VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Despite outperforming the S&P 500 by 8% points year-to-date, especially after its very strong Q1 earnings, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) still looks rather cheap given its strong competitive advantages, growth and compelling economics.

In this article we will discuss FB's latest earnings, business, financials, trading, valuation, and risks to help readers gain a better understanding of Facebook.

(Note: unless otherwise noted, all forward estimates are based on consensus estimates from FactSet, and all historical data comes from the company.)

Earnings

Although the focus of this article isn't on short-term trading, investors might nevertheless find it helpful to understand the company's latest earnings and current debates. We will quickly go over these short-term considerations before moving on the main topic.

Going into Q1 results, the market has been rotating out of growth and into inflationary and reopening plays. As a result, FB underperformed the market. The biggest concern for investors is how FB could outperform with such difficult 2020 comps, and if things are as good as it could get for FB. Q1 results put these concerns to rest -- the train continues to plow ahead.

FB reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Dec) on 04/29/2021, resulting in the stock trading up 7.3% on the day after earnings.

Revenue grew 47.6% y/y to $26.2 billion, beating consensus estimates by 10.3%. Gross margin came in at 80.5%, while operating margin came in at 43.5% compared to 33.2% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was $3.30, up 193% y/y and beating consensus by 40.6%.

Underpinning these solid results are continued growth in active users in outside of the Western world, while monetization (ARPU) continues to grow strongly y/y in every geography:

Source: Company

Competitive Advantage: Network Effect & AR/VR

Q1's strong results reflect the company's competitive advantages. With more than 2.7 billion people using one or more of its apps each day, and more than 200 million businesses using its tools to reach customers, FB is the epitome of the network effect.

The beauty of the network effect is that the company can continuously drive the network bigger with new products and services, even if it already fully penetrated the North America and Europe. Because of FB's massive scale, high margins and high ROIC (see Financial section), the company could afford to invest in truly revolutionary products and services, further expanding its network. This virtuous flywheel is FB's largest source of competitive advantage.

Augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) is one of the most exciting products coming out of Facebook and exemplifies the company's ability to invest in revolutionary products few other companies can replicate.

The company sees AR and VR as the next computing platform that will enable a deeper sense of presence and social connection than any existing platform, and the company is putting its money where its mouth is: this technology platform is driving a large part of FB's overall R&D budget growth.

With its break-through in technology at a compelling price point, the Quest 2 seems to be a game changer. Sales remain strong even after the holiday season. The company's continuous update that makes Quest better and better, such as the introduction of Air Link (which enables wireless streaming of games and content from PCs and support for 120 Hertz refresh rate), is likely playing a role in keeping the buzz going. Most importantly, customers absolutely love the product:

Source: Amazon.com

Since Quest customers are required to have a Facebook account, this attractive product obviously makes Facebook's network bigger and stickers. In addition, there is a whole new application ecosystem built on the Quest platform, which has been growing rapidly and could be a meaningful revenue stream for the company in the out years.

Financial

Despite its massive size, the company is still in hyper growth mode.

FB's revenue grew by a CAGR of 28.4% over the past three fiscal years. Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 34.3% this fiscal year, reaching $115.4 billion and to grow by 19.4% the following fiscal year, reaching $137.9 billion.

Over the past three fiscal years, FB's EBIT margin decreased by 11.7% points from 49.7% to 38.0%. This is driven by increased investments to support its business, including more moderators to police its platform and spending on IT infrastructure. However, this margin compression trend ended in 2020, when operating margin rebounded strongly from 2019 levels. Furthermore, street consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to expand by 120 basis points this fiscal year to 39.2%.

Despite ramping investments that have pressured margins, return on invested capital remains strong at 23.4%.

Over the past three years, FB spent approximately 7% of its revenues on share-based compensation (SBC). This compares favorably to social media competitors Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR), who spent 37% and 12% of revenues on SBC, respectively. Over the past 3 years, management kept diluted outstanding common shares stable through repurchases (down 0.1% over three years).

As a result of the revenue, margin, and share dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 17.9% over the past 3 fiscal years. This is just half the rate of its revenue expansion, but nearly 18% is still pretty strong.

With margin pressures expected to be behind it, going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS is to increase by 29.9% reaching $13.11 this fiscal year.

With a net cash of $51.0 billion, FB has a great balance sheet.

Trading & Valuation

FB is currently trading at around $334 per share, a market value of $946 billion, and an enterprise value of $895 billion. The stock does not pay a dividend compared to a dividend yield of 1.3% for the S&P 500.

FB's trading set up and valuation are both compelling.

FB performed very well over the past year, returning 11% points more than the S&P 500, or 44.2% in absolute return. There is still momentum behind the stock as it hovers around 18.4% above its 200-day moving average. Short interest remains low at 1.1%, suggesting little skepticism.

Using consensus estimates for next fiscal year's results (FY2), FB is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 6.5, an EV/EBIT multiple of 16.7, a P/E multiple of 21.8, and a FCF multiple of 23.3.

Relative to the S&P 500, FB is trading at EV/Sales premium of 142.9% (it is way more profitable), an EV/EBIT discount of 8.3% (EV considers the company's considerable net cash position), P/E premium of 9.4%, and FCF premium of 8.3%. This seems remarkably cheap for a company as strongly positioned and growing as fast as FB.

FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.03 compared to the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.25, a discount of 17.9%. Using the PEG ratio as a rough estimate, the stock could appreciate 21.8% from here if it reaches parity with the S&P 500.

I don't know about you, but I don't think FB is a below-average company that deserves to trade at a discount, even if the company faces many headline risks.

Risks

Because the company is so dominant in social media and so innovative and agile, the biggest risks facing the company are related to regulation.

Facebook has become so big that it has become a geopolitical force, and the last time I checked - unlike the East India Company - it doesn't have its own army and navy to defend itself. It was widely reported that social media played a major role in catalyzing the Arab Spring (which turned out to be a total humanitarian disaster) and spreading disinformation during major elections around the world, and governments have taken notice.

China is the first major country to ban Facebook in 2009 following the Urumqi riots where terrorists organized on Facebook's platform that resulted in the death of 197 people and 1,721 injuries. More countries could ban Facebook if the platform is used to destabilize the country.

Increasingly restrictive regulations have surfaced even in "friendly" countries. For example, Europe's GDPR seeks to limit Facebook and other internet companies' (mostly American) ability to control and monetize personal data - which is the vast majority of Facebook's data.

There is also growing backlash on the company's alleged negative impact on mental health. For example, Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO, Marc Benioff, called Facebook "the new cigarettes for our society". Another example is Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) widely popular documentary, The Social Dilemma, which offers a powerful critique of the company. Personal story time: I quit the platform 10 years ago after I caught myself refreshing my browser too many times to see if anyone liked my updated photo -- it was just really sad. (Like this article if you want to make me happy.)

Tax is another area of trouble for Facebook. The European Commission has conducted investigations in multiple countries focusing on whether local country tax rulings or tax legislation provides preferential tax treatment that violates European Union state aid rules and concluded that certain countries, including Ireland, have provided illegal state aid in certain cases. These findings may result in additional tax liabilities for Facebook.

Facebook's troubles seem endless, yet the company seems to get bigger and richer every year. The evidence suggests that the company has navigated treacherous waters quite skillfully. In the end, maybe we will all bow down to Facebook.

Takeaway

Some investors might look at Facebook's stock and worry that it is due for a correction. Or they see the massive Q1 number and think, "I missed it!" I don't see it that way: the company's competitive advantages are stronger than ever, the company continues to grow at a remarkable rate, and yet the company trades roughly in line with the S&P 500 on an EV/EBIT, P/E and FCF basis.

I would love to hear your thoughts in the discussion section below.