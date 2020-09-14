SPmemory/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court will be handing down their decision on the case HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC, et al v. Renewable Fuels Association that could have an impact on Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) and on the energy and agriculture industries. It is a very technical case that depends on the meaning of "extension." The oral arguments were heard on April 21 and I am expecting a decision on June 14 or June 17. Investors need to be careful trading stocks in these industries next week. I am expecting SCOTUS to decide in favor of RFA and REGI stock price could have a nice 3-5% day trade gain as this uncertainty that has been hanging over the company is removed.

The Case

The best description of the appeal (text for 10th Circuit Decision) is by Peter Keisler arguing for HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining (text for oral argument):

The statute establishing the renewable fuel standard exempted all small refineries from its requirements for the first years of the program and authorizes them individually to seek extensions of that exemption at any time based on hardship. The question here is whether it prohibits EPA from granting a hardship exemption to a small refinery that hasn't been continuously exempt for all prior years.

The amended Clean Air Act set standards for annual amount that renewable fuels are needed to be included vehicle fuels-Renewable Fuel Standards-RFS. Code 7545 Regulation of Fuels allowed for exemptions for small refineries (under 75,000 bbl/day):

(NYSE:A) Temporary exemption (II) Extension of exemption. In the case of a small refinery that the Secretary of Energy determines under subclause (I) would be subject to a disproportionate economic hardship if required to comply with paragraph (2), the Administrator shall extend the exemption under clause (i) for the small refinery for a period of not less than 2 additional years. (NYSE:B) Petitions based on disproportionate economic hardship (i) Extension of exemption A small refinery may at any time petition the Administrator for an extension of the exemption under subparagraph (A) for the reason of disproportionate economic hardship.

Arguments

There are two major arguments in this case. The meaning of "extend" and if the EPA is allowed certain latitude in interpreting and implementing legislation.

Was the law passed to require a continuous/temporal extension or could a small refiner get an extension based on the original exemption that was provided? Justice Sotomayor hinted at her vote when she commented that if you leased an apartment and then moved out, but then later asked the landlord for an extension of the lease because you wanted to move back in, it would be an unrealistic request. In addition, how can you request an extension of something that does not exist currently?

The refiners asserted that the original intent was to be able to ask for an exemption without the continuous requirement because of the wording "may at any time". The refiners also assert that if there actually is a continuous exemption requirement without any year not exempted, none of the small refiners could then get an exemption now or going forward.

The other argument is that EPA should be allowed certain discretion in implementing legislation. The problem for the small refiners is the change in the EPA's opinion regarding this case. With the change in administration, EPA changed their original opinion to now supporting the 10th Circuit Decision and supporting the RFA in a February 22 news release. The EPA already has denied waivers for small refiners last September.

Waiver's Impact On Renewable Energy Group

Taking statements from their latest 10-K, management clearly indicates that prior small refiners waivers have had a negative impact on the company:

We believe that the increase in small refinery waivers granted in 2018 for the 2016 and 2017 RVO years and in 2019 for the 2018 RVO year significantly affected the demand and price of RINs as the average price of D4 (Biomass-based diesel classification) RINs fell from $0.57 to $0.40 during 2019 according to OPIS data. If the EPA continues this practice, it will harm demand and price of RINs and thus our profitability.

Small Refinery Waivers

Source: 10-K referencing EPA figure's from Feb. 18, 2020

SCOTUS Decision-Impact

Based on the various questions and comments by the justices during the oral argument, I think SCOTUS will uphold the 10th Circuit and decide against the small refiners. Even Justice Thomas, who almost never asks questions, questioned the meaning of extension, which seemed to indicate he had issues with the small refiners' assertions. I strongly urge investors to read the text, however, before making trades.

If the 10th Circuit stands, then small refiners can't get exemptions now or in the future. (I am not sure what happens now to small refiners given exemptions in the past that would now be considered incorrectly given if the SCOTUS decides in RFA's favor. The remedy seems uncertain.)

For companies such as Renewable Energy Group, affirming the 10th Circuit will remove the cloud of uncertainty hanging over them-a relief rally. If the court, however, rules against RFA, it could mean many small refiners may at least try to get exemptions from the EPA in the future, which could have a negative impact on REGI. If the court overturns the 10th, it was stated during the oral argument that the case will be remanded back to the 10th "so that other issues raised by the 10th Circuit can be addressed by the EPA".

Timing of the Decision and Trading

Usually the very high profile cases heard during a current term, such as abortion cases, are handed down on the last few days of the term. I consider this to be a rather mundane case and most likely will be handed down earlier. This is why I am expecting the decision to be posted on either Monday June 14 or Thursday June 17.

Source: Supreme Court

It is interesting to note that the above calendar was updated June 10th late in the evening to include June 14th as an opinion issuance day. Decisions are posted on the SCOTUS web page usually starting at 10am and it may take a few minutes before each case to be handed down on that specific day to be posted, if there are multiple cases handed down on that day.

I would expect various media sources will give some coverage to the decision and comments by investment analysts will be sent to their firms' clients. Any REGI stock price change could follow as more investors learn about the decision. The tricky part, as always, is timing of sell orders. I am planning on putting in increasing ladder price limit sell orders at various brokers. (May total REGI position is currently very modest.) I may add to my position early on June 14, depending upon the stock price. I want to be clear. I am not making an investment here based on the company's fundamentals - it is just a 2-3 day event trade - nothing more.

I am using REGI because I have traded it before and it was lower on June 10 when I opened my REGI positions. Other companies may eventually have a larger percentage reaction, but I do not have experience trading them. Investors with trading experience with Darling Ingredients (DAR) and Green Plains (GPRE) might consider using them. I am not sure if I can suggest going long REGI and shorting companies owning small refineries because I am less certain about the amount of stock price reaction on the downside for those refining companies.

Conclusion

I currently have little time to write, so I did not write this article earlier. I finally decided to finish the article after I saw the SCOTUS calendar that was updated at about 7pm showed that there would actually be opinions issued on June 14 and June 17.

While an affirmative ruling may already be expected by many investors, a SCOTUS decision affirming the 10th Circuit could remove a major negative used in REGI valuation models. The company stated before that small refinery exemptions "can significantly harm demand for biomass-based diesel." I don't expect a major rally, but a nice 3-5% increase over 1-2 days after a decision is posted.