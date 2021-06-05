Nate Hovee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

We believe that Southwest Airlines (NYSE:NYSE:LUV) will be one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery of domestic tourism due to its strong presence in leisure markets, aggressive network expansion, comfortable debt load compared to key competitors, and robust point-to-point network. The rapid recovery of domestic tourism is associated with large-scale vaccination of the population, the lifting of restrictions in most states, and the holiday season.

Financial position

The company's revenue showed a decrease of 51.5% compared to Q1 2020 and amounted to USD 2.05 billion. The company missed analysts' expectations by USD 17.35 million. On the contrary, the EPS of USD (1.72) beats analysts' expectations by USD 0.13. It is worth noting that the company exceeded analysts' forecasts for EPS for the last five consecutive quarters.

Net income reached USD 116 million, driven by USD 1.2 billion from the extended Payroll Support Program (PSP Extension) proceeds under the Consolidated Appropriations Act. This program provides resources for passenger air carriers to pay wages, salaries, and benefits. The company anticipates receiving approximately $259 million as its last distribution under the PSP Extension program.

One of the main advantages of the company is a solid balance sheet with an attractive net cash position. The company ended the first quarter with liquidity of USD 15.3 billion, consisting of cash and short-term investments of USD 14.3 billion and a fully available revolving credit facility of USD 1.0 billion. It significantly exceeds the debt outstanding of USD 10.8 billion and suggests that the company has maintained the high quality of its balance sheet and is ready for further expansion in the market.

It is worth noting the consistently positive dynamics of the load factor: 53.4% in January, 63.9% in February, 72.7% in March. Moreover, the recovery dynamics exceed the company's forecasts. According to the company, the average core cash burn was approximately $9 million per day in March 2021 and nearly $13 million per day in the first quarter of 2021. The company anticipates breakeven average core cash flow, or better, by June 2021. We expect that the positive dynamics of financial indicators in Q2 2020 will be a trigger for shares.

Opportunity

Principal triggers for the industry growth are the economic recovery due to active state support programs, large-scale vaccination, and the consistent lifting of the imposed restrictions. According to Bloomberg, in the U.S., 303 million doses have been given. This number continues to grow. At the moment, the proportion of the vaccinated population is 42.1%. The peak of vaccination occurred in mid-April when about 3.3 million doses were administered daily. Nowadays, the speed of vaccination has slowed down to the level of 1 million doses per day but remains at a relatively high level. Thus, the current pace will allow at least 70% of the U.S. population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Active vaccination allowed to remove restrictions in most states before the opening of the tourist season. All these factors led to a sharp increase in demand and made it possible to reduce the gap even faster from the pre-crisis indicators for 2019. For example, at the beginning of the year, checkpoint travel numbers were 60% lower than in 2019. Then it declined to 30% in May. Southwest Airlines is a key beneficiary of the ongoing recovery for a variety of reasons.

Source: Created by the author using data from TSA

Firstly, the main driver of the market recovery is the leisure segment, where the company is a key player with an established brand, low prices, and a robust point-to-point network. Secondly, the recovery rate of international and business travel, which values less than 5% of Southwest Airlines' revenue, is less sensitive to the economic recovery and will take much longer to recover. In addition, the company announced enhancing options in large metro areas and adding new leisure destinations, which encourages the improvement of the top line by utilizing idle aircraft and employees.

An additional incentive for the entire industry will be the increased demand for travel due to the deferred demand and the tremendous desire of people to return to normal life. Restrictions imposed last year have interfered with millions of families' holiday plans. In our opinion, the upcoming holiday season has every chance to exceed the figures of 2019 in the leisure segment due to the delayed demand, opening new destinations, and the removal of restrictions in most states.

Risks

A new wave of diseases and restrictions

New coronavirus strains and restrictions can have a significant impact on the financial results of the company. In our opinion, such a scenario seems unlikely. The United States, like many other developed countries, has already provided the necessary supply for vaccination for the entire population. It has already begun to distribute the surplus in favor of low-income countries. Announcements about the lifting of various restrictions are increasing and open up new sources of revenue for airlines.

The restrictions in European countries put hard pressure on international flights. However, Southwest Airlines has no presence in the market. It harms the company's competitors: Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL). We estimate the probability of a negative scenario with additional restrictions as low and expect the gradual lifting of restrictions in states and the recovery of passenger traffic.

Source: U.S. News

Competition

According to the company, it has 22% of the total domestic market share and is the market leader in 22 of the top 50 U.S. metro areas. We are conducting a comparative analysis of the company with its closest competitors to assess the potential of Southwest Airlines.

Source: Southwest Airlines Investor Booklet

Among its peers, Southwest Airlines has the highest multipliers of P/E, P/Sales, and EV/Sales. We believe that the premium over the competition is reasonable. The company has a sustainable business model with a strong presence in leisure markets and an investment-grade balance sheet with a confident cash position despite the pandemic. In our opinion, the company retains the potential for further growth to the levels of 65-67. I expect that a major trigger will be the company's results for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021, with outperforming financial performance compared to its closest competitors.

Multiple\Company LUV DAL AAL SAVE JBLU P/E 12,26 7,22 9,45 10,34 8,61 P/Sales 5,01 2,36 1,01 2,18 2,64 EV/Sales 4,79 4,09 3,86 4,53 4,17

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Slow recovery of business travel

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence report, any overseas flight recovery will likely be low until the next summer of 2022 as the varying pace of vaccinations and virus infections in other parts of the world lead to a mixed desire to travel. In our opinion, an additional risk for this segment is the growing popularity of remote work due to the rapid development of platforms for video and audio conferencing like Zoom (ZM) and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, some employees have a desire (sometimes demand) to continue working remotely. It casts doubt on the possibility of restoring overseas and business flights to pre-crisis levels in the coming several years.

We believe that total traffic volume can return to pre-crisis levels before the end of 2021 due to the outpacing growth of the leisure segment. It will allow Southwest Airlines, which occupies a leading position in this segment, to continue its expansion by opening new 17 destinations (9 leisure destinations).

Source: Southwest Airlines Investor Booklet

The risk of a slow recovery of overseas and business flights has a negligible impact on the financial results since this segment has a small share (less than 5%) in total revenue. In any case, this segment will gradually recover, which will be an additional factor for the growth of the company's financial indicators in the long term compared to the failure that occurred in 2020.

Conclusion

We believe Southwest Airlines has a unique opportunity to strengthen its position in the market due to the rapid increase in demand in the tourist segment and investment-grade balance sheet with a confident cash position despite the pandemic. We expect outperforming financial performance compared to its closest competitors due to its well-established presence in leisure markets, robust point-to-point network, and 17 new destinations, 9 of which are leisure destinations. In our opinion, the company retains the potential for further growth to the levels of 65-67. I expect that a major trigger will be the company's results for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021.