The headlines reporting today’s JOLTS job numbers are making a big deal out of the number of people quitting their jobs and the number of job openings - both reaching historical highs. Politicians and economists of varying beliefs will seize on the numbers and will contend that they show the Biden administration is performing wonderfully or, alternatively, that its generous policies are leading people not to work.

Hold on just a minute, please! Take a look at the following chart from Statista that looks at the same numbers over the last decade-plus.

Now imagine, please, a line of best fit through the blue job openings line that begins in 2009 and ends in 2021. Then do the same for the quits red line. What you will see is that if you ignore the big dip in 2020, both lines show a consistent progression from 2009 through 2021 as the economy has recovered from the Great Recession. (Yes, the openings are slightly above that line - but not enough to suggest a change in trend.)

My interpretation of that consistency is that economic policies of Democratic or Republican administrations have been relatively beside the point. The job market simply has been recovering gradually from the worst recession since the 1930s, interrupted by the Pandemic. It appears natural that openings would continue to rise and that, with the rise in openings, workers would feel increasingly comfortable quitting to look for a better situation.

In my opinion, all normal and good. Not alarming.

As a sidelight that perhaps may tell us something about how to interpret events, I read a book called Helgoland this week. It is by a quantum physicist named Carlo Rovelli. I read the book because for about 35 years I have been abashed by my inability to understand quantum physics. Therefore I keep reading books from time to time, hoping that the light will dawn.

Rovelli made me feel much better. Basically, he said, nobody understands it, and that is why there are so many fantastic theories to explain it. The equations work. That is all one needs to know. And beneath the “reality” that we perceive in everyday life, there is a churning subatomic world that we cannot adequately explain. But we need not explain it in order to use the fruits of the equations or to understand the world that we see, which still appears to correspond to classical physics.

That makes me feel much better about my own limited abilities. It was a sort of a “Me Worry?” moment for me.

In light of that moment of temporary sanity, I do not have to know just why the job market has been so consistent over the decade or so since the Great Recession. I only have to ask whether anything fundamental has changed to make the progression cease. Seeing nothing - I do see nothing - I am at liberty to remain optimistic that the economy will continue to improve and the job market will continue to improve for some time to come. Policy makers will do good things and bad things. But the U.S. economy tends to be stronger than either.