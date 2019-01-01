toxawww/iStock via Getty Images

Over the years, my investment philosophy has been boiled down to two simple questions. Why do I want to buy (or sell) this stock? And why now? The first question is usually answered by analyzing the fundamental statistics for a company while the second question can be answered with fundamentals, technical analysis, or sentiment analysis.

In the case of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), the second question is being answered by a combination of fundamentals and technical indicators. Before we look to answer the second question, let's look at why I think Global Payments is a good stock to own.

Over the last three years, the company has seen solid earnings growth and really good revenue growth. Earnings have increased by an average of 14% per year while revenue has increased at an average rate of 36% per year. Global Payments reported first quarter results back on May 4 and it showed earnings growth of 15% compared to Q1 2020. Revenue increased by 5% during the quarter.

Looking ahead to second quarter earnings, analysts expect the company to see an increase in earnings of 44.3% while revenue is expected to jump by 21.9%. The outlook for this year, next year, and the next five years is part of the answer to question two above. Analysts expect Global Payments to increase earnings by 25% in 2021, 17.4% in 2022, and by an average of 19.15% over the next five years.

In addition to the past earnings and revenue growth, and the expected growth, Global Payments' profit margin is well above average at 38.7%. The return on equity isn't as impressive at 2.4%, but the overall profitability grade from Seeking Alpha is an A.

Post-Earnings Decline has Global Payments in Oversold Territory

I already mentioned that answering the "why now" question was based partly on technical analysis. There are a couple of things on the weekly chart that make me think the stock is getting ready to make another move higher. First, the stock appears to be building a base just above the $190 mark and that is just above the 52-week moving average's current level. For the last five weeks the low on the stock has been between $190.50 and $192.50 in each week, at least so far.

The second factor that makes me think Global Payments will head higher in the coming quarters is the oversold condition we see from the stochastic indicator. The post-earnings decline has put the indicator below the 20 level for the first time since late 2018. At this time it looks like the %K portion of the indicator is ready to turn higher and possibly make a bullish crossover in the next week or so.

In 2018, when the stochastic indicator made a bullish crossover, the stock went on an incredible run. The stock moved up over 80% from the low to the high in July 2019. The stock went on a stretch where it experienced weekly gains in 26 out of 31 weeks. The stock then consolidated for a few months and then broke out to move above $200 in February '20.

Sentiment toward Global Payments is Shifting to a More Bearish Stance

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, we see that one indicator shows above average optimism and two that are more pessimistic than the average stock. Analysts are more bullish with 27 out of 34 analysts rating the stock as a "buy". The other seven analysts rate the stock as a "hold". This gives us a buy percentage of 79.4% and that is a little above the average range of 65% to 75%.

Global Payments' short interest ratio is at 4.1 currently and that is higher than the average ratio which falls around 3.0. While the current level isn't alarmingly high, it caught my eye that the short interest jumped to 5.8 million from 4.1 million in the month of May. This suggests that short sellers are feeling more confident about shorting the stock and an increase in pessimism.

Option traders also seem to be more bearish toward Global Payments than the average stock. There are 25,417 puts open and 16,866 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 1.5 and that is well above the average ratio. The average ratio falls in the 0.9 to 1.1 range. In addition to the ratio being higher than average, it has been trending higher recently. From March to May the ratio spent most of the time between 1.0 and 1.4, but it dropped down to the lower end of the range in mid-May and has been trending higher since. This suggests that option traders are becoming more bearish on the stock.

Something I should stress about the sentiment indicators is that I view them from a contrarian viewpoint. Seeing increasing bearish sentiment from short sellers and option traders is a good thing because those bears can flip to a bullish stance and help push the stock higher. If the stock rallies like I think it will, short sellers will add buying pressure to a stock that is already climbing as they try to cover their positions.

My Overall Take on Global Payments

If you haven't figured it out yet, I'm bullish on Global Payments. I like how the company has seen solid earnings and revenue growth in recent quarters and recent years and how the growth is expected to accelerate in the coming years. The high profitability rating is another good sign as far as I'm concerned.

As for the "why now" question, the anticipated growth rates are part of the answer, but the bigger part is on the chart. The base that is building just above the $190 level and the oversold reading from the stochastic indicator are huge pluses in my book. The big rally that occurred in the first half of 2019 after the stochastic indicator reversed in late 2018 is certainly a good sign. It's unlikely that we will see another 80% rally in the next seven months, but it isn't out of the question. I can certainly see the stock rallying up to the $250 mark and that is based on previous rallies from the past few years - when the stochastic indicator made bullish crossovers that didn't start in oversold territory.

The sentiment analysis isn't extremely bearish, but it certainly could help push the stock higher in the coming months. If we see an unwinding of the short positions or if option traders flip to a more bullish posture, it will help the stock rally.