary revenue opportunities available in the Tanger portfolio. And I know it's hard to quantify at this stage ultimately what that's going to mean. But maybe if you could just touch upon your previous experience working at Simon. And Simon has been a master at tapping ancillary revenues from their centers. And talk a little bit about the thought process and also how you're changing the organization a little bit more into your new vision, and talk about some of the management changes that recently occurred?

Steve Yalof

Sure. And don't forget, I spent time at GAP and Ralph Lauren also. So either those companies -- those companies are also no stranger to great marketing and advertising. But with regard to the absolute -- ancillary revenue sources, which I think are critically important, we have 150 million people a year visit our shopping centers, and a lot of those folks come to do more than just shop, we've got great amenities. Our open-air centers provide a fabulous place for people to spend an afternoon. And through different paid media, not only do we give our retail partners the opportunity to express their brands across our shopping center, we've also identified that as a great revenue source. We're also working with outside companies as well. For sponsorship opportunities, this past holiday, we’ve worked with several local and community organizations, such as hospitals and other facilities in order to have them sponsor, whether it was tree lighting ceremonies or other holiday specific events, and we find that's a great connection between us and the communities that we serve. Our outdoor shopping centers are definitely a destination for a lot of people to celebrate certain holidays and we're thrilled to be the center of entertainment as it relates to that.

With regard to some of the new changes that we're making around building our team, we've empowered our field management team to be the source of generating a lot of that revenue for us. So during COVID when folks were unable to do a lot of traveling, we used our general managers and our operational directors to do a lot about local market canvassing for us and come up with a lot of that sponsorship. So it's really locally driven, it's community driven, it speaks to the communities that we serve. And we're really leveraging our teams, not only to operate their shopping centers at the quality level that we have -- our customers have become accustomed to seeing when they visit a Tanger center but also to be a very integral part in that ancillary revenue generation as well.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. Maybe the other -- I mean, one of the other things that we hear from investors sometimes is, well, how has the outlet business changed over time. Outlets were basically born in the 80s to sell unwanted goods. As the business change and clearly with some of the new tenants you're bringing into the centers, the mix and the dynamics of your properties are changing. Maybe you can talk about the value proposition you offer retailers and also shoppers.

Steve Yalof

Sure. You know I think, as I mentioned to you earlier, Floris, I've been in the outlet business for 30 years, and not only is the shopper changed but so has the retailers. And it seems as if the entire retailer population with the exception of a handful are brand new today. The key to outlet shopping is definitely the values the customers get on their favorite brand names every day. So every day the shopping center is on sale, every product. There are certain outlet retailers that use the outlet channel for different uses. I mean, you've got a company like Lululemon who does not produce or manufacture any goods for the outlet center. And there's lines out the door at Lululemon, people understand the value proposition of buying Lululemon off price. Yet, that particular brand is really selling clearance items and things that have been sold or things that were shop returns.

And then you know there's other brands that definitely supplement their merchandise mix, because the price point of which they sell the product is then the opportunity to make sure they don't disappoint a customer who drives the distance, come out to one of our shopping centers and wants to buy something in their size, their fit, their style and their make. And also through our virtual shopper program, we're allowing the customer now to go online and see a lot of the product that's in the actual outlet store, which is something that since the beginning of outlet has always been the biggest issue. It's the thrill of the hunt coupled with, what am I going to see when I actually got to the store? So we still have our thrill seekers that are shopping every day, but there's also a dedicated customer who wants to know what they're going to get when they shop in a particular store. And through our Tanger app and Tanger web, we're able to show a lot of that product online when they shop.

Floris van Dijkum

Thanks, Steve. One of the interesting things that we're hearing from investors as well is there are still a lot of bears out there on the space and particularly on the outlet space as well. I mean you sure interest remains really high, yet, your stock has performed incredibly well. You've tapped the ATM over the past months. And maybe talk your view towards maybe further ATM issuance. And also, if maybe Jim talks about the strength of the balance sheet and how that creates optionality for you as you think about deploying capital and growing the business further?

Jim Williams

Sure. Steve, you want me to kick that off. So Floris, you’ve followed us for long time and for those who followed us, continuing to maintain a strong and flexible balance sheet has been our core, ever since I've been with the company, which has been now for 27 years. We saw the coming through COVID with over 900,000 square feet coming back to space, a lot of our occupancy declined. Our EBITDA eroded and our net debt to EBITDA ratios, our leverage climbed into the low 7s. So we saw an opportunity with the trends beginning to show progress and rebounding the traffic with sales of strong collections, and we should put an ATM program in place and take this opportunity, if the opportunity arose to bring that leverage back down. Because we want to always be strong from a defensive standpoint to withstand things like we've done with coming through COVID, coming through the great recession, which I think we've weathered both of those storms but also to be opportunistic and grow our business, particularly at this point in our juncture when we have so many these new initiatives that Steve is driving and building the team to execute on those initiatives.

So we took the opportunity. We saw a great opportunity in first quarter to actually pull the trigger on ATM, had great execution, raised $130 million in proceeds and was able to bring -- reduce debt by using some excess cash we have on hand as well to reduce that by $175 million, which would prove that the EBITDA turn on a pro forma basis, at least a half a turn. So we're on, a pro forma basis, we're probably in the [mid-6s]. Now ideally, we'd like to see that come all the way down to 6, but I think that's really where we'd like to be so we can maintain and be opportunistic, support our investment grade ratings and so that's where we are long-term. It's great to have this toolkit, this tool in the toolkit with the ATM. We still have $120 million remaining on that. Driving the net debt EBITDA ratio down to 6 can be done in two ways, right? Driving EBITDA is what we're laser focused on, right, and we're growing that and I think we're seeing opportunities to grow our core business and improve it that way. But we also have the ATM that we can continue to pull that lever if needed and conditions permit.

Floris van Dijkum

Thanks. Jim, maybe just to -- do you think that, I know that pre pandemic you guys had a solid balance sheet and you always were one of the lower levered companies. Has your view on the appropriate amount of debt changed as a result of the pandemic? Do you think that you maybe should run with lower leverage post-COVID than you might have done previously, i. e., should your leverage be in the mid-5s or in the low-5s as a result of that as a target?

Jim Williams

I think we always have been and always will be a proponent of the lower leverage side. Maybe that -- ultimately, I think that could be a good strategy. But right now, I think our goal, seeing that we were in the seven, getting down to six, I think would be a huge accomplishment for us and put us in a good spot, I think to be opportunistic.

Floris van Dijkum

Thanks Jim. Maybe, Steve, talk a little bit about the vision. And then I think we will use the last couple of minutes for investor questions. But talk about the vision of Tanger in three years time. Where do you see the company going? And what do you see different about Tanger in three years than what we have today?

Steve Yalof

Well, first of all, the outlet business has been evolving for years and I think it's going to continue to evolve. As I mentioned in the opening remarks, we've added a number of non-standard outlet tenants into our mix. Definitely accelerated by the COVID pandemic. We found ourselves in a situation, particularly in some of our top properties that historically had 100% occupancy levels actually get some space that due to either a bankruptcy or brand-wide restructuring. And in some of those instances, we've tested alternative uses. And when I say alternative uses, non-standard outlet tenants, experiential uses whether that's a whiskey distillery in Sevierville, Tennessee or a direct to consumer cookie manufacturer, called My Cookie Dealer at a place like Riverhead. Both of those stores have tremendous lines, has drawn a brand new customer that the center might not have seen before but additionally, has created more dwell time in these shopping centers. So based on that experience, we're building and creating a new uses in each of our shopping centers in order to take -- into just that. And extending the dwell time, keeping our new customer come through a shopping center, getting a younger customer to want to shop in our shopping center and then getting our existing customer base a little bit more variety.

We just added Nantucket Meat and Fish, which is an iconic gourmet grocer from Nantucket. They're going to open their first ever store, not on Nantucket island in one of our shopping centers in Hilton Head. Now they've recognized that Hilton Head is a market where vacation is we'll come and spend a week or two and much like Nantucket, it's more of a vacation and resort destination. They think in these resort destinations folks are looking for a higher quality food opportunity. And for us putting them in our shopping center, that customer who might've shopped us maybe once or twice during that two week stay, we think we're going to see that customer four or five, six times, because they're going to become a loyal customer to Nantucket Meat and Fish and obviously, we'll have access to them as they parked in the parking lot at the outlet center when they’re there.

Floris van Dijkum

That's essentially some similarities between you actually and the hotel guys who are benefiting from the leisure traveler, I guess. And in some ways hotels have seen some pretty strong growth from here as well. So hopefully, you will return to growth. Let me just ask you a question. One of the -- by the way, I remind everybody in the audience, please use -- if you have questions, don't hesitate to reach out, because we'd like to have this be as interactive as possible. But maybe talk a little bit about private market values, and where are private market values for four outlets? And we have you trading at a premium to NAV, but do you see that with the growth in NOI simply through the leasing of vacant space that values should go up? Or what are your views in terms of the values in the private market for outlets. And obviously, it's essentially a duopoly or largely duopoly between you and Simon in that market. But maybe if you can give us a little bit more of your insight into what you see happening to on the ground values?

Steve Yalof

Well, look, I think the secret to unlocking value is rent revenue. I mean, that's the business that we're in. As I mentioned earlier, in my remarks, we've been seeing an increase in retailer traffic to our shopping centers open to buy for retailers to open additional stores in '21 and '22, they're being financed and capitalized in order to do that. So we're entertaining tenants currently in our shopping centers, long term tenants that are now replacing some of those short term lease deals that we’ve made during the COVID period of time. And during COVID, our short term leasing went from 5% average up over 9% and that was a strategy for us to fill space, keep lights on, keep the center cash flowing, keep the center vibrant and test new concepts, all the while waiting for an inflection point in our business so that we were able to come back and reprice our real estate. And currently with open to buy, with a lot of the traditional retailers and some non-traditional retailers that are looking at our shopping centers as a destination for where the traffic is, we're able to do just that, reprice our real estate, replace a lot of those short-term temporary leases and unlock a lot of the value in each of these shopping centers.

That's on the revenue side, I think on the expense management side and I want to make sure I'm very clear. When we talk about expense management, we're not talking about expense cuts. We're not talking about making the Tanger experience, which I believe is one of the things that differentiates us from our competition is the Tanger experience of having fully staffed customer service representatives on site, every day, every hour we're operating, whether it's the cleanliness of the bathrooms to the cleanliness of the overall shopping center and the open-air experience that the customers get, we want to maintain that. That is a flagship part of our business model. But for us expense management means having the shopping center management teams own their P&L and take advantage of opportunities to rebid or use capital when necessary in order to make sure we're appropriately managing that shopping center standard that we want.

Floris van Dijkum

The key thing here is -- and we want to key questions that we've had from investors in the past is, when is there going to be an inflection point in rents and in rent spreads. And I know it's hard to predict those things. But can you talk us through maybe some of the things that you're working on and when you expect to make some progress on that?

Steve Yalof

Well, we are making progress. So as we reported in our year end in Q1 and continue to report in Q2, although our read spreads are unfortunately a negative number, we are showing less negativity on a quarter-by-quarter basis, which means that we're improving. A lot of the brands that close due to restructures or bankruptcy, we're at rents that were higher than our market average. So we're now -- since our rent spread numbers are reported as a rolling 12, we're still in that cycle with regard to those rent levels. But I think in order for us to get back to take advantage of the current market conditions, in order to get to that inflection point, I think we still have some road ahead of us. I mentioned we'll get 200,000 square feet back this year, we've already received about 90,000 square feet of that. They use it as closing all their stores. They're -- just they've made the decision to shut down the Heritage business. And because of that, we'll be getting a number of stores back that will be reflected in our Q3 numbers.

But again, I go back to the fact that we're fighting on all fronts, whether it's outlet retailers that are open to buy that are excited about growing in our portfolio, or it is additional uses that we think makes sense, whether it's grocery stores, sporting goods stores, restaurants or entertainment uses, we are very actively and have stepped up our team accordingly to bring in people that bring that discipline to the table. So that we are contacting tenants that we at Tanger never really had the bandwidth to contact in years past. So that's a new paradigm change to how we're looking at our business and growing our business on a going forward basis. Taking advantage of all the fundamentals of increased traffic and increased sales, and now I think is an opportunity for us to move forward and with long-term leases in all of these categories that I just shared.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. Thank you, Steve. I think we are coming up to our last minute. So I want to thank you and Jim, and Cyndi for -- just a quick question, I guess, yes or no. You feel good about the business, is tenant demand rising or falling?

Steve Yalof

The tenant demand rising, and I feel extremely good about them.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. Thank you guys for being part of this panel with me.

Steve Yalof

Thanks, Floris, it was a pleasure.

Cyndi Holt

Thanks, Floris.