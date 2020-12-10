Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:NYSE:SJM) is a recognized leader in packaged foods with a diversified portfolio that includes everything from peanut butter, fruit spreads, coffee, along with a large pet food business. Following many years of otherwise flat growth, the company got a boost last year during the early stages of the pandemic defined by a trend of consumers stocking up on pantry grocery items. Indeed, 2020 was a record year for the company propelling a strong performance in the stock price which is up over 25% in the past year. While overall fundamentals remain strong, J.M. Smucker just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by softer growth and earnings against a tough comparison period. Recognizing a positive long-term outlook, we are taking a more neutral view on the stock at the current level which will be challenged to maintain the positive momentum.

(Seeking Alpha)

SJM Earnings Recap

J. M. Smucker reported its fiscal 2021 Q4 results on June 3rd with non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 which exceeded expectations by $0.23. Earnings in the quarter compared to $2.57 in Q4 fiscal 2020 which was an exceptional period last year boosted by the pandemic shopping dynamics. Revenue this quarter at $1.92 billion was down by 8.1% y/y or a more moderate 3% lower excluding the impact of divestitures. Still, the topline slowdown resulted in a 60 basis point decline to the gross margin reaching 37.9% from 38.5% in the period last year. Similarly, operating income at $311.6 million was 28% lower.

(source: company IR)

The story here is that while the decline in sales and earnings compared to last year was anticipated, the company was able to slightly outperform through more resilient pricing trends balancing weaker volumes. The U.S. consumer foods segment which represents about 23% of the business was able to realize a 4% increase in net price realization, balancing a 3% decline in the volume mix. In Pet Foods, which the largest single segment at 36% of the business, revenues declined by 12% or 6% excluding the impact of the "Natural Balance" brand divestiture last year.

(source: company IR)

Notably, the company sold off its "Crisco" brand of cooking oils in a deal for $550 million in December 2020. The effort along with higher cash flows over the past year has allowed for some deleveraging as the J.M. Smucker ended the quarter with $4.8 billion in debt down from $5.6 billion in the period last year. Considering EBITDA over the trailing twelve months at $1.8 billion, the gross debt to EBITDA leverage ratio has improved to 2.6x from 3.3x at the end of fiscal 2020.

(source: company IR)

SJM Management Guidance

Management maintains an overall positive outlook pointing to the improved financial position with lower debt and strong underlying cash flows. In terms of guidance, the forecast is for net sales to decline between 2% and 3% for the fiscal year 2022. On an adjusted basis excluding the impact of divestitures, net sales are expected to increase approximately 2% compared to fiscal 2021. The target for EPS between $8.70 and $9.10 at the midpoint represents a 2.5% decrease versus $9.12 for 2021.

(source: company IR)

Longer-term, the company has issued some targets in conjunction with a strategy it "Sharper, Stronger, Together" framework announced last year. A goal is to prioritize investments in brands that add value while maximizing efficiencies to the cost structure. Management believes it can grow adjusted EPS 8% per year on average with a total shareholder return of 10% or greater which includes buybacks and the regular dividend that currently yields 2.7%

The theme for the year ahead is an attempt to raise pricing moderately across the brand's portfolio in an attempt to balance higher commodity costs. In this regard, inflation is a concern that could pressure earnings. For context, the raw materials important for J.M. Smucker include coffee, meats, and protein in pet food, along with nuts and grains. From the earnings conference call:

The pandemic and related implications along with cost inflation and volatility in supply chains continue to cause uncertainty for the fiscal year 2022 outlook. Any manufacturing or supply chain disruption, as well as changes in consumer mobility and purchasing behavior, retailer inventory levels, and macroeconomic conditions, could materially impact actual results. We continue to focus on managing the elements we can control, including taking the necessary steps to minimize the impact of cost inflation and any business disruption. As always, we will continue to plan for unforeseen volatility while ensuring we have contingency plans in place.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for a fiscal 2022 revenue decline of 3.5% this year and 3.3% lower earnings is roughly in line with management guidance. For 2023, the expectation is for a slight rebound to growth of 1.3% as the company laps the impact of the divestitures. 2023 EPS of $9.18 implies a 4.2% y/y growth by next year.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We view J.M. Smucker as a leader in the consumer staples sector and packaged foods industry. The brand portfolio across names like "Folger's Coffee, "Smucker" fruit spreads, "JIF" peanut butter, and "Kibbles 'n Bits" pet food among others have a strong consumer loyalty and reputation of quality that add to the company's long-term appeal.

In terms of valuation, the current EPS forecast and management guidance suggests a forward P/E ratio of around 15x. We note that this represents a discount compared to the stocks 5 and 10-year average closer to 20x. While this would otherwise imply the stock is cheap or undervalued, the challenge here following a big rally in shares and a record fiscal 2021 is that management guidance and market estimates for the year ahead leave a lot to be desired.

Data by YCharts

It's hard to get excited about "flat" adjusted net sales and slightly lower earnings in the near term even if the underlying fundamentals are strong. Furthermore, the comments from management citing inflation concerns and cost pressures add to risks that earnings underperform. We believe this setup can translate into softer sentiment towards the stock that should limit upside in shares with the positives in the story already priced in.

Overall, we rate shares of SJM as a "hold", viewing the current 15x forward earnings multiple as right around fair value. Our price target for the stock for the year ahead at $140 is a few points higher from the current level but likely not enough to represent an attractive buying opportunity. On the upside, we'd like to see margins improve over the coming quarter reflecting some ability to raise pricing and maintain volumes. Monitoring points include cash flow levels progress towards achieving the company's long-term growth targets beyond 2022.