Often, quality companies can make for excellent investment opportunities. That said, sometimes quality companies are just too pricey for investors to realistically expect and receive upside potential. In the second group lies interesting and diverse REIT called PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB). In the years prior to COVID-19, PS Business Parks did well to grow its business. In 2020, management hit a slight stumbling block, but even then financial performance remained attractive. Overall, the company appears to be healthy in nature, but this does not mean that it is a firm that investors should place their money into at this time.

A diverse, industrial-oriented REIT

PS Business Parks has a rather large physical footprint. According to management, the company owns 98 parks across 6 US states that collectively contained 676 buildings on them. This works out to about 27.8 million square feet of space. In addition, the company has a 95% interest in a joint venture that owns Highgate at The Mile in Virginia, plus 98.2% interest in a joint venture to develop Brentford at The Mile in Virginia as well. Collectively, these two assets will contain 806 multifamily units in them.

It should be said, however, that the multi family business is not the primary focus of this enterprise. 18.5 million square feet of the company's space is dedicated to industrial assets in its parks. This works out to 67.6% of the square footage the company owns. Another nearly 6 million square feet is dedicated to flex space, and the company has almost 2.9 million square feet in the office space category. Based on the data provided, the single largest type of customer the company has are those in the business services space, which collectively account for 20.8% of the total rental income the business brings in. Logistics firms come in second with a 13.1% contribution to its top line, and technology companies come in third with a 10.5% contribution. When it comes to individual tenants, the largest customer is the US government, which last year accounted for 3.4% of the annualized rental income the business generates. Amazon (AMZN) came in second at 1.6%, and KZ Kitchen Cabinet & Stone came in at 3rd place at 1.3%. All combined, the company's top 10 tenants account for just 10.9% of the annualized rental income the business generates.

Geographically, the firm is rather concentrated. For instance, 29.8% of its annualized NOI (or net operating income) comes from Northern California, while 15.8% comes from Southern California. After that, however, the figures drop off considerably. Assets in Dallas account for just 7.4% of its rent, while assets in Austin are slightly higher at 7.6%. Another big state for the company is Virginia period from the northern part of that state, the company generates 18.7% of its income. From South Florida, the company gets 11.2%. Suburban Maryland and Seattle round out the rest at 4.5%, and 5%, respectively.

One dark side of the company that investors should not ignore is the fact that many of its leases are short term in nature. According to management, lease is representing 15.6% of its annualized rent are due to expire this year. Lease is representing a further 23.5% are due to expire in 2022. In fact, leases representing just 14.9% of its rent are due to expire after the year 2025. This does expose the firm to risk when it comes to the possibility of customers deciding whether or not to stay at those properties longer.

Fortunately, the short-term nature of the leases on PS Business Parks' books has not come back to bite it. To see this, we need only look at recent financial performance. Back in 2016, the business generated revenue of $386.87 million. This grew each year until heading $429.85 million in 2019. Then, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure declined to $415.62 million for 2020. Just as revenue has followed a pretty sound trajectory, profitability has done the same. Operating cash flow, for instance, grew from $250.51 million in 2016 to $290.60 million in 2019. It then dipped to $276.98 million last year.

There are other measures of profitability that investors should pay attention to as well. FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $179.88 million in 2016 to $237.08 million in 2019 before dipping to $229.46 million last year. NOI, or net operating income, grew from $255.26 million in 2016 to $272.39 million in 2019 period last year, the figure came in at $270.80 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA expanded from $248.90 million in 2016 to $287.74 million in 2019. The figure then came in at $275.58 million last year.

So far, 2021 is looking a bit mixed. Revenue in the first quarter totaled $108.05 million. This was up marginally from the $106.22 million the company generated in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. That said, profitability was down across the board, but only by a bit. EBITDA flow dipped from $71.63 million to $70.45 million. Operating cash flow declined from $70.01 million to $68.82 million. NOI declined from $70.75 million just $70.31 million, and FFO dropped from $59.94 million to $58.42 million.

Pricing the business

Despite these recent troubles, the company has demonstrated itself to be a quality prospect. Not only that, it has no debt and an excess of cash on hand in the amount of $69.49 million. It does, however, have a significant amount of preferred stock outstanding. This complicates the valuation process just a tad. For instance, while preferred distributions are not part of operating cash flow, I believe that they should be deducted from it for the simple fact that they are a required cash outflow usually. Payments of $48.18 million in 2020 would have brought operating cash flow down to $228.79 million. Using this approach, the price to operating cash flow multiple of the enterprise is 24.1. The price to FFO multiple is 24, while the price to NOI multiple stands at 20.3. Finally, the EV to EBITDA multiple comes out at 23.2.

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. What I found is that they ranged from a low of 14.4 to a high of 26.5 when looking at the price to operating cash flow multiple. Only one of these five firms was more expensive than PS Business Parks is today. I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA method, finding a range of 15.2 to 29.9. Once again, only one of the prospects was more expensive than our target.

Takeaway

PS Business Parks is an intriguing company with a generally positive history behind it. Yes, the company was hurt some by the COVID-19 pandemic, but not by as much as one might expect. In all, the business has demonstrated itself to be an excellent operator and it is likely that it will fare well for investors over the very long run. That said, shares do look expensive, and growth, while generally positive, has not been robust enough in my mind to warrant such a premium. Because of this, I would make the case that shares are either fairly valued, or slightly higher than fairly valued. And while a long term approach will probably leave investors generating some positive returns, I do believe that there are better opportunities in the market right now.