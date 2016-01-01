piranka/E+ via Getty Images

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a leader in the non-relational database software market. Their stock has rewarded investors handsomely since the company went public almost four years ago, but much of this gain has come from multiple expansion as investors have become more comfortable with the company's open-source business model. Deteriorating growth and a high valuation raise the prospect of poor returns for investors going forward though, unless MongoDB can reinvigorate their business post-COVID.

Market

The database market is one of the largest in the software industry and legacy database vendors have historically dominated this market. MongoDB believes that it is one of the few segments within the enterprise technology stack that has yet to be disrupted by a modern alternative.

Table 1: Data Management Software Market Size

(Source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Selecting a database is a strategic decision that affects developer productivity, application performance and ultimately organizational competitiveness. Relational databases were not built to support the volume, variety and velocity of data currently being generated in many applications. NoSQL databases were initially developed to address scaling issues in the internet era, but there has been ongoing skepticism about their suitability for critical applications. Much of this has stemmed from NoSQL typically using BASE (Basically Available, Soft State, Eventually Consistent) instead of ACID (Atomic, Isolated, Consistent, Durable), creating potential risks in critical applications (e.g. financial transactions).

NoSQL may be preferable when latency is critical and the lack of schema provides agility, but the argument can be made that it also makes accessing and analyzing data more difficult after it is written. Modern NoSQL databases have addressed many of these concerns in recent years though with increased support for ACID transactions, search and analytics.

It remains unclear how successful non-relational databases will be in taking market share from relational databases in the long run though. Despite the rapid growth in unstructured data and the increasing importance of non-relational databases, IDC forecasts that relational databases will still account for 80% of the total operational database market in 2022. While MongoDB has achieved a large amount of success in recent years, it is a drop in the ocean in comparison to Oracle’s (ORCL) revenues. MongoDB has shown that NoSQL is a viable option for complex, mission critical applications though, as evidenced by approximately 25% of their new Enterprise Advanced business coming from applications migrating from legacy relational databases.

Figure 1: MongoDB and Oracle Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Software targeting data use cases is a broad category and includes ingestion, storage, analytics, search and visualization. Even within the narrower database category, there is a large difference between operational and analytic databases. While data volumes are set to continue growing exponentially in coming years, this raises the question of which category is best positioned to profit from this growth.

As a database increases in size, it becomes increasingly impractical to move the data. Applications will therefore tend to be attracted to the database rather than data moving to the application, a concept referred to as data gravity. If this is true, it puts database vendors in a strong position to expand into adjacent verticals and may explain the premium valuation given to companies like MongoDB and Snowflake (SNOW).

MongoDB

MongoDB developed one of the leading modern general-purpose databases and is now positioning itself as an application data platform. They are a developer-focused company and are targeting customers who are focused on scalability, agility and speed. MongoDB’s platform enables developers to build sophisticated modern applications rapidly and cost-effectively across a broad range of use cases. MongoDB can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment without rewriting any code, helping customers to avoid lock-in.

While there has been doubt about NoSQL’s suitability for mission-critical applications in the past, support for multi-document ACID transactions has made MongoDB a viable alternative to relational databases for complex mission-critical workloads that demand the highest levels of data integrity.

MongoDB’s core offerings are Atlas and Enterprise Advanced. Atlas is a hosted multi-cloud Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering that includes comprehensive infrastructure and management of the database. Enterprise Advanced is a proprietary commercial database server offering for enterprise customers. While Atlas is driving MongoDB’s growth and is clearly the future of the company, MongoDB expects Enterprise Advanced to continue growing, particularly in regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare which are moving to the cloud at a more measured pace.

Table 2: MongoDB Revenue Contribution by Segment

(Source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Atlas frees developers from infrastructure provisioning, operating system configuration and upgrades, allowing them to focus on the higher value task of how their applications use the database. Atlas was launched in 2016 and achieved feature parity with Enterprise Advanced in 2018. Expanded functionality included advanced security features, enterprise-standard authentication and database auditing, enabling mission-critical enterprise workloads.

MongoDB acquired mLab in 2018 to increase their scale in the cloud and self-serve channel expertise in support of Atlas. Through 2019 and 2020, MongoDB continued to add functionality to Atlas, including the general availability of multi-cloud clusters which allow customers to run their applications across multiple public clouds simultaneously.

Employing a multi-cloud strategy provides resiliency, helps to avoid lock-in and allows developers to leverage the unique capabilities of each cloud provider. Multi-cloud has become a focus for most enterprises with 85% of enterprises already employing a multi-cloud strategy and 98% expected to in three years' time.

MongoDB has over 26,800 customers, of which 25,300 are Atlas customers. Atlas revenue grew 73% over the past 12 months and now constitutes 51% of total revenue. Atlas closed the month of November 2020 with an NPS score of 74, indicating extremely high customer satisfaction with the service. Over time Atlas has matured into an enterprise product with revenue transitioning from the self-serve channel to the direct sales channel. Approximately two-thirds of new business won by MongoDB’s field sales is now from Atlas.

MongoDB continues to add features to their platform, like Search, Data Lake, Charts and multi-cloud functionality. Their focus is currently on innovating at the core to attract new customers and expand the value of existing customers and, hence, additional revenue is accruing to Atlas and Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB has stated they will continue to innovate in the future and at some point will add new products and SKUs which will provide separate sources of revenue.

Atlas Data Lake is a serverless, scalable data lake that allows customers to combine and analyze real-time and historical data using the MongoDB Query Language (MQL) without data movement or operational overhead. Data Lake allows data tiering so that customers can manage large volumes of data while retaining the ability to access and query that data, a use case that Elastic (ESTC) has also recently focused on.

Atlas Search integrates full-text search capabilities into MongoDB’s operational database, reducing implementation complexity and the need for additional technologies, like Elasticsearch. MongoDB recently added a visual index builder to Search, which has accelerated uptake by lowering the barriers to adoption.

MongoDB acquired Realm in 2019 for 39 million USD, predominantly in cash. Realm provides a mobile database and synchronization platform which is popular with mobile developers. Realm Sync allows developers to synchronize data at the edge with data at the core, saving time and effort. There are currently over 100,000 active developers using Realm, and the software has been downloaded more than 2 billion times.

MongoDB recently fully integrated Realm into their platform, allowing developers to build highly performant mobile applications with seamless data synchronization. While MongoDB has been a reasonably active acquirer in the past, they are unlikely to do a major acquisition as they believe trying to bolt on solutions to their platform is difficult. Any future acquisitions are likely to be small in nature and targeted at specific capabilities.

MongoDB’s open-source business model combines the benefits of developer mindshare and adoption with the strategic advantages of a proprietary software subscription business model. MongoDB encourages adoption of their platform with a free-to-download version of their database called Community Server. Community Server has now been downloaded over 175 million times with 70 million of those downloads occurring in the past year.

In the past, Community Server was offered under the AGPL license, but MongoDB switched to the SSPL license in 2018 with the goal of remaining open-source while ensuring their DBaaS business is viable. Both licenses grant broad freedom to view, use, copy, modify and redistribute the source code, but SSPL requires any organization offering MongoDB as a service using Community Server to open-source the software that it uses to offer such a service. This is impractical and effectively prevents companies from offering hosted services. This is the same strategy being employed by Elastic to try and defend their cloud hosted business. MongoDB has stated that their win rates against hyperscaler cloud offerings is extremely high.

MongoDB has been expanding their global partnership ecosystem with Alibaba Cloud (BABA) and Tencent Cloud (OTCPK:TCEHY) partnerships announced in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Due to the regulatory environment in China, MongoDB is unable to offer Atlas directly and hence has been forced to take a partnership approach. MongoDB believes there is significant potential for expansion of their platform outside of the U.S., but given the current geopolitical environment, it is probably unwise to expect meaningful revenue growth in China.

Table 3: MongoDB International Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Financial Analysis

MongoDB’s revenue growth decelerated meaningfully over the past 12 months, due at least in part to headwinds from COVID-19. Management has consistently stated that new business activity is being impacted and that larger deals are getting more scrutiny. The expectation is that business conditions will improve throughout 2021 though as global vaccination efforts positively impact the macroeconomic environment.

MongoDB’s goal is to increase the number of customers that standardize on their database platform and in support of this plan to continue investing in their direct salesforce, both domestically and internationally. This is a time-consuming process though as the right supporting infrastructure must be in place for new salespeople to be productive. MongoDB's CEO feels that the market is still underpenetrated and growth is constrained by the company's operational capabilities rather than the market.

Figure 2: MongoDB Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB currently has approximately 26,800 customers, although there is significant potential for this to expand over time. The database market is one of the largest markets in enterprise software, and while most revenue will come from the Global 2,000, there remains a massive opportunity to penetrate the long tail of customers. MongoDB’s management believes that they potentially could have in excess of 100,000 customers in the long run.

MongoDB’s ARR expansion rate continues to be in excess of 120% and the number of customers with over 100,000 USD in ARR grew by 35% in the past 12 months. The ability to attract new customers and expand within existing customers, turning small customers into large customers, are both important to long-term growth.

MongoDB is rapidly expanding direct relationships with larger customers, with the number of direct customers growing from 2,200 to 3,300 over the past 12 months. Growth in the number of direct customers is driven by both customers who are new to the platform and existing customers with whom MongoDB has established a direct sales relationship. The increasing number of direct relationships is largely the result of an increasing number of large customers. MongoDB finished FY2021 with close to 1,000 customers spending over 100,000 USD annually and nearly 100 customers spending in excess of 1 million USD annually.

Figure 3: MongoDB Customers

(Source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB’s gross profit margins continue to decline, driven by both subscription and service margins deteriorating. Subscription margins are declining due to Atlas having lower gross margins than Enterprise Advanced, due to its infrastructure component. This downward pressure has been partially offset by the greater efficiency and scale that MongoDB has been able to achieve as Atlas has scaled. Services continue to be used as a customer acquisition tool and have been generating increasingly large losses over time. The impact of this has been minimized by the increasing contribution of subscription revenues to total revenue.

Figure 4: MongoDB Gross Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB’s operating profit margins have been improving as the business has scaled, but this process has stalled in recent periods. This is particularly concerning given that COVID restrictions have created cost savings which are likely to dissipate over the next 12 months (travel and facilities expenses).

Figure 5: MongoDB Operating Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB’s operating expenses are broadly in line with comparable companies, but investors should look for a return to declining operating expenses in 2022. If MongoDB is unable to achieve operating leverage as the business scales, it calls into question long-term profitability and hence valuation.

Figure 6: MongoDB Operating Leverage

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB’s free cash flows are not as concerning as operating profits but are also below peers. MongoDB makes extensive use of stock-based compensation, which superficially improves the appearance of cash flows.

Figure 7: MongoDB Free Cash Flow

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Valuation

MongoDB’s valuation has increased dramatically since it listed in 2017, which reflects both an increased investor appetite for high growth software stocks and initial skepticism regarding their open-source business model. Over the past 12 months, MongoDB has become a market darling and now consistently trades at a premium to companies with similar financial performance. While MongoDB potentially has a bright future, it is questionable how warranted this premium actually is.

Atlas continues to weigh on margins and revenue growth is becoming increasingly anemic. To support the stock's current valuation, MongoDB needs to reaccelerate growth post-COVID and begin to realize meaningful growth from initiatives like search and analytics. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate that MongoDB's stock is worth approximately 350 USD per share.

Figure 8: MongoDB Relative Valuation

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)