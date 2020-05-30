Photo by sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BBBY) has striking similarities to other meme stocks that blew up in 2021. A high short interest and growing social media interest put Bed Bath & Beyond on the Reddit army's radar screen, but the home goods retailer has more to offer than just a high short interest.

Meme stock character and short interest

Buying a stock or a company just because it is shorted by hedge funds is not a good way to invest money. There are good reasons to short a company, the biggest one relating to the possibility of the stock being overvalued. But, as this article intends to clarify, Bed Bath & Beyond is not overvalued and offers post-pandemic recovery potential at a good price.

Bed Bath & Beyond experienced volatility spikes in January and June as chatter about the company picked up on WallStreetBets, but momentum has started to fade this week.

Data by YCharts

Bed Bath & Beyond is even more heavily shorted than AMC Entertainment (AMC) which has started to make the retail chain interesting to the Robinhood and WallStreetBets armies. More than 31% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares are being shorted…

(Source: Highshortinterest.com)

Pandemic impact on sales

Just like GameStop (GME) and AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond became a short seller target in 2020 because of the pandemic’s impact on the firm’s revenue base. Bed Bath & Beyond now has just around a 1,000 retail stores that sell everything that makes your home homely including furniture, cookware, curtains, bed sheets, pillows and bath rugs. According to Statista, Bed Bath & Beyond’s store count dropped 32% to 1,020 in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Source: Statista)

A lower store count and declining foot traffic in the surviving stores left a big dent in Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenues last year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s net sales cratered 49%to $1.3b in the firm’s 1st fiscal quarter 2020, which ended on May 30, 2020, and included the worst three months of the pandemic. Net sales in the 4th quarter 2020, which ended on February 27, 2021, declined 16% to $2.6b, in part because of permanent store closures.

Data by YCharts

Bed Bath & Beyond expects to have net sales of $8.0b to $8.2b in fiscal year 2021 which is 27% lower than what the retailer had in revenues before the pandemic. And more store closures are a possibility as the retailer drags itself out of the pandemic hole. Bed Bath & Beyond's revenues, however, should stabilize above $8b annually, with potential upside coming from digital channel sales.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A general reopening of the US economy should bring sales growth back to the retailer’s chain stores as customers get more comfortable to go out and shop again. Revenues in existing stores have already started to recover and Bed Bath & Beyond saw 4% total comp sales growth in the 4th quarter 2020. It was the third consecutive quarter of sales growth on a like-for-like basis. Bed Bath & Beyond’s last earnings report was encouraging because four of its five largest categories saw strong comp sales growth. Comp sales growth, which is growth from the same store to allow for fair sales comparisons, was three times the enterprise sales growth rate in its most important categories, 12%.

(Source: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Comp sales growth could accelerate this year as the economy reopens and more people actually visit the chain's stores again.

Digital channel opportunity

Digital sales are surging for Bed Bath & Beyond.

While Bed Bath & Beyond’s total store footprint is declining, the home goods retailer has done a great job shifting sales online. Digital comp sales grew 86% on a total enterprise basis and 99% for the strong and popular Bed Bath & Beyond brand in Q4’20. Bed Bath & Beyond signed on a total of $10.6m new digital customers in 2020 that brought more than $3b in sales, up 95% Y/Y. Bed Bath & Beyond now fulfills 41% of digital sales in stores, a percentage that could increase to more than 50% this year as the company launches new digital services and upgrades its technology platform. I estimate that, long term, the digital channel provides a $5b annual revenue opportunity for Bed Bath & Beyond with digital sales as a % of total revenues increasing to more than 50% by 2024.

Why Bed Bath & Beyond is a buy

Bed Bath & Beyond has an opportunity to grow comp sales as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the economy reopens. Bed Bath & Beyond also has an attractive price after the last volatility spike fizzled out.

AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond have both been short seller targets but there is a big difference in valuation between these two companies. BBBY trades at a P-S ratio of 0.4 and AMC at a P-S ratio of 4.5.

Data by YCharts

While AMC is beyond overvalued because of the meme stock trading frenzy, Bed Bath & Beyond is undervalued, based on its P-S ratio. Wayfair, (W), which is a top rival for Bed Bath & Beyond in its niche, has a P-S ratio of 1.8. This leaves only one conclusion: Bed Bath & Beyond's potential for post-pandemic digital and in-store sales growth is undervalued.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Bed Bath & Beyond is reducing its store footprint, but digital sales could be the great equalizer and support the retailer's recovery. The economy is not fully open yet and in-store sales need to come back before Bed Bath & Beyond can revalue higher.

Bed Bath & Beyond may also be exposed to continual volatility spikes going forward, depending on how many mentions the home goods retailer gets on social media.

Final thoughts

There are undeniable parallels between Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC, and the very large short interest for the home goods retailer makes it a prime target for the Reddit retail army which is hellbent on sticking it to the big guys.

But you shouldn’t buy Bed Bath & Beyond just because it has a high short interest and a short squeeze may be a possibility.

A reopening of the US economy will bring sales growth back to Bed Bath & Beyond and the retailer's potential for (digital sales) growth is undervalued in the home decor industry.