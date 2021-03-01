Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Real estate is a great asset class for growth and income investors alike. Younger investors can appreciate the value of a lifetime’s worth of gains, and retirees can enjoy a steady income stream to fund their living expenses. This brings me to Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC), which I regard as a sleep-well-at-night type of investment. In this article, I evaluate what makes Kilroy a worthy buy at present for steady income and growth, so let’s get started.

Why Kilroy Is A Buy

Kilroy Realty is a self-managed REIT that belongs to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. It’s been around for more than seven decades, and is focused on developing, acquiring, and managing office and mixed-use projects. It’s led by its longtime namesake, John Kilroy, who has served as the company’s CEO since its inception as a public company in 1996, and also prior to that when it was a private enterprise. At present, KRC’s portfolio consists of 14.0M square feet of office and life sciences space, and in the trailing 12 months, it generated $913M in total revenue.

One of KRC’s core competencies is its focus on the West Coast region of the U.S., which is known as being a hub for high-paying jobs in technology, innovation, and life sciences. KRC’s properties are well-located in major metropolitan areas, with major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest.

An advantage to being in these markets is their close proximity to major university research institutions, including UC San Diego and UC San Francisco, which are well-renowned for their prowess in biosciences. This helps to ensure a steady flow of talent for the business and institutions that form KRC’s tenant base.

In addition, according to the real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), life sciences-related growth was 3x stronger than total U.S. employment over the past decade. Looking forward, analysts expect the life sciences market to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2028. I see KRC as being well-positioned to capture its share of this growth, as management anticipates growing its life sciences exposure from 14% of the tenant base today, to 32% over the next few years through development projects, and portfolio rebalancing/acquisitions. This is supported by KRC’s healthy pipeline, of which around 40% is related to life sciences.

Meanwhile, KRC continues to execute well in the current environment, having collected 96% of its contractual rents during Q1’21 across all property types, including 98% from office and life sciences tenants. Occupancy also remains rather healthy, with a 91.5% occupied and 93.3% leased rate as of the end of March.

I also see KRC as being a well-run enterprise, with solid operating margins. This is demonstrated by KRC’s 62.1% operating margin (with depreciation addback) for the trailing 12 months, representing a 290 bps increase from 59.2% in 2019 (pre-pandemic). This also compares favorably to office properties peer, Boston Properties (BXP), which posted an op margin of 56.8% for the same trailing 12 months.

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by management guiding for same store cash NOI growth of 1-2%, with occupancy expected to remain stable at 91.4% for the second quarter. This is supported by a favorable demand environment that management is seeing for its properties, as its tenants such as Netflix (NFLX) are moving up their return to office timelines. In addition, Kilroy is well-positioned to capture its share of tenants opting for newer, more modern work environments with superior space. This is further supported by KRC’s landmark life sciences campus development project at Oyster Point in South San Francisco, and by its 3 new developments in San Diego, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Later this quarter, we plan to commence construction on the second phase of our roughly 50 acre, 3 million square foot Kilroy Oyster Point life science campus in South San Francisco. Phase 2 will include 900,000 square feet of space across 3 buildings and will represent a projected total investment of $900 million. Approximately $150 million has already been invested in land and infrastructure. We believe we are ideally positioned with the Phase 2 and are already in negotiations with several prospective tenants. In addition to KOP Phase 2, we are also planning 3 new life science projects in San Diego on properties we own. Santa Fe Summit on the 56 Corridor and 2 others in the UTC submarket. At Santa Fe Summit, we have full entitlements to build approximately 650,000 square feet of life science product. And in the heart of UTC, we plan to develop a 60,000 square foot property at 9514 Towne Center Drive as well as redevelop 4690 Executive Drive, a nearby 50,000 square-foot building when its existing lease expires in 2022. And like KOP Phase 2, we are in negotiations on all 3 properties in San Diego.

Balance Sheet, Dividends, and Valuation

KRC maintains a sound balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from S&P. It has plenty of liquidity with $658M of unrestricted cash. The net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4x is higher than the 6.0x level that I typically prefer to see. However, I’m willing to give KRC a pass, considering the robust development projects mentioned earlier. Plus, the leverage ratio has improved from 8.0x at the end of 2019, and I expect it to trend down after its projects come online.

While KRC’s 2.8% dividend yield isn’t particularly high, investors can take comfort in its safety, with a payout ratio of just 54%, and a 5-year CAGR of 7.2%. Admittedly, KRC is no longer cheap at the current price of $73, with a forward P/FFO ratio of 19.8. I find it to be reasonable, however, considering the robust forward growth that analysts are estimating for the next few years. As seen below, analysts anticipate annual FFO/share growth of 8-13% over the next few years, bringing the forward P/FFO down to just 16.0 based on 2023 estimates.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Another COVID surge could push out return to office dates by KRC’s tenants, and could therefore result in near-term uncertainty on the path to normalcy.

KRC’s tenant concentration on the West Coast may be a double-edged sword, as a migration of companies away from this region could harm the company.

Higher interest rates could increase KRC’s cost of funding, and could therefore squeeze its forward investment spreads.

Investor Takeaway

Kilroy Realty is a high-quality REIT that is shifting its property profile towards the high-growth life sciences sector. It maintains solid operating metrics, and its development projects could drive meaningful growth down the line. Meanwhile, KRC has a solid investment grade rated balance sheet, and pays a well-covered dividend with plenty of room for growth.

For these reasons, I view KRC as being a sleep-well-at-night REIT. Given the recent run-up in real estate prices, KRC remains modestly priced at $73.05, which is well below the $88 level that it reached prior to the pandemic. KRC remains a Buy for long-term wealth accumulation.