(Unless stated otherwise all figures are in Pounds Sterling)

Royal Mail Group (OTCPK: ROYMY, OTCPK: ROYMF) has seen its stock price more than triple over the past year, from 170 to over 600 pence. This is as a result of a drastic change in the company's outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has supercharged a global shift towards e-commerce, causing the company to grow its revenue by 16% year-on-year after multiple years of stagnation and more than double its operating profit. Crucial to the future of the stock is whether this increase is temporary and will end once restrictions ease, or if it signals the beginning of a much more profitable Royal Mail justifying further investment.

Overview

Royal Mail Group consists of two separate subsidiaries: Royal mail (domestic market) and GLS (international market), which contribute 68% and 32% to the group's overall revenue respectively. Despite being the larger of the two and eponymous with the group, Royal Mail's lower margins actually mean it contributes slightly less to the profit at 344m compared to 358m for GLS along with having a far slower growth rate overall.

Royal Mail: Between 2012/13 and 2019/20 revenue at Royal mail increased from 7633m to 7720m, effectively stagnating the entire period. This however changed in 2021, with revenues jumping by 12% to 8649m.

As the company states in its annual report, this is due to the Covid-19 pandemic speeding up the increase in parcel delivery volumes that the company has been experiencing throughout this period, with the only difference being that in the most recent year this has outstripped the decline in mail letter volumes rather than simply making up for it. Parcel revenue now makes up 72% of the group's total (including GLS), a number that has steadily risen.

Data from the company does however suggest some of this boon will be temporary. Whereas volumes were up by 35% and 38% in the UK's two lockdowns, they were only up 24% during the summer period where there was a (relative) relaxation. This suggests that the complete ending of restrictions in the UK on June 21st is likely to be very detrimental to the company, and reverse many of the recent volume gains.

Despite this, I believe there are reasons to be optimistic that any decrease in volumes will prove short-lived and that the most recent figures are a more accurate depiction of future trends. The pandemic has caused individuals to be reliant on the internet in a way they have never had to be before, and although people will seek to revert back to "normal" life in a large number of ways many habits picked up will remain.

Given the convenience of online shopping, it seems certain that it will continue to grow and take up an expanding percent of total retail spending, resulting in a permanent increase in package volumes. This is backed up by forecasts suggesting a slight decrease next year followed by continued growth - crucially well above any pre-pandemic forecasts.

Overall, there are good reasons to be positive about the core Royal Mail business, despite the headwind of the mail volume decline and apparent lack of growth. What is most crucial in determining the value assigned to it is whether or not the operational gearing that the spike in revenue has caused is sustainable or not. This is since there is a drastic change in profitability with even a few percentage points difference in its profit margins.

GLS: Even prior to last year, revenue growth at GLS has been strong, over doubling between 2012/13 and 2019/20 from 1498m to 3161m. This is due to a combination of parcel volume growth and expansion into new markets in Europe, along with North America recently with the acquisition of Canadian parcel company Dixcom in 2018.

As with the Royal Mail, GLS has experienced acceleration in growth as a result of Covid-19, with volumes up 27% (with a similar effect on revenue.) Three factors however mean that GLS stands out from it and should be the focus with any valuation of the company:

Market Size: Anyone in the UK can attest to the Royal Mail's market dominance - a product of it having a monopoly on post for over 350 years (until 2006) as a state-owned business. The flip side of this however is that growth is completely reliant on the total market size expanding. On the other hand GLS is just one of many players in the European market, and can expand quicker than the broader market through increasing its share relative to competitors. Volume mix: Royal mail has had to deal with the gradual decline of its mail business throughout the past decade, which will likely continue as backlash by eco-conscious consumers at the waste of paper from junk mail mounts. This has masked growth in its parcel volumes. Being far more predominantly focused on Parcels, GLS has not had to deal with this headwind and has experienced faster growth. Higher margins: By law Royal Mail is required to provide universal service throughout the UK, ensuring it costs the same to send a package to London as it does the Scottish Highlands. Although great for consumers, this is not ideal for the company and results in a reduction in margins. No such handicap exists with GLS, allowing it to charge whatever the market allows and leading it to constantly maintain profit margins above 5% compared to far lower for Royal Mail.

These factors suggest GLS should be valued at a higher multiple than its counterpart, and that it is likely to continue being the driver of the lion's share of total group growth in the future.

Valuation

As of June 2021, the company sports a PE ratio of around 10. Whilst this is by no means low compared to recent levels - with it briefly going below 4 last year - it is still much less than the UK's FTSE 100 at over 15, and significantly lower than the S&P 500 which is over 25. Although the share price has more than tripled in the past year, looking at the long-term chart shows this price has been reached twice before in 2014 and 2018 when the company was in a weaker financial position.

If the price seems reasonable then the factor that must be considered is the earnings and whether or not they are sustainable. Using the -6.3% ecommerce growth rate forecast from earlier as a proxy for parcel volume growth, and accounting for continued mail decline, I predict revenues of 8000m for the Royal mail section of the business in 2022. GLS is likely to fare better, but to be conservative l will assume 3600m giving the group a total revenue of 11600m.

Prior to the pandemic the company predicted in its annual report that they would achieve margins of "over 4% by 2020/21" and "over 5% by 2023/24." Assuming the lower end of this, 4%, gives us a total profit of 464m or 34p a share. This gives the company a PE of 17, within its previous range and suggesting the company is fairly valued at current prices. This conservative scenario also places its PE at slightly lower than its main competitor in Europe Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) (OTCPK:DPSGY).

This valuation should be set to improve over time due to margin expansion as GSL becomes a larger part of the overall business, and due to Parcel Volumes increasing again after this year. The company has also reinstated its dividend and committed to a payout of 20p this year, giving the stock a yield of over 3%. This is a solid baseline which has the potential to increase should earnings improve and shows management's commitment to its shareholders.

Risks

Union: Over 100,000 of the Royal Mail Group's workers are part of the Communication Workers Union (CWU). Historically this has allowed workers at the company to have a strong negotiation position to resist changes disadvantaging the workforce - potentially scuppering more shareholder-friendly policies. A deal was however reached in December of last year to settle many issues between the CWM and group, which decreases the risks of disruptions due to this.

Horizon Scandal: Over the period 1999-2014, Royal Mail prosecuted 736 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses based on a computer system we now know to be faulty, and after realizing this spent the next decade trying to cover it up. This tragedy led to the lives of hundreds of innocent individuals to be ruined, and is one of the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history. The legal battle to resolve this is still ongoing, and could result in the company being forced to pay compensation. Although it has been 7 years since the last prosecution, this doesn't inspire confidence in the company's management, one of the factors I find most crucial when deciding the merits of an investment.

Competition: Both in the UK and internationally the Royal Mail group has to compete with the likes of Amazon in speed and convenience. Recent innovations such as Sunday delivery and the ability to choose package delivery times have at times made how the group operate seem antiquated. News that the company is experimenting with different changes through the use of pilot programs does however suggest they are aware of the threat and working to combat it.

Evaluation

In conclusion, I believe the Royal Mail Group deserves its current valuation in light of the encouraging improvements in its business over the last year, and that it is the previous share price decline that can't be justified, not the recent correction.

The shares are therefore a decent buy at current levels and are likely to continue their upward trend over the long term, although I personally would want to see a slight pullback before investing any money in the company myself.